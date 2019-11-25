Racing! Del Mar cancels Thanksgiving card

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we’re back in business with more stewards’ rulings.
Tom Robbins, exec VP for racing at Del Mar, angling for an honorary doctorate in meteorology, has canceled racing on Thanksgiving (that’s Thursday in case you forgot) because of the threat of bad weather. He canceled this past Thursday, and, I’ve got to say, I did use my umbrella from the car to California Horse Racing Board meeting at the Del Mar Hilton that day. And, I used my wipers driving down Wednesday night.
“The weatherman is making it tough, but safety always comes first,” Robbins said. “We are appreciative of the cooperation from our horsemen. We’re planning on putting on a good show Friday and following that with tremendous stakes-filled cards on both Saturday and Sunday. We’ve got horses and horsemen coming into town from back east for our big races and we want them to know that their races will be presented as planned under safe and proper conditions.”
The Weather Channel lists the probability of rain on Wednesday and Thursday at 90%.
David Jerkens, the racing secretary, told horsemen that the $100,000 Red Carpet Handicap will be moved from Thursday to Saturday and redrawn, and the $200,000 Hollywood Turf Cup will be moved from Friday to Sunday. All of Friday’s turf races have been moved to the dirt. There will be seven graded turf stakes on the weekend.
Safety is certainly the driving force at Del Mar after suffering three deaths as the result of racing on opening weekend. This follows no racing deaths during the seven-week signature summer meeting.
Weather was thought to be a contributing factor for the spike of deaths at Santa Anita early in the year.
The cancellation also takes some of the strain off racing office, which is dealing with a smaller than usual horse population.
Del Mar will still have its traditional Thanksgiving meal, which will be available from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The track will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday.
Stewards’ rulings
The Del Mar stewards and CHRB have finally published the stewards’ minutes for the opening week. So, let’s dig in and be glad we’re not Ruben Fuentes.
--Jockey Ruben Fuentes has dropped his appeal over rulings on Aug. 10 and Aug. 21. Both were for careless riding. He served the first suspension on Nov. 16, 17 and 21. The second suspension was for Nov. 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29. (The suspension on the 28th will be modified because of no racing.)
--Jockey Fuentes was also suspended three more days (Dec. 1, 6 and 7) after he failed to keep his mount, Mayan Warrior, on a straight course in the stretch in the seventh race on Nov. 9. He was disqualified from third to sixth in the race. Steward Grant Baker wanted a five-day day suspension because he thought the incident was dangerous. Fuentes said it happened because he was trying to get the horse to change leads.
--Jockey Donnie Meche was suspended three days (Nov. 15, 16 and 17) for violations of the riding crop rules. In the second race at Santa Anita on Nov. 3 he hit Willowglade on the head and also used his riding crop when the horse was clearly out of the race. Willowglade finished sixth in a six-horse race.
--Jockey David Cohen was fined $500 for using the riding crop more than three times without allowing the horse to respond. He was riding Coach Rocks in the Goldikova Stakes at Santa Anita on Nov. 3. The horse finished sixth in a six-horse race. Steward Kim Sawyer wanted an increased fine.
--Jockey William Antongeorgi was suspended three days (Nov. 16, 17 and 21) for interference for his ride on Ernie Banks in the third race at Del Mar on Nov. 8. The stewards believed that Antongeorgi crossed over without sufficient clearance entering the first turn causing Impression, the eventual winner, to steady. Ernie Banks finished second in the race.
--Jockey Heriberto Figueroa was fined $300 for striking Bob and Jackie five times in succession in the eighth race on Nov. 9. Bob and Jackie won the race by a nose. Figueroa admitted he overused the crop.
--Jockey Drayden Van Dyke was fined $300 for striking Dueling seven times in succession in the eighth race on Nov. 9. Dueling finished fourth in the five-horse race. Van Dyke admitted to overusing the crop.
Corey Nakatani retires
Jockey Corey Nakatani, who injured his back after a fall in a race in Aug. 2018, has officially announced his retirement from racing. He won 3,909 races and more than $234 million in purses.
“The time has come to officially announce my retirement from the sport of horse racing,” Nakatani said in a news release. “Although I never imagined this is how my career would end, I am very proud of my accomplishments and know that I competed at the very highest of levels, which gives me a sense of satisfaction. This game gave a young kid from Covina a purpose in life and I will forever be grateful for the opportunities it has given me. Without these amazing horses, I never would have considered my family and myself so blessed.”
Nakatani is 49.
Del Mar review
The $100,000 Cary Grant Stakes, for Cal-breds going seven furlongs, turned out just the way the morning line predicted the bettors would see it. Fashionably Fast stayed close for most of the race and took the lead coming off the far turn and won by half-a-length over Oliver.
Rick’s Dream was a trainer’s scratch leaving a field of five. It was the fourth straight win for Fashionably Fast, a 4-year-old gelding. He paid $4.20, $2.40 and $2.10. Oliver, the second favorite on the morning line but third in betting, was second followed by Ultimate Bango, Grinning Tiger and Shades of Victory.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Dean Pederson (winning trainer): “Him maturing quite a bit has played a big roll [in his four straight wins], and obviously taking the blinkers off has helped. It helps him feel a little more relaxed in his running style. He’s a handy horse you can place where you want to and he has been a godsend to us. He has been a remarkable horse over a short period of time for us.”
Tiago Pereira (winning jockey): “I thought I’d be laying about third. I thought the 5 (Oliver) would go. But we came out of there really well and he’s plenty fast and he went to the front. Then he was running so easy I wasn’t going to take him back. I just let him go. I know this horse (ridden him in nine of his last 10 starts) and I know how good he can be. Four in a row. That’s good.”
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday and late Saturday.
Late Saturday
Delta Downs (8): $100,000 Jean Lafitte Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 mile. Winner: Jack the Umpire ($5.60)
Sunday
Aqueduct (8): $150,000 New York Stallion Series Stakes (Thunder Rumble Division), NY-breds 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: My Boy Tate ($10.60)
Woodbine (8): $175,000 Bessarabian Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Amalfi Coast ($14.00)
Del Mar (8): $100,000 Cary Grant Stakes, Cal-breds 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Fashionably Fast ($4.20)
Final thought
Del Mar Charts Results for Sunday, November 24.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 11th day of a 15-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 21.88 44.27 56.04
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Stealthediamonds
|118
|1
|5
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–2½
|1–1
|Delgadillo
|2.40
|8
|Mischiffie
|120
|8
|3
|6–1
|5–hd
|4–1
|2–nk
|Van Dyke
|3.00
|3
|Flower Point
|120
|3
|8
|7–½
|6–hd
|5–3
|3–2¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|7.80
|7
|Smoovie
|120
|7
|4
|8
|8
|6–1
|4–1
|T Baze
|22.10
|5
|Littlefirefighter
|120
|5
|2
|5–2½
|3–1½
|3–1
|5–½
|Prat
|9.50
|2
|Kentan Road
|120
|2
|1
|2–1½
|2–½
|2–½
|6–7½
|Cedillo
|3.80
|6
|Edna
|120
|6
|7
|4–hd
|7–2
|8
|7–4¼
|Maldonado
|12.10
|4
|Love a Honeybadger
|120
|4
|6
|3–1
|4–1
|7–½
|8
|Talamo
|8.20
|1
|STEALTHEDIAMONDS
|6.80
|3.80
|3.00
|8
|MISCHIFFIE (IRE)
|4.80
|3.20
|3
|FLOWER POINT
|3.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-8)
|$16.30
|$2 QUINELLA (1-8)
|$23.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-8-3-7)
|$44.74
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-8-3)
|$36.45
Winner–Stealthediamonds B.f.3 by Unusual Heat out of No Better Terms, by Pure Prize. Bred by KMN Racing (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Driver, James L. and Driver, Ywachetta H.. Mutuel Pool $228,342 Exacta Pool $114,895 Quinella Pool $3,813 Superfecta Pool $56,254 Trifecta Pool $88,380. Scratched–none.
STEALTHEDIAMONDS sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside, inched away a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch, kicked clear, drifted in a bit and held under left handed urging. MISCHIFFIE (IRE) three deep early, chased outside a rival or off the rail, split horses leaving the turn, came out some in the stretch and edged a rival for the place. FLOWER POINT saved ground off the pace, came out some in the stretch, went around rivals past midstretch and was edged for second toward the inside. SMOOVIE settled a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out in the stretch and bested the others. LITTLEFIREFIGHTER stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the turn and into the stretch, was forced in a bit at the gap to the chute and lacked the needed late kick. KENTAN ROAD had speed between horses then pressed the pace outside the winner, stalked just off the rail then outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch, drifted in a bit at the gap to the chute and weakened late. EDNA chased off the rail then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, angled in some and lacked a further response. LOVE A HONEYBADGER stalked the pace off the rail, came out three deep into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.71 44.91 56.86 1:03.15
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Fratelli
|122
|7
|2
|1–2
|1–2
|1–7
|1–8½
|T Baze
|2.70
|1
|Darkhawk
|124
|1
|6
|8–½
|6–1
|4–2
|2–1¼
|Espinoza
|14.30
|4
|Calder Vale
|122
|4
|4
|2–hd
|2–1
|2–1
|3–2¼
|Figueroa
|19.70
|2
|Wild Cat Canyon
|122
|2
|10
|4–2½
|4–1
|3–1½
|4–½
|Rojas Fernandez
|108.30
|3
|Norski
|122
|3
|7
|9–5
|8–2½
|7–3½
|5–2¼
|Flores
|0.80
|5
|Severin
|124
|5
|9
|5–hd
|5–2
|5–1
|6–3¾
|Delgadillo
|43.90
|10
|Lucky Wally
|119
|10
|5
|3–½
|3–hd
|6–hd
|7–1¾
|Diaz, Jr.
|6.00
|9
|Imperator
|122
|9
|8
|10
|10
|9–8
|8–½
|Gryder
|12.00
|8
|King of Leon
|124
|8
|1
|6–hd
|7–½
|8–6
|9–19½
|Pereira
|67.10
|6
|Creeds Revenge
|122
|6
|3
|7–½
|9–10
|10
|10
|Roman
|97.30
|7
|FRATELLI
|7.40
|5.60
|3.80
|1
|DARKHAWK
|12.80
|9.80
|4
|CALDER VALE
|9.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7)
|$44.40
|$1 EXACTA (7-1)
|$55.10
|$2 QUINELLA (1-7)
|$77.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-4-2)
|$863.52
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-4)
|$260.35
Winner–Fratelli Ch.g.3 by Munnings out of Awesome Annie, by Awesome Gambler. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Jorge Periban. Owner: Bada Beng Racing LLC, Lovingier, Terry C. and Russell, Jerome. Mutuel Pool $239,882 Daily Double Pool $42,716 Exacta Pool $127,608 Quinella Pool $6,300 Superfecta Pool $82,306 Trifecta Pool $102,923. Claimed–Fratelli by Glatt, Mark and Xitco, John. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Scratched–none.
FRATELLI quickly sprinted clear, angled in and set all the pace a bit off the rail and drew off under a brisk hand ride, a backhanded tap of the whip nearing the sixteenth pole and a hold late. DARKHAWK chased inside, came off the rail on the turn, angled out some in the stretch and gained the place. CALDER VALE stalked between horses then off the rail on the turn, came out into the stretch and bested the rest. WILD CAT CANYON Broke out and bumped a rival, was sent between horses early then stalked inside, came off the rail in the stretch and weakened. NORSKI Bumped at the start, settled a bit off the rail then steadied in tight into the turn, angled to the inside leaving thee turn and improved position. SEVERIN Came out and steadied just after the start, stalked outside then four wide into and on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. LUCKY WALLY Stalked three deep then outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and also weakened. IMPERATOR Dropped back outside then off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn and was not a threat. KING OF LEON (ARG) stalked outside then between foes into the turn, continued outside then three deep into the stretch and weakened. CREEDS REVENGE chased between horses, dropped back on the turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.89 48.59 1:12.31 1:23.86 1:35.67
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Harmless
|118
|5
|1
|1–1
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–ns
|Cedillo
|13.20
|2
|Excellent Sunset
|120
|2
|4
|3–1
|4–1½
|2–hd
|2–2
|2–ns
|Prat
|0.70
|4
|Don't Blame Judy
|120
|4
|6
|7–½
|7–½
|6–3½
|3–hd
|3–1
|Espinoza
|4.00
|1
|Fiery Lady
|120
|1
|7
|6–2
|6–1½
|5–hd
|5–1
|4–1¼
|Van Dyke
|9.50
|3
|Maxim Rate
|118
|3
|2
|4–½
|3–1
|4–2
|4–½
|5–½
|Blanc
|4.80
|6
|Ms Peintour
|120
|6
|3
|2–hd
|2–½
|3–hd
|6–4
|6–2½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|31.80
|7
|Renny's Lady
|120
|7
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|7–¾
|Franco
|46.00
|8
|Melissa Jane
|115
|8
|5
|5–½
|5–hd
|7–½
|7–1
|8
|Diaz, Jr.
