Breeders’ Cup: Belvoir Bay wins $1-million Turf Sprint

Don’t bet against trainer Peter Miller in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint.

Not even with a horse that hadn’t run a race since mid-June.

Miller won the Turf Sprint for the third consecutive year, this time with Belvoir Bay on Saturday at Santa Anita Park.

Belvoir Bay, a 6-year-old mare, broke from the far outside and went wire to wire, covering five furlongs in 54.83 seconds to best Om by 1 1/4 lengths.

Miller won the last two years with Stormy Liberal, who finished eighth this time.

Belvoir Bay was a 14-1 longshot and paid $31.60 to win, $14.40 to place and $7.60 to show. Om, a 7-year-old who holds the distinction of having won one of the two races that American Pharoah didn’t win in his storied career, paid $13.80 and $9.40. Shekky Shebaz paid $5.60 to show.

Belvoir Bay has been a frequent flier in winning three of her six starts — with two seconds — this year. Her most recent race, a fourth-place finish, was in June at Belmont Park in New York. Before that, she raced at Santa Anita in May and Dubai in March.

The Turf Sprint was her third win this year at Santa Anita, where she has won seven times in 10 starts in her career.

FILLY AND MARE SPRINT

This is not a typo: Covfefe won the $1-million on Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint.

The 3-year-old, trained by Brad Cox and ridden by Joel Rosario, overcame the inside post position to cover seven furlongs in 1 minute, 22.40 seconds. It was her fifth win in six races this year.

Rosario was able to position Covfefe perfectly, taking advantage of quick breaks from the gate by Danuska’s My Girl and Heavenhasmynikki from post positions 2 and 3.

Covfefe was third on the turn and surged into the lead while forcing the second-place finisher, Bellafina, four wide.

Covfefe, the 3-2 favorite, paid $5 to win, $3.60 to place and $3 to show. Bellafina paid $5 and $3.60. Dawn the Destroyer returned $6.60 to show.