Racing! A look at the proposed whip rule

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as Del Mar cancels next Thursday’s card.
It has been a long time since the California Horse Racing Board has addressed the idea of what to do about the riding crop. In fact, it was first brought up in March. Since that time the chair and vice-chair have left the board and two new members were appointed, one of whom is the likely vice-chair.
So, on Thursday the matter will come before the board in a meeting across the street from the Del Mar Race Course. There are two proposals that will be looked at. The first, is the former one proposed that said the riding crop can only be used in the event that the safety of the horse and/or rider were in jeopardy.
The second proposal prohibits the use of the whip “except when waving or showing the crop without touching the horse or when tapping the horse on the shoulder with the crop in the down position while having both hands physically on the reins and neck of the horse.”
Now, it seems if these are the only two proposals that they should be melded together so that the safety option is part of the second proposal, but then it couldn’t be acted upon because it wouldn’t have been posted. Don’t know if it would have to go back for public comment, which would delay it more.
It will likely be the first meeting chaired by Gregory Ferraro along with likely vice-chair Oscar Gonzales. Now, the vote hasn’t been taken, but this is pretty close to having a winning place bet in a two-horse race.
Here’s a theoretical question, with no agenda attached to it. If the riding crop is no longer used on horses, how would showing the horse the crop motivate the horse?
Del Mar cancels Thursday card
I don’t know about you but I scratch my head when a track cancels a card almost a week early because of weather. But that’s what Del Mar did on Friday when it canceled next Thursday’s card out of “an abundance of caution.” As we know, weather forecasts a week out are almost always rock solid.
“We know this is unusual for Del Mar but equine and rider safety is always our primary concern,” said Tom Robbins, the executive vice president for racing at Del Mar. “We’ll make a call next week as to whether or not we’ll have training on Wednesday and Thursday. We plan on drawing entries for next Friday’s card this Sunday and we’ll race weather permitting.”
Rain is expected Tuesday through Thursday. And, Robbins is a guy whose reputation is impeccable. But let’s throw a few conspiracy theories out there. First of all, Del Mar knows it can not suffer any more fatalities after the two last weekend. The heat is already so hot that the track can’t take any chances. So, if it is out of “an abundance of caution,” why would you consider allowing horses to train Wednesday and Thursday. Yes, we understand horses can’t stay in the barn, they need to get out. But, let’s face it, training deaths don’t seem to resonate like racing deaths, where everyone can see them. And, they don’t count in the Equine Injury Database.
That’s not a conspiracy theory, those are what follows.
--You saw some pretty short fields for Del Mar lately. Is it possible that they would have really had to stretch to fill both Thursday and Friday? When Santa Anita returns and they have 12 mandatory dark days, how many of those do you think will be on a Thursday? Ah, I’m guessing most. Not racing on Thursday will only stretch the horse population further.
--As stated above, the CHRB meets at Del Mar on Thursday. With Santa Anita’s license coming up for approval, the presumption is there will be a strong contingent of animal rights folks opposing the action. The CHRB and a racing card give them a two-fer to protest at. And, through observation, protesters generally don’t like to work on weekdays, and instead wait for weekends. With no racing, it might be less interesting for those who protest the sport.
As for me, I’m going to stick with Robbins explanation because he can be trusted. But, it’s not to say there aren’t some collateral advantages.
Madeline Auerbach speaks out
Former CHRB vice chair Madeline Auerbach gave this very candid interview to Daniel Ross of the Thoroughbred Daily News. She talks about how she was forced out and how “Sacramento” (i.e. the Governor’s office) wants to control the board. Let’s just say, she’s not a happy camper as to how this all played out. You can read it here.
Weekly handicapping lesson
Here’s our weekly contribution from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). Today’s analysis comes from the fifth race at Del Mar and incorporates some handicapping angles into the mix. Rob, take it away.
