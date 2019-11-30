Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Racing! It’s the first of two big days at Del Mar

SANTA ANITA, CALIF. - DEC. 26, 2013. Horse racing fans prepare to place bets before an Opening Day r
Horse racing fans prepare to place bets at Santa Anita.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times )
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Nov. 30, 2019
4 AM
Share

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we spend a little more time talking about computer robotic wagering.

Rob Henie’s essay on CRW (computer robotic wagering) certainly got its share of reaction, most of it appreciative of learning about something you didn’t know about. But, there is still one misconception out there. Instant never means instant.

If you want the final odds when the gates open, you would have to stop the wagering somewhere between 45-60 seconds before the gates open. And, as you know, a gate load can be a tricky thing. Now, if you think the tracks would want to give up the last minute of wagering, well, you haven’t been paying attention.

The transmission of data is anything but instantaneous. I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve been in the press room at the end of the game (with no view of the field of play, especially Lakers and Clippers) when you hear the roar of the crowd a good five seconds before you see it on television. Closed circuit broadcasts are closer to real time.

Advertisement

Think about it, if you gather information, be it data, picture or voice, it then has to go from the starting point, up to a satellite and then back down to earth, maybe to another point before it is transferred one more time to the end point.

Try pulling out your radio and watch TV at the same time. Guess what? They don’t sync up.

There is one more thing, sometimes the transmission is a push-and-pull system, like the email on your phone. You don’t automatically get emails but only when your phone checks the mail server.

Even think of this email, you all don’t get it at the same time. Some of you get it a couple minutes before others get it. Even I get several “out of office” messages before I even get the email myself. Servers can stack up and you wait in line. I would say the complete send of this email is eight-to-10 minutes. Remember, this is nothing more than data transmission.

Advertisement

Understand a large amount of the mutuel handle is not on track, so it has to be transmitted to the host track. Especially from the ADWs. So, when all this betting data is coming in at the same time, it’s no wonder the horses are on the far turn before you see the final odds. And there are some strong regulations in place that make sure all the wagers are in before the gates open. (At least that is what we believe happens the overwhelming number of times. Exceptions are incredibly rare.)

Now, I’m not saying this is good or this is bad. But what I am saying is this is the way it is. Tracks are trying to reduce the final tally time but it’s a lot of data. Those of you who complain it’s unfair, you’re right. It absolutely isn’t the way it should be. But, remember wagering is a choice, not something you are forced to do. If you don’t like the way things are, then find something else to bet on. But I don’t see the tracks giving up the final wagering time any time soon.

Horse racing is in an unprecedented era of transformation. Of all the things the sport cares about, I’m guessing odds changing after post time is not high on the list. Make your own choice.

Del Mar review

The feature on Friday’s turf-less card was a six-furlong allowance/optional claimer for horses running for a purse of $53,000. The track held up well after Thursday’s wet weather. In fact, the track sent out a news release in the morning saying it was going to run on Friday.

The winner of the feature was Royal Trump, who went off at 34-1, longest shot on the board. It was his sixth win in 21 starts. He runs for Mark Glatt and Edwin Maldonado was in the saddle. The winning margin was 2 ¾ lengths.

Royal Trump paid $71.00, $18.00 and $6.20. Truck Salesman was second and Candy Cornell finished third.

Del Mar preview

Advertisement

It’s a really good card on Saturday with 10 races starting at noon. There are four graded stakes. Let’s get right to them.

Grade 3 $100,000 Jimmy Durante Stakes: This race is for 2-year-old fillies going a mile on turf. The favorite, at 7-2, is the shipper Princesa Caroline for Chad Brown and Javier Castellano. She won her only start at Belmont in a maiden special by 5 ½ lengths. The second favorite, at 9-2 is Alms for Michael Stidham and Paco Lopez. She also won at Belmont, winning her first two starts, including the Grade 3 Matron. Post is round 12:30 p.m.

Grade 3 $100,000 Red Carpet Stakes: It’s a race for fillies and mares going 1 3/8 miles on the turf. Siberian Iris is the 5-2 morning-line favorite for Richard Mandella and Rafael Bejarano. She is three-of-18 lifetime. She won two back in an ungraded stakes at Del Mar. She was second in the Red Carpet last year.

Keeper Ofthe Stars is the second favorite at 3-1 for Jonathon Wong and Abel Cedillo. She has won five of 10 including her last two including the Grade 3 Autumn Miss at Santa Anita. She was fourth in the Del Mar Oaks. Post is around 1:30 p.m.

Grade 2 $200,000 Seabiscuit Handicap: This is a 1 1/16-mile race on the turf for horses 3 and older. This has another Brown shipper as the favorite. Sacred Life, at 5-2, is the favorite and will also have Castellano in the saddle. He is five-of-12 lifetime. This only his fourth race in the U.S. and first on the West Coast. He won an allowance last out at Keeneland and has finished second five of his last seven races.

River Boyne is the second favorite at 4-1 for Jeff Mullins and Flavien Prat. He was won seven-of-20 lifetime and last won on Dec. 26 in the Mathis Brothers Mile at Santa Anita. He has been running mostly in higher level graded stakes this year. Post is around 2:30 p.m.

Grade 1 $300,000 Hollywood Derby: This is the feature on the card for 3-year-olds going 1 1/8 miles on the turf. There are 13 starters listed. Neptune’s Storm, at 9-2, s the favorite for Richard Baltas and Cedillo. He has not finished out of the money this year in nine starts with four wins, two seconds and three thirds. She won a Grade 2 at Belmont two starts back.

Mo Forza is a tepid second favorite at 5-1 for Peter Miller and Lopez. In seven starts this year, he has won two, finished second three times and was third once. He won the Twilight Derby on the second day of the Breeders’ Cup at Santa Anita. Post is around 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Here are the field sizes, in order: 8, 13, 9, 8, 7, 9, 10, 13, 9, 12.

Bob Ike’s Dmr pick of the day

EIGHTH RACE: No. 1 Mo Forza (5-1)

Absolutely loved the way this improving colt from the Peter Miller barn won the Twilight Derby at Santa Anita, dominating his foes through the final 100 yards in his first start since breaking his maiden. He overcame the 11 post that day, draws the rail this time, clearly can run this far and has fired over the Del Mar course. Playing this one with extreme confidence.

Friday’s result: Top Brass was outrun early but never picked it up. Poor effort in a race that was won by the longest shot on the board.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.

11:18 Laurel (5): $100,000 Thirty Eight Go Go Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Vault (2-1)

11:46 Aqueduct (7): $125,000 Aqueduct Turf Sprint Championship, 6 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Fully Vested (9-5)

11:50 Laurel (4): $100,000 City of Laurel Stakes, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Honest Mischief (4-5)

11:51 Laurel (6): $100,000 Richard W. Small Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Sunny Ridge (5-2)

12:15 Aqueduct (8): Grade 3 $200,000 Discovery Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Performer (8-5)

12:20 Laurel (7): $100,000 Safely Kept Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Philanthropic (9-2)

12:33 Del Mar (2): Grade 3 $100,000 Jimmy Durante Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Princesa Caroline (7-2)

12:44 Aqueduct (9): Grade 3 $400,000 Long Island Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 3/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Si Que Es Buena (3-1)

1:32 Del Mar (4): Red Carpet Handicap, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 3/8 miles. Favorite: Siberian Iris (5-2)

1:39 Woodbine (8): $100,000 Sir Barton Stakes, Ont-breds 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Cooper Mike (7-5)

1:57 Churchill (9): Grade 2 $250,000 Golden Rod Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Finite (7-5)

2:33 Del Mar (6): Grade 2 $200,000 Seabiscuit Handicap, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Sacred Life (5-2)

2:56 Churchill (11): Grade 2 $250,000 Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Tiz the Law (7-5)

3:33 Del Mar (8): Grade 1 $300,000 Hollywood Derby, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Neptune’s Storm (9-2)

4:18 Golden Gate (8): Grade 3 $100,000 Berkley Handicap, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Ohio (3-1)

Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day

SECOND RACE: No. 5 Cash Encounter (3-1)

He looms an elusive target in a pace-less field and had speed sharpened in last fourth-place 870-yard outing when fanned very wide into the stretch. Two of his main contenders, Towards The Light and Swiss Cheese, regressed in their last starts. In addition, Eduard Rojas Fernandez, who is Cash Encounter’s rider, has enjoyed good recent success with trainer Sergio Morfin.

Final thought

Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.

Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa

And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.

Del Mar Charts Results for Friday, November 29.

Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 13th day of a 15-day meet. Cloudy & Good

FIRST RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.62 46.39 1:11.02 1:23.14 1:35.92

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
5 Lambeau 122 4 4 1–1 1–hd 1–hd 1–1 1–¾ Espinoza 4.00
4 Stretford End 122 3 3 2–½ 3–1 2–4 2–6 2–10 Prat 1.20
7 Malibu Moonlight 122 6 2 5–1 5–hd 3–½ 3–4½ 3–7½ T Baze 20.50
6 Muskoka 122 5 5 4–½ 2–½ 5–½ 5–1 4–5¼ Valdivia, Jr. 15.90
1 Abusive Gary 122 1 1 3–1½ 4–hd 4–2 4–2 5–2¼ Pereira 6.20
3 Paint Me Lucky 124 2 6 6 6 6 6 6 Van Dyke 2.40
5 LAMBEAU 10.00 4.00 3.00
4 STRETFORD END 3.00 2.40
7 MALIBU MOONLIGHT 4.00
$1 EXACTA (5-4)  $10.70
$2 QUINELLA (4-5)  $11.40
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-7-6)  $22.87
50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-7)  $27.55

Winner–Lambeau Dbb.c.3 by First Samurai out of Coastal Sunrise, by Congrats. Bred by Popatop, LLC (KY). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: Jerome S. Moss. Mutuel Pool $152,065 Exacta Pool $64,923 Quinella Pool $2,468 Superfecta Pool $26,769 Trifecta Pool $39,611. Scratched–Cardiff Cay.

LAMBEAU sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled on the backstretch and second turn, edged away under urging in midstretch and held gamely. STRETFORD END stalked a bit off the rail, bid between rivals on the backstretch then outside the winner on the second turn and into the stretch and was coming back at that one late. MALIBU MOONLIGHT four wide into the first turn, angled in and stalked between horses then a bit off the rail on the second turn, found the inside in the stretch and bested the others. MUSKOKA stalked outside then bid three deep on the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. ABUSIVE GARY pulled along the inside and steadied into the first turn and again leaving that turn, saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit into the stretch and also weakened. PAINT ME LUCKY hopped then bobbled in a slow start, settled off the rail then three deep chasing the pace, angled in on the second turn and had little left for the drive.

SECOND RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 22.59 46.14 58.49 1:11.19

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1
8 Music to My Ears 122 6 2 2–1 2–1½ 1–hd 1–nk Gryder 1.50
3 Aggressivity 124 2 5 5–hd 3–hd 4–3 2–¾ Valdivia, Jr. 0.90
7 Truest Reward 122 5 4 6 4–hd 3–hd 3–½ Bejarano 5.20
4 Royal Ranger 120 3 1 1–hd 1–hd 2–1½ 4–5¾ Delgadillo 34.60
2 Will Dancer 122 1 6 4–hd 5–4 5–4 5–3¼ Pereira 12.90
5 Dairy Kid 113 4 3 3–1 6 6 6 Lopez 55.20
8 MUSIC TO MY EARS 5.00 2.60 2.10
3 AGGRESSIVITY 2.20 2.10
7 TRUEST REWARD 2.20
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-8)  $27.80
$1 EXACTA (8-3)  $4.40
$2 QUINELLA (3-8)  $4.40
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-3-7-4)  $4.19
50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-7)  $4.60

Winner–Music to My Ears B.g.3 by Goldencents out of Urloveisasymphony, by Forest Wildcat. Bred by Deann Baer & Greg Baer DVM (IN). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Jay Em Ess Stable. Mutuel Pool $153,486 Daily Double Pool $32,509 Exacta Pool $70,493 Quinella Pool $3,242 Superfecta Pool $36,857 Trifecta Pool $47,224. Claimed–Aggressivity by Hronis Racing LLC and Sadler, John W. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–Awesome Score, Chosen Moon.

MUSIC TO MY EARS had speed three deep then dueled outside a rival, took a short lead in the stretch, battled under urging three wide in deep stretch and held gamely. AGGRESSIVITY stalked between horses then outside a rival into the stretch, angled to the inside in midstretch and bid along the fence in deep stretch then continued gamely to the wire. TRUEST REWARD stalked three deep then four wide into the turn, continued three wide on the turn and into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. ROYAL RANGER dueled a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came a bit off the fence into the stretch, fought back inside the winner in midstretch then between foes in deep stretch and was edged for third. WILL DANCER saved ground stalking the pace, came out in midstretch and weakened. DAIRY KID had speed between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, dropped back between foes into the turn, drifted out in the stretch and also weakened.

THIRD RACE.

6½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.77 45.94 1:10.61 1:17.02

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1
2 Don'tteasethetiger 122 2 6 5–hd 5–3 3–1 1–ns Bejarano 5.70
4 More Honor 124 3 4 1–hd 1–1½ 1–2 2–3¼ Prat 1.00
1 Black Storm 124 1 5 4–1 4–½ 4–1½ 3–1¾ Figueroa 5.40
5 Verynsky 120 4 1 2–hd 2–hd 2–½ 4–2¼ T Baze 6.00
8 Imagineiamfastest 124 6 2 3–1½ 3–1 5–3½ 5–hd Cedillo 3.60
7 According to Buddy 124 5 3 6 6 6 6 Flores 21.30
2 DON'TTEASETHETIGER 13.40 4.80 3.00
4 MORE HONOR 3.00 2.20
1 BLACK STORM 2.60
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-2)  $44.20
$1 EXACTA (2-4)  $16.80
$2 QUINELLA (2-4)  $13.00
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-1-5)  $12.40
50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-1)  $25.70

Winner–Don'tteasethetiger B.g.3 by Smiling Tiger out of My Cinsation, by Cindago. Bred by Premier Thoroughbreds LLC, Alan Klein &Edward J. Brown (CA). Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Owner: Battle Born Racing Stable, Ferrara, Nick, KAM Racing and Huson, Robert. Mutuel Pool $195,409 Daily Double Pool $14,265 Exacta Pool $98,962 Quinella Pool $3,922 Superfecta Pool $47,504 Trifecta Pool $72,447. Scratched–Surfside Sunset, Whatsittoya.

50-Cent Pick Three (5-8-2) paid $40.00. Pick Three Pool $51,955.

DON'TTEASETHETIGER broke in a bit and a step slowly, chased just off the rail then outside a rival into and on the turn, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and rallied under left handed urging while drifting in to get up in the final stride. MORE HONOR had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away on the turn, kicked clear, came a bit off the rail in late stretch and was edged on the line. BLACK STORM saved ground stalking the pace throughout and bested the others. VERYNSKY pressed the pace between horses then stalked a bit off the rail on the turn and weakened. IMAGINEIAMFASTEST prompted the pace three deep then stalked outside on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in a bit then out some in the drive and also weakened. ACCORDING TO BUDDY chased three deep then off the rail, angled in a bit off the fence on the turn, came out in the drive and lacked a further response.

FOURTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 23.13 47.15 1:11.82 1:23.99 1:36.43

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
7 Winning Element 122 6 6 3–1½ 3–1½ 2–2 1–½ 1–3¾ Bejarano 3.70
5 Kenzou's Rhythm 118 4 2 2–hd 2–hd 1–hd 2–3 2–1¼ Prat 6.40
2 Lagoon Macaroon 120 1 4 4–hd 4–hd 3–½ 3–hd 3–hd Maldonado 25.90
4 Leroy 120 3 3 6 6 6 4–hd 4–1¾ Figueroa 2.30
6 Dukes Up 120 5 5 5–2½ 5–1½ 4–hd 5–5 5–11¼ Cedillo 1.80
3 Kylemore 118 2 1 1–hd 1–hd 5–hd 6 6 T Baze 5.50
7 WINNING ELEMENT 9.40 4.80 4.20
5 KENZOU'S RHYTHM 6.60 5.40
2 LAGOON MACAROON 7.40
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7)  $85.40
$1 EXACTA (7-5)  $29.20
$2 QUINELLA (5-7)  $26.20
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-2-4)  $88.77
50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-2)  $116.45

Winner–Winning Element Ch.g.5 by City Zip out of It'schemistrybaby, by Meadowlake. Bred by Trackside Farm & Tenlane Farm (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: R3 Racing LLC and Calara Farms. Mutuel Pool $178,958 Daily Double Pool $22,186 Exacta Pool $91,282 Quinella Pool $3,573 Superfecta Pool $38,369 Trifecta Pool $60,799. Claimed–Leroy by Hronis Racing LLC and John W. Sadler Racing, Inc. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–Impression.

50-Cent Pick Three (8-2-7) paid $41.25. Pick Three Pool $22,338.

WINNING ELEMENT dueled three deep then outside the runner-up on the second turn and into the stretch, took a short lead in the drive, inched away under urging past midstretch and drew clear. KENZOU'S RHYTHM had good early speed and dueled between horses, took the advantage on the second turn, fought back inside leaving that turn and in the stretch, could not match the winner in the final sixteenth but held second. LAGOON MACAROON saved ground stalking the pace, split horses leaving the second turn, continued a bit off the rail and edged a rival for the show. LEROY chased a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for third. DUKES UP stalked off the rail then outside a rival, went three deep leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. KYLEMORE had speed just off the rail then angled in on the first turn and dueled inside, dropped back on the second turn and had little left for the drive.

FIFTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $29,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.90 45.41 58.08 1:04.60

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1
3 Secret Square 120 2 4 5–4 4–3 3–3 1–½ T Baze 0.80
5 DH–La Croix 120 3 2 2–2½ 2–2½ 1–½ 2–5½ Franco 7.60
8 DH–Rickie Nine Toe's 120 5 5 4–hd 3–hd 2–1 2–5½ Pereira 17.20
2 Fierce Kitty 120 1 7 6–5 6–4 5–4 4–2¼ Maldonado 14.80
11 Unusual Secret 120 8 6 8 8 7–8 5–1½ Blanc 20.70
9 Swift Socks 120 6 8 7–hd 7–3 6–2 6–7¼ Delgadillo 5.90
10 Ladies Luv Munny 120 7 1 1–hd 1–hd 4–1 7–13¼ Cedillo 3.60
7 Goveness Sheila 120 4 3 3–hd 5–½ 8 8 Flores 112.80
3 SECRET SQUARE 3.60 2.40 2.20
5 DH–LA CROIX 3.40 3.80
8 DH–RICKIE NINE TOE'S 5.20 6.00
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3)  $31.80
$1 EXACTA (3-5)  $4.80
$1 EXACTA (3-8)  $9.60
$2 QUINELLA (3-5)  $5.80
$2 QUINELLA (3-8)  $12.80
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-8-2)  $17.27
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-8-5-2)  $21.64
50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-8)  $15.85
50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-8-5)  $21.85

Winner–Secret Square B.f.2 by Square Eddie out of Koukla, by Northern Afleet. Bred by Hronis Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $270,186 Daily Double Pool $23,991 Exacta Pool $141,370 Quinella Pool $5,188 Superfecta Pool $76,347 Trifecta Pool $99,354. Scratched–Bella D, Kristi's Tiger, Stateforest.

50-Cent Pick Three (2-7-3) paid $38.35. Pick Three Pool $50,374. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-2-7-1/3/4/6) 4 correct paid $90.15. Pick Four Pool $141,733. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-8-2-7-1/3/4/6) 5 correct paid $430.20. Pick Five Pool $414,630.

SECRET SQUARE stalked inside, came out into the stretch, went around a rival in upper stretch, angled back inside in midstretch, and rallied along the fence under urging to get up nearing the wire. LA CROIX stalked early then bid outside a rival to duel for the lead, gained the advantage leaving the turn, fought back just off the fence in the stretch then between foes in deep stretch to share the place. RICKIE NINE TOE'S chased three deep then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, bid outside a foe to vie for command, fought back three wide in deep stretch and to the wire to share second. FIERCE KITTY a step slow to begin, chased inside, came out a bit into the stretch and lacked a rally. UNUSUAL SECRET dropped back off the rail early, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and improved position. SWIFT SOCKS broke behind the field, angled in and settled just off the rail, came out into the stretch and did not rally. LADIES LUV MUNNY sped to the early lead off the rail, angled in and dueled inside, fought back leaving the turn and weakened in the drive. GOVENESS SHEILA chased between horses, dropped back off the rail on the turn and gave way.

SIXTH RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 22.59 46.28 58.80 1:11.79

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1
5 Miss Kitness 120 3 4 3–½ 1–hd 1–3 1–2¼ Espinoza 14.90
1 Sabinos Pride 115 1 5 5–6 5–10 2–hd 2–5¼ Diaz, Jr. 2.90
6 It's a Riddle 118 4 1 1–hd 2–1 3–1½ 3–1¼ Cedillo 0.90
7 Kuda Huraa 120 5 3 4–1½ 4–hd 4–1½ 4–2¼ Gutierrez 8.80
8 For My Brother 120 6 2 2–hd 3–hd 5–9 5–6¼ Delgadillo 17.30
4 Sister Diablo 120 2 6 6 6 6 6 Bejarano 4.30
5 MISS KITNESS 31.80 11.80 4.20
1 SABINOS PRIDE 5.00 2.80
6 IT'S A RIDDLE 2.10
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5)  $58.00
$1 EXACTA (5-1)  $64.70
$2 QUINELLA (1-5)  $56.00
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-6-7)  $44.05
50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-6)  $72.00

Winner–Miss Kitness Dbb.f.2 by Competitive Edge out of Kitness, by Storm Cat. Bred by Ruis Racing LLC (KY). Trainer: Shelbe Ruis. Owner: Ruis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $193,004 Daily Double Pool $20,244 Exacta Pool $104,837 Quinella Pool $3,956 Superfecta Pool $48,493 Trifecta Pool $72,411. Scratched–Cowboys Daughter, Trouville.

50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-5) paid $72.65. Pick Three Pool $37,657.

MISS KITNESS prompted the pace three deep between horses then three wide into the turn, took a short lead outside a rival leaving the turn, inched away under urging, drifted in a bit but won clear. SABINOS PRIDE saved ground stalking the pace, slipped through along the fence into the stretch and was clearly second best. IT'S A RIDDLE angled in and dueled inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and held third. KUDA HURAA bobbled at the start, pressed the pace four wide, stalked off the rail then outside leaving the turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. FOR MY BROTHER angled in and dueled between horses, stalked between foes leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. SISTER DIABLO broke a bit slowly, dropped back inside, saved ground throughout and was not a threat.

SEVENTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.61 47.05 1:12.16 1:24.54 1:37.12

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
3 Bold Endeavor 119 3 4 3–1 3–½ 1–hd 1–1 1–2¼ Van Dyke 18.00
9 Mongolian Hero 119 9 6 7–½ 7–1 4–1 2–½ 2–2¼ Espinoza 13.50
7 Mutineer 119 7 5 5–hd 4–hd 3–hd 3–1 3–1 Bejarano 3.70
4 Unbroken Star 121 4 7 8–4 8–2 7–1½ 6–4 4–hd Prat 1.70
6 Canadian Game 124 6 8 6–1 5–½ 6–1 5–1½ 5–1½ Cedillo 3.90
2 You Must Chill 119 2 3 2–1½ 2–1 2–hd 4–1½ 6–5¾ Gutierrez 40.10
5 Brazilian Summer 120 5 1 4–hd 6–hd 8–2 7–½ 7–2½ Pereira 57.70
8 Platinum Nights 120 8 9 9 9 9 9 8–7¼ Smith 5.30
1 High Five 114 1 2 1–hd 1–hd 5–½ 8–1½ 9 Diaz, Jr. 9.90
3 BOLD ENDEAVOR 38.00 17.60 8.80
9 MONGOLIAN HERO 14.80 7.20
7 MUTINEER 3.80
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3)  $827.60
$1 EXACTA (3-9)  $186.10
$2 QUINELLA (3-9)  $214.00
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-9-7-4)  $302.29
50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-9-7)  $392.65

Winner–Bold Endeavor B.g.3 by Bernardini out of Awesome Lassie, by Awesome Again. Bred by Fedai Kahraman (KY). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Decker Racing. Mutuel Pool $305,495 Daily Double Pool $22,246 Exacta Pool $163,667 Quinella Pool $6,230 Superfecta Pool $98,823 Trifecta Pool $132,485. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-3) paid $266.05. Pick Three Pool $41,412.

