College football picks Week 14: Ohio State beats Michigan and Jim Harbaugh, again

Week 14 of the college football season features plenty of compelling matchups, but which teams are poised for upsets? Here are this weekend’s picks and predictions:
No. 24 Virginia Tech at Virginia: Virginia 24-23
The Hokies’ 15-game winning streak over the Cavaliers ends, and Virginia wins the ACC Coastal.
No. 19 Cincinnati at No. 18 Memphis: Memphis 34-24
The Tigers will stake their claim to being the right “Group of Five” team in a New Year’s Six bowl.
No. 17 Iowa at Nebraska: Iowa 31-28
The Hawkeyes are a sound team and will relish keeping the Cornhuskers from a bowl game.
Washington State at Washington: Washington 35-31
Mike Leach stays winless with a 0-6 record against Chris Petersen in the Apple Cup.
Louisville at Kentucky: Kentucky 28-22
The Cardinals had an impressive first season under Scott Satterfield, but Kentucky will be ready.
No. 1 Ohio State at No. 13 Michigan: Ohio State 34-27
The Buckeyes continue their march to the playoff and make Jim Harbaugh 0-5 in “The Game.”
No. 5 Alabama at No. 15 Auburn: Alabama 29-24
With so many playmakers, all Alabama quarterback Mac Jones has to do is let them go to work.
No. 12 Wisconsin at No. 8 Minnesota: Minnesota 27-23
The Golden Gophers win the Big Ten West and set up a playoff play-in game against Ohio State.
No. 7 Oklahoma at No. 21 Oklahoma State: Oklahoma 42-27
The Sooners catch a break with the Cowboys having to start their backup quarterback in Bedlam.
California at UCLA: UCLA 31-24
The Bruins pick up a late win to show a two-win improvement in Chip Kelly’s second season.
Last week: 5-5; Season: 84-46