Racing! It’s the first of two big days at Del Mar

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we spend a little more time talking about computer robotic wagering.
Rob Henie’s essay on CRW (computer robotic wagering) certainly got its share of reaction, most of it appreciative of learning about something you didn’t know about. But, there is still one misconception out there. Instant never means instant.
If you want the final odds when the gates open, you would have to stop the wagering somewhere between 45-60 seconds before the gates open. And, as you know, a gate load can be a tricky thing. Now, if you think the tracks would want to give up the last minute of wagering, well, you haven’t been paying attention.
The transmission of data is anything but instantaneous. I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve been in the press room at the end of the game (with no view of the field of play, especially Lakers and Clippers) when you hear the roar of the crowd a good five seconds before you see it on television. Closed circuit broadcasts are closer to real time.
Think about it, if you gather information, be it data, picture or voice, it then has to go from the starting point, up to a satellite and then back down to earth, maybe to another point before it is transferred one more time to the end point.
Try pulling out your radio and watch TV at the same time. Guess what? They don’t sync up.
There is one more thing, sometimes the transmission is a push-and-pull system, like the email on your phone. You don’t automatically get emails but only when your phone checks the mail server.
Even think of this email, you all don’t get it at the same time. Some of you get it a couple minutes before others get it. Even I get several “out of office” messages before I even get the email myself. Servers can stack up and you wait in line. I would say the complete send of this email is eight-to-10 minutes. Remember, this is nothing more than data transmission.
Understand a large amount of the mutuel handle is not on track, so it has to be transmitted to the host track. Especially from the ADWs. So, when all this betting data is coming in at the same time, it’s no wonder the horses are on the far turn before you see the final odds. And there are some strong regulations in place that make sure all the wagers are in before the gates open. (At least that is what we believe happens the overwhelming number of times. Exceptions are incredibly rare.)
Now, I’m not saying this is good or this is bad. But what I am saying is this is the way it is. Tracks are trying to reduce the final tally time but it’s a lot of data. Those of you who complain it’s unfair, you’re right. It absolutely isn’t the way it should be. But, remember wagering is a choice, not something you are forced to do. If you don’t like the way things are, then find something else to bet on. But I don’t see the tracks giving up the final wagering time any time soon.
Horse racing is in an unprecedented era of transformation. Of all the things the sport cares about, I’m guessing odds changing after post time is not high on the list. Make your own choice.
Del Mar review
The feature on Friday’s turf-less card was a six-furlong allowance/optional claimer for horses running for a purse of $53,000. The track held up well after Thursday’s wet weather. In fact, the track sent out a news release in the morning saying it was going to run on Friday.
The winner of the feature was Royal Trump, who went off at 34-1, longest shot on the board. It was his sixth win in 21 starts. He runs for Mark Glatt and Edwin Maldonado was in the saddle. The winning margin was 2 ¾ lengths.
Royal Trump paid $71.00, $18.00 and $6.20. Truck Salesman was second and Candy Cornell finished third.
Del Mar preview
It’s a really good card on Saturday with 10 races starting at noon. There are four graded stakes. Let’s get right to them.
Grade 3 $100,000 Jimmy Durante Stakes: This race is for 2-year-old fillies going a mile on turf. The favorite, at 7-2, is the shipper Princesa Caroline for Chad Brown and Javier Castellano. She won her only start at Belmont in a maiden special by 5 ½ lengths. The second favorite, at 9-2 is Alms for Michael Stidham and Paco Lopez. She also won at Belmont, winning her first two starts, including the Grade 3 Matron. Post is round 12:30 p.m.
Grade 3 $100,000 Red Carpet Stakes: It’s a race for fillies and mares going 1 3/8 miles on the turf. Siberian Iris is the 5-2 morning-line favorite for Richard Mandella and Rafael Bejarano. She is three-of-18 lifetime. She won two back in an ungraded stakes at Del Mar. She was second in the Red Carpet last year.
Keeper Ofthe Stars is the second favorite at 3-1 for Jonathon Wong and Abel Cedillo. She has won five of 10 including her last two including the Grade 3 Autumn Miss at Santa Anita. She was fourth in the Del Mar Oaks. Post is around 1:30 p.m.
Grade 2 $200,000 Seabiscuit Handicap: This is a 1 1/16-mile race on the turf for horses 3 and older. This has another Brown shipper as the favorite. Sacred Life, at 5-2, is the favorite and will also have Castellano in the saddle. He is five-of-12 lifetime. This only his fourth race in the U.S. and first on the West Coast. He won an allowance last out at Keeneland and has finished second five of his last seven races.
River Boyne is the second favorite at 4-1 for Jeff Mullins and Flavien Prat. He was won seven-of-20 lifetime and last won on Dec. 26 in the Mathis Brothers Mile at Santa Anita. He has been running mostly in higher level graded stakes this year. Post is around 2:30 p.m.
Grade 1 $300,000 Hollywood Derby: This is the feature on the card for 3-year-olds going 1 1/8 miles on the turf. There are 13 starters listed. Neptune’s Storm, at 9-2, s the favorite for Richard Baltas and Cedillo. He has not finished out of the money this year in nine starts with four wins, two seconds and three thirds. She won a Grade 2 at Belmont two starts back.
Mo Forza is a tepid second favorite at 5-1 for Peter Miller and Lopez. In seven starts this year, he has won two, finished second three times and was third once. He won the Twilight Derby on the second day of the Breeders’ Cup at Santa Anita. Post is around 3:30 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 8, 13, 9, 8, 7, 9, 10, 13, 9, 12.
Bob Ike’s Dmr pick of the day
EIGHTH RACE: No. 1 Mo Forza (5-1)
Absolutely loved the way this improving colt from the Peter Miller barn won the Twilight Derby at Santa Anita, dominating his foes through the final 100 yards in his first start since breaking his maiden. He overcame the 11 post that day, draws the rail this time, clearly can run this far and has fired over the Del Mar course. Playing this one with extreme confidence.
Friday’s result: Top Brass was outrun early but never picked it up. Poor effort in a race that was won by the longest shot on the board.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
11:18 Laurel (5): $100,000 Thirty Eight Go Go Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Vault (2-1)
11:46 Aqueduct (7): $125,000 Aqueduct Turf Sprint Championship, 6 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Fully Vested (9-5)
11:50 Laurel (4): $100,000 City of Laurel Stakes, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Honest Mischief (4-5)
11:51 Laurel (6): $100,000 Richard W. Small Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Sunny Ridge (5-2)
12:15 Aqueduct (8): Grade 3 $200,000 Discovery Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Performer (8-5)
12:20 Laurel (7): $100,000 Safely Kept Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Philanthropic (9-2)
12:33 Del Mar (2): Grade 3 $100,000 Jimmy Durante Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Princesa Caroline (7-2)
12:44 Aqueduct (9): Grade 3 $400,000 Long Island Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 3/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Si Que Es Buena (3-1)
1:32 Del Mar (4): Red Carpet Handicap, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 3/8 miles. Favorite: Siberian Iris (5-2)
1:39 Woodbine (8): $100,000 Sir Barton Stakes, Ont-breds 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Cooper Mike (7-5)
1:57 Churchill (9): Grade 2 $250,000 Golden Rod Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Finite (7-5)
2:33 Del Mar (6): Grade 2 $200,000 Seabiscuit Handicap, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Sacred Life (5-2)
2:56 Churchill (11): Grade 2 $250,000 Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Tiz the Law (7-5)
3:33 Del Mar (8): Grade 1 $300,000 Hollywood Derby, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Neptune’s Storm (9-2)
4:18 Golden Gate (8): Grade 3 $100,000 Berkley Handicap, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Ohio (3-1)
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
SECOND RACE: No. 5 Cash Encounter (3-1)
He looms an elusive target in a pace-less field and had speed sharpened in last fourth-place 870-yard outing when fanned very wide into the stretch. Two of his main contenders, Towards The Light and Swiss Cheese, regressed in their last starts. In addition, Eduard Rojas Fernandez, who is Cash Encounter’s rider, has enjoyed good recent success with trainer Sergio Morfin.
Final thought
Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa
And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Del Mar Charts Results for Friday, November 29.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 13th day of a 15-day meet. Cloudy & Good
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.62 46.39 1:11.02 1:23.14 1:35.92
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Lambeau
|122
|4
|4
|1–1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–¾
|Espinoza
|4.00
|4
|Stretford End
|122
|3
|3
|2–½
|3–1
|2–4
|2–6
|2–10
|Prat
|1.20
|7
|Malibu Moonlight
|122
|6
|2
|5–1
|5–hd
|3–½
|3–4½
|3–7½
|T Baze
|20.50
|6
|Muskoka
|122
|5
|5
|4–½
|2–½
|5–½
|5–1
|4–5¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|15.90
|1
|Abusive Gary
|122
|1
|1
|3–1½
|4–hd
|4–2
|4–2
|5–2¼
|Pereira
|6.20
|3
|Paint Me Lucky
|124
|2
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Van Dyke
|2.40
|5
|LAMBEAU
|10.00
|4.00
|3.00
|4
|STRETFORD END
|3.00
|2.40
|7
|MALIBU MOONLIGHT
|4.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$10.70
|$2 QUINELLA (4-5)
|$11.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-7-6)
|$22.87
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-7)
|$27.55
Winner–Lambeau Dbb.c.3 by First Samurai out of Coastal Sunrise, by Congrats. Bred by Popatop, LLC (KY). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: Jerome S. Moss. Mutuel Pool $152,065 Exacta Pool $64,923 Quinella Pool $2,468 Superfecta Pool $26,769 Trifecta Pool $39,611. Scratched–Cardiff Cay.
LAMBEAU sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled on the backstretch and second turn, edged away under urging in midstretch and held gamely. STRETFORD END stalked a bit off the rail, bid between rivals on the backstretch then outside the winner on the second turn and into the stretch and was coming back at that one late. MALIBU MOONLIGHT four wide into the first turn, angled in and stalked between horses then a bit off the rail on the second turn, found the inside in the stretch and bested the others. MUSKOKA stalked outside then bid three deep on the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. ABUSIVE GARY pulled along the inside and steadied into the first turn and again leaving that turn, saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit into the stretch and also weakened. PAINT ME LUCKY hopped then bobbled in a slow start, settled off the rail then three deep chasing the pace, angled in on the second turn and had little left for the drive.