BOLD ENDEAVOR stalked the pace off the rail, bid three deep between horses on the second turn, took a short lead between foes leaving that turn, inched away under left handed urging in the stretch and won clear. MONGOLIAN HERO four wide into the first turn, stalked outside, bid five wide on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was second best. MUTINEER stalked outside foes then three deep, bid four wide between horses on the second turn then three wide into the stretch and held third. UNBROKEN STAR angled in and stalked inside then a bit off the rail on the backstretch and second turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CANADIAN GAME stalked between horses then just off the rail on the second turn, went around a rival into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. YOU MUST CHILL dueled outside a rival then between horses on the second turn, fought back inside leaving that turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. BRAZILIAN SUMMER angled in entering the first turn and saved ground stalking the pace, came out some into the stretch and also weakened. PLATINUM NIGHTS unseated the rider twice when fractious in the gate, was reloaded then broke a step slowly, settled off the rail, came a bit wide into the stretch and was not a threat. HIGH FIVE had good early speed and dueled inside, dropped back leaving the second turn and had little left for the stretch.

EIGHTH RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.08 44.48 56.31 1:08.34

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1
3 Royal Trump 124 3 3 4–2½ 4–2½ 3–hd 1–2¾ Maldonado 34.50
1 Truck Salesman 120 1 5 1–1 1–2 1–1½ 2–1¼ Roman 5.90
6 Candy Cornell 117 4 1 3–hd 3–1 2–1 3–1 Diaz, Jr. 3.70
2 Parsimony 120 2 4 2–hd 2–hd 4–5 4–5¾ Gutierrez 13.50
7 Top Brass 124 5 6 5–½ 7 6–3 5–¾ Espinoza 4.80
9 Soldier Boy 120 6 7 7 5–hd 5–½ 6–8¼ T Baze 3.70
10 Madman 120 7 2 6–hd 6–hd 7 7 Prat 1.80
3 ROYAL TRUMP 71.00 18.00 6.20
1 TRUCK SALESMAN 7.20 4.40
6 CANDY CORNELL 3.60
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3)  $1,093.40
$1 EXACTA (3-1)  $133.40
$2 QUINELLA (1-3)  $87.60
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-6-2)  $293.84
50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-6)  $356.70

Winner–Royal Trump B.g.4 by Ministers Wild Cat out of Royal Woodman, by Woodman. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Larry Williams (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Rodney E. Orr. Mutuel Pool $322,477 Daily Double Pool $41,010 Exacta Pool $169,678 Quinella Pool $7,026 Superfecta Pool $83,887 Trifecta Pool $122,634. Claimed–Top Brass by Hronis Racing LLC. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–Adens Dream, Street Vision, Touching Rainbows.

50-Cent Pick Three (5-3-3) paid $2,736.20. Pick Three Pool $28,705.

ROYAL TRUMP stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, swung three wide into the stretch and rallied under left handed urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and won clear. TRUCK SALESMAN sped to the early lead, set the pace inside then a bit off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch, continued clear past midstretch, could not hold off the winner but saved the place. CANDY CORNELL stalked outside then four wide a half mile out, continued outside a rival on the turn and three deep into the stretch and held third. PARSIMONY close up stalking the pace a bit off the rail on the backstretch and turn, drifted in through the drive and weakened. TOP BRASS settled off the rail then angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch and also weakened. SOLDIER BOY bobbled at the start and dropped back off the rail, went up three deep leaving the backstretch and on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. MADMAN came in a bit just after the start, chased outside a rival then between foes leaving the backstretch and on the turn and had little left for the drive.

NINTH RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 21.90 45.02 57.28 1:10.76

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1
9 You'reright Again 120 7 4 1–½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1 Figueroa 6.30
12 Shootin Money 120 10 2 3–2 2–½ 2–1 2–1¾ T Baze 10.40
4 Call Me Daddy 120 2 7 6–1 5–2 4–1 3–nk Cedillo 4.90
8 Eustace 120 6 3 2–hd 3–3 3–4½ 4–2½ Bejarano 2.10
6 Promise Nothing 120 4 5 7–hd 8–3½ 6–2 5–¾ Roman 4.80
3 Mr. Unusual 120 1 11 11 9–2½ 8–3½ 6–1 Delgadillo 9.10
7 Debt Monger 120 5 9 4–hd 4–½ 5–2 7–2¼ Pereira 10.90
5 Matson 120 3 10 8–2 7–hd 7–1 8–9½ Franco 62.40
14 Sound Checkers 115 11 6 10–2½ 11 10–1½ 9–1½ Diaz, Jr. 56.60
11 Flawless Clyde 120 9 1 5–½ 6–½ 9–6 10–9¾ Puglisi 63.20
10 Cherry Pie 120 8 8 9–3 10–4 11 11 Maldonado 13.90
9 YOU'RERIGHT AGAIN 14.60 7.80 5.00
12 SHOOTIN MONEY 10.00 7.00
4 CALL ME DADDY 4.40
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-9)  $752.40
$1 EXACTA (9-12)  $61.20
$2 QUINELLA (9-12)  $64.00
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-12-4-8)  $145.19
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-12-4-8-6)  $2,724.00
50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-12-4)  $213.75

Winner–You'reright Again Dbb.g.2 by Cogito out of Youvegotthatright, by Tribal Rule. Bred by Greg Aguilar (CA). Trainer: Lloyd C. Wicker. Owner: Gregorio Aguilar. Mutuel Pool $389,338 Daily Double Pool $146,959 Exacta Pool $252,161 Quinella Pool $8,107 Superfecta Pool $138,078 Super High Five Pool $14,278 Trifecta Pool $179,557. Claimed–Promise Nothing by Becerra, Becerra, LaRusso and Yamamoto. Trainer: Rafael Becerra. Claimed–Mr. Unusual by Hronis Racing LLC and John W. Sadler Racing, Inc. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–Code Gray, Nietzsche, Pastor Mike.