|79.10
|5
|HARMLESS
|28.40
|8.20
|4.40
|2
|EXCELLENT SUNSET (IRE)
|3.00
|2.20
|4
|DON'T BLAME JUDY
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5)
|$93.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-2)
|$33.00
|$2 QUINELLA (2-5)
|$21.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-4-1)
|$36.49
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-4)
|$47.90
Winner–Harmless Dbb.f.3 by Creative Cause out of Acenda, by Latent Heat. Bred by Rick Arzola (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: ITA Thoroughbreds. Mutuel Pool $218,580 Daily Double Pool $27,071 Exacta Pool $151,400 Quinella Pool $4,595 Superfecta Pool $78,183 Trifecta Pool $108,027. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-7-5) paid $235.05. Pick Three Pool $85,037.
HARMLESS sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, responded when rivals loomed leaving the backstretch, inched away again into the second turn and held on gamely under urging. EXCELLENT SUNSET (IRE) pulled along the inside then saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and went on willingly between foes late to just miss. DON'T BLAME JUDY chased outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and surged three deep on the line. FIERY LADY saved ground chasing the pace throughout and finished with interest inside. MAXIM RATE stalked between foes then bid three deep leaving the backstretch, stalked again on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. MS PEINTOUR stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, bid between horses a half mile out, came out into the stretch and weakened. RENNY'S LADY (IRE) a step slow to begin, angled in and saved ground off the pace to the stretch and did not rally. MELISSA JANE (GB) stalked three deep then outside a rival on the backstretch, fell back on the second turn and weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.48 44.94 57.73 1:04.54
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Lovely Lilia
|120
|8
|2
|2–hd
|1–½
|1–4
|1–½
|Cedillo
|1.10
|3
|Win Often
|120
|2
|7
|5–2
|5–2
|3–½
|2–3¼
|Espinoza
|5.70
|7
|Bella Renella
|120
|6
|6
|8
|6–hd
|6–3½
|3–1½
|Figueroa
|40.80
|4
|White Velvet
|115
|3
|8
|7–hd
|7–1½
|5–½
|4–½
|Diaz, Jr.
|33.60
|5
|Biddy Duke
|123
|4
|4
|1–hd
|2–1
|4–2
|5–2¼
|Gryder
|4.90
|1
|Vegan
|123
|1
|5
|4–1
|3–hd
|2–1½
|6–7¾
|Delgadillo
|5.70
|6
|Screen Gossip
|120
|5
|3
|6–1
|8
|8
|7–4½
|Garner
|133.90
|8
|Perfect Rush
|120
|7
|1
|3–3
|4–3
|7–2½
|8
|Espinoza
|4.20
|9
|LOVELY LILIA
|4.20
|3.00
|2.40
|3
|WIN OFTEN
|5.00
|3.60
|7
|BELLA RENELLA
|6.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-9)
|$71.20
|$1 EXACTA (9-3)
|$9.30
|$2 QUINELLA (3-9)
|$13.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-3-7-4)
|$69.95
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-3-7)
|$48.30
Winner–Lovely Lilia Ch.f.2 by Animal Kingdom out of Brilliant Audrey, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by John Liviakis (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: John M. Liviakis. Mutuel Pool $252,446 Daily Double Pool $33,394 Exacta Pool $156,337 Quinella Pool $4,412 Superfecta Pool $87,883 Trifecta Pool $120,338. Scratched–Too Much Heaven.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-5-9) paid $66.30. Pick Three Pool $36,963.
LOVELY LILIA dueled outside rivals then alongside a foe on the turn, inched away and angled in leaving the turn, opened up along the inside in the stretch and just held under urging. WIN OFTEN chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, swung three deep into the stretch and finished well to just miss. BELLA RENELLA chased outside, angled in and split horses into the turn, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. WHITE VELVET a step slow to begin, chased just off the rail then inside on the turn and in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BIDDY DUKE had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail on the backstretch and turn, stalked the winner leaving the turn, was outside a rival into the stretch and weakened. VEGAN saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch to move up but weakened in the final furlong. SCREEN GOSSIP chased off the rail, dropped back on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. PERFECT RUSH dueled between horses, fell back some and angled in on the turn and gave way.
FIFTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.68 45.33 56.85
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Shandling
|122
|5
|4
|1–½
|1–1
|1–2
|1–½
|Franco
|0.70
|3
|Kakistocracy
|122
|3
|6
|6–½
|5–hd
|5–hd
|2–1¼
|Van Dyke
|13.90
|7
|Lincoln City
|122
|7
|3
|3–1½
|3–½
|2–1
|3–½
|Hernandez
|12.60
|4
|Cape Point
|122
|4
|2
|5–1
|4–1
|4–1
|4–¾
|Cedillo
|20.20
|2
|Tromador
|122
|2
|7
|7–2
|7–1½
|7–1½
|5–¾
|Pereira
|15.00
|6
|Exsqueeze Me
|119
|6
|1
|2–hd
|2–hd
|3–½
|6–1¼
|Prat
|6.10
|8
|Montana Moon
|122
|8
|5
|4–hd
|6–1
|6–½
|7–½
|Maldonado
|5.80
|1
|Tyrannical Rex
|122
|1
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|T Baze
|13.20
|5
|SHANDLING
|3.40
|2.60
|2.10
|3
|KAKISTOCRACY
|9.60
|6.20
|7
|LINCOLN CITY
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-5)
|$7.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-3)
|$16.40
|$2 QUINELLA (3-5)
|$29.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-7-4)
|$50.44
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-7)
|$39.45
Winner–Shandling B.g.3 by Distorted Humor out of Salty Romance, by Salt Lake. Bred by Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd. (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing. Mutuel Pool $290,706 Daily Double Pool $36,861 Exacta Pool $169,066 Quinella Pool $4,955 Superfecta Pool $106,362 Trifecta Pool $141,443. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-9-5) paid $41.55. Pick Three Pool $79,054. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-5-2/9-5) 4 correct paid $222.70. Pick Four Pool $238,110. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-7-5-2/9-5) 5 correct paid $851.10. Pick Five Pool $590,988.
SHANDLING angled in and dueled inside, inched away on the turn, kicked clear in the stretch and held on gamely under urging. KAKISTOCRACY chased outside a rival then between horses into the stretch, came out in midstretch and closed willingly. LINCOLN CITY prompted the pace three deep then stalked outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and held third. CAPE POINT stalked a bit off the rail then inside into and on the turn, continued along the fence in the stretch and was edged for the show. TROMADOR sent along inside early, saved ground chasing the pace to the stretch, came out past midstretch and was outfinished. EXSQUEEZE ME sped to the early lead off the rail, dueled between horses, stalked just off the fence on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. MONTANA MOON hopped at the start, was wide early then angled in and chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. TYRANNICAL REX broke a bit slowly, settled inside, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch, came out again nearing midstretch and did not rally.
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.18 44.97 57.00 1:10.09
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|12
|It's Tiz Time
|121
|10
|7
|7–1
|6–1
|6–½
|1–½
|Sanchez
|74.10
|10
|Next Gen
|119
|8
|9
|3–½
|3–1½
|3–1½
|2–½
|Prat
|1.50
|5
|Silken Prince
|122
|3
|11
|10–4
|10–1
|7–1½
|3–ns
|Valdivia, Jr.
|64.60
|9
|Baby Gronk
|121
|7
|1
|5–½
|5–1
|4–hd
|4–½
|Pereira
|4.70
|13
|Lord Adare
|121
|11
|3
|2–1
|2–2½
|1–1½
|5–¾
|Maldonado
|20.70
|11
|Mayan Warrior
|119
|9
|2
|4–hd
|4–hd
|5–1
|6–½
|Gutierrez
|24.10
|8
|Gate Speed
|119
|6
|4
|1–1
|1–hd
|2–2
|7–½
|Cedillo
|4.00
|3
|Railman
|119
|1
|5
|8–1½
|7–hd
|8–hd
|8–hd
|Bejarano
|12.00
|6
|Camby
|124
|4
|6
|9–3
|9–½
|9–1
|9–½
|Talamo
|4.10
|7
|Starring John Wain
|122
|5
|10
|11
|11
|10–3
|10–12¼
|Figueroa
|36.70
|4
|Rineshaft
|119
|2
|8
|6–1
|8–1½
|11
|11
|Flores
|126.60
|12
|IT'S TIZ TIME
|150.20
|40.80
|17.40
|10
|NEXT GEN
|4.00
|3.20
|5
|SILKEN PRINCE
|18.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-12)
|$281.80
|$1 EXACTA (12-10)
|$342.90
|$2 QUINELLA (10-12)
|$169.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (12-10-5-9)
|$10,141.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (12-10-5)
|$11,706.70
Winner–It's Tiz Time B.h.6 by Tiznow out of Tasha's Miracle, by Harlan's Holiday. Bred by Budget Stable (KY). Trainer: Ronald L. McAnally. Owner: Deborah McAnally Trust. Mutuel Pool $312,544 Daily Double Pool $29,165 Exacta Pool $197,056 Quinella Pool $5,264 Superfecta Pool $106,475 Trifecta Pool $135,804. Scratched–After You, High Five.
50-Cent Pick Three (9-5-12) paid $151.35. Pick Three Pool $84,840.
IT'S TIZ TIME forced in early, chased five wide then four wide on the turn and into the stretch and rallied outside under left handed urging to get up late. NEXT GEN steadied when forced in between horses early, chased between rivals then off the rail on the turn and three wide into the stretch and rallied between foes late. SILKEN PRINCE broke a bit slowly, settled just off the rail, went around a rival into the stretch, continued toward the inside and surged between foes late. BABY GRONK forced in early, chased between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and also rallied between rivals late. LORD ADARE came in early, stalked off the rail then bid outside a rival on the turn, took the lead into the stretch, inched clear and held well to deep stretch and was overtaken late. MAYAN WARRIOR forced in early, chased between rivals then outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. GATE SPEED sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, dueled leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. RAILMAN chased inside then a bit off the rail, split horses on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and could not summon the needed late kick. CAMBY settled off the rail then outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and had a mild late bid. STARRING JOHN WAIN broke a bit slowly, was unhurried off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and gained ground but lacked the needed rally. RINESHAFT saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back inside on the turn and gave way in the drive. A claim of foul by the rider of the runner-up against the winner for alleged interference in the early running was not allowed by the stewards, who also conducted an inquiry into the incident, when they ruled LORD ADARE was the cause of the trouble.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 3/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.69 49.48 1:15.51 1:40.39 2:03.50 2:15.28
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|¼
|½
|¾
|1 Mile
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|North County Guy
|122
|7
|1–2½
|1–2½
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–4
|1–1
|Gutierrez
|3.20
|9
|M Town Gem
|120
|9
|2–2
|2–2
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–5
|2–7¾
|Prat
|5.70
|1
|Red King
|122
|1
|6–½
|5–½
|7–½
|8–4
|6–2
|3–nk
|Pereira
