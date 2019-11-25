Racing! Del Mar cancels Thanksgiving card

Del Mar Charts Results for Sunday, November 24. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 11th day of a 15-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 21.88 44.27 56.04

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Stealthediamonds 118 1 5 1–½ 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–1 Delgadillo 2.40 8 Mischiffie 120 8 3 6–1 5–hd 4–1 2–nk Van Dyke 3.00 3 Flower Point 120 3 8 7–½ 6–hd 5–3 3–2¼ Valdivia, Jr. 7.80 7 Smoovie 120 7 4 8 8 6–1 4–1 T Baze 22.10 5 Littlefirefighter 120 5 2 5–2½ 3–1½ 3–1 5–½ Prat 9.50 2 Kentan Road 120 2 1 2–1½ 2–½ 2–½ 6–7½ Cedillo 3.80 6 Edna 120 6 7 4–hd 7–2 8 7–4¼ Maldonado 12.10 4 Love a Honeybadger 120 4 6 3–1 4–1 7–½ 8 Talamo 8.20

1 STEALTHEDIAMONDS 6.80 3.80 3.00 8 MISCHIFFIE (IRE) 4.80 3.20 3 FLOWER POINT 3.80

$1 EXACTA (1-8) $16.30 $2 QUINELLA (1-8) $23.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-8-3-7) $44.74 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-8-3) $36.45

Winner–Stealthediamonds B.f.3 by Unusual Heat out of No Better Terms, by Pure Prize. Bred by KMN Racing (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Driver, James L. and Driver, Ywachetta H.. Mutuel Pool $228,342 Exacta Pool $114,895 Quinella Pool $3,813 Superfecta Pool $56,254 Trifecta Pool $88,380. Scratched–none.

STEALTHEDIAMONDS sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside, inched away a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch, kicked clear, drifted in a bit and held under left handed urging. MISCHIFFIE (IRE) three deep early, chased outside a rival or off the rail, split horses leaving the turn, came out some in the stretch and edged a rival for the place. FLOWER POINT saved ground off the pace, came out some in the stretch, went around rivals past midstretch and was edged for second toward the inside. SMOOVIE settled a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out in the stretch and bested the others. LITTLEFIREFIGHTER stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the turn and into the stretch, was forced in a bit at the gap to the chute and lacked the needed late kick. KENTAN ROAD had speed between horses then pressed the pace outside the winner, stalked just off the rail then outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch, drifted in a bit at the gap to the chute and weakened late. EDNA chased off the rail then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, angled in some and lacked a further response. LOVE A HONEYBADGER stalked the pace off the rail, came out three deep into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.71 44.91 56.86 1:03.15

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Fratelli 122 7 2 1–2 1–2 1–7 1–8½ T Baze 2.70 1 Darkhawk 124 1 6 8–½ 6–1 4–2 2–1¼ Espinoza 14.30 4 Calder Vale 122 4 4 2–hd 2–1 2–1 3–2¼ Figueroa 19.70 2 Wild Cat Canyon 122 2 10 4–2½ 4–1 3–1½ 4–½ Rojas Fernandez 108.30 3 Norski 122 3 7 9–5 8–2½ 7–3½ 5–2¼ Flores 0.80 5 Severin 124 5 9 5–hd 5–2 5–1 6–3¾ Delgadillo 43.90 10 Lucky Wally 119 10 5 3–½ 3–hd 6–hd 7–1¾ Diaz, Jr. 6.00 9 Imperator 122 9 8 10 10 9–8 8–½ Gryder 12.00 8 King of Leon 124 8 1 6–hd 7–½ 8–6 9–19½ Pereira 67.10 6 Creeds Revenge 122 6 3 7–½ 9–10 10 10 Roman 97.30

7 FRATELLI 7.40 5.60 3.80 1 DARKHAWK 12.80 9.80 4 CALDER VALE 9.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7) $44.40 $1 EXACTA (7-1) $55.10 $2 QUINELLA (1-7) $77.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-4-2) $863.52 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-4) $260.35

Winner–Fratelli Ch.g.3 by Munnings out of Awesome Annie, by Awesome Gambler. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Jorge Periban. Owner: Bada Beng Racing LLC, Lovingier, Terry C. and Russell, Jerome. Mutuel Pool $239,882 Daily Double Pool $42,716 Exacta Pool $127,608 Quinella Pool $6,300 Superfecta Pool $82,306 Trifecta Pool $102,923. Claimed–Fratelli by Glatt, Mark and Xitco, John. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Scratched–none.