$2 Pick Six Jackpot (7-1/3/4/6-5-3-3-9) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $26,823. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-9) paid $2,205.40. Pick Three Pool $254,399. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-3-3-9) 4 correct paid $46,933.55. Pick Four Pool $430,483. 50-Cent Pick Five (1/3/4/6-5-3-3-9) 5 correct paid $35,101.35. Pick Five Pool $413,936. $2 Pick Six (7-1/3/4/6-5-3-3-9) 5 out of 6 paid $5,280.00. Pick Six Pool $138,369. Pick Six Carryover $125,177. $1 Place Pick All 8 out of 9 paid $3,026.80. Place Pick All Pool $15,868.

YOU'RERIGHT AGAIN had good early speed and set the pace between horses then inched away a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch, drifted in some late but held on gamely under urging. SHOOTIN MONEY pressed the pace three deep then stalked outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch, continued under urging in midstretch then had the rider lose the whip a sixteenth out but continued willingly. CALL ME DADDY saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, came out past midstretch and edged a rival late for the show. EUSTACE had speed off the rail then angled in and prompted the pace inside, stalked along the rail on the turn, drifted out some late and was edged for third. PROMISE NOTHING chased between horses then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MR. UNUSUAL broke in some and a bit slowly, settled inside, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and improved position. DEBT MONGER chased outside then off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. MATSON broke a bit slowly, chased between horses then outside a rival, angled to the inside on the turn and lacked a response in the drive. SOUND CHECKERS raced unhurried off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came a bit wide into the stretch and was not a threat. FLAWLESS CLYDE chased off the rail then between horses into the turn, was between rivals again into the stretch and weakened. CHERRY PIE settled off the inside on the backstretch and turn, came a bit wide into the stretch and gave way.

AttendanceHandle
On-Track3,017$402,893
Inter-Track5,169$3,350,758
Out of StateN/A$5,922,033
TOTAL8,186 $9,675,684

Del Mar Entries for Saturday, November 30.

Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 14th day of a 15-day meet.

FIRST RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Taco WacoAssael Espinoza122Victor L. Garcia12-132,000
2K P BacktothewallTyler Baze122Jeff Mullins5-132,000
3Bean and the BugJose Valdivia, Jr.122J. Keith Desormeaux4-132,000
4ItsthattimeRafael Bejarano122Jeff Bonde6-132,000
5Knifes EdgeMario Gutierrez122George Papaprodromou5-232,000
6VeinstrikeHeriberto Figueroa120Ronald L. McAnally20-128,000
7JamasonAbel Cedillo122Robert B. Hess, Jr.6-132,000
8Color WarEdwin Maldonado122Art Sherman3-132,000

SECOND RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Jimmy Durante Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1LookintogetevenVictor Espinoza118James M. Cassidy20-1
2AlmsPaco Lopez122Michael Stidham9-2
3Laura's LightAbel Cedillo120Peter Miller15-1
4Croughavouke Flavien Prat120Jeff Mullins6-1
5OverjoyedMike Smith120Neil D. Drysdale6-1
6HomehomeMario Gutierrez120Doug F. O'Neill30-1
7Wise RachelJoseph Talamo120Quinn Howey15-1
8Seahawk LisaJorge Velez120Jerry Hollendorfer20-1
9A G IndyRafael Bejarano120Richard Baltas20-1
10Almost a FactorGeovanni Franco120Carla Gaines30-1
11Princesa CarolineJavier Castellano120Chad C. Brown7-2
12Applecross John Velazquez120Richard Baltas8-1
13Guitty Drayden Van Dyke120Leonard Powell6-1

THIRD RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. State bred.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1I Will NotMario Gutierrez120Doug F. O'Neill4-1
2Pastor MikeEdwin Maldonado120Robert B. Hess, Jr.20-180,000
3ShusterFlavien Prat120Leonard Powell5-2
4Mr. VitaminJ.C. Diaz, Jr.115Genaro Vallejo8-180,000
5Square DealDrayden Van Dyke123Simon Callaghan4-1
6MandyPaco Lopez117Peter Miller15-1
7Club AspenJorge Velez115Craig Anthony Lewis12-1
8DapperGeovanni Franco120Gary Stute10-1
9Riding With DinoAbel Cedillo120Robert B. Hess, Jr.7-2

FOURTH RACE.