|2.50
|6
|French Getaway
|124
|6
|4–1½
|4–hd
|4–½
|4–hd
|5–1
|4–hd
|Bejarano
|7.30
|5
|DQ–Buckstopper Kit
|122
|5
|3–1½
|3–1
|3–½
|3–½
|3–hd
|5–¾
|Cedillo
|7.10
|4
|Soberano
|122
|4
|8–5
|8–4
|8–5½
|5–1
|4–½
|6–3½
|T Baze
|55.40
|2
|Crystal Tribe
|122
|2
|7–2½
|6–½
|6–1½
|6–½
|7–3½
|7–1½
|Van Dyke
|8.80
|3
|Mobou
|120
|3
|9
|9
|9
|9
|8–3½
|8–13¼
|Espinoza
|29.90
|8
|Unapologetic
|124
|8
|5–hd
|7–3
|5–1
|7–hd
|9
|9
|Talamo
|7.30
|7
|NORTH COUNTY GUY
|8.40
|4.60
|3.00
|9
|M TOWN GEM
|5.20
|3.40
|1
|RED KING
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (12-7)
|$1,314.20
|$1 EXACTA (7-9)
|$24.00
|$2 QUINELLA (7-9)
|$40.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-9-1-6)
|$52.09
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-9-1)
|$50.80
Winner–North County Guy Grr.g.4 by The Pamplemousse out of Warmth, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Edward C. Allred (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing, Messineo, Nancy and Sands, Bruce. Mutuel Pool $346,387 Daily Double Pool $36,142 Exacta Pool $204,708 Quinella Pool $5,731 Superfecta Pool $106,671 Trifecta Pool $143,553. Scratched–none. DQ–#5 Buckstopper Kit–finished 5th, disqualified, placed 7th.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-12-7) paid $421.75. Pick Three Pool $67,978.
NORTH COUNTY GUY sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, opened up under some urging in the stretch and held gamely. M TOWN GEM angled in on the first turn and stalked just off the rail to the stretch and finished willingly late. RED KING saved ground, was bumped and steadied into the middle turn, continued inside, split rivals in deep stretch and got up for the show. FRENCH GETAWAY chased outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch and final turn and into the stretch and was edged for third. BUCKSTOPPER KIT chased inside then a bit off the rail, shifted out a bit between horses into the second turn, continued outside a rival into the stretch and was edged for a minor award. SOBERANO (FR) angled in and settled inside chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CRYSTAL TRIBE (IRE) pulled inside then between horses, bumped a rival into the middle turn, inched up between foes leaving the backstretch then clipped heels into the second turn and did not rally. MOBOU saved ground off the pace, continued inside into the stretch and lacked a rally. UNAPOLOGETIC chased outside a rival then three deep, dropped back on the final turn and gave way. Following a stewards' inquiry, BUCKSTOPPER KIT was disqualified and placed seventh for interference into the final turn.
EIGHTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Cary Grant Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.59 44.99 1:09.49 1:22.13
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Fashionably Fast
|122
|3
|1
|2–½
|2–1
|1–1
|1–½
|Pereira
|1.10
|5
|Oliver
|120
|5
|4
|3–½
|3–hd
|3–1½
|2–1½
|Cedillo
|2.70
|1
|Ultimate Bango
|122
|1
|2
|4–1
|4–1
|4–4½
|3–1¾
|Smith
|2.30
|2
|Grinning Tiger
|120
|2
|3
|1–hd
|1–1
|2–hd
|4–6¼
|Figueroa
|6.90
|4
|Shades of Victory
|121
|4
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Maldonado
|40.90
|3
|FASHIONABLY FAST
|4.20
|2.40
|2.10
|5
|OLIVER
|3.00
|2.20
|1
|ULTIMATE BANGO
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3)
|$19.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$5.00
|$2 QUINELLA (3-5)
|$5.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-1-2)
|$1.32
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-1)
|$5.40
Winner–Fashionably Fast Ch.g.4 by Lucky Pulpit out of Fall Fashion, by Forestry. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Dean Pederson. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc., Antonsen, Per and Nicoletti, John A.. Mutuel Pool $291,682 Daily Double Pool $44,994 Exacta Pool $121,185 Quinella Pool $4,611 Superfecta Pool $47,716 Trifecta Pool $82,277. Scratched–Rick's Dream.
50-Cent Pick Three (12-7-3) paid $496.70. Pick Three Pool $52,743.