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 22.59 46.14 58.49 1:11.19
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Music to My Ears
|122
|6
|2
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–hd
|1–nk
|Gryder
|1.50
|3
|Aggressivity
|124
|2
|5
|5–hd
|3–hd
|4–3
|2–¾
|Valdivia, Jr.
|0.90
|7
|Truest Reward
|122
|5
|4
|6
|4–hd
|3–hd
|3–½
|Bejarano
|5.20
|4
|Royal Ranger
|120
|3
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–1½
|4–5¾
|Delgadillo
|34.60
|2
|Will Dancer
|122
|1
|6
|4–hd
|5–4
|5–4
|5–3¼
|Pereira
|12.90
|5
|Dairy Kid
|113
|4
|3
|3–1
|6
|6
|6
|Lopez
|55.20
|8
|MUSIC TO MY EARS
|5.00
|2.60
|2.10
|3
|AGGRESSIVITY
|2.20
|2.10
|7
|TRUEST REWARD
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-8)
|$27.80
|$1 EXACTA (8-3)
|$4.40
|$2 QUINELLA (3-8)
|$4.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-3-7-4)
|$4.19
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-7)
|$4.60
Winner–Music to My Ears B.g.3 by Goldencents out of Urloveisasymphony, by Forest Wildcat. Bred by Deann Baer & Greg Baer DVM (IN). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Jay Em Ess Stable. Mutuel Pool $153,486 Daily Double Pool $32,509 Exacta Pool $70,493 Quinella Pool $3,242 Superfecta Pool $36,857 Trifecta Pool $47,224. Claimed–Aggressivity by Hronis Racing LLC and Sadler, John W. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–Awesome Score, Chosen Moon.
MUSIC TO MY EARS had speed three deep then dueled outside a rival, took a short lead in the stretch, battled under urging three wide in deep stretch and held gamely. AGGRESSIVITY stalked between horses then outside a rival into the stretch, angled to the inside in midstretch and bid along the fence in deep stretch then continued gamely to the wire. TRUEST REWARD stalked three deep then four wide into the turn, continued three wide on the turn and into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. ROYAL RANGER dueled a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came a bit off the fence into the stretch, fought back inside the winner in midstretch then between foes in deep stretch and was edged for third. WILL DANCER saved ground stalking the pace, came out in midstretch and weakened. DAIRY KID had speed between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, dropped back between foes into the turn, drifted out in the stretch and also weakened.
THIRD RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.77 45.94 1:10.61 1:17.02
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Don'tteasethetiger
|122
|2
|6
|5–hd
|5–3
|3–1
|1–ns
|Bejarano
|5.70
|4
|More Honor
|124
|3
|4
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–2
|2–3¼
|Prat
|1.00
|1
|Black Storm
|124
|1
|5
|4–1
|4–½
|4–1½
|3–1¾
|Figueroa
|5.40
|5
|Verynsky
|120
|4
|1
|2–hd
|2–hd
|2–½
|4–2¼
|T Baze
|6.00
|8
|Imagineiamfastest
|124
|6
|2
|3–1½
|3–1
|5–3½
|5–hd
|Cedillo
|3.60
|7
|According to Buddy
|124
|5
|3
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Flores
|21.30
|2
|DON'TTEASETHETIGER
|13.40
|4.80
|3.00
|4
|MORE HONOR
|3.00
|2.20
|1
|BLACK STORM
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-2)
|$44.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-4)
|$16.80
|$2 QUINELLA (2-4)
|$13.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-1-5)
|$12.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-1)
|$25.70
Winner–Don'tteasethetiger B.g.3 by Smiling Tiger out of My Cinsation, by Cindago. Bred by Premier Thoroughbreds LLC, Alan Klein &Edward J. Brown (CA). Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Owner: Battle Born Racing Stable, Ferrara, Nick, KAM Racing and Huson, Robert. Mutuel Pool $195,409 Daily Double Pool $14,265 Exacta Pool $98,962 Quinella Pool $3,922 Superfecta Pool $47,504 Trifecta Pool $72,447. Scratched–Surfside Sunset, Whatsittoya.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-8-2) paid $40.00. Pick Three Pool $51,955.
DON'TTEASETHETIGER broke in a bit and a step slowly, chased just off the rail then outside a rival into and on the turn, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and rallied under left handed urging while drifting in to get up in the final stride. MORE HONOR had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away on the turn, kicked clear, came a bit off the rail in late stretch and was edged on the line. BLACK STORM saved ground stalking the pace throughout and bested the others. VERYNSKY pressed the pace between horses then stalked a bit off the rail on the turn and weakened. IMAGINEIAMFASTEST prompted the pace three deep then stalked outside on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in a bit then out some in the drive and also weakened. ACCORDING TO BUDDY chased three deep then off the rail, angled in a bit off the fence on the turn, came out in the drive and lacked a further response.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 23.13 47.15 1:11.82 1:23.99 1:36.43
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Winning Element
|122
|6
|6
|3–1½
|3–1½
|2–2
|1–½
|1–3¾
|Bejarano
|3.70
|5
|Kenzou's Rhythm
|118
|4
|2
|2–hd
|2–hd
|1–hd
|2–3
|2–1¼
|Prat
|6.40
|2
|Lagoon Macaroon
|120
|1
|4
|4–hd
|4–hd
|3–½
|3–hd
|3–hd
|Maldonado
|25.90
|4
|Leroy
|120
|3
|3
|6
|6
|6
|4–hd
|4–1¾
|Figueroa
|2.30
|6
|Dukes Up
|120
|5
|5
|5–2½
|5–1½
|4–hd
|5–5
|5–11¼
|Cedillo
|1.80
|3
|Kylemore
|118
|2
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|5–hd
|6
|6
|T Baze
|5.50
|7
|WINNING ELEMENT
|9.40
|4.80
|4.20
|5
|KENZOU'S RHYTHM
|6.60
|5.40
|2
|LAGOON MACAROON
|7.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7)
|$85.40
|$1 EXACTA (7-5)
|$29.20
|$2 QUINELLA (5-7)
|$26.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-2-4)
|$88.77
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-2)
|$116.45
Winner–Winning Element Ch.g.5 by City Zip out of It'schemistrybaby, by Meadowlake. Bred by Trackside Farm & Tenlane Farm (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: R3 Racing LLC and Calara Farms. Mutuel Pool $178,958 Daily Double Pool $22,186 Exacta Pool $91,282 Quinella Pool $3,573 Superfecta Pool $38,369 Trifecta Pool $60,799. Claimed–Leroy by Hronis Racing LLC and John W. Sadler Racing, Inc. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–Impression.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-2-7) paid $41.25. Pick Three Pool $22,338.
WINNING ELEMENT dueled three deep then outside the runner-up on the second turn and into the stretch, took a short lead in the drive, inched away under urging past midstretch and drew clear. KENZOU'S RHYTHM had good early speed and dueled between horses, took the advantage on the second turn, fought back inside leaving that turn and in the stretch, could not match the winner in the final sixteenth but held second. LAGOON MACAROON saved ground stalking the pace, split horses leaving the second turn, continued a bit off the rail and edged a rival for the show. LEROY chased a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for third. DUKES UP stalked off the rail then outside a rival, went three deep leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. KYLEMORE had speed just off the rail then angled in on the first turn and dueled inside, dropped back on the second turn and had little left for the drive.
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $29,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.90 45.41 58.08 1:04.60
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Secret Square
|120
|2
|4
|5–4
|4–3
|3–3
|1–½
|T Baze
|0.80
|5
|DH–La Croix
|120
|3
|2
|2–2½
|2–2½
|1–½
|2–5½
|Franco
|7.60
|8
|DH–Rickie Nine Toe's
|120
|5
|5
|4–hd
|3–hd
|2–1
|2–5½
|Pereira
|17.20
|2
|Fierce Kitty
|120
|1
|7
|6–5
|6–4
|5–4
|4–2¼
|Maldonado
|14.80
|11
|Unusual Secret
|120
|8
|6
|8
|8
|7–8
|5–1½
|Blanc
|20.70
|9
|Swift Socks
|120
|6
|8
|7–hd
|7–3
|6–2
|6–7¼
|Delgadillo
|5.90
|10
|Ladies Luv Munny
|120
|7
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|4–1
|7–13¼
|Cedillo
|3.60
|7
|Goveness Sheila
|120
|4
|3
|3–hd
|5–½
|8
|8
|Flores
|112.80
|3
|SECRET SQUARE
|3.60
|2.40
|2.20
|5
|DH–LA CROIX
|3.40
|3.80
|8
|DH–RICKIE NINE TOE'S
|5.20
|6.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3)
|$31.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$4.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-8)
|$9.60
|$2 QUINELLA (3-5)
|$5.80
|$2 QUINELLA (3-8)
|$12.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-8-2)
|$17.27
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-8-5-2)
|$21.64
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-8)
|$15.85
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-8-5)
|$21.85
Winner–Secret Square B.f.2 by Square Eddie out of Koukla, by Northern Afleet. Bred by Hronis Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $270,186 Daily Double Pool $23,991 Exacta Pool $141,370 Quinella Pool $5,188 Superfecta Pool $76,347 Trifecta Pool $99,354. Scratched–Bella D, Kristi's Tiger, Stateforest.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-7-3) paid $38.35. Pick Three Pool $50,374. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-2-7-1/3/4/6) 4 correct paid $90.15. Pick Four Pool $141,733. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-8-2-7-1/3/4/6) 5 correct paid $430.20. Pick Five Pool $414,630.
