Sports

Avery Bradley is out for Lakers’ game against Bulls Tuesday night

2019 NBA Global Games Preseason: Los Angeles Lakers vs Nets
Avery Bradley will miss his first start of the season Tuesday when the Lakers play the Chicago Bulls.
(Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
By Tania GanguliStaff Writer 
Nov. 5, 2019
11:04 AM
CHICAGO  — 

Avery Bradley is out for the Lakers on Tuesday night against the Chicago Bulls, and coach Frank Vogel plans to start Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in his place.

Bradley has a bruised knee after being kicked in that area Sunday in San Antonio. He had scored 16 points with three rebounds and an assist in 27 minutes before leaving the game with the injury.

This season Caldwell-Pope has made 38.1% of his shots while averaging 6.7 points per game, but shot better than 50% in two of the Lakers’ last two games.

He also had a productive game for the Lakers. He hit two timely jumpers that helped the Lakers break a deadlock with the Spurs late in the fourth quarter, and allowed the Lakers to hang on to win the game.

As with Bradley, Caldwell-Pope’s defensive contributions have impressed Vogel.

So far this season, the Lakers have started Bradley, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee and Danny Green in each of their games. They are on a five-game winning streak, having beaten all of their opponents since losing in their season opener to the Clippers.

Tania Ganguli
Tania Ganguli covers the Lakers for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she spent six years covering J.J. Watt’s avocado consumption and other NFL subjects for the Florida Times-Union, Houston Chronicle and ESPN. An Arcadia High School and Northwestern University graduate, she has also covered high school sports, NASCAR, the Orlando Magic and one boat race for the Louisville Courier-Journal and the Orlando Sentinel.   
