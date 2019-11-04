Racing! Santa Anita signs off until Dec. 26

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, November 3. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 23rd day of a 23-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.73 46.74 1:10.92 1:23.04 1:35.37

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Single Me Out 125 3 1 6–1½ 6–hd 5–hd 2–½ 1–hd Espinoza 1.10 5 Peytons Path 118 5 6 1–2½ 1–4½ 1–2½ 1–3½ 2–2¼ Velez 7.40 9 Takeo 123 8 4 5–2½ 4–1½ 2–hd 3–hd 3–½ Blanc 4.20 4 My Indy 123 4 8 2–½ 2–hd 3–1½ 4–1 4–½ Figueroa 61.70 2 Chase and Colorado 123 2 3 7–5 7–3½ 7–1 6–1½ 5–1¼ Fuentes 29.00 7 Speakerofthehouse 123 6 2 4–hd 5–½ 4–½ 5–½ 6–2 Franco 3.60 1 Silent Musketier 123 1 7 8 8 8 7–2½ 7–11 Flores 58.10 8 Truest Reward 123 7 5 3–1½ 3–hd 6–hd 8 8 Bejarano 6.70

3 SINGLE ME OUT 4.20 3.00 2.40 5 PEYTONS PATH 6.60 4.40 9 TAKEO 3.40

$1 EXACTA (3-5) $13.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-9-4) $75.38 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-9) $24.00 50-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-5-9-4-2) $1,365.35 Carryover $910

Winner–Single Me Out Ch.g.4 by Golden Balls (IRE) out of Lady Katfish, by Exchange Rate. Bred by DP Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: James M. Cassidy. Owner: D P Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $161,204 Exacta Pool $100,623 Superfecta Pool $52,274 Trifecta Pool $74,823 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,771. Scratched–Camps Bay.

SINGLE ME OUT tugged some and chased a bit off the rail, went outside a rival then between foes on the backstretch, split horses three deep leaving the second turn and into the stretch, advanced under urging, drifted in a bit past midstretch then was fanned out behind the pacesetter but finished determinedly to edge that on in the final stride. PEYTONS PATH had speed outside a rival then inched away and angled in, set the pace on a clear lead inside, drifted out from the whip in deep stretch and was edged on the line. TAKEO chased outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch and into the second turn, angled in outside a rival leaving that turn and edged that one for the show. MY INDY a step slow to begin, angled in and stalked inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and was edged for third. CHASE AND COLORADO settled a bit off the rail then outside a rival, went up three deep on the backstretch and into the second turn, came four wide leaving that turn and into the stretch, drifted in some and was outfinished for a minor share. SPEAKEROFTHEHOUSE angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, was in tight along the rail from midstretch to deep stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. SILENT MUSKETIER dropped back early and saved ground off the pace, inched forward inside on the second turn then steadied off heels nearing the stretch, came out for room in midstretch and lacked the needed rally. TRUEST REWARD stalked outside a rival then between horses on the backstretch and into the second turn, dropped back between foes leaving that turn and weakened.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 23.77 48.02 1:13.70 1:27.15 1:41.05

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Zucchera 122 1 5 6 4–hd 2–1 2–½ 1–ns Delgadillo 2.20 3 Manresa 122 3 4 4–1 6 4–2½ 3–2½ 2–1¼ Blanc 13.90 6 Flying Blue 122 6 1 2–hd 1–½ 1–hd 1–½ 3–6 Bejarano 0.70 2 Probable 117 2 3 5–1½ 5–1 3–hd 4–5 4–6½ Velez 8.00 5 Lucky Brite Eye 122 5 6 3–1 2–1 5–3 5–4½ 5–7 Pereira 11.00 4 Willowglade 124 4 2 1–hd 3–hd 6 6 6 Meche 32.10

1 ZUCCHERA 6.40 3.60 2.40 3 MANRESA 10.00 4.00 6 FLYING BLUE 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $15.80 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $35.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-6-2) $26.73 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-6) $39.55

Winner–Zucchera Dbb.f.3 by Tapizar out of Hello Sugar, by Cee's Tizzy. Bred by Pamela C. Ziebarth (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Pamela C. Ziebarth. Mutuel Pool $159,087 Daily Double Pool $36,902 Exacta Pool $82,138 Superfecta Pool $41,335 Trifecta Pool $59,625. Scratched–none.

ZUCCHERA settled inside then off the rail into the backstretch, went up four wide then three deep nearing the second turn, bid outside a rival leaving that turn, battled between horses under urging through the final furlong and gamely prevailed. MANRESA tugged between horses on the first turn then stalked outside a rival or between foes, ranged up three deep into the stretch, battled three wide through the final furlong and was outgamed. FLYING BLUE angled in and dueled outside a rival then between foes, continued inside on the second turn, fought back along the rail in the stretch but could not quite match the top pair late. PROBABLE saved ground stalking the pace throughout and weakened in the stretch. LUCKY BRITE EYE three deep on the first turn, bid three wide on the backstretch, dropped back and angled in on the second turn and also weakened. WILLOWGLADE angled in and dueled inside then a bit off the rail, was between horses a half mile out, dropped back between foes on the second turn, drifted four wide into the stretch and gave way.

THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.70 44.06 55.55 1:01.49

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Torosay 122 4 3 1–1 1–1 1–4 1–4 Bejarano 2.70 6 Lincoln City 122 6 2 3–5 2–hd 2–1 2–1½ Hernandez 9.40 5 The Longest Night 122 5 4 2–hd 3–5 3–3½ 3–1 Mn Garcia 2.10 2 Cape Point 117 2 5 5–2½ 5–2 4–hd 4–1½ Velez 10.50 1 Tyrannical Rex 122 1 6 6 6 6 5–ns T Baze 3.80 3 Magic Rate 122 3 1 4–hd 4–hd 5–1 6 Prat 3.80

4 TOROSAY 7.40 4.60 3.00 6 LINCOLN CITY 7.00 3.40 5 THE LONGEST NIGHT 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4) $24.20 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $26.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-5-2) $39.84 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-5) $25.30

Winner–Torosay B.g.3 by Goldencents out of Maggie McGowan, by Salt Lake. Bred by W C Racing, Milt Gilman & Mark Verge (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: W.C. Racing Inc.. Mutuel Pool $191,582 Daily Double Pool $24,775 Exacta Pool $108,354 Superfecta Pool $34,233 Trifecta Pool $63,724. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-4) paid $11.85. Pick Three Pool $59,839.

TOROSAY sped to the early lead, inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, drifted out a bit in the final furlong but won clear under some urging and steady handling then a snug hold late. LINCOLN CITY four wide early, angled in and stalked outside a rival on the backstretch and turn, came out some into the stretch and outfinished that foe for the place. THE LONGEST NIGHT between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail then inside leaving the turn and into the stretch and held third. CAPE POINT saved ground chasing the pace throughout and lacked the needed rally. TYRANNICAL REX stumbled at the start, settled inside, came out on the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary late kick. MAGIC RATE broke a step slowly, chased outside a rival on the backstretch and turn, continued alongside that foe in the stretch and did not rally.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.43 45.69 57.87 1:10.57

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Oil Can Knight 124 2 6 1–½ 1–1 1–2 1–½ Mn Garcia 0.90 4 Toothless Wonder 117 4 2 4–1 2–½ 2–1 2–3¾ Velez 7.80 5 Concord Jet 122 5 1 3–hd 3–½ 3–1½ 3–2½ Pereira 10.40 1 Owning 117 1 5 5–1 5–2 4–1½ 4–6 Diaz, Jr. 7.70 3 Verynsky 122 3 3 2–hd 4–hd 5–2 5–1¾ Bejarano 2.90 6 Mo Dinero 122 6 4 6 6 6 6 Fuentes 9.10

2 OIL CAN KNIGHT 3.80 3.00 2.40 4 TOOTHLESS WONDER 5.20 3.00 5 CONCORD JET 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2) $18.60 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $8.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-5-1) $24.24 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-5) $23.95

Winner–Oil Can Knight Dbb.g.3 by Can the Man out of Makeitagame, by El Corredor. Bred by Michelle Morehead, Mallory Morehead &Matthew Morehead (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Westside Racing Stable, Keh, Steven, Knight, Scott and Tucker, Terri. Mutuel Pool $216,484 Daily Double Pool $25,083 Exacta Pool $130,908 Superfecta Pool $56,794 Trifecta Pool $91,048. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-4-2) paid $12.95. Pick Three Pool $25,837.

OIL CAN KNIGHT a bit crowded at the start, was sent between horses early, set a pressured pace inside, inched away on the turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, kicked clear, drifted in late and held gamely under a vigorous hand ride. TOOTHLESS WONDER went up to press the pace three deep between horses then stalked between foes on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and continued willingly to just miss. CONCORD JET prompted the pace four wide on the backstretch, stalked the winner outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and bested the others. OWNING broke out a bit, saved ground stalking the pace throughout and lacked a response in the final furlong. VERYNSKY broke in a bit, stalked between horses early then bid between foes to press the pace, tracked the winner a bit off the rail then between rivals on the turn and weakened. MO DINERO well placed stalking the pace off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in through the drive and also weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.07 47.68 1:11.28 1:35.41 2:00.07

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Chosen Vessel 125 6 4–½ 4–1 4–1½ 3–½ 3–1½ 1–¾ Talamo 5.00 5 Full of Luck 125 5 1–1 1–1 1–1 1–½ 2–½ 2–½ Flores 22.60 7 Buckstopper Kit 123 7 2–1 2–1 2–1½ 2–1½ 1–hd 3–1 Gryder 5.60 1 M Town Gem 121 1 8–hd 9 9 7–hd 6–1½ 4–nk Prat 6.10 3 Crystal Tribe 123 3 7–½ 8–1½ 7–1 5–1 5–2½ 5–1½ Van Dyke 1.90 9 Unapologetic 120 9 9 5–hd 5–hd 4–2 4–1½ 6–5 Velez 3.70 2 Engram 125 2 3–hd 7–hd 8–1½ 8–½ 8–7 7–1 Maldonado 73.50 4 Eldritch 125 4 6–hd 6–1½ 6–1½ 6–½ 7–1 8–20 Espinoza 25.90 8 Real Master 123 8 5–1 3–½ 3–hd 9 9 9 Blanc 11.70

6 CHOSEN VESSEL 12.00 7.40 4.60 5 FULL OF LUCK (CHI) 19.60 9.40 7 BUCKSTOPPER KIT 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $35.00 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $81.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-7-1) $201.16 50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-5-7-1-3) $4,480.65 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-7) $197.90

Winner–Chosen Vessel B.g.4 by English Channel out of Lost Gold, by Dynaformer. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: Craig Dollase. Owner: Masino Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $331,785 Daily Double Pool $47,658 Exacta Pool $203,064 Superfecta Pool $86,334 Super High Five Pool $4,161 Trifecta Pool $154,627. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-2-6) paid $25.00. Pick Three Pool $51,275. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-4-2-6) 1340 tickets with 4 correct paid $93.50. Pick Four Pool $164,221. 50-Cent Pick Five (3/6-1-4-2-6) 1474 tickets with 5 correct paid $242.00. Pick Five Pool $414,906.

