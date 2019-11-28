Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Sports

College football picks Week 14: Ohio State beats Michigan and Jim Harbaugh, again

Ohio State defensive end and Heisman Trophy hopeful Chase Young looks on before a game Nov. 23 at Ohio Stadium.
Ohio State defensive end and Heisman Trophy hopeful Chase Young looks on before a game Nov. 23 at Ohio Stadium.
(Jamie Sabau / Getty Images)
By J. Brady McColloughStaff Writer 
Nov. 28, 2019
9:20 AM
Share

Week 14 of the college football season features plenty of compelling matchups, but which teams are poised for upsets? Here are this weekend’s picks and predictions:

No. 24 Virginia Tech at Virginia: Virginia 24-23

The Hokies’ 15-game winning streak over the Cavaliers ends, and Virginia wins the ACC Coastal.

No. 19 Cincinnati at No. 18 Memphis: Memphis 34-24

The Tigers will stake their claim to being the right “Group of Five” team in a New Year’s Six bowl.

No. 17 Iowa at Nebraska: Iowa 31-28

The Hawkeyes are a sound team and will relish keeping the Cornhuskers from a bowl game.

Sports
Sam Farmer’s NFL Week 13 picks: Browns over Steelers in rematch
Steelers Browns Football
Sports
Sam Farmer’s NFL Week 13 picks: Browns over Steelers in rematch
Times NFL writer Sam Farmer offers up his picks for every NFL Week 13 game.

Washington State at Washington: Washington 35-31

Mike Leach stays winless with a 0-6 record against Chris Petersen in the Apple Cup.

Louisville at Kentucky: Kentucky 28-22

The Cardinals had an impressive first season under Scott Satterfield, but Kentucky will be ready.

No. 1 Ohio State at No. 13 Michigan: Ohio State 34-27

The Buckeyes continue their march to the playoff and make Jim Harbaugh 0-5 in “The Game.”

No. 5 Alabama at No. 15 Auburn: Alabama 29-24

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones warms up before a game against Arkansas on Oct. 26 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones warms up before a game against Arkansas on Oct. 26 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
(Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

With so many playmakers, all Alabama quarterback Mac Jones has to do is let them go to work.

No. 12 Wisconsin at No. 8 Minnesota: Minnesota 27-23

The Golden Gophers win the Big Ten West and set up a playoff play-in game against Ohio State.

No. 7 Oklahoma at No. 21 Oklahoma State: Oklahoma 42-27

The Sooners catch a break with the Cowboys having to start their backup quarterback in Bedlam.

UCLA Sports
Josh Woods and Joshua Kelley hope final UCLA game will give them reason to smile
Arizona State v UCLA
UCLA Sports
Josh Woods and Joshua Kelley hope final UCLA game will give them reason to smile
Another losing season has been tough at times for Joshua Kelley, but Josh Woods is hoping to make UCLA vs. Cal memorable for the running back.

California at UCLA: UCLA 31-24

The Bruins pick up a late win to show a two-win improvement in Chip Kelly’s second season.

Advertisement

Last week: 5-5; Season: 84-46

Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
J. Brady McCollough
Follow Us
J. Brady McCollough is a sports enterprise reporter for the Los Angeles Times, focusing on national college football and basketball topics. Before joining the Times in May 2018, he was a projects reporter at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and a 2017 Nieman Fellow at Harvard University.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement