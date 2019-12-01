Racing! An early look at Kentucky Derby favorites

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we anoint the star of racing on Saturday at Del Mar the Kurt Hoover owned Zuzanna.

It’s been written here before that I’ve always thought, for the most part, Kentucky Derby future bets are for suckers. The idea of being able to handicap who will win a race essentially before any significant preps are run seems foolhardy. Actually, before any of the horses turn 3-years-old.

Then why am I always fascinated by them and write about them? It’s just interesting to get a pulse on who people think is the star of next May. We are currently in the midst of Future Pool 1 for the Derby and the winning sire of the Derby. It closes out at 3 p.m. PST on Sunday. It has been going on since Friday. There will be a total of four pools for the Derby.

So, with a cut off of one day to go (3 p.m. PST Sunday), here a look at who you folks think has the best shot on the first Saturday in May.

All other 3-year-old males, (6-5) morning line, 1-1 odds at 3 p.m. Saturday

Tiz the Law, trainer Braclay Tagg, (20-1), 8-1 (this was before he lost in the Kentucky Jockey Club)

Maxfield, Brendan Walsh, (15-1), 14-1

Dennis’ Moment, Dale Romans, (15-1), 12-1

Independence Hall, Michael Trombetta, (12-1), 15-1

Honor A.P., John Shirreffs, (20-1), 22-1

Eight Rings, Bob Baffert, (15-1), 23-1

Gouverneur Morris, Todd Pletcher, (20-1), 24-1

Structor, Chad Brown, (20-1), 28-1

Storm the Court, Peter Eurton, (12-1), 37-1

American Theorem, George Papaprodomou, (50-1), 43-1

Basin, Steve Asmussen, (15-1), 44-1

Thousand Words, Bob Baffert, (20-1), 44-1

Three Technique, Jeremiah Englehart, (50-1), 47-1

Green Light Go, Jim Jerkens, (50-1), 48-1

South Bend, Stanley Hough, (30-1), 50-1

Authentic, Bob Baffert, (20-1), 52-1

High Velocity, Bob Baffert, (20-1), 54-1

All 3-year-old fillies, (30-1), 58-1

Anneau d’Or, Blaine Wright, (20-1), 59-1

Answer In, Brad Cox, (50-1), 60-1

Great Power, Simon Callaghan, (50-1), 62-1

Wrecking Crew, Peter Miller, (50-1), 74-1

Scabbard, Eddie Kenneally, (50-1), 78-1

Another Hollendorfer death

Jerry Hollendorfer‘s chances of getting reinstated everywhere in California did not get any better on Saturday when Koa, a 3-year-old gelding, broke down during training at Del Mar on Saturday.

Del Mar and Los Alamitos are the two non-fair tracks that allowed him to train and race in the state. The Stronach Group, which owns Santa Anita and Golden Gate Fields, banned him after four horses at Santa Anita and two at Golden Gate died either racing or training this year.

It was the fifth death this meeting at Del Mar, two while racing, two while training and one after breaking down in a race but euthanized after complications from surgery.

Koa had won three races in 10 lifetime starts. He finished second in his last race, an allowance at Del Mar on Nov. 14.

Del Mar review

We’ve got lots to cover, so let’s get right to the recaps of Saturday’s four stakes races.

Grade 3 $100,000 Jimmy Durante Stakes: This was a race for 2-year-old fillies going a mile on the turf. Alms ran a perfect race, stalking on the rail and then moving forward entering the stretch and winning by 2 ¾ lengths.

Alms was a shipper for winning trainer Michael Stidham. She won her first race at Belmont and also won the Grade 3 Matron in New York. Alms paid $7.40, $4.80 and $3.00. Laura’s Light was second and favorite Princess Caroline finished third.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

James Barden (assistant to winning trainer Michael Stidham): “She shipped in very well and seems to like it here. We had her sister and we’ve had high hopes for her all along.”

Paco Lopez (winning jockey): “I had a perfect trip. Michael [Stidham] told me to get a spot behind the speed and it worked out. She came away from there well and we got a good spot. The course was good. I’d heard about all the rain here, but the course was very good. Not soft, just right. When I asked her she gave me a big kick.”

Grade 3 $100,000 Red Carpet Stakes. We can only start this recap with the fact that popular TVG broadcaster Kurt Hoover was one of the winning owners. Those of us that hang out in press boxes always find Kurt to be one of the nicest, most accommodating guys in the business. Plus, he was Todd Pletcher’s basketball coach way back when.

Oh, yeah, the horse. That was Zuzanna, who was the longest shot in this 1 3/8 mile race for fillies and mares on the turf. Zuzanna was an $8,000 claimer last year when Kurt and Brian Ferguson and Jeffrey Lambert headed the group that bought the mare.