“These are $25,000 claimers going 1 1/16 miles on the turf. What do we do with a bottom level claimer in November? Let’s look at every runner to try and figure this thing out. From the rail, let’s start with FRENCH GETAWAY. Off a nearly two-year layoff, there were some well meant intentions, but the bottom has now fallen out of things, thus, the drop to this bottom level. TOUGH IT OUT is now in the Art Sherman barn, not a barn we typically associate with moving runners up off a claim, thus, no surprise this one’s run evenly in each of his last few starts since joining the new barn. BLUE DANCER has been running at Century Mile (which replaced Northlands Park in Edmonton), Hastings in Vancouver, Turf Paradise, and now Del Mar. Bizarre movement, while inconsistent. MOONLIGHT DRIVE has won two of his last three since June, then again, the fact he’s offered right back for the same $25,000 off the recent win, well, there’s a certain caveat associated with this guy we believe. MAGIC MUSKETIER has shown zero since returning from a brief layoff, both here at Del Mar and Fresno, now on the turf where he’s 0 for 5, no thanks. So, we’ve eliminated much of the field. Let’s get to those who have a legitimate look. Top selection is FOREVER JUANITO (#8). She jumped quickly from the gate last time out, and though not typically a front running sort, this is often a good sign. Horses catapult from the gate, and a healthy runner can often be spotted with the simply point of a strong break, a solid angle which is rarely ever mentioned, but please remember this going forward. Saturday, this 8-year-old is stringing four races together off the nine-month layoff, not only a sign of his good health, but also useful in that he’s a fresh horse, a sharp horse, just many positive attributes to believe another nice effort is coming. START A RUNNIN (#7) has all of a sudden found his rhythm, pushing for the front end while routing on the turf. As Charlie Whittingham once said, “horses are like strawberries, they can go bad overnight.” It’s so true, but also true, is that a horse can gain instant confidence during a running of the race, usually as a result of leading the pack, a swagger, and that’s what we see here with this one. Another good try also seems likely.
“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none
“Win Contenders (order of preference): 8-7
“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): 1,2,3
“TOP PICK: FOREVER JUANITO (#8 7-2 A Espinoza)
“SECOND CHOICE: START A RUNNIN (#7 6-1 E Flores)”
Del Mar review
It was a spirited stretch drive with a few horses with a chance to win but in the end it was favorite Doc Yco Cheeks winning the featured allowance for fillies and mares going a mile on the turf course for a purse of $53,000. Doc Yco Cheeks, under a smart ride by Rafael Bejarano, won by half-a-length.
Doc Yco Cheeks paid $4.00, $2.60 and $2.40 for trainer Peter Eurton. Rose was second and Brahms Command finished third.
Del Mar preview
Saturday’s card has something you don’t see much at Del Mar—a four-horse race and a five-horse stakes race. The second race, an allowance/optional claimer, is down to four because of a scratch. It’s one of three allowance races. There are four races on the turf with the card starting at 12:30 p.m.
The feature is the Grade 3 $100,000 Bob Hope Stakes for 2-year-olds going seven furlongs. The favorite, at 7-5, is Thousand Words for trainer Bob Baffert and jockey Flavien Prat. He’s only run once, winning a maiden special by half-a-length.
The close second favorite is Strongconstitution at 9-5 for Doug O’Neill and Abel Cedillo. He won his first race, which was on the turf and then finished second in the Sunny Slope Stakes at Santa Anita. There are five horses in the race, which should go off near 4 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 4, 6, 8, ,9, 9, 10, 5, 8.
Bob Ike’s Dmr pick of the day
FIFTH RACE No. 5 Moonlight Drive (7-2)
Coming back at the same $25,000 claiming level after beating similar at Santa Anita, no reason this Kristin Mulhall-trained gelding can’t score right back. He should sit a good trip right behind the speed and even though he has never won over this course, his runner-up effort here during the summer was good. Tab in a competitive turf race.
Friday’s result: Aqua Seaform Shame ($13.40) broke running, kicked away in mid-stretch, then safely held off her even-money favorite stablemate to record a sharp win at a nice price.
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
11:05 Woodbine (3): $100,000 South Ocean Stakes, Ont-bred fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Owlette (4-5)
11:51 Laurel (6): $100,000 James F. Lewis Stakes, 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Tuggle (3-1)
12:20 Laurel (7): $100,000 Smart Halo Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Summer Fortune (2-1)
12:20 Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Key Cents Stakes, NY-bred fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Time Limit (2-1)
2:36 Churchill (10): Grade 3 $125,000 River City Handicap, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Mr. Misunderstood (5-2)
4:00 Del Mar (8): Grade 3 $100,000 Bob Hope Stakes, 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Thousand Words (7-5)
6:11 Delta Downs (8): $100,000 Delta Mile Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Forevamo (3-1)
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
FIFTH RACE: No. 1 Achieved (5-2)
He has been much improved in last two victories and doesn’t figure to regress with one-month rest from last sharp win over runner-up who since beat 870-yard allowance company. He will likely control the pace from his inside slot in this 870-yard affair and he has survived pace pressure before.
Final thought
Del Mar Charts Results for Friday, November 15.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 5th day of a 15-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 22.84 46.80 1:11.04 1:23.04 1:35.23
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Of Good Report
|118
|6
|3
|4–4
|4–1½
|3–hd
|2–½
|1–¾
|Cedillo
|3.50
|4
|Hartel
|118
|4
|2
|1–1
|1–2
|1–1½
|1–2½
|2–1½
|Mn Garcia
|0.60
|2
|The Creep
|118
|2
|1
|2–2½
|2–3
|2–1½
|3–hd
|3–½
|Fuentes
|44.30
|3
|Mystery Messenger
|120
|3
|4
|5–1
|5–½
|5–1
|4–2½
|4–3¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|12.30
|5
|Swamp Souffle
|120
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|5–½
|5–9¼
|Franco
|3.50
|1
|Blue Skye Jade
|118
|1
|5
|3–hd
|3–2½
|4–hd
|6
|6
|Espinoza
|17.40
|6
|OF GOOD REPORT
|9.00
|3.60
|3.20
|4
|HARTEL
|2.20
|2.10
|2
|THE CREEP
|6.60
|$1 EXACTA (6-4)
|$16.40
|$2 QUINELLA (4-6)
|$9.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-2-3)
|$42.54
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-2)
|$50.80
Winner–Of Good Report B.g.3 by Twirling Candy out of Lunar Landing, by El Corredor. Bred by Bell Tower Thoroughbreds (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Peerenboom-Bowyer Racing Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $134,121 Exacta Pool $67,243 Quinella Pool $1,825 Superfecta Pool $26,208 Trifecta Pool $43,366. Scratched–none.
OF GOOD REPORT chased outside a rival then inside on the backstretch and second turn, came out in midstretch and rallied under some urging to collar the runner-up late. HARTEL broke outward, had speed outside a rival then inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, continued clear past midstretch and held on well but could not contain the winner in the final stages. THE CREEP had speed inside the runner-up then stalked along the rail, came out into the stretch, split horses in midstretch and held third. MYSTERY MESSENGER chased inside then between foes into and on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. SWAMP SOUFFLE squeezed a bit at the start, chased just off the rail, went up three deep into the second turn then four wide, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. BLUE SKYE JADE chased inside then a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, went three deep on the second turn then angled in some into the stretch, drifted in through the drive and weakened.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 24.18 48.85 1:14.25 1:27.15 1:39.96
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Conformation
|122
|5
|2
|2–½
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–½
|1–3¼
|Gutierrez
|4.20
|3
|Majestic Diva
|120
|2
|1
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–1½
|2–2½
|2–1¼
|T Baze
|5.70
|5
|Heart's Passion
|120
|4
|5
|5
|5
|3–hd
|3–½
|3–2
|Figueroa
|2.40
|4
|Love of Art
|122
|3
|3
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–1½
|4–6
|4–12
|Cedillo
|1.10
|1
|Cee Sam's Girl
|120
|1
|4
|3–1
|3–½
|5
|5
|5
|Franco
|11.00
|6
|CONFORMATION
|10.40
|4.20
|3.40
|3
|MAJESTIC DIVA
|5.40
|3.20
|5
|HEART'S PASSION
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6)
|$56.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-3)
|$25.30
|$2 QUINELLA (3-6)
|$25.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-5)
|$34.40
Winner–Conformation Dbb.f.4 by Medaglia d'Oro out of Cabo, by Leroidesanimaux (BRZ). Bred by Hallmarc Stallions LLC (FL). Trainer: Ben D. A. Cecil. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $103,908 Daily Double Pool $25,868 Exacta Pool $47,364 Quinella Pool $1,782 Trifecta Pool $36,106. Claimed–Love of Art (IRE) by Horseplayers Racing Club, Ortega, Jr., Alex, Kennedy, Jr., Philip and Saratoga West. Trainer: Jeffrey Metz. Scratched–Ipray.
CONFORMATION three deep early, stalked outside a rival then just off the rail, bid alongside the runner-up in the drive to gain the lead and drew clear under urging. MAJESTIC DIVA sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn and into the stretch, fought back along the fence in midstretch, could not match the winner but held second. HEART'S PASSION three wide into the first turn, stalked outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and bested the others. LOVE OF ART (IRE) stalked a bit off the rail then between horses on the backstretch and second turn, continued just off the inside into the stretch and weakened. CEE SAM'S GIRL saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back into the stretch, gave way and was eased in the final furlong.
