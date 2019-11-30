Racing! It’s the first of two big days at Del Mar

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we spend a little more time talking about computer robotic wagering.

Rob Henie’s essay on CRW (computer robotic wagering) certainly got its share of reaction, most of it appreciative of learning about something you didn’t know about. But, there is still one misconception out there. Instant never means instant.

If you want the final odds when the gates open, you would have to stop the wagering somewhere between 45-60 seconds before the gates open. And, as you know, a gate load can be a tricky thing. Now, if you think the tracks would want to give up the last minute of wagering, well, you haven’t been paying attention.

The transmission of data is anything but instantaneous. I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve been in the press room at the end of the game (with no view of the field of play, especially Lakers and Clippers) when you hear the roar of the crowd a good five seconds before you see it on television. Closed circuit broadcasts are closer to real time.

Think about it, if you gather information, be it data, picture or voice, it then has to go from the starting point, up to a satellite and then back down to earth, maybe to another point before it is transferred one more time to the end point.

Try pulling out your radio and watch TV at the same time. Guess what? They don’t sync up.

There is one more thing, sometimes the transmission is a push-and-pull system, like the email on your phone. You don’t automatically get emails but only when your phone checks the mail server.

Even think of this email, you all don’t get it at the same time. Some of you get it a couple minutes before others get it. Even I get several “out of office” messages before I even get the email myself. Servers can stack up and you wait in line. I would say the complete send of this email is eight-to-10 minutes. Remember, this is nothing more than data transmission.

Understand a large amount of the mutuel handle is not on track, so it has to be transmitted to the host track. Especially from the ADWs. So, when all this betting data is coming in at the same time, it’s no wonder the horses are on the far turn before you see the final odds. And there are some strong regulations in place that make sure all the wagers are in before the gates open. (At least that is what we believe happens the overwhelming number of times. Exceptions are incredibly rare.)

Now, I’m not saying this is good or this is bad. But what I am saying is this is the way it is. Tracks are trying to reduce the final tally time but it’s a lot of data. Those of you who complain it’s unfair, you’re right. It absolutely isn’t the way it should be. But, remember wagering is a choice, not something you are forced to do. If you don’t like the way things are, then find something else to bet on. But I don’t see the tracks giving up the final wagering time any time soon.

Horse racing is in an unprecedented era of transformation. Of all the things the sport cares about, I’m guessing odds changing after post time is not high on the list. Make your own choice.

Del Mar review

The feature on Friday’s turf-less card was a six-furlong allowance/optional claimer for horses running for a purse of $53,000. The track held up well after Thursday’s wet weather. In fact, the track sent out a news release in the morning saying it was going to run on Friday.

The winner of the feature was Royal Trump, who went off at 34-1, longest shot on the board. It was his sixth win in 21 starts. He runs for Mark Glatt and Edwin Maldonado was in the saddle. The winning margin was 2 ¾ lengths.

Royal Trump paid $71.00, $18.00 and $6.20. Truck Salesman was second and Candy Cornell finished third.

Del Mar preview

It’s a really good card on Saturday with 10 races starting at noon. There are four graded stakes. Let’s get right to them.

Grade 3 $100,000 Jimmy Durante Stakes: This race is for 2-year-old fillies going a mile on turf. The favorite, at 7-2, is the shipper Princesa Caroline for Chad Brown and Javier Castellano. She won her only start at Belmont in a maiden special by 5 ½ lengths. The second favorite, at 9-2 is Alms for Michael Stidham and Paco Lopez. She also won at Belmont, winning her first two starts, including the Grade 3 Matron. Post is round 12:30 p.m.

Grade 3 $100,000 Red Carpet Stakes: It’s a race for fillies and mares going 1 3/8 miles on the turf. Siberian Iris is the 5-2 morning-line favorite for Richard Mandella and Rafael Bejarano. She is three-of-18 lifetime. She won two back in an ungraded stakes at Del Mar. She was second in the Red Carpet last year.

Keeper Ofthe Stars is the second favorite at 3-1 for Jonathon Wong and Abel Cedillo. She has won five of 10 including her last two including the Grade 3 Autumn Miss at Santa Anita. She was fourth in the Del Mar Oaks. Post is around 1:30 p.m.

Grade 2 $200,000 Seabiscuit Handicap: This is a 1 1/16-mile race on the turf for horses 3 and older. This has another Brown shipper as the favorite. Sacred Life, at 5-2, is the favorite and will also have Castellano in the saddle. He is five-of-12 lifetime. This only his fourth race in the U.S. and first on the West Coast. He won an allowance last out at Keeneland and has finished second five of his last seven races.

River Boyne is the second favorite at 4-1 for Jeff Mullins and Flavien Prat. He was won seven-of-20 lifetime and last won on Dec. 26 in the Mathis Brothers Mile at Santa Anita. He has been running mostly in higher level graded stakes this year. Post is around 2:30 p.m.

Grade 1 $300,000 Hollywood Derby: This is the feature on the card for 3-year-olds going 1 1/8 miles on the turf. There are 13 starters listed. Neptune’s Storm, at 9-2, s the favorite for Richard Baltas and Cedillo. He has not finished out of the money this year in nine starts with four wins, two seconds and three thirds. She won a Grade 2 at Belmont two starts back.

Mo Forza is a tepid second favorite at 5-1 for Peter Miller and Lopez. In seven starts this year, he has won two, finished second three times and was third once. He won the Twilight Derby on the second day of the Breeders’ Cup at Santa Anita. Post is around 3:30 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 8, 13, 9, 8, 7, 9, 10, 13, 9, 12.

Bob Ike’s Dmr pick of the day

EIGHTH RACE: No. 1 Mo Forza (5-1)

Absolutely loved the way this improving colt from the Peter Miller barn won the Twilight Derby at Santa Anita, dominating his foes through the final 100 yards in his first start since breaking his maiden. He overcame the 11 post that day, draws the rail this time, clearly can run this far and has fired over the Del Mar course. Playing this one with extreme confidence.

Friday’s result: Top Brass was outrun early but never picked it up. Poor effort in a race that was won by the longest shot on the board.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.

11:18 Laurel (5): $100,000 Thirty Eight Go Go Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Vault (2-1)

11:46 Aqueduct (7): $125,000 Aqueduct Turf Sprint Championship, 6 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Fully Vested (9-5)

11:50 Laurel (4): $100,000 City of Laurel Stakes, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Honest Mischief (4-5)

11:51 Laurel (6): $100,000 Richard W. Small Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Sunny Ridge (5-2)

12:15 Aqueduct (8): Grade 3 $200,000 Discovery Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Performer (8-5)

12:20 Laurel (7): $100,000 Safely Kept Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Philanthropic (9-2)

12:33 Del Mar (2): Grade 3 $100,000 Jimmy Durante Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Princesa Caroline (7-2)

12:44 Aqueduct (9): Grade 3 $400,000 Long Island Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 3/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Si Que Es Buena (3-1)

1:32 Del Mar (4): Red Carpet Handicap, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 3/8 miles. Favorite: Siberian Iris (5-2)

1:39 Woodbine (8): $100,000 Sir Barton Stakes, Ont-breds 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Cooper Mike (7-5)

1:57 Churchill (9): Grade 2 $250,000 Golden Rod Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Finite (7-5)

2:33 Del Mar (6): Grade 2 $200,000 Seabiscuit Handicap, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Sacred Life (5-2)

2:56 Churchill (11): Grade 2 $250,000 Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Tiz the Law (7-5)

3:33 Del Mar (8): Grade 1 $300,000 Hollywood Derby, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Neptune’s Storm (9-2)

4:18 Golden Gate (8): Grade 3 $100,000 Berkley Handicap, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Ohio (3-1)

Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day

SECOND RACE: No. 5 Cash Encounter (3-1)

He looms an elusive target in a pace-less field and had speed sharpened in last fourth-place 870-yard outing when fanned very wide into the stretch. Two of his main contenders, Towards The Light and Swiss Cheese, regressed in their last starts. In addition, Eduard Rojas Fernandez, who is Cash Encounter’s rider, has enjoyed good recent success with trainer Sergio Morfin.

Final thought