FRATELLI quickly sprinted clear, angled in and set all the pace a bit off the rail and drew off under a brisk hand ride, a backhanded tap of the whip nearing the sixteenth pole and a hold late. DARKHAWK chased inside, came off the rail on the turn, angled out some in the stretch and gained the place. CALDER VALE stalked between horses then off the rail on the turn, came out into the stretch and bested the rest. WILD CAT CANYON Broke out and bumped a rival, was sent between horses early then stalked inside, came off the rail in the stretch and weakened. NORSKI Bumped at the start, settled a bit off the rail then steadied in tight into the turn, angled to the inside leaving thee turn and improved position. SEVERIN Came out and steadied just after the start, stalked outside then four wide into and on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. LUCKY WALLY Stalked three deep then outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and also weakened. IMPERATOR Dropped back outside then off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn and was not a threat. KING OF LEON (ARG) stalked outside then between foes into the turn, continued outside then three deep into the stretch and weakened. CREEDS REVENGE chased between horses, dropped back on the turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.89 48.59 1:12.31 1:23.86 1:35.67

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Harmless 118 5 1 1–1 1–½ 1–1½ 1–1 1–ns Cedillo 13.20 2 Excellent Sunset 120 2 4 3–1 4–1½ 2–hd 2–2 2–ns Prat 0.70 4 Don't Blame Judy 120 4 6 7–½ 7–½ 6–3½ 3–hd 3–1 Espinoza 4.00 1 Fiery Lady 120 1 7 6–2 6–1½ 5–hd 5–1 4–1¼ Van Dyke 9.50 3 Maxim Rate 118 3 2 4–½ 3–1 4–2 4–½ 5–½ Blanc 4.80 6 Ms Peintour 120 6 3 2–hd 2–½ 3–hd 6–4 6–2½ Valdivia, Jr. 31.80 7 Renny's Lady 120 7 8 8 8 8 8 7–¾ Franco 46.00 8 Melissa Jane 115 8 5 5–½ 5–hd 7–½ 7–1 8 Diaz, Jr. 79.10

5 HARMLESS 28.40 8.20 4.40 2 EXCELLENT SUNSET (IRE) 3.00 2.20 4 DON'T BLAME JUDY 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5) $93.20 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $33.00 $2 QUINELLA (2-5) $21.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-4-1) $36.49 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-4) $47.90

Winner–Harmless Dbb.f.3 by Creative Cause out of Acenda, by Latent Heat. Bred by Rick Arzola (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: ITA Thoroughbreds. Mutuel Pool $218,580 Daily Double Pool $27,071 Exacta Pool $151,400 Quinella Pool $4,595 Superfecta Pool $78,183 Trifecta Pool $108,027. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-7-5) paid $235.05. Pick Three Pool $85,037.

HARMLESS sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, responded when rivals loomed leaving the backstretch, inched away again into the second turn and held on gamely under urging. EXCELLENT SUNSET (IRE) pulled along the inside then saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and went on willingly between foes late to just miss. DON'T BLAME JUDY chased outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and surged three deep on the line. FIERY LADY saved ground chasing the pace throughout and finished with interest inside. MAXIM RATE stalked between foes then bid three deep leaving the backstretch, stalked again on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. MS PEINTOUR stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, bid between horses a half mile out, came out into the stretch and weakened. RENNY'S LADY (IRE) a step slow to begin, angled in and saved ground off the pace to the stretch and did not rally. MELISSA JANE (GB) stalked three deep then outside a rival on the backstretch, fell back on the second turn and weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.48 44.94 57.73 1:04.54

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Lovely Lilia 120 8 2 2–hd 1–½ 1–4 1–½ Cedillo 1.10 3 Win Often 120 2 7 5–2 5–2 3–½ 2–3¼ Espinoza 5.70 7 Bella Renella 120 6 6 8 6–hd 6–3½ 3–1½ Figueroa 40.80 4 White Velvet 115 3 8 7–hd 7–1½ 5–½ 4–½ Diaz, Jr. 33.60 5 Biddy Duke 123 4 4 1–hd 2–1 4–2 5–2¼ Gryder 4.90 1 Vegan 123 1 5 4–1 3–hd 2–1½ 6–7¾ Delgadillo 5.70 6 Screen Gossip 120 5 3 6–1 8 8 7–4½ Garner 133.90 8 Perfect Rush 120 7 1 3–3 4–3 7–2½ 8 Espinoza 4.20

9 LOVELY LILIA 4.20 3.00 2.40 3 WIN OFTEN 5.00 3.60 7 BELLA RENELLA 6.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-9) $71.20 $1 EXACTA (9-3) $9.30 $2 QUINELLA (3-9) $13.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-3-7-4) $69.95 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-3-7) $48.30

Winner–Lovely Lilia Ch.f.2 by Animal Kingdom out of Brilliant Audrey, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by John Liviakis (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: John M. Liviakis. Mutuel Pool $252,446 Daily Double Pool $33,394 Exacta Pool $156,337 Quinella Pool $4,412 Superfecta Pool $87,883 Trifecta Pool $120,338. Scratched–Too Much Heaven. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-5-9) paid $66.30. Pick Three Pool $36,963.

LOVELY LILIA dueled outside rivals then alongside a foe on the turn, inched away and angled in leaving the turn, opened up along the inside in the stretch and just held under urging. WIN OFTEN chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, swung three deep into the stretch and finished well to just miss. BELLA RENELLA chased outside, angled in and split horses into the turn, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. WHITE VELVET a step slow to begin, chased just off the rail then inside on the turn and in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BIDDY DUKE had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail on the backstretch and turn, stalked the winner leaving the turn, was outside a rival into the stretch and weakened. VEGAN saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch to move up but weakened in the final furlong. SCREEN GOSSIP chased off the rail, dropped back on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. PERFECT RUSH dueled between horses, fell back some and angled in on the turn and gave way.

FIFTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.68 45.33 56.85

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Shandling 122 5 4 1–½ 1–1 1–2 1–½ Franco 0.70 3 Kakistocracy 122 3 6 6–½ 5–hd 5–hd 2–1¼ Van Dyke 13.90 7 Lincoln City 122 7 3 3–1½ 3–½ 2–1 3–½ Hernandez 12.60 4 Cape Point 122 4 2 5–1 4–1 4–1 4–¾ Cedillo 20.20 2 Tromador 122 2 7 7–2 7–1½ 7–1½ 5–¾ Pereira 15.00 6 Exsqueeze Me 119 6 1 2–hd 2–hd 3–½ 6–1¼ Prat 6.10 8 Montana Moon 122 8 5 4–hd 6–1 6–½ 7–½ Maldonado 5.80 1 Tyrannical Rex 122 1 8 8 8 8 8 T Baze 13.20

5 SHANDLING 3.40 2.60 2.10 3 KAKISTOCRACY 9.60 6.20 7 LINCOLN CITY 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-5) $7.20 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $16.40 $2 QUINELLA (3-5) $29.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-7-4) $50.44 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-7) $39.45

Winner–Shandling B.g.3 by Distorted Humor out of Salty Romance, by Salt Lake. Bred by Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd. (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing. Mutuel Pool $290,706 Daily Double Pool $36,861 Exacta Pool $169,066 Quinella Pool $4,955 Superfecta Pool $106,362 Trifecta Pool $141,443. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-9-5) paid $41.55. Pick Three Pool $79,054. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-5-2/9-5) 4 correct paid $222.70. Pick Four Pool $238,110. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-7-5-2/9-5) 5 correct paid $851.10. Pick Five Pool $590,988.