FASHIONABLY FAST dueled between horses then stalked into and on the turn, re-bid three deep into the stretch to gain the lead, inched away in midstretch and held under some left handed urging. OLIVER pressed the pace three deep then stalked outside into the turn, went three wide leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and came back on late. ULTIMATE BANGO saved ground stalking the pace throughout and picked up the show. GRINNING TIGER had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, inched away into the turn, came a bit off the rail leaving the turn, fought back into the stretch and weakened some in the final furlong. SHADES OF VICTORY chased off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened.
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.66 49.20 1:13.96 1:25.68 1:37.16
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Asaro
|122
|1
|2
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1
|Maldonado
|41.50
|10
|Jet Set Ruler
|124
|8
|6
|7–1
|6–hd
|6–1
|4–½
|2–ns
|Prat
|2.60
|6
|Jamming Eddy
|122
|4
|1
|4–½
|3–hd
|3–½
|2–½
|3–½
|Cedillo
|6.50
|4
|Cono
|124
|3
|8
|8
|8
|8
|7–hd
|4–1
|Smith
|2.00
|7
|Claim of Passion
|122
|5
|4
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–1
|3–1½
|5–1½
|Franco
|20.40
|8
|Perfect Wager
|122
|6
|5
|6–hd
|7–1
|7–1
|8
|6–½
|T Baze
|8.30
|9
|Coast of Roan
|122
|7
|3
|5–1
|5–½
|5–hd
|6–hd
|7–1
|Roman
|15.50
|3
|Push Through
|124
|2
|7
|3–hd
|4–1
|4–1
|5–1
|8
|Gutierrez
|3.70
|2
|ASARO
|85.00
|26.60
|14.20
|10
|JET SET RULER
|4.80
|4.00
|6
|JAMMING EDDY
|5.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2)
|$221.40
|$1 EXACTA (2-10)
|$170.50
|$2 QUINELLA (2-10)
|$118.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-10-6-4)
|$320.61
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-10-6-4-7)
|$20,403.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-10-6)
|$559.05
Winner–Asaro Dbb.c.3 by Street Boss out of Supermodel, by Yankee Gentleman. Bred by Karen Headley (CA). Trainer: Karen Headley. Owner: Matson Racing, Barnhart, Nancy, Headley, Karen and Naify, Marsha. Mutuel Pool $327,070 Daily Double Pool $156,415 Exacta Pool $168,664 Quinella Pool $6,708 Superfecta Pool $96,221 Super High Five Pool $26,736 Trifecta Pool $125,873. Scratched–Brimstoned, No Name Fred.
$2 Pick Six Jackpot (2/9-5-12-7-3/6-2) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $10,983. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-2) paid $131.80. Pick Three Pool $263,859. 50-Cent Pick Four (12-7-3/6-2) 4 correct paid $18,732.95. Pick Four Pool $687,293. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-12-7-3/6-2) 5 correct paid $25,700.15. Pick Five Pool $544,180. $2 Pick Six (2/9-5-12-7-3/6-2) 5 out of 6 paid $1,830.40. Pick Six Pool $95,939. Pick Six Carryover $51,254. $1 Place Pick All 9 correct paid $999.10. Place Pick All Pool $22,909.
ASARO sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside, inched away leaving the second turn and held on gamely under left handed urging. JET SET RULER angled in and chased outside a rival then between horses on the backstretch and second turn, came out in the stretch and split rivals late for the place. JAMMING EDDY pulled between horses then stalked outside a rival on the backstretch and second turn, came three wide into the stretch and was edged late for second. CONO pulled and steadied early, angled in then tugged his way along just off the rail on the backstretch, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for the show four wide on the line. CLAIM OF PASSION had speed between horses then pressed the pace outside the winner, stalked leaving the second turn and into the stretch, drifted in late and was outfinished for a minor award. PERFECT WAGER angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, split rivals in deep stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. COAST OF ROAN broke out a bit, stalked three deep to the stretch and lacked the necessary late response. PUSH THROUGH pulled along the inside and was in a bit tight into the first turn, saved ground stalking the pace and weakened some in the stretch.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|4,223
|$575,479
|Inter-Track
|6,382
|$3,450,431
|Out of State
|N/A
|$7,333,676
|TOTAL
|10,605
|$11,359,586