Lamar Jackson is Mr. Perfect with his passer rating

In Sunday’s 49-13 rout of the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson became the second player in NFL history to have a perfect passer rating (158.3) in multiple games in a season. The only other player to do so was Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who had two in 2007.

Before being pulled after three quarters, Jackson completed 15 of 17 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns. His only incompletions were a spike to stop the clock in the first half and a pass to tight end Mark Andrews that was nearly caught.

Oh, he also scored on a 47-yard touchdown run that featured an incredible spin move, so he’s got that going for him too.

“Just gotta keep it going,” Jackson said afterward. “Take advantage of what the defense gives us.”

And about that spin move?

“Just gotta do what you gotta do to get into the end zone.”

If only it were that simple for us mere mortals.

Sack race

The Bengals are now 0-9 this season and could very well end up 0-16, and one fan in Cincinnati is OK with that as long as he doesn’t have to show his face.

During the CBS telecast of the game, cameras showed one fan sitting in the stands wearing a paper sack over his head, with the phrase “Bungle for Burrow” written on it.

He’s referring to LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who has led the Tigers to the No. 1 spot in the college football rankings this season and could be the first overall pick in the NFL draft. And at 0-16, the Bengals would definitely get that first pick.

Your favorite sports moment

What is your all-time favorite local sports moment? Email me at houston.mitchell@latimes.com and tell me what it is and why, and it could appear in a future daily sports newsletter or Morning Briefing.

This moment comes from Marc Barbani of Porter Ranch:

Without any doubt, my favorite all-time L.A. sports moment was Alec Martinez’s double-overtime goal in Game 5 of the 2014 Stanley Cup Finals that gave the Kings their second Stanley Cup in three years.

The game was on home ice and knowing that the next Kings goal would win the Cup, my family and I must have had 20 heart attacks. I have never experienced a more thrilling game in all my life and I watch the video of that goal over and over. I also decided to leave the hole in my ceiling that I jumped through as a souvenir!