SHANDLING angled in and dueled inside, inched away on the turn, kicked clear in the stretch and held on gamely under urging. KAKISTOCRACY chased outside a rival then between horses into the stretch, came out in midstretch and closed willingly. LINCOLN CITY prompted the pace three deep then stalked outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and held third. CAPE POINT stalked a bit off the rail then inside into and on the turn, continued along the fence in the stretch and was edged for the show. TROMADOR sent along inside early, saved ground chasing the pace to the stretch, came out past midstretch and was outfinished. EXSQUEEZE ME sped to the early lead off the rail, dueled between horses, stalked just off the fence on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. MONTANA MOON hopped at the start, was wide early then angled in and chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. TYRANNICAL REX broke a bit slowly, settled inside, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch, came out again nearing midstretch and did not rally.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.18 44.97 57.00 1:10.09

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 12 It's Tiz Time 121 10 7 7–1 6–1 6–½ 1–½ Sanchez 74.10 10 Next Gen 119 8 9 3–½ 3–1½ 3–1½ 2–½ Prat 1.50 5 Silken Prince 122 3 11 10–4 10–1 7–1½ 3–ns Valdivia, Jr. 64.60 9 Baby Gronk 121 7 1 5–½ 5–1 4–hd 4–½ Pereira 4.70 13 Lord Adare 121 11 3 2–1 2–2½ 1–1½ 5–¾ Maldonado 20.70 11 Mayan Warrior 119 9 2 4–hd 4–hd 5–1 6–½ Gutierrez 24.10 8 Gate Speed 119 6 4 1–1 1–hd 2–2 7–½ Cedillo 4.00 3 Railman 119 1 5 8–1½ 7–hd 8–hd 8–hd Bejarano 12.00 6 Camby 124 4 6 9–3 9–½ 9–1 9–½ Talamo 4.10 7 Starring John Wain 122 5 10 11 11 10–3 10–12¼ Figueroa 36.70 4 Rineshaft 119 2 8 6–1 8–1½ 11 11 Flores 126.60

12 IT'S TIZ TIME 150.20 40.80 17.40 10 NEXT GEN 4.00 3.20 5 SILKEN PRINCE 18.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-12) $281.80 $1 EXACTA (12-10) $342.90 $2 QUINELLA (10-12) $169.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (12-10-5-9) $10,141.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (12-10-5) $11,706.70

Winner–It's Tiz Time B.h.6 by Tiznow out of Tasha's Miracle, by Harlan's Holiday. Bred by Budget Stable (KY). Trainer: Ronald L. McAnally. Owner: Deborah McAnally Trust. Mutuel Pool $312,544 Daily Double Pool $29,165 Exacta Pool $197,056 Quinella Pool $5,264 Superfecta Pool $106,475 Trifecta Pool $135,804. Scratched–After You, High Five. 50-Cent Pick Three (9-5-12) paid $151.35. Pick Three Pool $84,840.

IT'S TIZ TIME forced in early, chased five wide then four wide on the turn and into the stretch and rallied outside under left handed urging to get up late. NEXT GEN steadied when forced in between horses early, chased between rivals then off the rail on the turn and three wide into the stretch and rallied between foes late. SILKEN PRINCE broke a bit slowly, settled just off the rail, went around a rival into the stretch, continued toward the inside and surged between foes late. BABY GRONK forced in early, chased between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and also rallied between rivals late. LORD ADARE came in early, stalked off the rail then bid outside a rival on the turn, took the lead into the stretch, inched clear and held well to deep stretch and was overtaken late. MAYAN WARRIOR forced in early, chased between rivals then outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. GATE SPEED sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, dueled leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. RAILMAN chased inside then a bit off the rail, split horses on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and could not summon the needed late kick. CAMBY settled off the rail then outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and had a mild late bid. STARRING JOHN WAIN broke a bit slowly, was unhurried off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and gained ground but lacked the needed rally. RINESHAFT saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back inside on the turn and gave way in the drive. A claim of foul by the rider of the runner-up against the winner for alleged interference in the early running was not allowed by the stewards, who also conducted an inquiry into the incident, when they ruled LORD ADARE was the cause of the trouble.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 3/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.69 49.48 1:15.51 1:40.39 2:03.50 2:15.28

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 7 North County Guy 122 7 1–2½ 1–2½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–4 1–1 Gutierrez 3.20 9 M Town Gem 120 9 2–2 2–2 2–1 2–1½ 2–5 2–7¾ Prat 5.70 1 Red King 122 1 6–½ 5–½ 7–½ 8–4 6–2 3–nk Pereira 2.50 6 French Getaway 124 6 4–1½ 4–hd 4–½ 4–hd 5–1 4–hd Bejarano 7.30 5 DQ–Buckstopper Kit 122 5 3–1½ 3–1 3–½ 3–½ 3–hd 5–¾ Cedillo 7.10 4 Soberano 122 4 8–5 8–4 8–5½ 5–1 4–½ 6–3½ T Baze 55.40 2 Crystal Tribe 122 2 7–2½ 6–½ 6–1½ 6–½ 7–3½ 7–1½ Van Dyke 8.80 3 Mobou 120 3 9 9 9 9 8–3½ 8–13¼ Espinoza 29.90 8 Unapologetic 124 8 5–hd 7–3 5–1 7–hd 9 9 Talamo 7.30

7 NORTH COUNTY GUY 8.40 4.60 3.00 9 M TOWN GEM 5.20 3.40 1 RED KING 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (12-7) $1,314.20 $1 EXACTA (7-9) $24.00 $2 QUINELLA (7-9) $40.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-9-1-6) $52.09 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-9-1) $50.80

Winner–North County Guy Grr.g.4 by The Pamplemousse out of Warmth, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Edward C. Allred (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing, Messineo, Nancy and Sands, Bruce. Mutuel Pool $346,387 Daily Double Pool $36,142 Exacta Pool $204,708 Quinella Pool $5,731 Superfecta Pool $106,671 Trifecta Pool $143,553. Scratched–none. DQ–#5 Buckstopper Kit–finished 5th, disqualified, placed 7th. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-12-7) paid $421.75. Pick Three Pool $67,978.

NORTH COUNTY GUY sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, opened up under some urging in the stretch and held gamely. M TOWN GEM angled in on the first turn and stalked just off the rail to the stretch and finished willingly late. RED KING saved ground, was bumped and steadied into the middle turn, continued inside, split rivals in deep stretch and got up for the show. FRENCH GETAWAY chased outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch and final turn and into the stretch and was edged for third. BUCKSTOPPER KIT chased inside then a bit off the rail, shifted out a bit between horses into the second turn, continued outside a rival into the stretch and was edged for a minor award. SOBERANO (FR) angled in and settled inside chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CRYSTAL TRIBE (IRE) pulled inside then between horses, bumped a rival into the middle turn, inched up between foes leaving the backstretch then clipped heels into the second turn and did not rally. MOBOU saved ground off the pace, continued inside into the stretch and lacked a rally. UNAPOLOGETIC chased outside a rival then three deep, dropped back on the final turn and gave way. Following a stewards' inquiry, BUCKSTOPPER KIT was disqualified and placed seventh for interference into the final turn.

EIGHTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Cary Grant Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.59 44.99 1:09.49 1:22.13

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Fashionably Fast 122 3 1 2–½ 2–1 1–1 1–½ Pereira 1.10 5 Oliver 120 5 4 3–½ 3–hd 3–1½ 2–1½ Cedillo 2.70 1 Ultimate Bango 122 1 2 4–1 4–1 4–4½ 3–1¾ Smith 2.30 2 Grinning Tiger 120 2 3 1–hd 1–1 2–hd 4–6¼ Figueroa 6.90 4 Shades of Victory 121 4 5 5 5 5 5 Maldonado 40.90

3 FASHIONABLY FAST 4.20 2.40 2.10 5 OLIVER 3.00 2.20 1 ULTIMATE BANGO 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3) $19.00 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $5.00 $2 QUINELLA (3-5) $5.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-1-2) $1.32 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-1) $5.40

Winner–Fashionably Fast Ch.g.4 by Lucky Pulpit out of Fall Fashion, by Forestry. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Dean Pederson. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc., Antonsen, Per and Nicoletti, John A.. Mutuel Pool $291,682 Daily Double Pool $44,994 Exacta Pool $121,185 Quinella Pool $4,611 Superfecta Pool $47,716 Trifecta Pool $82,277. Scratched–Rick's Dream. 50-Cent Pick Three (12-7-3) paid $496.70. Pick Three Pool $52,743.