THIRD RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.90 45.15 56.46
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Aqua Seaform Shame
|122
|5
|2
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–¾
|Fuentes
|5.70
|2
|Venetian Harbor
|122
|2
|1
|3–1
|3–1½
|2–½
|2–3¼
|Prat
|1.00
|8
|Speech
|122
|8
|8
|2–½
|2–2
|3–4
|3–3¾
|Franco
|5.90
|1
|Kissable U
|122
|1
|3
|6–1
|5–1½
|4–1½
|4–1
|Gutierrez
|11.00
|3
|Del Mar Drama
|122
|3
|4
|7–hd
|7–hd
|5–1
|5–nk
|Hernandez
|34.50
|6
|Morning Addiction
|122
|6
|6
|4–hd
|4–hd
|6–½
|6–nk
|Bejarano
|5.20
|4
|Beguiled
|122
|4
|7
|8
|8
|7–1½
|7–6¼
|Cedillo
|8.20
|7
|Brave Cinderella
|122
|7
|5
|5–hd
|6–hd
|8
|8
|Figueroa
|36.00
|5
|AQUA SEAFORM SHAME
|13.40
|4.40
|3.40
|2
|VENETIAN HARBOR
|2.80
|2.40
|8
|SPEECH
|4.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5)
|$85.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-2)
|$15.10
|$2 QUINELLA (2-5)
|$13.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-8-1)
|$33.72
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-8)
|$38.95
Winner–Aqua Seaform Shame B.f.2 by Kantharos out of Chandeleur, by Repent. Bred by Green Key Farm (FL). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Calvin Nguyen. Mutuel Pool $232,909 Daily Double Pool $17,925 Exacta Pool $150,121 Quinella Pool $3,794 Superfecta Pool $65,464 Trifecta Pool $92,980. Scratched–Agave Queen, Flawless Gem, Lighthouse, Princess Mo.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-6-5) paid $102.55. Pick Three Pool $48,726.
AQUA SEAFORM SHAME had good early speed and dueled outside a rival then between foes, battled inside on the turn, inched away a bit off the rail into the stretch, had the rider lose the whip past the eighth pole but held on gamely under energetic handling. VENETIAN HARBOR angled in and pressed the pace inside then stalked along the rail on the turn and into the stretch, angled off the inside in midstretch and came back on. SPEECH went up five wide then four wide on the backstretch, bid three deep then dueled outside the winner on the turn and bested the others. KISSABLE U saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. DEL MAR DRAMA hopped at the start, angled in and chased inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and lacked the necessary response. MORNING ADDICTION stalked between horses on the backstretch and most of the turn, continued outside a rival leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. BEGUILED hopped at the start, chased outside a rival, split horses leaving the turn, came three deep into the stretch, angled inward in the drive and lacked a further response. BRAVE CINDERELLA pulled four wide early then stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $34,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 22.68 45.95 58.36 1:10.89
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Eternal Endeavour
|119
|2
|4
|5–½
|4–1
|2–2
|1–1½
|Diaz, Jr.
|2.70
|7
|Rizzi's Honors
|124
|6
|2
|2–hd
|2–1
|1–1
|2–2¼
|Talamo
|4.30
|1
|Tapitha Bonita
|124
|1
|3
|6
|6
|5–1
|3–4½
|Pereira
|3.90
|4
|Oh My Oh
|122
|4
|5
|4–1
|5–1½
|6
|4–½
|Figueroa
|15.70
|3
|D's Lovely Sophia
|122
|3
|6
|3–½
|3–½
|4–½
|5–2¼
|Flores
|1.80
|5
|Beau Rocket
|124
|5
|1
|1–½
|1–hd
|3–½
|6
|Cedillo
|7.90
|2
|ETERNAL ENDEAVOUR (GB)
|7.40
|3.80
|3.40
|7
|RIZZI'S HONORS
|4.40
|3.20
|1
|TAPITHA BONITA
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2)
|$67.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-7)
|$16.20
|$2 QUINELLA (2-7)
|$20.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-7-1-4)
|$27.71
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-7-1)
|$37.05
Winner–Eternal Endeavour (GB) B.m.5 by Mayson (GB) out of Never Lose (GB), by Diktat (GB). Bred by Tibthorpe Stud (GB). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Levy Racing. Mutuel Pool $193,791 Daily Double Pool $24,905 Exacta Pool $101,949 Quinella Pool $3,239 Superfecta Pool $33,408 Trifecta Pool $69,122. Scratched–Tizanillusion.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-5-2) paid $65.50. Pick Three Pool $23,447.
ETERNAL ENDEAVOUR (GB) stalked between horses then outside a rival, went between foes again into the turn, angled in on the bend, came out into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up past the eighth pole, took a short lead under urging in deep stretch and won clear. RIZZI'S HONORS angled in and dueled between horses then outside a rival leaving the turn, took the lead into the stretch, inched away, fought back while drifting inward in the final furlong but could not match the winner late. TAPITHA BONITA chased inside, came a bit off the rail midway on the turn, angled three wide into the stretch and gained the show. OH MY OH stalked outside then bid four wide to press the pace on the backstretch tracked three deep then outside a rival on the turn and weakened. D'S LOVELY SOPHIA bobbled slightly in a bit of a slow start, moved up between horses then pressed the pace three wide between foes, battled three deep through most of the turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. BEAU ROCKET sped to the early lead, angled in and dueled inside, fought back leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $23,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.24 47.95 1:12.36 1:24.31 1:36.24
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Saburai
|119
|2
|5
|3–hd
|4–1½
|2–hd
|2–1
|1–1¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|3.60
|9
|Flying to the Line
|122
|9
|2
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–1
|2–½
|Cedillo
|1.80
|6
|Untouched Elegance
|124
|6
|1
|2–½
|2–1
|3–1½
|3–2
|3–nk
|Blanc
|6.20
|1
|Red Bunting
|122
|1
|9
|8–1
|8–2
|7–1
|5–4
|4–1¼
|Van Dyke
|2.80
|3
|Lucky Stepper
|122
|3
|6
|6–½
|6–1½
|5–1½
|4–1
|5–4¼
|Franco
|17.20
|7
|Reds Sacred Appeal
|120
|7
|8
|9
|9
|9
|6–½
|6–7¼
|Roman
|74.70
|4
|Leading Indicator
|122
|4
|7
|7–1
|7–hd
|8–2½
|8–1½
|7–5¾
|Espinoza
|11.40
|8
|Laker Jet
|122
|8
|3
|4–1
|3–hd
|4–½
|7–1
|8–1¾
|Maldonado
|76.70
|5
|Super Bunny
|122
|5
|4
|5–1
|5–hd
|6–hd
|9
|9
|Talamo
|15.40
|2
|SABURAI
|9.20
|4.00
|2.80
|9
|FLYING TO THE LINE
|3.40
|2.60
|6
|UNTOUCHED ELEGANCE
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2)
|$35.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-9)
|$12.40
|$2 QUINELLA (2-9)
|$11.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-9-6-1)
|$16.67
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-9-6)
|$30.45
Winner–Saburai Ch.m.5 by First Samurai out of Ms Isadorable, by Royal Academy. Bred by Richard Shultz (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Wilson, Holly and David. Mutuel Pool $269,851 Daily Double Pool $33,341 Exacta Pool $178,777 Quinella Pool $4,813 Superfecta Pool $89,357 Trifecta Pool $118,228. Claimed–Flying to the Line by Firsthome Thoroughbreds and Bach, Robert. Trainer: Adam Kitchingman. Claimed–Super Bunny by Tahajian, Brett and Rader, Darryl. Trainer: William Spawr. Scratched–Chalky (IRE).
50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-2) paid $60.05. Pick Three Pool $69,882. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-5-2-2) 4 correct paid $398.50. Pick Four Pool $113,220. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-6-5-2-2) 5 correct paid $2,853.15. Pick Five Pool $363,979.
SABURAI tugged some along the inside then saved ground stalking the pace, came out in midstretch, bid alongside the runner-up under some urging to gain the advantage in deep stretch and proved best. FLYING TO THE LINE sped to the early lead and crossed to the inside, set the pace along the rail, fought back past midstretch then could not match the winner late but held second. UNTOUCHED ELEGANCE stalked between horses on the first turn then outside a rival, came out some in the stretch and was edged for the place. RED BUNTING (IRE) broke a bit slowly, chased inside then just off the rail leaving the backstretch, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for third. LUCKY STEPPER saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. REDS SACRED APPEAL settled outside a rival then inside leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch and improved position along the fence in the drive. LEADING INDICATOR chased outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and our wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. LAKER JET stalked three deep then outside a rival on the backstretch, continued three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. SUPER BUNNY chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in some and had little left for the drive.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $29,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.65 47.43 1:13.41 1:26.62 1:40.04
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Stackin Silver
|122
|3
|2
|2–1½
|2–hd
|1–½
|1–2½
|1–5¼
|Cedillo
|7.60
|5
|Going to Vegas
|117
|5
|8
|4–hd
|6–3½
|3–1½
|2–5
|2–7¾
|Talamo
|3.00
|6
|Knifes Edge
|122
|6
|6
|6–2½
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–hd
|3–¾
|Blanc
|3.20
|7
|Itsthattime
|122
|7
|7
|5–hd
|5–1½
|5–1
|5–3½
|4–1
|Bejarano
|5.70
|1
|Taco Waco
|122
|1
|4
|8
|8
|8
|6–3½
|5–1½
|Fuentes
|30.90
|2
|Temple Bar
|122
|2
|1
|1–1
|1–hd
|2–1½
|3–½
|6–13¼
|Figueroa
|2.30
|8
|Prince Ricky
|117
|8
|5
|7–6
|7–6
|7–1
|8
|7–hd
|Diaz, Jr.
