Chargers

Chargers’ Derwin James set to make season debut against Broncos

Chargers safety Derwin James celebrates after intercetpting a pass from Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen at StubHub Center.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Nov. 30, 2019
10:09 AM
DENVER — 

The Chargers activated All-Pro strong safety Derwin James from injured reserve, paving the way for him to make his 2019-20 debut Sunday.

James, who emerged as a rookie last season to become one of the NFL’s most versatile defenders, suffered a stress fracture in his right foot in mid-August.

The team also activated safety Adrian Phillips from IR. Phillips was an All-Pro on special teams a year ago. He had been out since breaking his arm in a Week 2 loss at Detroit.

The moves mean the Chargers will play the Denver Broncos as the healthiest they have been all season. The only full-time starter who remains on IR is center Mike Pouncey.

In other roster moves Saturday, the Chargers placed wide receiver Geremy Davis on IR because of a hamstring problem. Defensive tackle T.Y. McGill and safety Shalom Luani were waived.

Chargers
Jeff Miller