Zuzanna, under a smart ride by Paco Lopez, bided her time near the back of the tightly grouped pack until the stretch when she went to the front and won by 1 ½ lengths. It was Zuzanna’s fourth win in ninth starts for the new ownership group and trainer Bob Hess. Zuzanna paid $48.00, $15.80 and $7.00. Curlin’s Journey was second and Vibrance finished third.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Bob Hess, Jr. (winning trainer): “I really wasn’t looking at this race. I had her on a plane next week to go to Florida for the claiming crown. But Kurt [Hoover] nudged me to go here. My reservation was that I’ve never trained an $8,000 claimer to win a Grade III. But on the other hand, we thought a mile and three eighths could work, she loves Del Mar and she really worked well over this turf course. To me, she’s an easy read; when she’s ready, she’s ready and she said, ‘Hey Bob, let’s run.’”

Paco Lopez (winning jockey): “Bob [Hess] told me I could put her anywhere I wanted to in the race. Front, back, inside, outside. He said this mare would run anywhere you wanted. So, I rode her with a lot of confidence. I had a bit of trouble on the turn (for home). Horses inside and outside me. But I got clear and she was game.”

Grade 2 $200,000 Seabiscuit Handicap: If Zuzanna wasn’t a long enough shot, Next Shares topped that with a win in this 1 1/16-mile race on the turf. Next Shares took advantage of fading horses in front of him, took the lead and had enough left to win by a half-length.

Next Shares paid $56.40, $14.40 and $8.00. Sacred Life was second and River Boyne finished third.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Richard Baltas (winning trainer): “I think for him it’s always good to have a little cut in the ground. He doesn’t like the firm turf, he likes it a little softer. It was very rewarding. I never gave up on him (one for seven in 2019). He just had a couple bad trips. I didn’t do any rain dances. I’m running seven or eight horses on the grass and those that like it will run well and those that don’t won’t. This horse was ready today and had a great trip.”

Jose Valdivia, Jr. (winning jockey): “I had to wait for room [on the turn]. I was between Flavien [Prat on River Boyne] and Johnny [Velazquez on Ritzy A.P.]. When Flavien went one way, I went the other. The hole opened up for me and this horse was there. I knew I was on a lot of horse all the way. I just needed a spot to run.”

Grade 1 $300,000 Hollywood Derby: The final stakes of the day was the third win for Paco Lopez when he rode Mo Forza in the 1 1/8-mile turf race for 3-year-olds. Mo Forza had a ground-saving trip and engaged Neptune’s Storm at the top of the stretch and won by three-quarters of a length. It was the third consecutive win for Mo Forza.

He paid $7.60, $4.60 and $3.40. Neptune’s Storm was second and Standard Deviation finished third.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Peter Miller (winning trainer): “Really nice horse and a super ride. He got banged pretty good coming out of the gate but he came back strong. I think it’s just maturity [in his last two starts]. I’d like to say it was some genius trainer move, but I’d be lying. I’ve always been high on this horse. He’s always shown a lot of ability but it has taken time for him to put it all together, but we knew he had it in him.”

Paco Lopez (winning jockey): “You can look good when you’re riding the best horse in the race. You’ve just got to get lucky. I was using my hands on him during the running. I took a bit of a hold on him. I think he liked my hands. When we made the lead, he was waiting. But we got busy. [Saturday] was a special day for me. Here I am. Del Mar. Big horses. Good jockeys. And I get to win three stakes. You’ve got to be lucky. I was [Saturday].”

Del Mar preview

It’s closing day at the shorter than expected Del Mar fall meeting. It was supposed to be 15 days and ended up being 13 with two weather-related cancellations. There are 10 races, with six of them on the turf. The grass races have huge fields in them. The few dirt races? Well, there are three with six or fewer entrants. There are three graded stakes, including a Grade 1. But before we get to the stakes, the fourth is a 6 ½ furlong allowance/optional claimer. Instagrand is the 6-5 favorite. There was a time when this was the hot Kentucky Derby horse. But he never made it to the Derby but did run on Derby Day with an eighth-place finish in the Pat Day Mile. This is his first race back since then, now running for trainer Don Chatios.

OK, on to the stakes.

Grade 3 $100,000 Cecille B. DeMille Stakes. This is for 2-year-olds going a mile on the turf. The favorite, at 7-2, is Goliad for trainer Richard Mandella and jockey Prat. Goliad is racing for the third time having won at Santa Anita and a second at Del Mar.

Hariboux, at 9-2, is the second favorite for Jeff Mullins and Drayden Van Dyke. He has won four of his seven races including a win over Goliad last out. He raced his first five races in England. Post is around 1 p.m.