|16.40
|4
|Spider Rico
|122
|4
|3
|3–hd
|3–½
|6–4
|7–½
|8
|Espinoza
|19.20
|3
|STACKIN SILVER
|17.20
|7.80
|4.60
|5
|GOING TO VEGAS
|4.40
|3.40
|6
|KNIFES EDGE
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3)
|$58.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$33.50
|$2 QUINELLA (3-5)
|$23.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-6-7)
|$46.62
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-6)
|$80.70
Winner–Stackin Silver B.c.2 by Union Rags out of Silver Payday, by Fusaichi Pegasus. Bred by Rodrigo Cunha (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing, McClanahan, Jerry and Nentwig, Michael. Mutuel Pool $248,913 Daily Double Pool $28,166 Exacta Pool $131,210 Quinella Pool $4,229 Superfecta Pool $61,604 Trifecta Pool $99,804. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-3) paid $83.70. Pick Three Pool $52,890.
STACKIN SILVER had speed outside a rival then stalked just off the rail, bid between horses on the backstretch, took the lead outside a foe leaving the second turn, inched away into the stretch and drew clear under urging while drifting in some late. GOING TO VEGAS bobbled at the start, angled in on the first turn and chased inside, came off the rail leaving the backstretch, went outside a rival on the second turn then off the fence into the stretch and bested the others. KNIFES EDGE bobbled at the start, went four wide into the first turn, bid four wide between horses on the backstretch, angled in on the second turn, came out into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. ITSTHATTIME five wide into the first turn, stalked outside then bid five wide on the backstretch, fell back and angled in some on the second turn and weakened. TACO WACO lagged back along the inside, came out on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and was not a threat. TEMPLE BAR sped to the early lead, inched away on the first turn, dueled inside on the backstretch and second turn and weakened in the drive. PRINCE RICKY five wide into the first turn, angled in and chased just off the rail to the stretch and gave way. SPIDER RICO chased between horses, bid three deep between foes on the backstretch, fell back and angled in some on the second turn and also gave way.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.18 48.55 1:13.19 1:24.98 1:36.62
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Doc Yco Cheeks
|122
|1
|5
|4–½
|4–hd
|4–1½
|3–1½
|1–½
|Bejarano
|1.00
|3
|Rose Dunn
|120
|3
|2
|2–1½
|2–hd
|2–1
|1–hd
|2–nk
|Prat
|3.00
|5
|Brahms Command
|120
|5
|7
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–1
|2–1
|3–¾
|Maldonado
|47.50
|7
|Lucky Ms Jones
|124
|7
|8
|8
|8
|8
|7–2½
|4–ns
|Franco
|12.20
|2
|Avalon Ride
|115
|2
|6
|7–1
|7–hd
|6–hd
|6–½
|5–ns
|Diaz, Jr.
|13.60
|4
|Sapphire Kid
|124
|4
|4
|5–1
|6–1½
|5–1½
|5–hd
|6–1¼
|T Baze
|6.60
|6
|Marjorie E
|124
|6
|1
|3–½
|3–1
|3–hd
|4–1½
|7–5¼
|Flores
|19.30
|8
|Magnificent Q T
|122
|8
|3
|6–1
|5–hd
|7–hd
|8
|8
|Espinoza
|8.30
|1
|DOC YCO CHEEKS
|4.00
|2.60
|2.40
|3
|ROSE DUNN
|3.20
|2.80
|5
|BRAHMS COMMAND
|11.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1)
|$46.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-3)
|$6.50
|$2 QUINELLA (1-3)
|$8.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-5-7)
|$64.92
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-5)
|$66.00
Winner–Doc Yco Cheeks Ch.f.3 by Unusual Heat out of Sandy Cheeks, by Souvenir Copy. Bred by Sharon Alesia & Ciaglia Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Alesia, Sharon and Ciaglia Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $278,174 Daily Double Pool $28,267 Exacta Pool $154,855 Quinella Pool $5,180 Superfecta Pool $75,218 Trifecta Pool $109,002. Claimed–Sapphire Kid by Beerman Family Trust and Sayjay Racing LLC. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-1) paid $34.40. Pick Three Pool $46,382.
DOC YCO CHEEKS saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch, bid three wide under some urging past midstretch to gain the lead in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. ROSE DUNN stalked inside, came out leaving the second turn, bid alongside the pacesetter into the stretch to put a head in front nearing midstretch and fought back between foes in deep stretch. BRAHMS COMMAND broke a bit slowly, tugged her way between horses then angled in and set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, fought back inside the top pair in deep stretch and continued gamely to the end. LUCKY MS JONES also away a bit slowly, chased just off the rail then outside a rival, split horses leaving the second turn and finished with interest. AVALON RIDE saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside in the drive and also finished willingly. SAPPHIRE KID pulled some and chased outside a rival then between horses on the second turn, came out into the stretch and was outfinished. MARJORIE E stalked the pace outside a rival, came out into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. MAGNIFICENT Q T three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival, continued three wide leaving the second turn and into the stretch, drifted in and weakened in the drive.
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.19 45.76 57.63 1:03.68
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Tigre Di Slugo
|124
|3
|7
|6–1
|5–hd
|3–2½
|1–¾
|Prat
|4.60
|2
|Afternoon Heat
|122
|2
|4
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–½
|2–3¼
|Espinoza
|6.50
|9
|Grandpa Louie
|122
|9
|2
|3–1
|2–½
|2–hd
|3–3
|Cedillo
|0.60
|8
|Spendaholic
|117
|8
|3
|5–hd
|4–hd
|5–2½
|4–2¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|18.80
|7
|Corrana En Limen
|122
|7
|1
|2–hd
|3–1½
|4–2
|5–¾
|T Baze
|26.30
|5
|Loafers Boy
|122
|5
|9
|8–½
|7–hd
|7–2½
|6–½
|Bejarano
|5.90
|6
|Posty
|122
|6
|5
|4–hd
|6–1½
|6–½
|7–6¼
|Roman
|53.90
|1
|Acapulco Bay
|122
|1
|6
|7–2
|8–2½
|8–2½
|8–2¾
|Garner
|90.90
|4
|Credance
|122
|4
|8
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Figueroa
|78.10
|3
|TIGRE DI SLUGO
|11.20
|5.20
|3.00
|2
|AFTERNOON HEAT
|5.40
|2.80
|9
|GRANDPA LOUIE
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3)
|$24.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$32.90
|$2 QUINELLA (2-3)
|$25.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-9-8)
|$41.52
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-2-9-8-7)
|$1,091.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-9)
|$43.40
Winner–Tigre Di Slugo Ch.c.4 by Smiling Tiger out of Erica's Smile, by Williamstown. Bred by Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Slugo Racing, Tiger Racing Stable and Puype, Mike. Mutuel Pool $295,645 Daily Double Pool $110,448 Exacta Pool $176,443 Quinella Pool $4,986 Superfecta Pool $113,521 Super High Five Pool $55,006 Trifecta Pool $134,483. Scratched–none.
20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (5-2-2-3-1-3) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $58,807. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-3) paid $54.70. Pick Three Pool $197,860. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-3-1-3) 4 correct paid $141.15. Pick Four Pool $499,890. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-2-3-1-3) 5 correct paid $880.55. Pick Five Pool $315,452. $2 Pick Six (5-2-2-3-1-3) 5 out of 6 paid $97.80. $2 Pick Six (5-2-2-3-1-3) 6 correct paid $13,719.60. Pick Six Pool $77,042. $1 Place Pick All 8 correct paid $934.70. Place Pick All Pool $18,072.
TIGRE DI SLUGO broke a bit slowly, tugged between foes then three wide between rivals, split horses on the turn, came three deep into the stretch, bid three wide in midstretch, took the lead outside the runner-up under urging in deep stretch and proved best. AFTERNOON HEAT sped to the early lead, set the pace inside then dueled along the rail, fought back along the fence through the stretch and continued willingly. GRANDPA LOUIE stalked outside then pressed the pace three deep, battled outside the runner-up into the stretch and between horses in midstretch and bested the others. SPENDAHOLIC stalked four wide then outside on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and lacked a rally. CORRANA EN LIMEN stalked early then bid between horses to duel for the lead, drifted inward in the stretch and weakened. LOAFERS BOY hopped at the start and was squeezed back and forced out, settled outside, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. POSTY bumped at the start, chased between horses then a bit off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn and weakened. ACAPULCO BAY a bit slow into stride, saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back in the stretch and had little left for the drive. CREDANCE broke out and bumped a rival, chased a bit off the rail to the stretch and gave way in the lane.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|2,562
|$392,166
|Inter-Track
|3,967
|$2,088,089
|Out of State
|N/A
|$5,111,029
|TOTAL
|6,529
|$7,591,284
Del Mar Entries for Saturday, November 16.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 6th day of a 15-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Bully for Eric
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Reed Saldana
|6-1
|16,000
|2
|Big Bad Gary
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Ruben Gomez
|15-1
|16,000
|3
|Buck Duane
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Steve Knapp
|7-2
|16,000
|4
|Dubnation
|Heriberto Figueroa
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
|16,000
|5
|Into a Hot Spot
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Jeff Mullins
|2-1
|16,000
|6
|Two Fifty Coup
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
|16,000
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $55,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Curlin Rules
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|John W. Sadler
|8-5
|62,500
|2
|King Abner
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|7-5
|3
|Federal Case
|Victor Espinoza
|118
|Michael W. McCarthy
|4-1
|4
|Rocky Tough
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Bill McLean
|4-1
|62,500
THIRD RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|League of Shadows
|Francisco Arrieta
|124
|Kerri Raven
|6-1
|2
|Older Brother
|Henry Lopez
|114
|Robert J. Lucas
|15-1
|20,000
|3
|Joe Jackson
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|5-1
|4
|Hit the Seam
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Edward R. Freeman
|5-1
|5
|Zipper Mischief
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|Blake R. Heap
|6-5
|6
|Young Hendrick
|Martin Garcia
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Spectator's Dream
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Jesus Mendoza
|4-1
|20,000
|2
|Western Flyer
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Sam J. Scolamieri
|10-1
|20,000
|3
|Luck Is My Name
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Ed Moger, Jr.
|4-1
|20,000
|4
|Derby Storm
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Ruben Gomez
|30-1
|20,000
|5
|Nil Phet
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Gary Stute
|6-1
|20,000
|6
|Brazilian Summer
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Matthew Chew
|3-1
|20,000
|7
|Starship Chewy
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|124
|Howard L. Zucker
|5-1
|20,000
|8
|Barrel Aged
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Rene Amescua
|7-2
|20,000
FIFTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|French Getaway
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|5-1
|25,000
|2
|Tough It Out
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Art Sherman
|15-1
|25,000
|3
|Blue Dancer
|Francisco Arrieta
|118
|Kerri Raven
|30-1
|22,500
|4
|Moonlight Drive
|Martin Garcia
|122
|Kristin Mulhall
|7-2
|25,000
|5
|Magic Musketier
|Heriberto Figueroa
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|15-1
|25,000
|6
|Start a Runnin
|Eswan Flores
|120
|Hector O. Palma
|6-1
|25,000
|7
|Forever Juanito
|Assael Espinoza
|120
|Victor L. Garcia
|7-2
|25,000
|8
|Offshore
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|25,000
|9
|Tequila Joe
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Mark Glatt
|4-1
|25,000
SIXTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Mundaye Call
|Mike Smith
|120
|Don Chatlos
|7-2
|2
|Frozen Belle
|Heriberto Figueroa
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|20-1
|3
|Majestic Blend
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Anna Meah
|20-1
|4
|Bristol Bayou
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|John A. Shirreffs
|6-1
|5
|Night On the Town
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|3-1
|6
|Map Maker
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Bob Baffert
|8-1
|7
|Parkour
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|7-2
|8
|Paige Anne
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|5-1
|9
|Awesome Drive
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Andrew Lerner
|8-1
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Pretty Point
|Mike Smith
|120
|Patrick Gallagher
|8-1
|2
|Prima Valentina
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|20-1
|3
|Kitty Boom Boom
|Geovanni Franco
|123
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|4
|Hello Bubbles
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Neil D. Drysdale
|6-1
|5
|Sedamar
|Brice Blanc
|123
|Shelbe Ruis
|3-1
|6
|Devils Dance
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|10-1
|80,000
|7
|Courteous
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|5-1
|8
|Out of Balance
|Flavien Prat
|120
|David E. Hofmans
|7-2
|9
|Invincibella
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Hector O. Palma
|12-1
|Also Eligible
|10
|Harmless
|Abel Cedillo
|123
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|4-1
|80,000
EIGHTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Bob Hope Stakes'. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Rager
|Martin Garcia
|118
|Andrew Lerner
|12-1
|2
|Thousand Words
|Flavien Prat
|118
|Bob Baffert
|7-5
|3
|Zimba Warrior
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|118
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|12-1
|4
|High Velocity
|Drayden Van Dyke
|118
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|5
|Strongconstitution
|Abel Cedillo
|118
|Doug F. O'Neill
|9-5
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Endless Tale
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Richard Baltas
|12-1
|2
|Bud Knight
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Leonard Powell
|5-2
|3
|Cafe Clara
|Evin Roman
|122
|James F. Sayler
|20-1
|4
|Abusive Gary
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|5
|Fravel
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|4-1
|6
|Brix
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|7
|Cool Your Jets
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Shelbe Ruis
|7-2
|8
|Play Money
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|David E. Hofmans
|3-1