Racing! Country House remains Kentucky Derby winner

Del Mar Charts Results for Saturday, November 16. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 6th day of a 15-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.46 46.07 58.39 1:10.54

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Buck Duane 124 3 3 4–½ 5–1 3–1½ 1–1¾ Gutierrez 6.10 4 Dubnation 124 4 4 6 4–hd 1–hd 2–3¼ Figueroa 2.10 6 Two Fifty Coup 122 6 2 1–hd 2–½ 2–1 3–4¼ Cedillo 3.20 5 Into a Hot Spot 124 5 1 3–1 1–hd 4–3½ 4–1½ T Baze 2.10 1 Bully for Eric 122 1 6 5–hd 6 5–1½ 5–10½ Franco 6.30 2 Big Bad Gary 124 2 5 2–hd 3–hd 6 6 Maldonado 22.20

3 BUCK DUANE 14.20 5.20 2.80 4 DUBNATION 3.40 2.60 6 TWO FIFTY COUP 3.20

$1 EXACTA (3-4) $21.30 $2 QUINELLA (3-4) $14.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-6-5) $12.42 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-6) $39.70

Winner–Buck Duane B.g.4 by Into Mischief out of Malley Girl, by Malek (CHI). Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Steve R. Knapp. Mutuel Pool $162,084 Exacta Pool $88,649 Quinella Pool $3,540 Superfecta Pool $31,178 Trifecta Pool $52,997. Scratched–none.

BUCK DUANE pulled and stalked between horses, waited off heels leaving the turn and into the stretch, came out for room nearing midstretch and rallied under an energetic hand ride, a tap of the whip a sixteenth out to gain the lead in deep stretch and was under a hold late. DUBNATION close up stalking the pace three deep, came four wide into the stretch, took the lead three wide approaching midstretch, fought back in deep stretch but could not match the winner late. TWO FIFTY COUP bobbled at the start, dueled three deep, fought back off the rail in midstretch, drifted in some and bested the others. INTO A HOT SPOT had speed off the rail then dueled between horses, put a head in front leaving the turn, drifted to the inside in the stretch and weakened. BULLY FOR ERIC broke out, bumped a rival and bobbled in a bit of a slow start, stalked inside, was in tight off heels leaving the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked a further response. BIG BAD GARY bumped at the start, went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn, dropped back into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $55,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.83 47.21 1:12.26 1:24.43 1:36.99

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 King Abner 120 2 1 3–4 3–2½ 1–hd 1–2 1–2¾ Mn Garcia 0.70 5 Rocky Tough 120 4 4 4 4 4 2–2 2–6½ Talamo 5.30 3 Federal Case 118 3 3 2–1½ 2–1 2–1 3–4 3–6¾ Espinoza 4.80 1 Curlin Rules 120 1 2 1–1½ 1–½ 3–hd 4 4 Maldonado 2.40

2 KING ABNER 3.40 2.40 5 ROCKY TOUGH 3.80 3 FEDERAL CASE

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $26.40 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $4.50 $2 QUINELLA (2-5) $7.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-3) $6.65

Winner–King Abner Grr.g.5 by Hansen out of Margarita Salt, by Salt Lake. Bred by Golden Eagle Farm (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing, Summit Racing LLC, Ticket to Ride LLC, and Rojas, Jackie. Mutuel Pool $117,735 Daily Double Pool $37,986 Exacta Pool $48,775 Quinella Pool $2,215 Trifecta Pool $28,486. Scratched–Jalen Journey.

KING ABNER stalked off the rail, bid three deep between horses on the second turn to gain the lead, kicked clear in hand then was mildly hand ridden for a few strides in deep stretch while drifting in a bit to prove best. ROCKY TOUGH settled off the rail chasing the pace, ranged up four wide on the second turn and into the stretch, also drifted in some and was clearly second best. FEDERAL CASE stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the leader on the backstretch and between horses on the second turn, fell back some and angled in entering the stretch and weakened. CURLIN RULES bobbled a bit at the start, sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, was in a bit tight nearing the quarter pole, came out into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

THIRD RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.79 45.13 56.53

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 League of Shadows 124 1 4 2–1 2–2 2–2 1–hd Arrieta 5.60 4 Hit the Seam 122 3 1 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 2–2½ Gutierrez 6.10 5 Zipper Mischief 122 4 2 3–hd 3–½ 3–2½ 3–1¾ Delgadillo 0.60 3 Joe Jackson 122 2 5 5 4–1 4–½ 4–¾ Figueroa 9.50 6 Young Hendrick 122 5 3 4–1 5 5 5 Mn Garcia 3.80

1 LEAGUE OF SHADOWS 13.20 8.20 3.80 4 HIT THE SEAM 7.40 3.20 5 ZIPPER MISCHIEF 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1) $37.60 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $51.60 $2 QUINELLA (1-4) $37.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-5-3) $22.07 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-5) $51.25

Winner–League of Shadows B.g.5 by Gotham City out of Siberian Song, by Siberian Summer. Bred by Daehling Ranch LLC (CA). Trainer: Kerri Raven. Owner: George A. Sharp. Mutuel Pool $192,370 Daily Double Pool $19,137 Exacta Pool $93,444 Quinella Pool $2,906 Superfecta Pool $32,434 Trifecta Pool $59,093. Scratched–Older Brother. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-1) paid $45.30. Pick Three Pool $51,415.

LEAGUE OF SHADOWS had good early speed and dueled inside, put a head in front past midstretch, drifted out a bit late and gamely prevailed. HIT THE SEAM between horses early, dueled outside the winner, fought back in the stretch, also drifted out a bit and continued gamely to the wire. ZIPPER MISCHIEF had speed between rivals then stalked a bit off the rail, came out some in the stretch and bested the others. JOE JACKSON hopped some in a bit of a slow start, went up inside to stalk the pace, came out a bit in the stretch and lacked the needed response. YOUNG HENDRICK had speed four wide then stalked outside a rival, fell back some off the rail leaving the turn, was three deep into the stretch and weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 24.57 1:28.30 1:40.85

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Brazilian Summer 122 5 1 2–1½ 2–1½ 1–hd 1–1 1–1½ Pereira 2.00 4 Derby Storm 122 3 2 1–hd 1–½ 2–½ 2–½ 2–½ Figueroa 14.90 8 Barrel Aged 122 7 3 3–hd 3–hd 3–1 3–2 3–1¾ T Baze 4.40 3 Luck Is My Name 122 2 4 4–2 4–2½ 4–1½ 4–3 4–2½ Bejarano 3.10 7 Starship Chewy 124 6 6 7 7 6–1½ 5–1 5–3¾ Valdivia, Jr. 5.60 2 Western Flyer 122 1 5 6–2½ 6–1½ 5–1½ 6–5 6–5½ Flores 11.20 5 Nil Phet 122 4 7 5–hd 5–hd 7 7 7 Franco 6.40

6 BRAZILIAN SUMMER 6.00 3.80 2.80 4 DERBY STORM 10.40 5.20 8 BARREL AGED 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6) $76.20 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $31.30 $2 QUINELLA (4-6) $46.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-8-3) $64.02 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-8) $92.00 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (1-1) $17.40

Winner–Brazilian Summer B.g.3 by Gervinho out of Marry by Summer, by Siberian Summer. Bred by James Weigel (CA). Trainer: Matthew Chew. Owner: James Weigel. Mutuel Pool $247,954 Exacta Pool $129,343 Quinella Pool $4,060 Superfecta Pool $61,267 Trifecta Pool $90,801 Consolation Double Pool $21,896. Scratched–Spectator's Dream. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-1-6) paid $25.60. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (2-1-1) paid $6.00. Consolation Pick Three Pool $30,385.

BRAZILIAN SUMMER angled in and pressed the pace outside a rival, put a head in front between horses leaving the second turn, inched away in midstretch and held on gamely under some urging. DERBY STORM had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back into the stretch, continued along the rail and held second. BARREL AGED three deep early, stalked outside a rival, bid three wide leaving the second turn and into the stretch and was edged for the place. LUCK IS MY NAME saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. STARSHIP CHEWY settled outside a rival then a bit off the rail, continued inside on the backstretch, went around a foe on the second turn, angled back to thee rail into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. WESTERN FLYER came off the rail early, chased outside a rival, came out into the stretch and did not rally. NIL PHET a bit washy at the gate, stumbled after the start, settled inside then a bit off the rail on the backstretch, angled back inside on the second turn and weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.14 47.81 1:12.26 1:36.48 1:42.54

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 French Getaway 120 1 6 6–4 5–hd 5–1 3–1 1–hd Bejarano 1.60 10 Tequila Joe 120 8 5 5–1 6–3 6–½ 1–hd 2–1¼ Talamo 6.00 5 Moonlight Drive 122 4 3 3–hd 2–hd 2–½ 2–1½ 3–hd Mn Garcia 3.30 3 Tough It Out 120 2 7 8 8 8 5–½ 4–1¾ Maldonado 22.00 4 Blue Dancer 118 3 2 2–½ 3–1 3–½ 6–½ 5–nk Arrieta 41.70 9 Offshore 120 7 4 4–1½ 4–1½ 4–½ 4–1½ 6–4¼ Cedillo 3.70 6 Magic Musketier 120 5 8 7–½ 7–hd 7–hd 7–1 7–17¾ Figueroa 31.30 7 Start a Runnin 120 6 1 1–1½ 1–1 1–1 8 8 Flores 6.60

1 FRENCH GETAWAY 5.20 3.40 2.60 10 TEQUILA JOE 5.40 3.80 5 MOONLIGHT DRIVE (ITY) 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1) $21.60 $1 EXACTA (1-10) $16.40 $2 QUINELLA (1-10) $20.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-10-5-3) $34.16 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-10-5) $26.25

Winner–French Getaway Dbb.g.6 by Giant's Causeway out of Modesty Blaise, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Flaxman Holdings Limited (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Schroeder Farms LLC. Mutuel Pool $367,245 Daily Double Pool $45,392 Exacta Pool $216,746 Quinella Pool $5,716 Superfecta Pool $108,035 Trifecta Pool $157,916. Scratched–Forever Juanito, Many Roses, Real Master (FR). 50-Cent Pick Three (1-6-1) paid $41.70. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (1-1-1) paid $10.55. Consolation Pick Three Pool $57,401. 50-Cent Pick Four (2/4-1-1/6-1/2/8/11) 4 correct paid $67.90. Pick Four Pool $187,352. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-2/4-1-1/6-1/2/8/11) 5 correct paid $422.95. Pick Five Pool $446,804.

FRENCH GETAWAY saved ground stalking the pace, steadied between horses leaving the second turn, angled back to the inside in the stretch and rallied under urging along the rail to get up late. TEQUILA JOE four wide leaving the chute, angled in and chased outside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, took the lead outside a foe in midstretch, drifted in and inched away past midstretch and was caught nearing the wire. MOONLIGHT DRIVE (ITY) stalked just off the rail then between horses into the first turn, continued outside rival on the backstretch and second turn, bid alongside the pacesetter leaving that turn to take the lead into the stretch, fought back in midstretch and held third. TOUGH IT OUT saved ground chasing the pace, steadied in tight leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch and was edged for the show. BLUE DANCER angled in leaving the chute and pulled along the inside stalking the pace, also steadied off heels leaving the second turn, was in tight off the heels of the pacesetter in upper stretch, came out and went around that rival then lacked the needed rally. OFFSHORE three deep into the first turn stalked outside a rival then three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and could not summon the necessary late kick. MAGIC MUSKETIER broke a bit slowly, angled in and pulled his way along outside a rival, steadied in tight leaving the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. START A RUNNIN sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, dueled leaving the second turn, dropped back into the stretch and gave way, then did not return to be unsaddled when bleeding from the nostrils and was vanned off.

SIXTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.65 45.74 1:10.84 1:17.57

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Mundaye Call 120 1 1 1–1 1–1½ 1–3 1–3¼ Smith 1.20 8 Paige Anne 120 6 2 3–½ 4–2 3–2½ 2–½ Talamo 4.70 4 Bristol Bayou 120 3 3 5–hd 3–hd 2–hd 3–1 Espinoza 10.70 7 Parkour 120 5 7 4–hd 5–½ 6–1½ 4–2¾ Van Dyke 2.50 9 Awesome Drive 120 7 5 7 6–½ 5–½ 5–3¼ Bejarano 14.40 6 Map Maker 115 4 4 6–1½ 7 7 6–2¼ Diaz, Jr. 11.60 2 Frozen Belle 120 2 6 2–1 2–1 4–1½ 7 Figueroa 21.50

1 MUNDAYE CALL 4.40 2.80 2.60 8 PAIGE ANNE 4.40 3.40 4 BRISTOL BAYOU 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1) $16.20 $1 EXACTA (1-8) $7.40 $2 QUINELLA (1-8) $10.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-8-4-7) $8.78 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-8-4) $16.60

Winner–Mundaye Call B.f.2 by Into Mischief out of Reve d'Amour, by Warrior's Reward. Bred by Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Don Chatlos. Owner: OXO Equine LLC. Mutuel Pool $314,549 Daily Double Pool $33,533 Exacta Pool $154,351 Quinella Pool $5,557 Superfecta Pool $67,903 Trifecta Pool $103,765. Scratched–Majestic Blend, Night On the Town. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-1-1) paid $12.75. Pick Three Pool $79,926.

MUNDAYE CALL sped to the early lead, inched away and set the pace a bit off the rail, kicked clear on the turn and won clear while mildly hand ridden for a few strides in the stretch. PAIGE ANNE stalked outside then three deep between foes, continued three wide on the turn and into the stretch and edged a rival for second. BRISTOL BAYOU angled in and stalked inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch then drifted in and was edged for the place. PARKOUR bobbled at the start, stalked four wide then outside foes into and on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. AWESOME DRIVE settled outside then off the rail, went between rivals on the turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. MAP MAKER chased between horses then a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, angled to the inside on the turn and weakened. FROZEN BELLE fractious in the post parade, broke a step slowly, went up between horses then stalked just off the rail, was between foes into the stretch and weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 22.79 46.91 1:10.98 1:35.42 1:41.50

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Sedamar 123 5 4 4–1½ 4–2½ 4–1½ 2–hd 1–¾ Blanc 3.10 7 Courteous 120 7 3 2–2 1–2 1–3 1–2½ 2–½ Talamo 4.90 8 Out of Balance 120 8 7 7–3 7–3 7–2 6–1½ 3–2¼ Prat 3.30 1 Pretty Point 120 1 8 8–hd 8–½ 8–hd 7–½ 4–½ Smith 5.90 2 Prima Valentina 120 2 5 6–4½ 5–hd 6–1½ 4–½ 5–ns Gutierrez 62.40 3 Kitty Boom Boom 123 3 2 3–1½ 3–1½ 2–½ 3–2½ 6–1½ Franco 3.00 4 Hello Bubbles 120 4 6 5–hd 6–3½ 5–hd 5–hd 7–3¼ Van Dyke 13.40 9 Invincibella 120 9 9 9 9 9 9 8–3¼ T Baze 40.20 6 Devils Dance 115 6 1 1–½ 2–2 3–1 8–2½ 9 Diaz, Jr. 22.80

5 SEDAMAR 8.20 4.60 2.80 7 COURTEOUS 6.20 3.80 8 OUT OF BALANCE 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $21.20 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $20.00 $2 QUINELLA (5-7) $25.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-8-1) $36.59 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-8) $42.85

Winner–Sedamar B.f.3 by Richard's Kid out of Win Allison Win, by Stormy Atlantic. Bred by Mick Ruis (CA). Trainer: Shelbe Ruis. Owner: Ruis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $344,418 Daily Double Pool $34,655 Exacta Pool $208,141 Quinella Pool $6,469 Superfecta Pool $95,753 Trifecta Pool $146,114. Scratched–Harmless, Mulhima (IRE). 50-Cent Pick Three (1-1-5) paid $15.10. Pick Three Pool $61,997.

SEDAMAR chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, continued inside on the second turn, swung out into the stretch and rallied under left handed urging to get up in the late stages. COURTEOUS had speed three deep then dueled outside a rival, kicked clear and angled in on the backstretch, set the pace inside and held on well but was caught late. OUT OF BALANCE angled in after the chute and settled a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and finished well. PRETTY POINT saved ground off the pace, swung out three wide into the stretch and found her best stride late. PRIMA VALENTINA stalked the pace inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and lacked the needed late kick between foes. KITTY BOOM BOOM pulled and angled in early, stalked inside, came out a bit into the stretch then drifted back in and did not rally. HELLO BUBBLES chased outside a rival to the stretch and also lacked a rally. INVINCIBELLA (GB) angled inward in the chute and settled outside a rival, came out into the stretch and did not rally. DEVILS DANCE had speed between horses then angled in and dueled inside, stalked a bit off the rail on the backstretch then outside a rival on the second turn, drifted three wide into the stretch and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Bob Hope Stakes'. 2 year olds. Time 23.28 46.60 1:10.70 1:23.16

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 High Velocity 118 3 1 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 1–1¼ Van Dyke 1.00 6 Strongconstitution 118 4 4 2–1 2–1½ 2–5 2–4½ Cedillo 0.90 4 Zimba Warrior 118 2 2 4 4 3–2½ 3–8½ Valdivia, Jr. 22.20 1 Rager 118 1 3 3–½ 3–hd 4 4 Mn Garcia 6.90

5 HIGH VELOCITY 4.00 2.10 6 STRONGCONSTITUTION 2.10 4 ZIMBA WARRIOR

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5) $14.20 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $2.30 $2 QUINELLA (5-6) $2.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-4) $2.40

Winner–High Velocity B.c.2 by Quality Road out of Ketel Twist, by Dixie Union. Bred by Dell Ridge Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: West, Gary and Mary. Mutuel Pool $301,659 Daily Double Pool $40,873 Exacta Pool $110,847 Quinella Pool $5,823 Trifecta Pool $80,464. Scratched–Howbeit, Thousand Words. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-5) paid $9.25. Pick Three Pool $47,709.

HIGH VELOCITY broke out a bit, dueled off the rail then a bit off the fence leaving the backstretch, battled inside on the turn and into the stretch and inched away under left handed urging in the final sixteenth. STRONGCONSTITUTION also broke out a bit, dueled outside the winner, fought back in the stretch, drifted out then in from the whip in the final furlong and could not quite match that one late. ZIMBA WARRIOR close up stalking the pace outside a rival to the stretch, continued just off the inside in the drive and lacked the necessary response. RAGER broke in a bit, saved ground stalking the pace, came out in upper stretch and had little left for the drive.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.23 48.22 1:12.43 1:24.40 1:36.29

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Play Money 122 7 5 3–½ 3–½ 3–1 1–1 1–2¾ Espinoza 2.00 5 Fravel 122 4 1 4–1 5–1 4–hd 3–hd 2–½ Prat 4.10 2 Bud Knight 122 1 4 5–hd 4–hd 5–hd 6–1 3–hd Cedillo 4.10 6 Brix 122 5 2 2–1 2–1 1–hd 2–1 4–nk Figueroa 7.70 4 Abusive Gary 122 3 7 6–½ 7 7 7 5–1¼ T Baze 5.70 7 Cool Your Jets 124 6 6 7 6–½ 6–2 4–hd 6–1½ Espinoza 4.50 3 Cafe Clara 122 2 3 1–1½ 1–hd 2–hd 5–1 7 Roman 45.30

8 PLAY MONEY 6.00 3.00 2.20 5 FRAVEL 4.00 3.00 2 BUD KNIGHT 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-8) $11.20 $1 EXACTA (8-5) $11.90 $2 QUINELLA (5-8) $14.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-5-2-6) $16.90 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-5-2-6-4) $438.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-5-2) $20.35 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (5-1) $3.40

Winner–Play Money Dbb.c.3 by Unusual Heat out of Money Plays, by Mr. Greeley. Bred by Patricia Ann Elia Trust (CA). Trainer: David E. Hofmans. Owner: Belott, Peter, Belott, Lisa, Boud, Andrew, Boud, Coleen, Dewarvin, Frederique, Patricia A. Elia Trus. Mutuel Pool $346,943 Exacta Pool $164,645 Quinella Pool $6,607 Superfecta Pool $78,901 Super High Five Pool $23,561 Trifecta Pool $117,283 Consolation Double Pool $122,354. Scratched–Endless Tale. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (1/6-1/8-1/3/5-5-5-1/8) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $72,232. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-5-8) paid $10.95. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (5-5-1) paid $3.50. Consolation Pick Three Pool $135,884. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/3/5-5-5-1/8) 4 correct paid $28.15. Pick Four Pool $546,941. 50-Cent Pick Five (1/2/8/11-1/3/5-5-5-1/8) 5 correct paid $110.40. Pick Five Pool $488,542. $2 Pick Six (1/6-1/2/8/11-1/3/5-5-5-1/8) 5 out of 6 paid $9.80. $2 Pick Six (1/6-1/2/8/11-1/3/5-5-5-1/8) 6 correct paid $538.60. Pick Six Pool $117,275. $1 Place Pick All 9 correct paid $1,409.00. Place Pick All Pool $25,925.

PLAY MONEY three deep early, stalked outside a rival, bid three deep on the second turn, took the lead in upper stretch, inched away in midstretch and won clear under a tap on the shoulder with the whip turned down and steady handling. FRAVEL pulled a bit off the rail early then stalked outside a rival, continued between foes on the second turn and in the stretch and edged rivals for the place. BUD KNIGHT saved ground stalking the pace, awaited room along the rail leaving the second turn to midstretch, split rivals past midstretch and finished well between foes. BRIX pulled his way along three deep then stalked outside a rival, bid alongside the pacesetter on the backstretch, took a short advantage between horses leaving the second turn, drifted inward in the stretch and was edged for third. ABUSIVE GARY broke a bit slowly, pulled outside a rival then between foes on the first turn, stalked outside a foe, continued just off the rail on the second turn, came out in the stretch and found his best stride late four wide on the line. COOL YOUR JETS chased outside a rival then three deep into and on the second turn and into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. CAFE CLARA sped to the early lead, set the pace inside then dueled along the rail, fought back on the second turn and weakened in the final furlong.