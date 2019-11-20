Sam Farmer picks winner of Colts at Texans on Thursday NFL action

NFL Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (6-4)

AT HOUSTON (6-4)

TV: 5:15 p.m. PST, Ch. 11, NFL Network.

Line: Texans by 3 1/2.

Over/under: 45 1/2.

Sam Farmer’s pick: The Colts will try to do what they did against Kansas City and slow it down to keep Deshaun Watson off the field. But the Texans are desperate to bounce back and they will to take division lead. Texans 23, Colts 21

Troy Aikman says: “This is an important game for both teams, but especially for Houston, because the Texans have already lost to the Colts. If Houston loses, it goes down one in the division but is essentially down two. That’s what makes this time of the year exciting.”

Joe Buck says: “I don’t think there’s been enough national attention on Colts coach Frank Reich and the job he’s done. With the way they finished last season, and then with Andrew Luck retiring this year, Reich has done a remarkable job.”