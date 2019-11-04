Racing! Santa Anita signs off until Dec. 26

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we give you some interesting stewards’ rulings.
Sunday was the last day of the meeting at Santa Anita. Thirteen of the 14 Breeders’ Cup races went flawlessly. But it was the 14th, and last, that was still the talk of the industry. There has been a lot of social media chatter as to how fit was Mongolian Groom, the horse that broke down in the Classic. But, there were 30 vets at the track on Friday and Saturday. If there was something obvious it’s hard to imagine it wouldn’t have been caught.
Stewards’ rulings
--Jockey Aaron Gryder is suspended five days (Nov. 8, 9, 10, 14, 15) for careless riding in connection with the fourth race on Oct. 20. Gryder was riding Go Daddy Go when the stewards determined that he altered course without sufficient clearance causing another horse to clip heels and stumble. Go Daddy Go finished in a dead heat for third. Gryder was given five days because it was his third offense in 60 days.
--Jockey Drayden Van Dyke was suspended one additional day (Oct. 26) for riding in a stakes race at Keeneland on Oct. 19 when he was on suspension in California. First Star finished second in the Raven Run Stakes.
--Trainer Oscar Heredia was fined $500 for a late declaration and a medication violation. On June 30, Stay Golden was entered in the sixth race at Los Alamitos. But on June 28, the horse was treated twice with Phenylbutazone within 1 hour and 20 minutes of each other. Apparently, the owner, Robert Olivas, and Heredia, both wanted to treat the horse with their own veterinarian. After the veterinarians discovered the mistake, they reported it to state veterinarian Tim Grande, who recommended the horse be scratched.
--Owner Christian Dickinson was suspended for failing to answer a complaint over allegedly owing veterinarian Dr. Ronald Magrini $669. During the suspension Dickinson is barred from the track and backstretch.
--Owner Randy Rennon, who does business as Summer Knights Stables, was suspended for failing to appear to answer a complaint over allegedly owing Robert K. Mitchell, known as Bonnie Acres Ranch, $985 for unpaid farm bills. The suspension was to start Nov.3.
--Jockey Norberto Arroyo, Jr. was fined $200 for failure to show up to ride Holly Hundy in the Autumn Miss Stakes on Oct. 26 at Santa Anita. Arroyo said he ran out of gas on his way to track. Steward Kim Sawyer voted for no penalty. Kent Desormeaux picked up the mount and Holly Hundy finished ninth.
--Trainer Luis Mendez was fined $500 for a medication violation while trying to remove Lookin for Revenge from the veterinarian list. On Sept. 14 at Los Alamitos the horse tested positive for Betamethasone (82pg/ML), an anti-inflammatory. Mendez said he had his veterinarian administer the drug 16 days before the work and thought that was enough time to clear his system.
Santa Anita review
Closing day was highlighted by the Grade 2 $200,000 Goldikova Stakes for fillies and mares 3 and up going a mile on the turf. No surprise that trainer Neil Drysdale wasn’t only the winner but was first and second. Streak of Luck wen to the lead with Toinette in a comfortable second spot. Around the far turn Toinette took the lead and breezed to the wire to win by 2 ¼ lengths.
Toinette paid $2.80, $2.40 and $2.10. Simply Breathless was second and Richmond Avenue finished third. The win gave jockey Flavien Prat his 21st win of the meeting, tying him with Abel Cedillo for the jockey title.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Neil Drysdale (winning trainer): “She’s had a late year. We discovered she had an infected tooth and we had to remove it. Following that, we discovered she had another pocket of infection and we had to treat that, so we had to take our time with her. She’s come around very nicely and yes, we’re hoping for big things from her next year.”
Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “It didn’t look like there was much speed in the race, so we didn’t want to be too far behind. As you could see, she was very comfortable and she won pretty easy [Sunday]. Yes, I’m glad to hear she’s going to run next year. I think she can be a Grade I mare, no question. I’ve ridden her quite a bit and she’s faced some nice fillies. Neil has her in great shape now and I’m looking forward to riding her in the future. She broke sharp, put herself in the race and she is really easy to ride. She breezed well and gave me a really good kick turning for home.”
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.
Woodbine (3): $100,000 Glorious Song Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: New York Groove ($3.40)
Woodbine (8): Grade 2 $175,000 Autumn Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Special Forces ($5.30)
Santa Anita (8): Grade 2 $200,000 Goldikova Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Toinette ($2.80)
Final thought
Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, November 3.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 23rd day of a 23-day meet. Clear & Firm
Winner–Single Me Out Ch.g.4 by Golden Balls (IRE) out of Lady Katfish, by Exchange Rate. Bred by DP Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: James M. Cassidy. Owner: D P Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $161,204 Exacta Pool $100,623 Superfecta Pool $52,274 Trifecta Pool $74,823 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,771. Scratched–Camps Bay.
SINGLE ME OUT tugged some and chased a bit off the rail, went outside a rival then between foes on the backstretch, split horses three deep leaving the second turn and into the stretch, advanced under urging, drifted in a bit past midstretch then was fanned out behind the pacesetter but finished determinedly to edge that on in the final stride. PEYTONS PATH had speed outside a rival then inched away and angled in, set the pace on a clear lead inside, drifted out from the whip in deep stretch and was edged on the line. TAKEO chased outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch and into the second turn, angled in outside a rival leaving that turn and edged that one for the show. MY INDY a step slow to begin, angled in and stalked inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and was edged for third. CHASE AND COLORADO settled a bit off the rail then outside a rival, went up three deep on the backstretch and into the second turn, came four wide leaving that turn and into the stretch, drifted in some and was outfinished for a minor share. SPEAKEROFTHEHOUSE angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, was in tight along the rail from midstretch to deep stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. SILENT MUSKETIER dropped back early and saved ground off the pace, inched forward inside on the second turn then steadied off heels nearing the stretch, came out for room in midstretch and lacked the needed rally. TRUEST REWARD stalked outside a rival then between horses on the backstretch and into the second turn, dropped back between foes leaving that turn and weakened.
ZUCCHERA settled inside then off the rail into the backstretch, went up four wide then three deep nearing the second turn, bid outside a rival leaving that turn, battled between horses under urging through the final furlong and gamely prevailed. MANRESA tugged between horses on the first turn then stalked outside a rival or between foes, ranged up three deep into the stretch, battled three wide through the final furlong and was outgamed. FLYING BLUE angled in and dueled outside a rival then between foes, continued inside on the second turn, fought back along the rail in the stretch but could not quite match the top pair late. PROBABLE saved ground stalking the pace throughout and weakened in the stretch. LUCKY BRITE EYE three deep on the first turn, bid three wide on the backstretch, dropped back and angled in on the second turn and also weakened. WILLOWGLADE angled in and dueled inside then a bit off the rail, was between horses a half mile out, dropped back between foes on the second turn, drifted four wide into the stretch and gave way.
TOROSAY sped to the early lead, inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, drifted out a bit in the final furlong but won clear under some urging and steady handling then a snug hold late. LINCOLN CITY four wide early, angled in and stalked outside a rival on the backstretch and turn, came out some into the stretch and outfinished that foe for the place. THE LONGEST NIGHT between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail then inside leaving the turn and into the stretch and held third. CAPE POINT saved ground chasing the pace throughout and lacked the needed rally. TYRANNICAL REX stumbled at the start, settled inside, came out on the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary late kick. MAGIC RATE broke a step slowly, chased outside a rival on the backstretch and turn, continued alongside that foe in the stretch and did not rally.
OIL CAN KNIGHT a bit crowded at the start, was sent between horses early, set a pressured pace inside, inched away on the turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, kicked clear, drifted in late and held gamely under a vigorous hand ride. TOOTHLESS WONDER went up to press the pace three deep between horses then stalked between foes on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and continued willingly to just miss. CONCORD JET prompted the pace four wide on the backstretch, stalked the winner outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and bested the others. OWNING broke out a bit, saved ground stalking the pace throughout and lacked a response in the final furlong. VERYNSKY broke in a bit, stalked between horses early then bid between foes to press the pace, tracked the winner a bit off the rail then between rivals on the turn and weakened. MO DINERO well placed stalking the pace off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in through the drive and also weakened.
CHOSEN VESSEL stalked between horses then inside on the first turn, continued a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch and on the final turn, came out some in the stretch, bid three deep under left handed urging in midstretch, gained the advantage in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. FULL OF LUCK (CHI) had speed outside a rival then inched away and angled in, dueled inside leaving the last turn, fought back to a slim lead past the eighth pole, battled inside the winner to the wire. BUCKSTOPPER KIT three wide on the hill, stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the runner-up leaving the last turn, briefly put a head in front between the top pair in midstretch and continued willingly. M TOWN GEM rank and steadied along the inside early, came a bit off the rail on the clubhouse turn, continued outside a rival on the last turn and three wide into the stretch and went on willingly late. CRYSTAL TRIBE (IRE) pulled between horses early, chased outside a rival then off the rail into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. UNAPOLOGETIC went up five wide in the stretch the first time then stalked outside a rival, continued inside on the second turn and into the stretch, came out for room in midstretch and lacked the necessary rally. ENGRAM had speed inside then saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit in the stretch and did not rally. ELDRITCH (IRE) chased between horses then inside on the backstretch and last turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. REAL MASTER (FR) stalked three deep then outside a rival, was in a bit tight when dropping back leaving the final turn and gave way.
TAISHAN a step slow to begin, went up to press the pace three deep then outside the runner-up leaving the second turn and in the stretch, put a head in front under left handed urging a sixteenth out and inched away in the final strides. TIZAMAGICIAN had speed inside to prompt the pace, took the lead on the second turn, fought along the rail through the stretch but could not quite match the winner late. COOL RUNNINGS three deep on the first turn, stalked outside a rival then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. FREDERICKTOWN stalked inside then a bit off the rail on the backstretch, angled back in on the second turn and weakened. BEST CHANCE had speed outside a rival then set a pressured pace between foes, relinquished the advantage on the second turn, fell back leaving that turn and also weakened. CALL ME DADDY a bit slow to begin, chased between horses then inside on the backstretch, came out on the second turn and gave way.
TINSEL TOWN QUEEN sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, responded when challenged on the turn, fought back in the stretch, inched away under urging past midstretch and won clear. CALIFORNIA LOVE stalked between horses then bid outside the winner on the turn and in the stretch, could not match that one in the final furlong and just held second. SUEZAAANA close up stalking the winner three deep on the backstretch and outside a rival then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in a bit and was edged for the place. CHIRP saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail on the turn then angled back in and lacked a rally inside. MORNING CYNN chased between horses early then off the rail, came out four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. GOTTA BE LUCKY chased outside, angled in just off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. INFO'S TREASURE settled between horses early then inside, came out on the turn and around a rival into the stretch and was not a threat. VIDALIA stumbled badly at the start to drop back, chased off the inside, angled to the rail on the turn and weakened.
TOINETTE had speed between horses then stalked outside a rival, bid alongside the pacesetter leaving the second turn, took the lead into the stretch, inched away under some urging in midstretch and won clear. SIMPLY BREATHLESS (GB) stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the backstretch and second turn, continued under urging alongside the pacesetter in midstretch then had the rider lose the whip a sixteenth out but gained the place. RICHMOND AVENUE (IRE) chased inside, came out into the stretch, split horses in midstretch and edged the pacesetter for the show. STREAK OF LUCK had speed three deep then angled in and set the pace inside, fought back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and was edged late for third. DON'T BLAME JUDY hopped a bit and was off slowly, saved ground, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. COACH ROCKS saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside into and through the stretch and weakened some late.