CHOSEN VESSEL stalked between horses then inside on the first turn, continued a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch and on the final turn, came out some in the stretch, bid three deep under left handed urging in midstretch, gained the advantage in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. FULL OF LUCK (CHI) had speed outside a rival then inched away and angled in, dueled inside leaving the last turn, fought back to a slim lead past the eighth pole, battled inside the winner to the wire. BUCKSTOPPER KIT three wide on the hill, stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the runner-up leaving the last turn, briefly put a head in front between the top pair in midstretch and continued willingly. M TOWN GEM rank and steadied along the inside early, came a bit off the rail on the clubhouse turn, continued outside a rival on the last turn and three wide into the stretch and went on willingly late. CRYSTAL TRIBE (IRE) pulled between horses early, chased outside a rival then off the rail into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. UNAPOLOGETIC went up five wide in the stretch the first time then stalked outside a rival, continued inside on the second turn and into the stretch, came out for room in midstretch and lacked the necessary rally. ENGRAM had speed inside then saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit in the stretch and did not rally. ELDRITCH (IRE) chased between horses then inside on the backstretch and last turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. REAL MASTER (FR) stalked three deep then outside a rival, was in a bit tight when dropping back leaving the final turn and gave way.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 23.11 46.66 1:11.88 1:24.93 1:38.12

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Taishan 122 5 5 3–1 3–1 2–1½ 2–4 1–1 Gryder 3.20 3 Tizamagician 122 3 1 2–½ 2–hd 1–½ 1–hd 2–4½ Espinoza 0.60 6 Cool Runnings 122 6 4 5–1 4–1 4–2 3–3½ 3–8½ Bejarano 10.00 1 Fredericktown 122 1 3 4–hd 5–1½ 5–4 5–4 4–ns Van Dyke 17.20 4 Best Chance 122 4 2 1–½ 1–½ 3–1 4–1½ 5–3¾ Rosario 8.10 2 Call Me Daddy 122 2 6 6 6 6 6 6 Prat 10.60

5 TAISHAN 8.40 3.40 2.40 3 TIZAMAGICIAN 2.20 2.10 6 COOL RUNNINGS 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5) $87.20 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $6.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-6-1) $7.52 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-6) $11.15

Winner–Taishan B.c.2 by Twirling Candy out of Grace Phil, by Philanthropist. Bred by Nursery Place, Donaldson & Broadbent (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Nguyen, Calvin and Tran, Joey. Mutuel Pool $368,678 Daily Double Pool $42,660 Exacta Pool $218,768 Superfecta Pool $91,488 Trifecta Pool $155,741. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-5) paid $47.35. Pick Three Pool $61,356.

TAISHAN a step slow to begin, went up to press the pace three deep then outside the runner-up leaving the second turn and in the stretch, put a head in front under left handed urging a sixteenth out and inched away in the final strides. TIZAMAGICIAN had speed inside to prompt the pace, took the lead on the second turn, fought along the rail through the stretch but could not quite match the winner late. COOL RUNNINGS three deep on the first turn, stalked outside a rival then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. FREDERICKTOWN stalked inside then a bit off the rail on the backstretch, angled back in on the second turn and weakened. BEST CHANCE had speed outside a rival then set a pressured pace between foes, relinquished the advantage on the second turn, fell back leaving that turn and also weakened. CALL ME DADDY a bit slow to begin, chased between horses then inside on the backstretch, came out on the second turn and gave way.

SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.69 46.35 58.76 1:11.78

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Tinsel Town Queen 123 3 6 1–1 1–½ 1–½ 1–2½ Rosario 5.20 2 California Love 123 2 5 2–hd 2–1½ 2–2½ 2–½ Figueroa 27.20 6 Suezaaana 123 6 4 3–½ 3–1 3–hd 3–2¼ Payeras 15.40 1 Chirp 118 1 3 4–1 5–1½ 5–2 4–ns Velez 31.40 4 Morning Cynn 123 4 7 5–½ 4–hd 4–1½ 5–¾ Mn Garcia 0.40 9 Gotta Be Lucky 118 8 1 6–1½ 6–3 6–4 6–2¾ Diaz, Jr. 11.20 5 Info's Treasure 123 5 2 8 8 7–2 7–8 Franco 9.10 8 Vidalia 123 7 8 7–1 7–1½ 8 8 Maldonado 31.30