SECRET SQUARE stalked inside, came out into the stretch, went around a rival in upper stretch, angled back inside in midstretch, and rallied along the fence under urging to get up nearing the wire. LA CROIX stalked early then bid outside a rival to duel for the lead, gained the advantage leaving the turn, fought back just off the fence in the stretch then between foes in deep stretch to share the place. RICKIE NINE TOE'S chased three deep then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, bid outside a foe to vie for command, fought back three wide in deep stretch and to the wire to share second. FIERCE KITTY a step slow to begin, chased inside, came out a bit into the stretch and lacked a rally. UNUSUAL SECRET dropped back off the rail early, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and improved position. SWIFT SOCKS broke behind the field, angled in and settled just off the rail, came out into the stretch and did not rally. LADIES LUV MUNNY sped to the early lead off the rail, angled in and dueled inside, fought back leaving the turn and weakened in the drive. GOVENESS SHEILA chased between horses, dropped back off the rail on the turn and gave way.
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 22.59 46.28 58.80 1:11.79
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Miss Kitness
|120
|3
|4
|3–½
|1–hd
|1–3
|1–2¼
|Espinoza
|14.90
|1
|Sabinos Pride
|115
|1
|5
|5–6
|5–10
|2–hd
|2–5¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|2.90
|6
|It's a Riddle
|118
|4
|1
|1–hd
|2–1
|3–1½
|3–1¼
|Cedillo
|0.90
|7
|Kuda Huraa
|120
|5
|3
|4–1½
|4–hd
|4–1½
|4–2¼
|Gutierrez
|8.80
|8
|For My Brother
|120
|6
|2
|2–hd
|3–hd
|5–9
|5–6¼
|Delgadillo
|17.30
|4
|Sister Diablo
|120
|2
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Bejarano
|4.30
|5
|MISS KITNESS
|31.80
|11.80
|4.20
|1
|SABINOS PRIDE
|5.00
|2.80
|6
|IT'S A RIDDLE
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5)
|$58.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-1)
|$64.70
|$2 QUINELLA (1-5)
|$56.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-6-7)
|$44.05
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-6)
|$72.00
Winner–Miss Kitness Dbb.f.2 by Competitive Edge out of Kitness, by Storm Cat. Bred by Ruis Racing LLC (KY). Trainer: Shelbe Ruis. Owner: Ruis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $193,004 Daily Double Pool $20,244 Exacta Pool $104,837 Quinella Pool $3,956 Superfecta Pool $48,493 Trifecta Pool $72,411. Scratched–Cowboys Daughter, Trouville.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-5) paid $72.65. Pick Three Pool $37,657.
MISS KITNESS prompted the pace three deep between horses then three wide into the turn, took a short lead outside a rival leaving the turn, inched away under urging, drifted in a bit but won clear. SABINOS PRIDE saved ground stalking the pace, slipped through along the fence into the stretch and was clearly second best. IT'S A RIDDLE angled in and dueled inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and held third. KUDA HURAA bobbled at the start, pressed the pace four wide, stalked off the rail then outside leaving the turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. FOR MY BROTHER angled in and dueled between horses, stalked between foes leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. SISTER DIABLO broke a bit slowly, dropped back inside, saved ground throughout and was not a threat.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.61 47.05 1:12.16 1:24.54 1:37.12
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Bold Endeavor
|119
|3
|4
|3–1
|3–½
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–2¼
|Van Dyke
|18.00
|9
|Mongolian Hero
|119
|9
|6
|7–½
|7–1
|4–1
|2–½
|2–2¼
|Espinoza
|13.50
|7
|Mutineer
|119
|7
|5
|5–hd
|4–hd
|3–hd
|3–1
|3–1
|Bejarano
|3.70
|4
|Unbroken Star
|121
|4
|7
|8–4
|8–2
|7–1½
|6–4
|4–hd
|Prat
|1.70
|6
|Canadian Game
|124
|6
|8
|6–1
|5–½
|6–1
|5–1½
|5–1½
|Cedillo
|3.90
|2
|You Must Chill
|119
|2
|3
|2–1½
|2–1
|2–hd
|4–1½
|6–5¾
|Gutierrez
|40.10
|5
|Brazilian Summer
|120
|5
|1
|4–hd
|6–hd
|8–2
|7–½
|7–2½
|Pereira
|57.70
|8
|Platinum Nights
|120
|8
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|8–7¼
|Smith
|5.30
|1
|High Five
|114
|1
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|5–½
|8–1½
|9
|Diaz, Jr.
|9.90
|3
|BOLD ENDEAVOR
|38.00
|17.60
|8.80
|9
|MONGOLIAN HERO
|14.80
|7.20
|7
|MUTINEER
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3)
|$827.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-9)
|$186.10
|$2 QUINELLA (3-9)
|$214.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-9-7-4)
|$302.29
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-9-7)
|$392.65
Winner–Bold Endeavor B.g.3 by Bernardini out of Awesome Lassie, by Awesome Again. Bred by Fedai Kahraman (KY). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Decker Racing. Mutuel Pool $305,495 Daily Double Pool $22,246 Exacta Pool $163,667 Quinella Pool $6,230 Superfecta Pool $98,823 Trifecta Pool $132,485. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-3) paid $266.05. Pick Three Pool $41,412.
BOLD ENDEAVOR stalked the pace off the rail, bid three deep between horses on the second turn, took a short lead between foes leaving that turn, inched away under left handed urging in the stretch and won clear. MONGOLIAN HERO four wide into the first turn, stalked outside, bid five wide on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was second best. MUTINEER stalked outside foes then three deep, bid four wide between horses on the second turn then three wide into the stretch and held third. UNBROKEN STAR angled in and stalked inside then a bit off the rail on the backstretch and second turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CANADIAN GAME stalked between horses then just off the rail on the second turn, went around a rival into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. YOU MUST CHILL dueled outside a rival then between horses on the second turn, fought back inside leaving that turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. BRAZILIAN SUMMER angled in entering the first turn and saved ground stalking the pace, came out some into the stretch and also weakened. PLATINUM NIGHTS unseated the rider twice when fractious in the gate, was reloaded then broke a step slowly, settled off the rail, came a bit wide into the stretch and was not a threat. HIGH FIVE had good early speed and dueled inside, dropped back leaving the second turn and had little left for the stretch.
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.08 44.48 56.31 1:08.34
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Royal Trump
|124
|3
|3
|4–2½
|4–2½
|3–hd
|1–2¾
|Maldonado
|34.50
|1
|Truck Salesman
|120
|1
|5
|1–1
|1–2
|1–1½
|2–1¼
|Roman
|5.90
|6
|Candy Cornell
|117
|4
|1
|3–hd
|3–1
|2–1
|3–1
|Diaz, Jr.
|3.70
|2
|Parsimony
|120
|2
|4
|2–hd
|2–hd
|4–5
|4–5¾
|Gutierrez
|13.50
|7
|Top Brass
|124
|5
|6
|5–½
|7
|6–3
|5–¾
|Espinoza
|4.80
|9
|Soldier Boy
|120
|6
|7
|7
|5–hd
|5–½
|6–8¼
|T Baze
|3.70
|10
|Madman
|120
|7
|2
|6–hd
|6–hd
|7
|7
|Prat
|1.80
|3
|ROYAL TRUMP
|71.00
|18.00
|6.20
|1
|TRUCK SALESMAN
|7.20
|4.40
|6
|CANDY CORNELL
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3)
|$1,093.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-1)
|$133.40
|$2 QUINELLA (1-3)
|$87.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-6-2)
|$293.84
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-6)
|$356.70
Winner–Royal Trump B.g.4 by Ministers Wild Cat out of Royal Woodman, by Woodman. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Larry Williams (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Rodney E. Orr. Mutuel Pool $322,477 Daily Double Pool $41,010 Exacta Pool $169,678 Quinella Pool $7,026 Superfecta Pool $83,887 Trifecta Pool $122,634. Claimed–Top Brass by Hronis Racing LLC. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–Adens Dream, Street Vision, Touching Rainbows.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-3-3) paid $2,736.20. Pick Three Pool $28,705.
ROYAL TRUMP stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, swung three wide into the stretch and rallied under left handed urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and won clear. TRUCK SALESMAN sped to the early lead, set the pace inside then a bit off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch, continued clear past midstretch, could not hold off the winner but saved the place. CANDY CORNELL stalked outside then four wide a half mile out, continued outside a rival on the turn and three deep into the stretch and held third. PARSIMONY close up stalking the pace a bit off the rail on the backstretch and turn, drifted in through the drive and weakened. TOP BRASS settled off the rail then angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch and also weakened. SOLDIER BOY bobbled at the start and dropped back off the rail, went up three deep leaving the backstretch and on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. MADMAN came in a bit just after the start, chased outside a rival then between foes leaving the backstretch and on the turn and had little left for the drive.
NINTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 21.90 45.02 57.28 1:10.76
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|You'reright Again
|120
|7
|4
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–1
|Figueroa
|6.30
|12
|Shootin Money
|120
|10
|2
|3–2
|2–½
|2–1
|2–1¾
|T Baze
|10.40
|4
|Call Me Daddy
|120
|2
|7
|6–1
|5–2
|4–1
|3–nk
|Cedillo
|4.90
|8
|Eustace
|120
|6
|3
|2–hd
|3–3
|3–4½
|4–2½
|Bejarano
|2.10
|6
|Promise Nothing
|120
|4
|5
|7–hd
|8–3½
|6–2
|5–¾
|Roman
|4.80
|3
|Mr. Unusual
|120
|1
|11
|11
|9–2½
|8–3½
|6–1
|Delgadillo
|9.10
|7
|Debt Monger
|120
|5
|9
|4–hd
|4–½
|5–2
|7–2¼
|Pereira
|10.90
|5
|Matson
|120
|3
|10
|8–2
|7–hd
|7–1
|8–9½
|Franco
|62.40
|14
|Sound Checkers
|115
|11
|6
|10–2½
|11
|10–1½
|9–1½
|Diaz, Jr.
|56.60
|11
|Flawless Clyde
|120
|9
|1
|5–½
|6–½
|9–6
|10–9¾
|Puglisi
|63.20
|10
|Cherry Pie
|120
|8
|8
|9–3
|10–4
|11
|11
|Maldonado
|13.90
|9
|YOU'RERIGHT AGAIN
|14.60
|7.80
|5.00
|12
|SHOOTIN MONEY
|10.00
|7.00
|4
|CALL ME DADDY
|4.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-9)
|$752.40
|$1 EXACTA (9-12)
|$61.20
|$2 QUINELLA (9-12)
|$64.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-12-4-8)
|$145.19
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-12-4-8-6)
|$2,724.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-12-4)
|$213.75
Winner–You'reright Again Dbb.g.2 by Cogito out of Youvegotthatright, by Tribal Rule. Bred by Greg Aguilar (CA). Trainer: Lloyd C. Wicker. Owner: Gregorio Aguilar. Mutuel Pool $389,338 Daily Double Pool $146,959 Exacta Pool $252,161 Quinella Pool $8,107 Superfecta Pool $138,078 Super High Five Pool $14,278 Trifecta Pool $179,557. Claimed–Promise Nothing by Becerra, Becerra, LaRusso and Yamamoto. Trainer: Rafael Becerra. Claimed–Mr. Unusual by Hronis Racing LLC and John W. Sadler Racing, Inc. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–Code Gray, Nietzsche, Pastor Mike.
$2 Pick Six Jackpot (7-1/3/4/6-5-3-3-9) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $26,823. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-9) paid $2,205.40. Pick Three Pool $254,399. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-3-3-9) 4 correct paid $46,933.55. Pick Four Pool $430,483. 50-Cent Pick Five (1/3/4/6-5-3-3-9) 5 correct paid $35,101.35. Pick Five Pool $413,936. $2 Pick Six (7-1/3/4/6-5-3-3-9) 5 out of 6 paid $5,280.00. Pick Six Pool $138,369. Pick Six Carryover $125,177. $1 Place Pick All 8 out of 9 paid $3,026.80. Place Pick All Pool $15,868.
YOU'RERIGHT AGAIN had good early speed and set the pace between horses then inched away a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch, drifted in some late but held on gamely under urging. SHOOTIN MONEY pressed the pace three deep then stalked outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch, continued under urging in midstretch then had the rider lose the whip a sixteenth out but continued willingly. CALL ME DADDY saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, came out past midstretch and edged a rival late for the show. EUSTACE had speed off the rail then angled in and prompted the pace inside, stalked along the rail on the turn, drifted out some late and was edged for third. PROMISE NOTHING chased between horses then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MR. UNUSUAL broke in some and a bit slowly, settled inside, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and improved position. DEBT MONGER chased outside then off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. MATSON broke a bit slowly, chased between horses then outside a rival, angled to the inside on the turn and lacked a response in the drive. SOUND CHECKERS raced unhurried off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came a bit wide into the stretch and was not a threat. FLAWLESS CLYDE chased off the rail then between horses into the turn, was between rivals again into the stretch and weakened. CHERRY PIE settled off the inside on the backstretch and turn, came a bit wide into the stretch and gave way.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|3,017
|$402,893
|Inter-Track
|5,169
|$3,350,758
|Out of State
|N/A
|$5,922,033
|TOTAL
|8,186
|$9,675,684
Del Mar Entries for Saturday, November 30.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 14th day of a 15-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Taco Waco
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Victor L. Garcia
|12-1
|32,000
|2
|K P Backtothewall
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|5-1
|32,000
|3
|Bean and the Bug
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|4-1
|32,000
|4
|Itsthattime
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|6-1
|32,000
|5
|Knifes Edge
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|George Papaprodromou
|5-2
|32,000
|6
|Veinstrike
|Heriberto Figueroa
|120
|Ronald L. McAnally
|20-1
|28,000
|7
|Jamason
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|6-1
|32,000
|8
|Color War
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Art Sherman
|3-1
|32,000
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Jimmy Durante Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Lookintogeteven
|Victor Espinoza
|118
|James M. Cassidy
|20-1
|2
|Alms
|Paco Lopez
|122
|Michael Stidham
|9-2
|3
|Laura's Light
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Peter Miller
|15-1
|4
|Croughavouke
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|6-1
|5
|Overjoyed
|Mike Smith
|120
|Neil D. Drysdale
|6-1
|6
|Homehome
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|30-1
|7
|Wise Rachel
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Quinn Howey
|15-1
|8
|Seahawk Lisa
|Jorge Velez
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|20-1
|9
|A G Indy
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Richard Baltas
|20-1
|10
|Almost a Factor
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Carla Gaines
|30-1
|11
|Princesa Caroline
|Javier Castellano
|120
|Chad C. Brown
|7-2
|12
|Applecross
|John Velazquez
|120
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|13
|Guitty
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Leonard Powell
|6-1
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|I Will Not
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|2
|Pastor Mike
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|20-1
|80,000
|3
|Shuster
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Leonard Powell
|5-2
|4
|Mr. Vitamin
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Genaro Vallejo
|8-1
|80,000
|5
|Square Deal
|Drayden Van Dyke
|123
|Simon Callaghan
|4-1
|6
|Mandy
|Paco Lopez
|117
|Peter Miller
|15-1
|7
|Club Aspen
|Jorge Velez
|115
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|12-1
|8
|Dapper
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Gary Stute
|10-1
|9
|Riding With Dino
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|7-2
FOURTH RACE.
1 3/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Red Carpet Handicap (Grade III)'. Stakes. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Vibrance
|John Velazquez
|112
|Michael W. McCarthy
|10-1
|2
|Lostintranzlation
|Flavien Prat
|116
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|3
|Strike At Dawn
|Drayden Van Dyke
|113
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|4
|Tiny Tina
|Geovanni Franco
|117
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|5
|Curlin's Journey
|Ruben Fuentes
|116
|Dallas E. Keen
|15-1
|6
|Keeper Ofthe Stars
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Jonathan Wong
|3-1
|7
|Zuzanna
|Paco Lopez
|113
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|12-1
|8
|Siberian Iris
|Rafael Bejarano
|119
|Richard E. Mandella
|5-2
FIFTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Justinian
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Bob Baffert
|7-2
|2
|Original Intent
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Dean Greenman
|20-1
|40,000
|3
|Hardboot
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Michele Dollase
|4-1
|4
|Boogalute
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Mike Puype
|5-2
|5
|Cabin John
|Heriberto Figueroa
|124
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|5-1
|40,000
|6
|Platinum Equity
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Steve Knapp
|3-1
|7
|Order and Law
|Jorge Velez
|115
|Vladimir Cerin
|8-1
SIXTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Seabiscuit Handicap'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|River Boyne
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|4-1
|2
|Ritzy A. P.
|John Velazquez
|118
|Dan Blacker
|6-1
|3
|Next Shares
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|120
|Richard Baltas
|10-1
|4
|Om
|Paco Lopez
|120
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|5
|Sacred Life
|Javier Castellano
|119
|Chad C. Brown
|5-2
|6
|Majestic Eagle
|Rafael Bejarano
|119
|Neil D. Drysdale
|20-1
|7
|Prince Earl
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|9-2
|8
|Ronald R
|Drayden Van Dyke
|119
|Ronald W. Ellis
|5-1
|9
|Andesh
|Joseph Talamo
|116
|Philip D'Amato
|20-1
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Colombian Gold
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Andrew Lerner
|20-1
|2
|Crazy Speighty
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Bob Baffert
|12-1
|3
|Violent Speed
|Evin Roman
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|20-1
|4
|Diggin Gold
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|9-2
|5
|Danceformunny
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|6
|Classy Ruler
|Mike Smith
|120
|John A. Shirreffs
|7-2
|7
|Drama for Mama
|Jorge Velez
|115
|Richard E. Mandella
|6-1
|8
|Night On the Town
|John Velazquez
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|6-1
|9
|Golden Principal
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Bob Baffert
|3-1
|10
|Gidgetta
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard Baltas
|12-1
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $300,000. 'Hollywood Derby'. Stakes. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Mo Forza
|Paco Lopez
|122
|Peter Miller
|5-1
|2
|Kingly
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Bob Baffert
|20-1
|3
|Uncle Bull
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Mark E. Casse
|20-1
|4
|Digital Age
|Javier Castellano
|122
|Chad C. Brown
|6-1
|5
|Neptune's Storm
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Richard Baltas
|9-2
|6
|Nolde
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|John A. Shirreffs
|6-1
|7
|Proud Pedro
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Leonard Powell
|30-1
|8
|Henley's Joy
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Michael J. Maker
|6-1
|9
|Standard Deviation
|John Velazquez
|122
|Chad C. Brown
|6-1
|10
|Moody Jim
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|6-1
|11
|Mr Dumas
|Joseph Rocco, Jr.
|122
|John Alexander Ortiz
|30-1
|12
|Originaire
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|20-1
|13
|Succeedandsurpass
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Richard Baltas
|12-1
NINTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Dark Hedges
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Andrew Lerner
|12-1
|16,000
|2
|Eskimo Roses
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Shelbe Ruis
|6-1
|16,000
|3
|Temple Knights
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Mark Glatt
|5-1
|16,000
|4
|Saddle Bar
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|3-1
|16,000
|5
|Reedley
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Alfredo Marquez
|5-2
|16,000
|6
|Big Barrel
|Jorge Velez
|119
|Gary Stute
|7-2
|16,000
|7
|Surprise Fashion
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Victor L. Garcia
|12-1
|16,000
|8
|Golden Image
|Mauro Donoe
|112
|Daniel Dunham
|20-1
|16,000
|9
|Jen Go Unchained
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|Mike Puype
|15-1
|16,000
TENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Dude's Dream
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|20-1
|2
|Eddy Forever
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Bob Baffert
|8-1
|3
|Impossible Task
|John Velazquez
|120
|John W. Sadler
|4-1
|4
|K P All Systems Go
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|9-2
|5
|Forever Poe
|Mike Smith
|120
|Don Chatlos
|7-2
|6
|Fredericktown
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Michael W. McCarthy
|20-1
|7
|Cosmo
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Neil D. Drysdale
|8-1
|8
|Champers
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|6-1
|9
|Landaa
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|20-1
|10
|One Fast Bro
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Shelbe Ruis
|15-1
|11
|Media Blitz
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|8-1
|12
|Tizamagician
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|5-1
|Also Eligible
|13
|Ekklesia
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Peter Eurton
|20-1