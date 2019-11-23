Racing! A deeper look at postponing the whip rule

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as Roadster returns to race today at Del Mar. And, we have another handicapping lesson from Rob Henie.
So, I go to one of my doctors (having more than one doc is code for being old) on Friday and she says, “Man, you look tired.” I say, “Well I stayed from the very beginning of the meeting to the end of the public comment period at Thursday’s CHRB meeting.” She referred me to a mental-health specialist. (The only true part of that is I went to the doctor.)
Near the end of the 248-minute meeting (not including lunch), Aidan Butler, acting executive director of California racing for the Stronach Group, who was also still there, texts me. “You’re a trouper,” he says. (That is true.)
After the meeting, I see Fred Maas, a soon to be ex-board member at his last meeting, with a big smile, clicking his heels as he walked out of the room knowing he doesn’t have to go to another meeting this long. (OK, made up that, too.)
Here’s the deal. Love them or hate them, the members of the board are essentially volunteers, earning a whopping $100 a month, or about a penny an hour. They make good decisions, they make bad decisions.
It got me thinking as I made my long drive back to the Los Angeles area about one of their decisions—the one to delay the vote on a new whip rule. There were people who came a long way to speak on that issue, including Terry Meyocks, who lives in Lexington, Ky., and is chief executive of the Jockey’s Guild.
Oscar Gonzales, the new vice-chair, made a motion to postpone the decision so it could possibly align with the new Thoroughbred Safety Coalition. Maas, the only board member to vote against Gonzales for vice chair, said it was good idea. Wendy Mitchell, one of Gonzales’ closest allies, voted no.
Now, here’s why Gonzales’ motion was really smart.
First of all, the two proposals, especially the second one, were badly written. If you bought into the second one, which allows use of the riding crop in a very limited fashion from the reins or neck, it did not take into account the safety aspects of the first proposal, which has been amended to include horse disqualification. I purposely have not taken a stand on the whip rule but I know I would hate to be the owner of a disqualified horse because the jockey went to the whip, intentionally or by instinct.
But here’s the brilliance of Gonzales putting a hold on things. California has been losing horses, trainers, owners and jockeys for a variety of reasons. You know the reasons, or to borrow a much-used phrase from the Stronach Group, multi-factorial.
In the past few weeks, Southern California has or is losing Hall of Fame jockey Kent Desormeaux, veteran Martin Garcia and now popular mainstay Joe Talamo.
Their reasons seem to be valid. A horse population shortage, a non-equivalent purse structure and fear of the future seem to be enough. But, if you add in jockeys not being able to use every riding tool they believe should be available to them, it could be another reason to leave.
So, how do you combat that? How about if every other jurisdiction has the exact same rules as California. Hmmm. That would take at least one reason off the table. Maybe that was Gonzales’ end game, to stop the bleeding or at least take an excuse for leaving off the table.
And, from what we hear, the TSC is eager to get moving on what to do about this issue.
We’ll see how it all turns out.
Weekly handicapping lesson
Here’s our weekly contribution from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). Today’s analysis comes from the fifth race at Del Mar and incorporates some handicapping angles into the mix. Rob, take it away.
“This is a $40,000 claimer at a mile on the turf. We’ve addressed the significance of field size previously, but you can never emphasize a worthy point too much. We’ve got a large field of 10, which may seem like a side note, but in reality, field size, especially on the turf, is so important. In a small field, runners accustomed to the front end, hold an advantage, doing what they do best, leading others, often at a leisurely pace, forcing the hand of the other riders to stay close up, not wanting the front runner to get away. In a large field, there’s more often than not, multiple runners at all points, on the front end, just off the lead, mid-pack, as well as deeper closers. With this in mind, we’ll assume a fair look for all, and top selection is POSH HOLLY (#10). She’s faced some decent types this year, but is still not overworked, making only her fifth start since June, which is actually encouraging considering her past inability in stringing more than a couple races together. Last time out, her running line looks mediocre, but the reality is, it was a good try, even coming home in 23.1 seconds. Notice the effort prior to her last? She raced close up, despite the slower splits, meaning, she showed an upfront tendency when things were quick up front, and tried to close from off the pace when things were slower, both mentalities/strategies were a bit backwards. Saturday, she’s likely gonna get a fair pace up front, with a jockey in Giovanni Franco, who’s simply stronger running on late compared to Tyler Baze and Aaron Gryder. She fits well class-wise here, and a good effort seems well within reason, if not, we’ll look to beat next time out. SWING THOUGHTS (#1) won here on Aug. 10th at 7-2, and again on Aug. 29th at 9-2, both times as our top pick and Saturday she enters this offering in good order. Bob Hess claimed her and, rather than rest her while waiting for Santa Anita, he wanted to get another race into her down here, moving back out in distance, adding the turf, along with Drayden Van Dyke to the equation. He could easily have waited seven or eight weeks before returning considering she’s run 12 times this year, but instead, he shows up here with the mentioned changes in place.