1 3/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Red Carpet Handicap (Grade III)'. Stakes. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1VibranceJohn Velazquez112Michael W. McCarthy10-1
2LostintranzlationFlavien Prat116Richard Baltas4-1
3Strike At DawnDrayden Van Dyke113Richard Baltas6-1
4Tiny TinaGeovanni Franco117Philip D'Amato6-1
5Curlin's JourneyRuben Fuentes116Dallas E. Keen15-1
6Keeper Ofthe StarsAbel Cedillo120Jonathan Wong3-1
7ZuzannaPaco Lopez113Robert B. Hess, Jr.12-1
8Siberian Iris Rafael Bejarano119Richard E. Mandella5-2

FIFTH RACE.

1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1JustinianDrayden Van Dyke120Bob Baffert7-2
2Original IntentJose Valdivia, Jr.122Dean Greenman20-140,000
3HardbootMario Gutierrez124Michele Dollase4-1
4BoogaluteFlavien Prat122Mike Puype5-2
5Cabin JohnHeriberto Figueroa124Anthony K. Saavedra5-140,000
6Platinum EquityTiago Pereira122Steve Knapp3-1
7Order and LawJorge Velez115Vladimir Cerin8-1

SIXTH RACE.

1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Seabiscuit Handicap'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1River Boyne Flavien Prat120Jeff Mullins4-1
2Ritzy A. P.John Velazquez118Dan Blacker6-1
3Next SharesJose Valdivia, Jr.120Richard Baltas10-1
4OmPaco Lopez120Peter Miller6-1
5Sacred Life Javier Castellano119Chad C. Brown5-2
6Majestic EagleRafael Bejarano119Neil D. Drysdale20-1
7Prince EarlGeovanni Franco120Philip D'Amato9-2
8Ronald R Drayden Van Dyke119Ronald W. Ellis5-1
9Andesh Joseph Talamo116Philip D'Amato20-1

SEVENTH RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Colombian GoldRuben Fuentes120Andrew Lerner20-1
2Crazy SpeightyJ.C. Diaz, Jr.115Bob Baffert12-1
3Violent SpeedEvin Roman120Doug F. O'Neill20-1
4Diggin GoldAbel Cedillo120Philip D'Amato9-2
5DanceformunnyRafael Bejarano120Richard Baltas6-1
6Classy RulerMike Smith120John A. Shirreffs7-2
7Drama for MamaJorge Velez115Richard E. Mandella6-1
8Night On the TownJohn Velazquez120Richard E. Mandella6-1
9Golden PrincipalDrayden Van Dyke120Bob Baffert3-1
10GidgettaFlavien Prat120Richard Baltas12-1

EIGHTH RACE.

1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $300,000. 'Hollywood Derby'. Stakes. 3 year olds.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Mo ForzaPaco Lopez122Peter Miller5-1
2KinglyMario Gutierrez122Bob Baffert20-1
3Uncle BullJoseph Talamo122Mark E. Casse20-1
4Digital Age Javier Castellano122Chad C. Brown6-1
5Neptune's StormAbel Cedillo122Richard Baltas9-2
6NoldeVictor Espinoza122John A. Shirreffs6-1
7Proud Pedro Tiago Pereira122Leonard Powell30-1
8Henley's JoyDrayden Van Dyke122Michael J. Maker6-1
9Standard DeviationJohn Velazquez122Chad C. Brown6-1
10Moody Jim Flavien Prat122Jeff Mullins6-1
11Mr DumasJoseph Rocco, Jr.122John Alexander Ortiz30-1
12Originaire Heriberto Figueroa122Jeff Mullins20-1
13Succeedandsurpass Rafael Bejarano122Richard Baltas12-1

NINTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Dark HedgesHeriberto Figueroa122Andrew Lerner12-116,000
2Eskimo RosesEdwin Maldonado124Shelbe Ruis6-116,000
3Temple KnightsAssael Espinoza124Mark Glatt5-116,000
4Saddle BarAbel Cedillo122Robert B. Hess, Jr.3-116,000
5ReedleyFlavien Prat122Alfredo Marquez5-216,000
6Big BarrelJorge Velez119Gary Stute7-216,000
7Surprise FashionRuben Fuentes122Victor L. Garcia12-116,000
8Golden ImageMauro Donoe112Daniel Dunham20-116,000
9Jen Go UnchainedAgapito Delgadillo122Mike Puype15-116,000

TENTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Dude's DreamRafael Bejarano120Robert B. Hess, Jr.20-1
2Eddy ForeverDrayden Van Dyke120Bob Baffert8-1
3Impossible TaskJohn Velazquez120John W. Sadler4-1
4K P All Systems GoTyler Baze120Jeff Mullins9-2
5Forever PoeMike Smith120Don Chatlos7-2
6FredericktownJ.C. Diaz, Jr.115Michael W. McCarthy20-1
7CosmoFlavien Prat120Neil D. Drysdale8-1
8ChampersAbel Cedillo120Robert B. Hess, Jr.6-1
9LandaaTiago Pereira120George Papaprodromou20-1
10One Fast BroMario Gutierrez120Shelbe Ruis15-1
11Media BlitzJoseph Talamo120Simon Callaghan8-1
12TizamagicianVictor Espinoza120Richard E. Mandella5-1
Also Eligible
13EkklesiaMario Gutierrez120Peter Eurton20-1

Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
John Cherwa
Follow Us
John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement