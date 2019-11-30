Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Terrelle Pryor to make full recovery after stabbing in Pittsburgh

Jaguars wide receiver Terrelle Pryor Jr. (10) runs after making a catch during a practice on July 26.
(John Raoux / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Nov. 30, 2019
10:42 AM
PITTSBURGH — 

An agent for Terrelle Pryor says the NFL wide receiver’s family has been told he is expected to make a full recovery after being stabbed.

Gregory Diulus of Vantage Management Group said Saturday that relatives are with Pryor at the hospital.

Allegheny County District Attorney spokesman Mike Manko confirmed Saturday that Pryor was the victim of a stabbing. Manko said he had no other information, including where and when the stabbing occurred.

Pryor, a former Ohio State quarterback, has played for teams including the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Washington Redskins and Cleveland Browns. He most recently signed with Jacksonville but was waived in September after a hamstring injury.