3 TINSEL TOWN QUEEN 12.40 7.20 5.80 2 CALIFORNIA LOVE 20.00 15.60 6 SUEZAAANA 7.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3) $58.00 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $136.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-6-1) $784.72 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-6) $647.95 50-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-2-6-1-4) Carryover $8,786

Winner–Tinsel Town Queen Dbb.f.3 by Hoorayforhollywood out of Caught in the Act, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Linda Madsen & Joy Seifert (CA). Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Owner: Madsen, Linda L. and Seifert, Joy. Mutuel Pool $313,139 Daily Double Pool $48,348 Exacta Pool $200,200 Superfecta Pool $137,947 Trifecta Pool $187,681 X-5 Super High Five Pool $11,514. Scratched–Dairy Kid. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-5-3) paid $145.40. Pick Three Pool $54,069.

TINSEL TOWN QUEEN sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, responded when challenged on the turn, fought back in the stretch, inched away under urging past midstretch and won clear. CALIFORNIA LOVE stalked between horses then bid outside the winner on the turn and in the stretch, could not match that one in the final furlong and just held second. SUEZAAANA close up stalking the winner three deep on the backstretch and outside a rival then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in a bit and was edged for the place. CHIRP saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail on the turn then angled back in and lacked a rally inside. MORNING CYNN chased between horses early then off the rail, came out four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. GOTTA BE LUCKY chased outside, angled in just off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. INFO'S TREASURE settled between horses early then inside, came out on the turn and around a rival into the stretch and was not a threat. VIDALIA stumbled badly at the start to drop back, chased off the inside, angled to the rail on the turn and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Goldikova Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.97 46.66 1:10.58 1:22.04 1:33.38

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Toinette 125 5 3 2–hd 2–½ 2–1½ 1–2 1–2¼ Prat 0.40 4 Simply Breathless 125 4 2 4–2½ 4–½ 4–1 3–1½ 2–1¼ Rosario 6.30 3 Richmond Avenue 121 3 5 5–2 5–2½ 5–hd 6 3–nk Barzalona 11.10 7 Streak of Luck 121 6 1 1–1 1–1½ 1–½ 2–½ 4–¾ Bejarano 23.00 1 Don't Blame Judy 121 1 6 6 6 6 5–hd 5–ns Espinoza 23.30 2 Coach Rocks 125 2 4 3–2 3–1 3–hd 4–½ 6 Cohen 4.70

5 TOINETTE 2.80 2.40 2.10 4 SIMPLY BREATHLESS (GB) 3.60 2.60 3 RICHMOND AVENUE (IRE) 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5) $25.00 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $3.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-3-7) $4.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-3) $6.15

Winner–Toinette Dbb.f.4 by Scat Daddy out of I Bet Toni Knows, by Sunriver. Bred by J D Stuart, P C Bance & A REnterprises, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Baca, Ken, Hudson, Joseph and Hudson, Lynne. Mutuel Pool $478,933 Daily Double Pool $65,878 Exacta Pool $233,538 Superfecta Pool $112,505 Trifecta Pool $158,816. Scratched–Ms Bad Behavior. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-3-5) paid $26.25. Pick Three Pool $70,459.

TOINETTE had speed between horses then stalked outside a rival, bid alongside the pacesetter leaving the second turn, took the lead into the stretch, inched away under some urging in midstretch and won clear. SIMPLY BREATHLESS (GB) stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the backstretch and second turn, continued under urging alongside the pacesetter in midstretch then had the rider lose the whip a sixteenth out but gained the place. RICHMOND AVENUE (IRE) chased inside, came out into the stretch, split horses in midstretch and edged the pacesetter for the show. STREAK OF LUCK had speed three deep then angled in and set the pace inside, fought back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and was edged late for third. DON'T BLAME JUDY hopped a bit and was off slowly, saved ground, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. COACH ROCKS saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside into and through the stretch and weakened some late.

NINTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.05 45.70 58.65 1:11.81

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Don'tteasethetiger 123 5 8 6–hd 5–4½ 3–½ 1–¾ Fuentes 2.40 1 Temple Knights 125 1 7 4–hd 3–hd 1–hd 2–3½ Espinoza 6.60 2 Surfside Sunset 125 2 9 9 6–hd 5–1½ 3–hd Valdivia, Jr. 9.60 10 Bully for Eric 123 9 3 2–2 1–hd 2–1 4–¾ Hernandez 1.70 8 Hoss Cartwright 125 7 1 3–½ 4–1 4–3½ 5–6 T Baze 4.90 7 Skagit River 125 6 4 8–1½ 8 7–½ 6–12 Aragon 86.90 4 Golden Image 118 4 5 7–hd 7–1½ 8 7–1¾ Diaz, Jr. 30.90 9 Peter Alan 123 8 2 1–hd 2–1 6–2½ 8 Maldonado 32.10 3 Iron Curtain 125 3 6 5–2½ dnf Meche 14.80

6 DON'TTEASETHETIGER 6.80 3.80 3.00 1 TEMPLE KNIGHTS 5.60 4.40 2 SURFSIDE SUNSET 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $12.60 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $22.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-2-10) $32.49 50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-1-2-10-8) $561.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-2) $50.75

Winner–Don'tteasethetiger B.g.3 by Smiling Tiger out of My Cinsation, by Cindago. Bred by Premier Thoroughbreds LLC, Alan Klein &Edward J. Brown (CA). Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Owner: Battle Born Racing Stable, Ferrara, Nick, KAM Racing and Huson, Robert. Mutuel Pool $440,495 Daily Double Pool $154,840 Exacta Pool $241,433 Superfecta Pool $172,285 Super High Five Pool $93,688 Trifecta Pool $204,047. Claimed–Bully for Eric by Saldana, Reed and Urbina, Leopoldo. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Scratched–Buck Duane. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-6) paid $27.20. Pick Three Pool $283,254. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-3-5/6-6) 5019 tickets with 4 correct paid $125.70. Pick Four Pool $826,863. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-5-3-5/6-6) 345 tickets with 5 correct paid $951.65. Pick Five Pool $430,193. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2-6-5-3-5/6-6) 2470 tickets with 6 correct paid $1,104.70. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $3,003,292.

DON'TTEASETHETIGER chased outside or off the rail, swung five wide into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up under urging past midstretch, gained the advantage in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. TEMPLE KNIGHTS stalked inside, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch, was fanned out a bit while putting a head in front nearing midstretch, fought back inside the winner in deep stretch but could not quite match that one late. SURFSIDE SUNSET settled inside, came out in upper stretch, went around a rival in midstretch and gained the show inside. BULLY FOR ERIC had speed outside then angled in and dueled alongside a rival, gained the advantage leaving the turn, drifted out in upper stretch and nearing midstretch despite right handed urging, drifted in late and was edged for third. HOSS CARTWRIGHT stalked outside on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch, steadied when squeezed nearing midstretch and was outfinished for a minor award. SKAGIT RIVER chased off the rail then outside, went three deep on the turn, came out into the stretch and did not rally. GOLDEN IMAGE chased off the inside, split horses then continued outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. PETER ALAN sped to the early lead, angled in and dueled inside, dropped back into the stretch and also weakened. BULLY FOR ERIC and HOSS CARTWRIGHT but made no change when they ruled the trouble to the latter did not alter the original order of finish. IRON CURTAIN stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival, was pulled up on the turn and vanned off. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the run through midstretch but made no change when they ruled the trouble to HOSS CARTWRIGHT did not alter the original order of finish.