“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none
“Win Contenders (order of preference): 10-1-4-5
“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): 3
“Positive Notes:
“4 Seaside Dancer - Back on the west coast where she had nice success up at Santa Anita last Spring, she’s been freshened and pointed to this effort, with Abel Cedillo riding live horses for so many barns right now.
“5 Querelle - Good level, and whenever Victor Espinoza rides for Jim Cassidy, it’s a good thing.
“7 Clockstrikestwelve - Freshened, west coast debut, Mike Smith riding for Paddy Gallagher, interesting.
“Negative Notes:
“3 Italia - Gryder on the turf going long does nothing for us, and really, never has.
“TOP PICK: POSH HOLLY (#10 5-1 Franco)
“SECOND CHOICE: SWING THOUGHTS (#1 4-1 Van Dyke)”
The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at http://www.westcoasthorseracing.com It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.
Del Mar review
Friday’s feature was an allowance/optional claimer for fillies and mares going a mile and it was a runaway for Carressa, who took the lead at the start of the backstretch and won by 8 ¼ lengths. Jockey Victor Espinoza hand-rode the horse in the stretch and could have won by whatever distance wanted.
It was he second win in five starts for the John Shirreffs trained filly. She paid $6.40, $2.80 and $2.40. Persepolis was second and Meso finished third.
Del Mar preview
Racing returns to the turf at Del Mar on Saturday with four of the nine races on the grass. First post is 12:30 p.m. The feature is pretty good in that we get to see Roadster run in the Grade 3 Native Diver for horses going 1 1/8 miles.
Now earlier this year, or even late last year, if you had told trainer Bob Baffert that Roadster would be running in the Native Diver, I’m guessing he would be disappointed. Roadster was the “A” horse as a 2-year-old in Baffert’s barn. But then, in last year’s Del Mar Debutante, Roadster finished a disappointing third to Baffert’s Game Winner, who became the new “A” horse. A throat issue was discovered and Baffert sent him away to get better. He came back strong, real strong, even winning the Santa Anita Derby.
Game Winner was still the choice for the Kentucky Derby but Roadster was lurking nearby in pre-race discussion. Roadster finished 16th. Since then he’s finished second in the Damascus and Affirmed Stakes. So, here the $525,000 purchase is the 5-2 favorite in this, shall we say nice but not prestigious race. Drayden Van Dyke is the jockey.
The second favorite, at 3-1, is Two Thirty Five for Richard Baltas and Abel Cedillo. This 5-year-old gelding has won five-of-19 lifetime races. His last race was a second in the Comma to the Top at Santa Anita and he won the Harry F. Brubaker at Del Mar. Both are ungraded stakes. In 2018, he finished seventh in the Pacific Classic and then ran fifth at Fresno. So, what do make of these two horses? It’s up to you. It’s a five-horse race that goes off about 4:05 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 5, 10, 6, 10, 9, 9, 5, 10.
Bob Ike’s Dmr pick of the day
FIFTH RACE: No. 4 Seaside Dancer (7-2)
Very competitive $40,000 claiming race for 3-year-old fillies going one mile on turf and I like the chances of this Doug O’Neill trainee who returns to SoCal after a three-race Eastern swing. She’s a five-time winner (four for six on turf and three for three at this distance) with good tactical speed and a fine rider in Abel Cedillo. Don’t see any knocks on this one.
Friday’s result: Catoca raced mid-pack early, angled wide into stretch, closed well but couldn’t get to the winner while settling for second as the favorite.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
12:47 Aqueduct (9): Grade 3 $200,000 Red Smith Stakes, 3 and up, 1 3/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Sadler’s Joy (8-5)
1:41 Woodbine (8): Grade 2 $175,000 Kennedy Road Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Pink Lloyd (1-1)
2:13 Woodbine (9): $225,000 Coronation Futurity, Ont-bred 2-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Muskoka Gold (7-5)
4:05 Del Mar (8): Grade 3 $100,000 Native Diver Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Roadster (5-2)
6:11 Delta Downs (8): $100,000 Jean Lafitte Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: Sir Winsalot (5-2)
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
EIGHTH RACE: No. 3 Fenian Faith (6-1)
This mare exits a powerful Grade I race vs. males in her last seventh-place outing when showing energy crossing the wire. The sixth-place finisher, Hotstepper and the eighth-place finisher, Jesstacartel, both won Z Wayne Griffin Directors trials last weekend. She was bumped back sharply at the start of prior ninth-place Mildred Vessels outing vs. top mares and is upset contender with clean break. I suggest keying Fenian Faith in exotics with #1 Conquering Marie, #8 Thermonuclear Energy and #9 Matilda Czech.
Final thought
And now the stars of the show, Friday's results and Saturday's entries.
Del Mar Charts Results for Friday, November 22.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 8th day of a 15-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 23.37 47.78 1:12.08 1:24.53 1:37.05
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Miracle March
|120
|1
|3
|4–½
|4–hd
|3–3
|1–1½
|1–5¾
|T Baze
|2.90
|2
|Autumn Day
|120
|2
|1
|1–1
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–hd
|2–5½
|Figueroa
|2.40
|3
|Rmanie's Grey Suit
|118
|3
|2
|3–½
|3–hd
|5–1½
|4–1
|3–ns
|Roman
|27.40
|5
|Short of Ez
|120
|5
|4
|2–hd
|2–1
|2–1½
|3–6
|4–nk
|Espinoza
|3.50
|4
|For Him
|120
|4
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|5–6½
|Gutierrez
|6.20
|6
|Puriano
|120
|6
|6
|5–½
|5–1
|4–hd
|5–hd
|6
|Talamo
|2.90
|1
|MIRACLE MARCH
|7.80
|4.60
|3.40
|2
|AUTUMN DAY
|3.80
|2.60
|3
|RMANIE'S GREY SUIT
|4.40
|$1 EXACTA (1-2)
|$12.70
|$2 QUINELLA (1-2)
|$12.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-3-5)
|$32.32
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-3)
|$39.95
Winner–Miracle March B.g.5 by Unusual Heat out of Logical Single, by Singletary. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $97,305 Exacta Pool $52,957 Quinella Pool $1,886 Superfecta Pool $17,233 Trifecta Pool $31,122. Scratched–none.
MIRACLE MARCH bobbled slightly at the start, saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn, bid three deep into the stretch, took the lead under a left handed crack of the whip nearing midstretch and pulled clear while drifting in some under steady handling and a long hold late. AUTUMN DAY sped between horses to the early lead, set the pace inside, fought back into and on the second turn and into the stretch, could not match the winner in the final furlong but was clearly second best. RMANIE'S GREY SUIT stalked between horses then a bit off the rail on the second turn, angled to the inside in the stretch and edged rivals for the show. SHORT OF EZ stalked three deep, bid outside the runner-up leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and between foes into the stretch and weakened but was edged for third late between foes. FOR HIM pulled his way along and was in a bit tight leaving the first turn, stalked just off the rail, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for a minor award three deep on the line. PURIANO four wide into the first turn, stalked outside then three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $33,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $80,000-$70,000. Time 22.62 46.69 1:12.00 1:25.16 1:38.06
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|The Stiff
|122
|2
|6
|5–1
|5–hd
|3–1
|2–hd
|1–2¼
|Cedillo
|1.90
|8
|Big Hoof Dynamite
|122
|6
|5
|6
|6
|4–1½
|3–hd
|2–1½
|Blanc
|5.70
|5
|Best Chance
|122
|3
|1
|2–½
|2–hd
|2–½
|4–5
|3–2¼
|T Baze
|2.90
|2
|Handsome Michael
|122
|1
|2
|1–1
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–1
|4–3¼
|Maldonado
|5.20
|7
|Kadesh
|122
|5
|3
|4–hd
|4–1½
|5–1
|5–7
|5–16
|Franco
|11.30
|6
|Bamboozler
|122
|4
|4
|3–1½
|3–hd
|6
|6
|6
|Pereira
|4.00
|3
|THE STIFF
|5.80
|4.40
|3.00
|8
|BIG HOOF DYNAMITE
|5.80
|3.20
|5
|BEST CHANCE
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3)
|$27.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-8)
|$13.90
|$2 QUINELLA (3-8)
|$19.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-8-5-2)
|$9.67
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-8-5)
|$17.65
Winner–The Stiff Ch.c.2 by Danza out of Betterlethergo, by Hold Me Back. Bred by Daniell, McCarthy & McNamara (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Michael McCarthy Racing Stable, Inc., Daniell, Donna, Daniell, Jim and McCarthy, Terrence. Mutuel Pool $98,483 Daily Double Pool $27,012 Exacta Pool $49,400 Quinella Pool $1,951 Superfecta Pool $18,717 Trifecta Pool $38,497. Scratched–Blues Rapper, Jamason, Mulholland Highway (IRE).
THE STIFF saved ground stalking the pace, bid inside under urging past the eighth pole to gain the lead and won clear. BIG HOOF DYNAMITE five wide into the first turn, angled in outside a rival then chased a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch, bid outside foes past midstretch and bested the others. BEST CHANCE prompted the pace between horses then outside a rival into the second turn, stalked on that turn and into the stretch, was between foes again in midstretch and held third. HANDSOME MICHAEL sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside, inched away a bit off the rail leaving the second turn, was between foes past the eighth pole, drifted in late and weakened. KADESH four wide into the first turn, stalked outside then bid four wide a half mile out, stalked again on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch and weakened. BAMBOOZLER pressed the pace three deep then dueled three wide between horses a half mile out, dropped back between foes on the second turn and gave way in the drive.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.90 48.98 1:14.20 1:26.26 1:38.87
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Rare Find
|122
|1
|3
|1–½
|1–½
|1–1
|1–2
|1–1¼
|Cedillo
|1.40
|4
|Storie Blue
|122
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|2–2¼
|Van Dyke
|2.30
|3
|Cosmic Cowgirl
|122
|3
|1
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–½
|2–1
|3–½
|Figueroa
|1.30
|2
|Last First Kiss
|117
|2
|2
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–½
|3–hd
|4
|Diaz, Jr.
|18.20
|1
|RARE FIND
|4.80
|2.80
|4
|STORIE BLUE
|3.40
|3
|COSMIC COWGIRL
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1)
|$16.00
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$7.50
|$2 QUINELLA (1-4)
|$8.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-3-2)
|$1.46
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-3)
|$6.95
Winner–Rare Find B.f.2 by Bernardini out of Tracings, by Indian Charlie. Bred by Godolphin (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Godolphin, LLC. Mutuel Pool $116,764 Daily Double Pool $11,515 Exacta Pool $42,239 Quinella Pool $3,674 Superfecta Pool $8,309 Trifecta Pool $21,132. Scratched–Go Big Blue Nation, Saralin.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-1) paid $26.00. Pick Three Pool $40,447.
RARE FIND had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, inched away on the second turn, kicked clear in the stretch and held under a late crack of the whip and steady handling. STORIE BLUE four wide early, stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and gained the place. COSMIC COWGIRL had speed three deep then pressed the pace outside the winner, was between horses leaving the second turn and in midstretch and just held third. LAST FIRST KISS also flashed early speed between horses then angled in and stalked inside, continued along the rail on the second turn and in the stretch and was edged for the show.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $30,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.05 47.55 1:12.57 1:25.21 1:38.32
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Govenor Cinch
|120
|4
|3
|2–1
|2–2
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–1½
|Van Dyke
|1.10
|2
|Fly the Sky
|115
|2
|4
|4
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–hd
|2–1¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|2.20
|1
|Delp
|120
|1
|2
|3–1½
|4
|4
|4
|3–1
|Sanchez
|4.40
|4
|Mainframe Judy
|120
|3
|1
|1–1
|1–hd
|2–1
|2–1
|4
|Talamo
|3.40
|7
|GOVENOR CINCH
|4.20
|2.60
|2
|FLY THE SKY
|3.20
|1
|DELP
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7)
|$11.60
|$1 EXACTA (7-2)
|$7.60
|$2 QUINELLA (2-7)
|$6.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-1-4)
|$0.96
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-1)
|$5.35
Winner–Govenor Cinch Dbb.c.2 by Govenor Charlie out of Ghostly, by Ghostzapper. Bred by Mike Pegram, Karl Watson & Paul Weitman (CA). Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Owner: Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E. and Weitman, Paul. Mutuel Pool $116,322 Daily Double Pool $16,531 Exacta Pool $41,339 Quinella Pool $1,760 Superfecta Pool $7,950 Trifecta Pool $17,459. Scratched–Commander (FR), Go Time, Gorky Park.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-7) paid $12.45. Pick Three Pool $13,292.
GOVENOR CINCH stalked outside a rival then bid outside the pacesetter to press the pace, took a short lead leaving the second turn, inched away under left handed urging past midstretch and held. FLY THE SKY chased off the rail then outside a rival on the backstretch and second turn, came out a bit into the stretch and gained the place. DELP had speed inside then saved ground stalking the pace, angled out some in midstretch and went outside the pacesetter late for the show. MAINFRAME JUDY sped to the early lead outside a rival, inched away and angled in on the first turn, set a pressured pace inside, jumped a shadow approaching the half mile pole, fought back leaving the second turn and to midstretch and weakened some but lost third late.
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $29,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.53 46.46 59.04 1:11.68
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Carnelian Hero
|120
|3
|8
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–½
|Bejarano
|0.40
|2
|Baltimore Beecho
|120
|2
|2
|6–2½
|3–1½
|2–2
|2–6½
|T Baze
|21.50
|4
|Papa Tony
|120
|4
|4
|2–hd
|2–1
|3–3½
|3–1¾
|Pereira
|7.60
|5
|Beyond Precher
|120
|5
|1
|8
|8
|6–hd
|4–2
|Flores
|76.30
|6
|Extractor
|120
|6
|6
|3–hd
|5–1½
|7–4
|5–½
|Cedillo
|4.60
|8
|Slewbury Park
|112
|8
|5
|4–1½
|4–½
|4–1½
|6–½
|Diaz, Jr.
|10.60
|1
|Isla's Toy
|120
|1
|7
|7–1½
|6–1½
|5–½
|7–11¼
|Figueroa
|76.70
|7
|Radio Tim
|120
|7
|3
|5–hd
|7–2½
|8
|8
|Talamo
|18.40
|3
|CARNELIAN HERO
|2.80
|2.20
|2.10
|2
|BALTIMORE BEECHO
|8.40
|4.80
|4
|PAPA TONY
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3)
|$6.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$9.80
|$2 QUINELLA (2-3)
|$16.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-4-5)
|$28.79
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-4)
|$16.55
Winner–Carnelian Hero B.g.2 by Old Topper out of Cherokee Kiss, by Cherokee Run. Bred by Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Del Secco DCS Racing. Mutuel Pool $206,549 Daily Double Pool $20,026 Exacta Pool $120,212 Quinella Pool $3,908 Superfecta Pool $74,322 Trifecta Pool $93,315. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-7-3) paid $5.85. Pick Three Pool $49,771. 50-Cent Pick Four (3/4-1-3/5/6/7-3) 4 correct paid $27.10. Pick Four Pool $93,021. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-3/4-1-3/5/6/7-3) 5 correct paid $111.30. Pick Five Pool $322,291.
CARNELIAN HERO broke a bit slowly, was sent between horses then dueled inside rivals but a bit off the rail, was between horses into the stretch, fought back outside the runner-up under urging in the final furlong and gamely prevailed. BALTIMORE BEECHO had speed inside then saved ground stalking the pace, bid along the rail into the stretch, battled inside the winner in the final furlong and was outgamed. PAPA TONY dueled between horses then outside the winner, was three deep into the stretch and weakened but held third. BEYOND PRECHER had speed between rivals then steadied in tight five eighths out, chased off the rail or outside a rival, came out in upper stretch and lacked a rally. EXTRACTOR dueled between foes then stalked off the rail on the turn, angled in some nearing the stretch and weakened. SLEWBURY PARK had speed six wide then dueled four wide, stalked outside on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. ISLA'S TOY chased a bit off the rail then inside on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a further response. RADIO TIM had speed five wide between horses then stalked outside a rival, dropped back on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and gave way.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.08 47.29 1:12.11 1:24.70 1:36.90
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Carressa
|118
|5
|4
|2–1½
|1–1½
|1–3
|1–6
|1–8¼
|Espinoza
|2.20
|3
|Persepolis
|120
|2
|2
|1–½
|2–1
|2–4
|2–4
|2–4¼
|Prat
|0.80
|2
|Meso
|118
|1
|1
|5
|5
|4–2½
|3–3½
|3–13¾
|T Baze
|18.40
|4
|Cyrielle
|122
|3
|5
|3–hd
|4–1
|3–1
|4–7
|4–6½
|Van Dyke
|9.40
|5
|Kynance
|120
|4
|3
|4–1
|3–½
|5
|5
|5
|Franco
|4.00
|6
|CARRESSA
|6.40
|2.80
|2.40
|3
|PERSEPOLIS
|2.40
|2.20
|2
|MESO
|4.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6)
|$12.20
|$1 EXACTA (6-3)
|$6.20
|$2 QUINELLA (3-6)
|$5.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-2-4)
|$4.73
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-2)
|$14.40
Winner–Carressa B.f.3 by Uncle Mo out of Iplaytricks, by Desert God. Bred by Michael C. Stinson (KY). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: Mercedes Stables LLC, West Point Thoroughbreds, Dilworth, Scott, Ingordo, Dorothy, Ingordo, David an. Mutuel Pool $212,975 Daily Double Pool $19,132 Exacta Pool $110,904 Quinella Pool $3,645 Superfecta Pool $33,649 Trifecta Pool $63,500. Claimed–Kynance (IRE) by Jose Arellano. Trainer: Jorge Periban. Scratched–Kookie Gal.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-6) paid $5.25. Pick Three Pool $29,977.
CARRESSA four wide into the first turn, pulled her way alongside a rival to press the pace then took the lead and inched away on the backstretch, set the pace inside, came off the rail on the second turn and into the stretch and drew off under a moderate hand ride and a long hold late while drifting in some. PERSEPOLIS had good early speed and angled in, dueled inside then stalked on the backstretch, came off the rail under urging on the second turn and bested the others. MESO saved ground chasing the pace, came off the rail then outside on the backstretch, angled in alongside a rival into the stretch and was along for the show. CYRIELLE stalked between horses then a bit off the rail on the backstretch and inside on the second turn and had little left for the drive. KYNANCE (IRE) three deep on the first turn, stalked outside then alongside a rival, dropped back on the second turn and gave way.
SEVENTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.74 45.86 1:10.94 1:24.21
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Velvet Queen
|122
|2
|5
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–¾
|Bejarano
|6.20
|8
|Catoca
|124
|7
|1
|4–hd
|5–hd
|5–1½
|2–½
|Prat
|1.50
|7
|Mongolian Empire
|124
|6
|6
|7–½
|7–½
|4–½
|3–nk
|Gutierrez
|15.10
|1
|Sheza Factor
|121
|1
|3
|6–1
|4–1½
|3–1½
|4–3¼
|Espinoza
|12.90
|3
|Claudelle
|117
|3
|2
|2–½
|2–1
|2–2
|5–12½
|Diaz, Jr.
|2.30
|4
|Dearborn
|121
|4
|4
|3–1
|3–½
|6–4½
|6–½
|Van Dyke
|6.20
|9
|Incredibly Lucky
|121
|8
|7
|5–½
|6–1
|8
|7–1¼
|Pereira
|12.70
|6
|So Gucci
|122
|5
|8
|8
|8
|7–2½
|8
|Roman
|0.00
|2
|VELVET QUEEN
|14.40
|6.00
|4.20
|8
|CATOCA
|3.20
|2.60
|7
|MONGOLIAN EMPIRE
|5.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2)
|$58.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-8)
|$19.70
|$2 QUINELLA (2-8)
|$20.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-7-1)
|$51.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-8-7)
|$61.20
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (6-6)
|$5.00
Winner–Velvet Queen Ch.f.3 by Animal Kingdom out of Tippy Tapit, by Tapit. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: BG Stables and Little Red Feather Racing. Mutuel Pool $231,391 Daily Double Pool $27,217 Exacta Pool $112,381 Quinella Pool $3,616 Superfecta Pool $68,643 Trifecta Pool $70,133. Scratched–Whoa Nessie.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-2) paid $18.10. Pick Three Pool $33,344. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (3-6-6) paid $2.15.
VELVET QUEEN went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back into and on the turn, inched clear under urging past midstretch and held. CATOCA between horses early, stalked off the rail then outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and finished willingly. MONGOLIAN EMPIRE chased a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, and rallied along the rail in the final furlong. SHEZA FACTOR saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and was edged for the show. CLAUDELLE dueled between horses then outside the winner, was fanned out some into the stretch, fought back in midstretch and weakened late. DEARBORN bobbled and broke out a bit, pulled her way along to press the pace three deep then stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. INCREDIBLY LUCKY stalked outside, dropped back and angled in some on the turn and also weakened. SO GUCCI hesitated and was held up briefly then reared to be away well behind the field, pulled her way along outside on the backstretch, continued outside a rival into the turn, dropped back and had little left for the drive. Following a stewards' inquiry, SO GUCCI was declared a nonstarter.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 24.73 49.75 1:15.11 1:27.45 1:39.94
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|California Kook
|120
|2
|6
|6
|6
|3–hd
|1–3
|1–2¾
|Van Dyke
|2.80
|1
|Nocherylikemychery
|120
|1
|4
|4–1
|4–hd
|4–1
|3–½
|2–6¼
|Franco
|4.60
|5
|Ride Sally Ride
|120
|3
|3
|2–hd
|2–½
|2–hd
|4–2
|3–1¼
|T Baze
|1.70
|9
|Mamas Got Cash
|120
|5
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1
|2–hd
|4–nk
|Puglisi
|24.30
|7
|Creer
|115
|4
|5
|5–1
|5–½
|6
|5–4½
|5–18
|Diaz, Jr.
|6.40
|13
|Kissable U
|120
|6
|2
|3–1
|3–1
|5–½
|6
|6
|Gutierrez
|3.80
|3
|CALIFORNIA KOOK
|7.60
|4.20
|2.60
|1
|NOCHERYLIKEMYCHERY
|5.20
|2.60
|5
|RIDE SALLY RIDE
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3)
|$48.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-1)
|$18.00
|$2 QUINELLA (1-3)
|$19.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-5-9)
|$20.41
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-1-5-9-7-13)
|Carryover $18,139
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-5)
|$22.35
Winner–California Kook Dbb.f.2 by Boisterous out of Kukaluka, by Comic Strip. Bred by Wachtel Stable & Gary Barber (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Wachtel Stable and Barber, Gary. Mutuel Pool $223,566 Daily Double Pool $64,016 Exacta Pool $108,831 Quinella Pool $4,173 Superfecta Pool $44,383 Trifecta Pool $62,885. Scratched–Big Time Grammy, Lakaya, Phoenix Tears, Sassyserb, Slew's Screen Star, Too Much Smoke, Via Alpina.
$2 Pick Six Jackpot (1-3/5/6/7-3-6-2-3) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $96,562. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-2-3) paid $50.85. Pick Three Pool $98,693. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (6-6-3) paid $6.45. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-6-2-3) 4 correct paid $90.90. Pick Four Pool $370,310. 50-Cent Pick Five (3/5/6/7-3-6-2-3) 5 correct paid $179.30. Pick Five Pool $221,441. $2 Pick Six (1-3/5/6/7-3-6-2-3) 5 out of 6 paid $25.40. $2 Pick Six (1-3/5/6/7-3-6-2-3) 6 correct paid $2,067.00. Pick Six Pool $81,254. $1 Place Pick All 8 correct paid $54.10. Place Pick All Pool $15,925.
CALIFORNIA KOOK in tight at the start, chased outside, moved up four wide on the turn then bid three deep, took the lead and came in a bit into the stretch, kicked clear under left handed urging, drifted in some and proved best. NOCHERYLIKEMYCHERY broke outward, saved ground stalking the pace, was in a bit tight into the stretch, got through inside in midstretch and was clearly second best. RIDE SALLY RIDE pulled and stalked between foes then bid between rivals on the backstretch, tracked a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch and between horses again on the second turn, also was in a bit tight into the stretch and bested the others. MAMAS GOT CASH sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, responded when rivals bid on the backstretch, inched away again on the second turn, battled into the stretch, came a bit off the rail in upper stretch and weakened in the final furlong. CREER stalked three deep then off the rail, was between rivals a half mile out, angled in some leaving the second turn and weakened. KISSABLE U angled in and stalked outside a rival, bid three deep early on the backstretch, tracked again approaching the second turn, fell back some on that turn and into the stretch and gave way.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|2,275
|$275,329
|Inter-Track
|3,931
|$2,317,945
|Out of State
|N/A
|$3,392,111
|TOTAL
|6,206
|$5,985,385
Del Mar Entries for Saturday, November 23.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 9th day of a 15-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Concord Jet
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|6-1
|25,000
|2
|Bird
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|2-1
|25,000
|3
|Savagery
|Heriberto Figueroa
|120
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|25,000
|4
|Owning
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Javier Jose Sierra
|12-1
|25,000
|5
|Zorich
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Mark Glatt
|3-1
|25,000
|6
|Royal Insider
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Jack Carava
|5-2
|25,000
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $29,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Caribbean
|Brice Blanc
|124
|John A. Shirreffs
|7-2
|50,000
|2
|C Falls
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Shelbe Ruis
|3-1
|50,000
|3
|Challah
|Flavien Prat
|118
