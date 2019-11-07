Esport stars Ninja, TimTheMan, LIRIK, summit1g and Shroud star in anticipated LAMO battle royale game

Gamers and vinyl figurine collectors alike can now play as one of their favorite esport streamers or their favorite LAMO collectible vinyl figures and duke them out with each other in LAMO’s highly anticipated esports game.

LAMO, the creator of LAMO vinyl figure collectibles, has launched “LAMO The Game,” a fast-paced free-to-play online multiplayer competitive game that allows players to compete as some of the world’s top competitive esport streamers. Some of the playable streamers in the game include Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, Timothy John “TimTheMan” Betar, Saqib “LIRIK” Zahid, Jaryd “summit1g” Lazar and Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek. These streamers are not only playable characters, but were also involved with the game’s development.

Ever wonder what would happen if they let the gamers make the games? So did we. LAMO The Game is free-to-play on Steam. https://t.co/xue50sspHz #PlayLAMO pic.twitter.com/Je32lhL4E5 — LAMO (@lamo) November 6, 2019

To celebrate the launch of the game, Blevins, Betar, Zahid and Grzesiek battled each other via livestream.

“We saw there was a true need for snackable gaming content and with LAMO, fans will now have a game to play in between the games and interact with the streamers they love across platforms,” said LAMO Chief Executive Lax Chandra.

In the game, the goal is to outlast your opponents in teams of two by strategically constructing attack-and-defend towers, capturing control points, upgrading weapons, and creating attack vehicles to take out your opponents in rounds on amusement-park-themed maps. Players will be able to do this by collecting “jelly,” which can be used to upgrade weapons and vehicles. The last team standing wins the round.

Eight players are going at it in each round which can be played back-to-back, or quick pick-up between rounds. Players can also just sit back, relax and watch other players and their favorite streamers go at it as a viewer.

LAMO’s social media channels will provide the exact time when players can jump in and potentially play against their favorite streamers.

Players can access themed avatars of their favorite streamers and use their LAMO vinyl figures to unlock them as playable characters in the game. Each LAMO vinyl figure is provided a code each player must enter in the game to use them as a playable character. Additional digital in-game avatars based on popular streamers and celebrities will be introduced in the coming months.

The LAMO vinyl collectibles were introduced by Blevins at the New York Toy Fair in February and became a popular toy at the convention. The collectibles can come to life through the mobile app available for iOS and Android with content transferable to the game.

“LAMO The Game” is now available for download for free on Steam’s Early Access on Windows PC.