FASHIONABLY FAST dueled between horses then stalked into and on the turn, re-bid three deep into the stretch to gain the lead, inched away in midstretch and held under some left handed urging. OLIVER pressed the pace three deep then stalked outside into the turn, went three wide leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and came back on late. ULTIMATE BANGO saved ground stalking the pace throughout and picked up the show. GRINNING TIGER had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, inched away into the turn, came a bit off the rail leaving the turn, fought back into the stretch and weakened some in the final furlong. SHADES OF VICTORY chased off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.66 49.20 1:13.96 1:25.68 1:37.16

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Asaro 122 1 2 1–½ 1–hd 1–1 1–1 1–1 Maldonado 41.50 10 Jet Set Ruler 124 8 6 7–1 6–hd 6–1 4–½ 2–ns Prat 2.60 6 Jamming Eddy 122 4 1 4–½ 3–hd 3–½ 2–½ 3–½ Cedillo 6.50 4 Cono 124 3 8 8 8 8 7–hd 4–1 Smith 2.00 7 Claim of Passion 122 5 4 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–1 3–1½ 5–1½ Franco 20.40 8 Perfect Wager 122 6 5 6–hd 7–1 7–1 8 6–½ T Baze 8.30 9 Coast of Roan 122 7 3 5–1 5–½ 5–hd 6–hd 7–1 Roman 15.50 3 Push Through 124 2 7 3–hd 4–1 4–1 5–1 8 Gutierrez 3.70

2 ASARO 85.00 26.60 14.20 10 JET SET RULER 4.80 4.00 6 JAMMING EDDY 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $221.40 $1 EXACTA (2-10) $170.50 $2 QUINELLA (2-10) $118.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-10-6-4) $320.61 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-10-6-4-7) $20,403.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-10-6) $559.05

Winner–Asaro Dbb.c.3 by Street Boss out of Supermodel, by Yankee Gentleman. Bred by Karen Headley (CA). Trainer: Karen Headley. Owner: Matson Racing, Barnhart, Nancy, Headley, Karen and Naify, Marsha. Mutuel Pool $327,070 Daily Double Pool $156,415 Exacta Pool $168,664 Quinella Pool $6,708 Superfecta Pool $96,221 Super High Five Pool $26,736 Trifecta Pool $125,873. Scratched–Brimstoned, No Name Fred. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (2/9-5-12-7-3/6-2) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $10,983. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-2) paid $131.80. Pick Three Pool $263,859. 50-Cent Pick Four (12-7-3/6-2) 4 correct paid $18,732.95. Pick Four Pool $687,293. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-12-7-3/6-2) 5 correct paid $25,700.15. Pick Five Pool $544,180. $2 Pick Six (2/9-5-12-7-3/6-2) 5 out of 6 paid $1,830.40. Pick Six Pool $95,939. Pick Six Carryover $51,254. $1 Place Pick All 9 correct paid $999.10. Place Pick All Pool $22,909.

ASARO sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside, inched away leaving the second turn and held on gamely under left handed urging. JET SET RULER angled in and chased outside a rival then between horses on the backstretch and second turn, came out in the stretch and split rivals late for the place. JAMMING EDDY pulled between horses then stalked outside a rival on the backstretch and second turn, came three wide into the stretch and was edged late for second. CONO pulled and steadied early, angled in then tugged his way along just off the rail on the backstretch, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for the show four wide on the line. CLAIM OF PASSION had speed between horses then pressed the pace outside the winner, stalked leaving the second turn and into the stretch, drifted in late and was outfinished for a minor award. PERFECT WAGER angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, split rivals in deep stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. COAST OF ROAN broke out a bit, stalked three deep to the stretch and lacked the necessary late response. PUSH THROUGH pulled along the inside and was in a bit tight into the first turn, saved ground stalking the pace and weakened some in the stretch.