Grade 2 $200,000 Hollywood Turf Cup. This one goes for 1 ½ miles on the turf and brings with it a field of 10. United is the 5-2 favorite with the same trainer-jockey combination as Goliad. This 4-year-old gelding is three-of-10 lifetime but is coming off an impressive second in the Breeders’ Cup Turf. He has not won at the stakes level.

The second favorite, at 7-2, is Cleopatra’s Strike for Phil D’Amato and Manuel Franco. This 6-year-old gelding has four wins in 25 starts and nine seconds. He is coming off a Grade 2 win in the John Henry Turf Cup at Santa Anita. He spent most of his career in Canada before coming to run for D’Amato. Post is around 2 p.m.

Grade 1 $300,000 Matriarch Stakes. This is a one-mile turf race for fillies and mares. The two favorites are both shippers. Get Stormy, at 5-2, is the favorite for Mark Casse and Tyler Gaffalione has come in ride her. She is seven-of-17 lifetime and is coming off a second in the Breeders’ Cup Mile, a turf race. She has won on the Grade 1 level at Saratoga.

Juliet Foxtrot is the 3-1 second choice. Since coming to the U.S. earlier this year from England, she has won three and finished second twice, which were her last two starts. She has won four-of-13 races including a Grade 3 at Arlington Park. She runs for Brad Cox and Florent Geroux is coming in to ride. Post is around 3 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 12 (1 also eligible), 5, 13, 5, 10, 6, 11, 12, 10, 12.

Bob Ike’s Dmr pick of the day

TENTH RACE: No. 7 Reducta (6-1)

Let’s try to close out the Del Mar fall meet with this European import from the Mark Glatt barn. She was beaten only a head in a 21-horse field in her last start in Ireland and lands top rider Flavien Prat for this. She gets Lasix and figures to fire a good shot in her U.S. debut.

Saturday’s result: Mo Forza ($7.60) sat a perfect trip and prevailed in the Hollywood Derby under Paco Lopez, who came to town and put on a riding clinic.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday or late Friday.

Laurel (4): $100,000 City of Laurel Stakes, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Honest Mischief ($2.80)

Laurel (5): $100,000 Thirty Eight Go Go Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Vault ($4.60)

Aqueduct (7): $125,000 Aqueduct Turf Sprint Championship, 6 furlongs on turf. Winner: Fully Vested ($5.10)

Laurel (6): $100,000 Richard W. Small Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Sunny Ridge ($6.80)

Aqueduct (8): Grade 3 $200,000 Discovery Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Performer ($6.40)

Laurel (7): $100,000 Safely Kept Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Needs Supervision ($6.00)

Del Mar (2): Grade 3 $100,000 Jimmy Durante Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Alms ($7.40)

Aqueduct (9): Grade 3 $400,000 Long Island Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 3/8 miles on turf. Winner: Si Que Es Buena ($4.60)

Del Mar (4): Red Carpet Handicap, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 3/8 miles. Winner: Zuzanna ($48.00)

Woodbine (8): $100,000 Sir Barton Stakes, Ont-breds 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Cooper Mike ($4.70)

Churchill (9): Grade 2 $250,000 Golden Rod Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Finite ($3.60)

Del Mar (6): Grade 2 $200,000 Seabiscuit Handicap, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Next Shares ($56.40)

Churchill (11): Grade 2 $250,000 Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Silver Prospector ($17.80)

Del Mar (8): Grade 1 $300,000 Hollywood Derby, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Mo Forza ($7.60)

Golden Gate (8): Grade 3 $100,000 Berkley Handicap, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Mugaritz ($4.40)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT:

12:37 Churchill (6): $105,000 allowance optional claimer, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Do Share (6-5)

12:44 Aqueduct (8): Grade 3 $200,000 Fall Highweight Handicap, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Recruiting Ready (9-5)

1:00 Del Mar (3): Grade 3 $100,000 Cecille B. DeMille Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Goliad (7-2)

2:00 Del Mar (5): Grade 2 $200,000 Hollywood Turf Cup Stakes, 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: United (5-2)

3:00 Del Mar (7): Grade 1 Matriarch Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on the turf. Favorite: Got Stormy (5-2)

Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day

FOURTH RACE: No. 1 Maurice Code (5-2)

He certainly looked like he was worth more than the $2,500 claiming tag that he carried in his last five-length wire-to-wire victory in the rapid time of 50.94 for 4 furlongs. He brought a prior three-way win streak from the Grants Pass circuit in Oregon and no trainer put in a claiming tag when he ran locally for $2,500. Now, trainer Jorge Rosales shows confidence by running him for $5,000 while catching a majority of rivals whose recent form is mediocre.

Final thoughts