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|40,000
|4
|The Longest Night
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|3-1
|50,000
|5
|Mongolian Legend
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Enebish Ganbat
|5-1
|50,000
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $80,000-$70,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|My Girl Pearl
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Steve Knapp
|15-1
|80,000
|2
|Magically Honored
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Andrew Lerner
|5-2
|80,000
|3
|Establish Justice
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Mike Puype
|15-1
|80,000
|4
|Lizzario
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|10-1
|80,000
|5
|Lace
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|12-1
|80,000
|6
|Dipping In
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|80,000
|7
|Lucia's Design
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|12-1
|80,000
|8
|Flamigo Bay
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Anna Meah
|15-1
|70,000
|9
|Going to Vegas
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|70,000
|10
|Keepinmypromise
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Eoin G. Harty
|7-2
|80,000
FOURTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Road Rager
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|7-2
|2
|Andyoushallreceive
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|15-1
|3
|Del Mar May
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard Baltas
|8-5
|4
|Into Chocolate
|Mike Smith
|120
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|7-2
|5
|Time for Ebby
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Steve Knapp
|20-1
|40,000
|6
|Message
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Bob Baffert
|9-5
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Swing Thoughts
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|4-1
|40,000
|2
|Imperial Creed
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|113
|Michael W. McCarthy
|20-1
|35,000
|3
|Italia
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|Mike Puype
|15-1
|40,000
|4
|Seaside Dancer
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
|40,000
|5
|Querelle
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|James M. Cassidy
|9-2
|40,000
|6
|Creative Romance
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Ed Moger, Jr.
|12-1
|40,000
|7
|Clockstrikestwelve
|Mike Smith
|120
|Patrick Gallagher
|6-1
|40,000
|8
|Miss Flawless
|Flavien Prat
|118
|Peter Eurton
|10-1
|35,000
|9
|Factor of Two
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|10-1
|40,000
|10
|Posh Holly
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|5-1
|40,000
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Ancient Warrior
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|2-1
|2
|Candy Fury
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Victor L. Garcia
|6-1
|3
|Port Saint Joe
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|15-1
|4
|Royal Thunder
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Tim Yakteen
|20-1
|5
|Heros Reward
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Bob Baffert
|15-1
|6
|Winners Club
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Neil D. Drysdale
|8-1
|7
|Garth
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|8
|Show Business
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|8-1
|9
|Snap Chap
|Mike Smith
|120
|Don Chatlos
|5-1
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Seven Scents
|Heriberto Figueroa
|120
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|15-1
|80,000
|2
|Rijeka
|Abel Cedillo
|123
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|80,000
|3
|Never Easy
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|6-1
|4
|Prodigal Son
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|80,000
|5
|Hartel
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|80,000
|6
|One Flew South
|Evin Roman
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|7
|Appreciated
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Rafael Becerra
|12-1
|8
|More Ice
|Drayden Van Dyke
|123
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|8-1
|80,000
|9
|Shining Through
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|2-1
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Native Diver Stakes'. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Leading Score
|Joseph Talamo
|121
|Bob Baffert
|7-2
|2
|Midcourt
|Victor Espinoza
|121
|John A. Shirreffs
|7-2
|3
|Roadster
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|4
|Extra Hope
|Flavien Prat
|118
|Richard E. Mandella
|6-1
|5
|Two Thirty Five
|Abel Cedillo
|121
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
NINTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $62,500-$55,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Takeo
|Brice Blanc
|122
|John A. Shirreffs
|6-1
|62,500
|2
|Fivestar Lynch
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|62,500
|3
|Gold N Grand
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|James M. Cassidy
|20-1
|62,500
|4
|Turn the Switch
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Peter Eurton
|20-1
|62,500
|5
|Chase and Colorado
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|114
|Genaro Vallejo
|15-1
|55,000
|6
|Camps Bay
|Tyler Baze
|121
|John W. Sadler
|5-1
|55,000
|7
|Silent Musketier
|Eswan Flores
|119
|Jesus Mendoza
|20-1
|55,000
|8
|Peytons Path
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Richard Baltas
|7-2
|62,500
|9
|Friendly Outthedor
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Peter Eurton
|5-1
|62,500
|10
|Salah
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Eoin G. Harty
|8-1
|62,500