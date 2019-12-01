Racing! An early look at Kentucky Derby favorites

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we anoint the star of racing on Saturday at Del Mar the Kurt Hoover owned Zuzanna.
It’s been written here before that I’ve always thought, for the most part, Kentucky Derby future bets are for suckers. The idea of being able to handicap who will win a race essentially before any significant preps are run seems foolhardy. Actually, before any of the horses turn 3-years-old.
Then why am I always fascinated by them and write about them? It’s just interesting to get a pulse on who people think is the star of next May. We are currently in the midst of Future Pool 1 for the Derby and the winning sire of the Derby. It closes out at 3 p.m. PST on Sunday. It has been going on since Friday. There will be a total of four pools for the Derby.
So, with a cut off of one day to go (3 p.m. PST Sunday), here a look at who you folks think has the best shot on the first Saturday in May.
All other 3-year-old males, (6-5) morning line, 1-1 odds at 3 p.m. Saturday
Tiz the Law, trainer Braclay Tagg, (20-1), 8-1 (this was before he lost in the Kentucky Jockey Club)
Maxfield, Brendan Walsh, (15-1), 14-1
Dennis’ Moment, Dale Romans, (15-1), 12-1
Independence Hall, Michael Trombetta, (12-1), 15-1
Honor A.P., John Shirreffs, (20-1), 22-1
Eight Rings, Bob Baffert, (15-1), 23-1
Gouverneur Morris, Todd Pletcher, (20-1), 24-1
Structor, Chad Brown, (20-1), 28-1
Storm the Court, Peter Eurton, (12-1), 37-1
American Theorem, George Papaprodomou, (50-1), 43-1
Basin, Steve Asmussen, (15-1), 44-1
Thousand Words, Bob Baffert, (20-1), 44-1
Three Technique, Jeremiah Englehart, (50-1), 47-1
Green Light Go, Jim Jerkens, (50-1), 48-1
South Bend, Stanley Hough, (30-1), 50-1
Authentic, Bob Baffert, (20-1), 52-1
High Velocity, Bob Baffert, (20-1), 54-1
All 3-year-old fillies, (30-1), 58-1
Anneau d’Or, Blaine Wright, (20-1), 59-1
Answer In, Brad Cox, (50-1), 60-1
Great Power, Simon Callaghan, (50-1), 62-1
Wrecking Crew, Peter Miller, (50-1), 74-1
Scabbard, Eddie Kenneally, (50-1), 78-1
Another Hollendorfer death
Jerry Hollendorfer‘s chances of getting reinstated everywhere in California did not get any better on Saturday when Koa, a 3-year-old gelding, broke down during training at Del Mar on Saturday.
Del Mar and Los Alamitos are the two non-fair tracks that allowed him to train and race in the state. The Stronach Group, which owns Santa Anita and Golden Gate Fields, banned him after four horses at Santa Anita and two at Golden Gate died either racing or training this year.
It was the fifth death this meeting at Del Mar, two while racing, two while training and one after breaking down in a race but euthanized after complications from surgery.
Koa had won three races in 10 lifetime starts. He finished second in his last race, an allowance at Del Mar on Nov. 14.
Del Mar review
We’ve got lots to cover, so let’s get right to the recaps of Saturday’s four stakes races.
Grade 3 $100,000 Jimmy Durante Stakes: This was a race for 2-year-old fillies going a mile on the turf. Alms ran a perfect race, stalking on the rail and then moving forward entering the stretch and winning by 2 ¾ lengths.
Alms was a shipper for winning trainer Michael Stidham. She won her first race at Belmont and also won the Grade 3 Matron in New York. Alms paid $7.40, $4.80 and $3.00. Laura’s Light was second and favorite Princess Caroline finished third.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
James Barden (assistant to winning trainer Michael Stidham): “She shipped in very well and seems to like it here. We had her sister and we’ve had high hopes for her all along.”
Paco Lopez (winning jockey): “I had a perfect trip. Michael [Stidham] told me to get a spot behind the speed and it worked out. She came away from there well and we got a good spot. The course was good. I’d heard about all the rain here, but the course was very good. Not soft, just right. When I asked her she gave me a big kick.”
Grade 3 $100,000 Red Carpet Stakes. We can only start this recap with the fact that popular TVG broadcaster Kurt Hoover was one of the winning owners. Those of us that hang out in press boxes always find Kurt to be one of the nicest, most accommodating guys in the business. Plus, he was Todd Pletcher’s basketball coach way back when.
Oh, yeah, the horse. That was Zuzanna, who was the longest shot in this 1 3/8 mile race for fillies and mares on the turf. Zuzanna was an $8,000 claimer last year when Kurt and Brian Ferguson and Jeffrey Lambert headed the group that bought the mare.
Zuzanna, under a smart ride by Paco Lopez, bided her time near the back of the tightly grouped pack until the stretch when she went to the front and won by 1 ½ lengths. It was Zuzanna’s fourth win in ninth starts for the new ownership group and trainer Bob Hess. Zuzanna paid $48.00, $15.80 and $7.00. Curlin’s Journey was second and Vibrance finished third.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Bob Hess, Jr. (winning trainer): “I really wasn’t looking at this race. I had her on a plane next week to go to Florida for the claiming crown. But Kurt [Hoover] nudged me to go here. My reservation was that I’ve never trained an $8,000 claimer to win a Grade III. But on the other hand, we thought a mile and three eighths could work, she loves Del Mar and she really worked well over this turf course. To me, she’s an easy read; when she’s ready, she’s ready and she said, ‘Hey Bob, let’s run.’”
Paco Lopez (winning jockey): “Bob [Hess] told me I could put her anywhere I wanted to in the race. Front, back, inside, outside. He said this mare would run anywhere you wanted. So, I rode her with a lot of confidence. I had a bit of trouble on the turn (for home). Horses inside and outside me. But I got clear and she was game.”
Grade 2 $200,000 Seabiscuit Handicap: If Zuzanna wasn’t a long enough shot, Next Shares topped that with a win in this 1 1/16-mile race on the turf. Next Shares took advantage of fading horses in front of him, took the lead and had enough left to win by a half-length.
Next Shares paid $56.40, $14.40 and $8.00. Sacred Life was second and River Boyne finished third.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Richard Baltas (winning trainer): “I think for him it’s always good to have a little cut in the ground. He doesn’t like the firm turf, he likes it a little softer. It was very rewarding. I never gave up on him (one for seven in 2019). He just had a couple bad trips. I didn’t do any rain dances. I’m running seven or eight horses on the grass and those that like it will run well and those that don’t won’t. This horse was ready today and had a great trip.”
Jose Valdivia, Jr. (winning jockey): “I had to wait for room [on the turn]. I was between Flavien [Prat on River Boyne] and Johnny [Velazquez on Ritzy A.P.]. When Flavien went one way, I went the other. The hole opened up for me and this horse was there. I knew I was on a lot of horse all the way. I just needed a spot to run.”
Grade 1 $300,000 Hollywood Derby: The final stakes of the day was the third win for Paco Lopez when he rode Mo Forza in the 1 1/8-mile turf race for 3-year-olds. Mo Forza had a ground-saving trip and engaged Neptune’s Storm at the top of the stretch and won by three-quarters of a length. It was the third consecutive win for Mo Forza.
He paid $7.60, $4.60 and $3.40. Neptune’s Storm was second and Standard Deviation finished third.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Peter Miller (winning trainer): “Really nice horse and a super ride. He got banged pretty good coming out of the gate but he came back strong. I think it’s just maturity [in his last two starts]. I’d like to say it was some genius trainer move, but I’d be lying. I’ve always been high on this horse. He’s always shown a lot of ability but it has taken time for him to put it all together, but we knew he had it in him.”
Paco Lopez (winning jockey): “You can look good when you’re riding the best horse in the race. You’ve just got to get lucky. I was using my hands on him during the running. I took a bit of a hold on him. I think he liked my hands. When we made the lead, he was waiting. But we got busy. [Saturday] was a special day for me. Here I am. Del Mar. Big horses. Good jockeys. And I get to win three stakes. You’ve got to be lucky. I was [Saturday].”
Del Mar preview
It’s closing day at the shorter than expected Del Mar fall meeting. It was supposed to be 15 days and ended up being 13 with two weather-related cancellations. There are 10 races, with six of them on the turf. The grass races have huge fields in them. The few dirt races? Well, there are three with six or fewer entrants. There are three graded stakes, including a Grade 1. But before we get to the stakes, the fourth is a 6 ½ furlong allowance/optional claimer. Instagrand is the 6-5 favorite. There was a time when this was the hot Kentucky Derby horse. But he never made it to the Derby but did run on Derby Day with an eighth-place finish in the Pat Day Mile. This is his first race back since then, now running for trainer Don Chatios.
OK, on to the stakes.
Grade 3 $100,000 Cecille B. DeMille Stakes. This is for 2-year-olds going a mile on the turf. The favorite, at 7-2, is Goliad for trainer Richard Mandella and jockey Prat. Goliad is racing for the third time having won at Santa Anita and a second at Del Mar.
Hariboux, at 9-2, is the second favorite for Jeff Mullins and Drayden Van Dyke. He has won four of his seven races including a win over Goliad last out. He raced his first five races in England. Post is around 1 p.m.
Grade 2 $200,000 Hollywood Turf Cup. This one goes for 1 ½ miles on the turf and brings with it a field of 10. United is the 5-2 favorite with the same trainer-jockey combination as Goliad. This 4-year-old gelding is three-of-10 lifetime but is coming off an impressive second in the Breeders’ Cup Turf. He has not won at the stakes level.
The second favorite, at 7-2, is Cleopatra’s Strike for Phil D’Amato and Manuel Franco. This 6-year-old gelding has four wins in 25 starts and nine seconds. He is coming off a Grade 2 win in the John Henry Turf Cup at Santa Anita. He spent most of his career in Canada before coming to run for D’Amato. Post is around 2 p.m.
Grade 1 $300,000 Matriarch Stakes. This is a one-mile turf race for fillies and mares. The two favorites are both shippers. Get Stormy, at 5-2, is the favorite for Mark Casse and Tyler Gaffalione has come in ride her. She is seven-of-17 lifetime and is coming off a second in the Breeders’ Cup Mile, a turf race. She has won on the Grade 1 level at Saratoga.
Juliet Foxtrot is the 3-1 second choice. Since coming to the U.S. earlier this year from England, she has won three and finished second twice, which were her last two starts. She has won four-of-13 races including a Grade 3 at Arlington Park. She runs for Brad Cox and Florent Geroux is coming in to ride. Post is around 3 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 12 (1 also eligible), 5, 13, 5, 10, 6, 11, 12, 10, 12.
Bob Ike’s Dmr pick of the day
TENTH RACE: No. 7 Reducta (6-1)
Let’s try to close out the Del Mar fall meet with this European import from the Mark Glatt barn. She was beaten only a head in a 21-horse field in her last start in Ireland and lands top rider Flavien Prat for this. She gets Lasix and figures to fire a good shot in her U.S. debut.
Saturday’s result: Mo Forza ($7.60) sat a perfect trip and prevailed in the Hollywood Derby under Paco Lopez, who came to town and put on a riding clinic.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday or late Friday.
Laurel (4): $100,000 City of Laurel Stakes, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Honest Mischief ($2.80)
Laurel (5): $100,000 Thirty Eight Go Go Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Vault ($4.60)
Aqueduct (7): $125,000 Aqueduct Turf Sprint Championship, 6 furlongs on turf. Winner: Fully Vested ($5.10)
Laurel (6): $100,000 Richard W. Small Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Sunny Ridge ($6.80)
Aqueduct (8): Grade 3 $200,000 Discovery Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Performer ($6.40)
Laurel (7): $100,000 Safely Kept Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Needs Supervision ($6.00)
Del Mar (2): Grade 3 $100,000 Jimmy Durante Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Alms ($7.40)
Aqueduct (9): Grade 3 $400,000 Long Island Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 3/8 miles on turf. Winner: Si Que Es Buena ($4.60)
Del Mar (4): Red Carpet Handicap, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 3/8 miles. Winner: Zuzanna ($48.00)
Woodbine (8): $100,000 Sir Barton Stakes, Ont-breds 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Cooper Mike ($4.70)
Churchill (9): Grade 2 $250,000 Golden Rod Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Finite ($3.60)
Del Mar (6): Grade 2 $200,000 Seabiscuit Handicap, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Next Shares ($56.40)
Churchill (11): Grade 2 $250,000 Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Silver Prospector ($17.80)
Del Mar (8): Grade 1 $300,000 Hollywood Derby, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Mo Forza ($7.60)
Golden Gate (8): Grade 3 $100,000 Berkley Handicap, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Mugaritz ($4.40)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT:
12:37 Churchill (6): $105,000 allowance optional claimer, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Do Share (6-5)
12:44 Aqueduct (8): Grade 3 $200,000 Fall Highweight Handicap, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Recruiting Ready (9-5)
1:00 Del Mar (3): Grade 3 $100,000 Cecille B. DeMille Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Goliad (7-2)
2:00 Del Mar (5): Grade 2 $200,000 Hollywood Turf Cup Stakes, 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: United (5-2)
3:00 Del Mar (7): Grade 1 Matriarch Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on the turf. Favorite: Got Stormy (5-2)
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
FOURTH RACE: No. 1 Maurice Code (5-2)
He certainly looked like he was worth more than the $2,500 claiming tag that he carried in his last five-length wire-to-wire victory in the rapid time of 50.94 for 4 furlongs. He brought a prior three-way win streak from the Grants Pass circuit in Oregon and no trainer put in a claiming tag when he ran locally for $2,500. Now, trainer Jorge Rosales shows confidence by running him for $5,000 while catching a majority of rivals whose recent form is mediocre.
Final thoughts
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Del Mar Charts Results for Saturday, November 30.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 14th day of a 15-day meet. Cloudy & Fast
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 23.51 48.36 1:13.56 1:26.09 1:38.97
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Knifes Edge
|122
|5
|2
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1
|1–1
|1–1
|Gutierrez
|3.70
|4
|Itsthattime
|122
|4
|7
|5–½
|5–1
|4–3
|4–4
|2–½
|Bejarano
|5.80
|8
|Color War
|122
|8
|4
|4–1
|4–½
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–2½
|Maldonado
|1.70
|6
|Veinstrike
|120
|6
|8
|8
|7–½
|7–7
|5–5
|4–½
|Figueroa
|14.80
|1
|Taco Waco
|122
|1
|1
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–½
|5–8¾
|Espinoza
|16.00
|2
|K P Backtothewall
|122
|2
|6
|7–hd
|8
|8
|8
|6–3¾
|T Baze
|13.20
|7
|Jamason
|122
|7
|5
|6–6
|6–7
|5–½
|6–2
|7–6¾
|Cedillo
|6.90
|3
|Bean and the Bug
|122
|3
|3
|3–hd
|3–hd
|6–½
|7–½
|8
|Valdivia, Jr.
|5.80
|5
|KNIFES EDGE
|9.40
|4.60
|2.60
|4
|ITSTHATTIME
|6.20
|3.40
|8
|COLOR WAR
|2.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$20.40
|$2 QUINELLA (4-5)
|$25.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-8-6)
|$41.41
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-8)
|$29.85
Winner–Knifes Edge Ch.g.2 by First Samurai out of Heatinaheartbeat, by Unusual Heat. Bred by M. Auerbach, L.L.C., Marsha Naify,Barry Abrams & Onofrio Pecoraro (KY). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Decker Racing. Mutuel Pool $143,789 Exacta Pool $84,301 Quinella Pool $3,039 Superfecta Pool $40,892 Trifecta Pool $57,516. Scratched–none.
KNIFES EDGE stalked off the rail then bid outside a rival to press the pace, took the advantage nearing the stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch and held on gamely. ITSTHATTIME pulled his way between horses to stalk the pace, continued between rivals on the second turn and just off the rail into the stretch, split rivals in midstretch and gained the place inside. COLOR WAR four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep to the stretch, continued three wide in midstretch and was edged for second. VEINSTRIKE broke a bit slowly, settled outside a rival then just off the inside leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and had a mild bid in the drive. TACO WACO sped to the early lead and came off the rail, set a pressured pace a bit off the fence, fought back inside on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened late. K P BACKTOTHEWALL dropped back inside and saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and did not rally. JAMASON tugged his way along three deep into the first turn then stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. BEAN AND THE BUG saved ground stalking the pace, bid inside into the backstretch then steadied in tight, continued inside tracking the leaders, dropped back leaving the second turn and gave way.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Jimmy Durante Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.74 48.08 1:12.72 1:24.35 1:36.01
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Alms
|122
|1
|2
|3–1
|3–hd
|2–1
|1–½
|1–2¾
|Lopez
|2.70
|4
|Laura's Light
|120
|2
|7
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1
|2–2
|2–½
|Cedillo
|24.40
|12
|Princesa Caroline
|120
|9
|3
|6–1
|5–hd
|5–hd
|3–1½
|3–1½
|Castellano
|0.90
|5
|Croughavouke
|120
|3
|8
|7–½
|8–1
|7–1
|6–hd
|4–¾
|Prat
|6.00
|13
|Applecross
|120
|10
|10
|10–½
|11
|10–½
|8–2½
|5–½
|Franco
|31.10
|6
|Overjoyed
|120
|4
|1
|4–1
|4–1½
|4–½
|4–½
|6–1¾
|Smith
|19.70
|10
|A G Indy
|120
|8
|9
|2–½
|2–½
|3–½
|5–1
|7–1¾
|Bejarano
|33.40
|14
|Guitty
|120
|11
|11
|11
|10–½
|11
|10–2
|8–¾
|Van Dyke
|12.60
|7
|Homehome
|120
|5
|5
|5–½
|6–½
|6–2
|7–1½
|9–3¼
|Gutierrez
|123.60
|8
|Wise Rachel
|120
|6
|6
|9–hd
|9–hd
|9–hd
|11
|10–nk
|Talamo
|66.10
|9
|Seahawk Lisa
|120
|7
|4
|8–1
|7–1
|8–hd
|9–½
|11
|Velez
|138.20
|2
|ALMS
|7.40
|4.80
|3.00
|4
|LAURA'S LIGHT
|21.00
|8.20
|12
|PRINCESA CAROLINE
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2)
|$39.60
|$1 EXACTA (2-4)
|$63.70
|$2 QUINELLA (2-4)
|$83.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-12-5)
|$86.61
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-12)
|$118.60
Winner–Alms B.f.2 by City Zip out of Charity Belle, by Empire Maker. Bred by Godolphin (KY). Trainer: Michael Stidham. Owner: Godolphin, LLC. Mutuel Pool $414,035 Daily Double Pool $53,098 Exacta Pool $236,026 Quinella Pool $6,879 Superfecta Pool $99,365 Trifecta Pool $138,200. Scratched–Almost a Factor, Awesome Ella, Lookintogeteven.
ALMS stalked inside, bid alongside the pacesetter into the stretch to gain a short lead, inched away past midstretch and won clear under an energetic hand ride. LAURA'S LIGHT a bit fractious in the gate, had speed outside a rival then edged away and set the pace inside, fought back into the stretch and in midstretch and held second. PRINCESA CAROLINE angled in and stalked outside a rival to the stretch and continued willingly in the drive to be edged for the place. CROUGHAVOUKE (IRE) stalked inside then a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and was outfinished. APPLECROSS (IRE) broke a bit slowly, angled in and tugged between horses chasing the pace, split rivals in the drive and found her best stride late. OVERJOYED stalked outside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. A G INDY stalked outside a rival, bid alongside the pacesetter midway on the backstretch then stalked again outside the winner, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. GUITTY (FR) broke slowly, pulled her way along three deep and steadied leaving the first turn, chased three deep then angled in outside a rival into the stretch and lacked a rally. HOMEHOME angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and weakened. WISE RACHEL also angled in early and saved ground chasing the pace to the stretch and did not rally. SEAHAWK LISA chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and also lacked a rally.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 22.50 45.58 57.84 1:10.19
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Riding With Dino
|120
|7
|2
|1–½
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–1¼
|Cedillo
|3.30
|7
|Club Aspen
|115
|5
|5
|5–1½
|5–½
|3–1½
|2–2¼
|Velez
|7.80
|1
|I Will Not
|120
|1
|6
|4–1½
|3–hd
|2–½
|3–½
|Gutierrez
|4.80
|8
|Dapper
|120
|6
|3
|6–5
|6–5
|4–4
|4–6¼
|Franco
|6.20
|4
|Mr. Vitamin
|115
|3
|7
|7
|7
|6–hd
|5–½
|Diaz, Jr.
|47.10
|6
|Mandy
|117
|4
|4
|2–hd
|4–1½
|5–1½
|6–10¼
|Lopez
|9.30
|3
|Shuster
|120
|2
|1
|3–1
|2–hd
|7
|7
|Prat
|1.40
|9
|RIDING WITH DINO
|8.60
|4.80
|3.00
|7
|CLUB ASPEN
|7.40
|3.40
|1
|I WILL NOT
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-9)
|$42.40
|$1 EXACTA (9-7)
|$24.10
|$2 QUINELLA (7-9)
|$28.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-7-1-8)
|$32.37
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-7-1)
|$47.55
Winner–Riding With Dino B.c.2 by Vronsky out of Belloma, by Yankee Gentleman. Bred by George Krikorian (CA). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Paradise Farms Corp., Cady, Todd, Featherston, Roger and Lambert, Jeffrey. Mutuel Pool $316,921 Daily Double Pool $33,245 Exacta Pool $165,838 Quinella Pool $7,195 Superfecta Pool $76,363 Trifecta Pool $113,364. Scratched–Pastor Mike, Square Deal.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-9) paid $36.40. Pick Three Pool $99,160.
RIDING WITH DINO sped to the early lead and angled in, set a pressured pace off the rail then between horses, inched away and angled in on the turn and held on gamely under urging. CLUB ASPEN stalked off the rail then outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the place. I WILL NOT saved ground stalking the winner, came out into the stretch and held third. DAPPER settled off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn, continued along the rail in the stretch and was edged for the show. MR. VITAMIN broke a bit slowly, settled off the inside, angled to the rail on the turn, came out some in the stretch and lacked a rally. MANDY pressed the pace three deep then stalked three wide on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. SHUSTER prompted the pace between horses then stalked between foes on the turn and into the stretch and gave way. HAND TIMED.
FOURTH RACE.
1 3/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Red Carpet H.'. Stakes. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.44 49.17 1:14.74 1:39.70 2:04.06 2:16.29
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|¼
|½
|¾
|1 Mile
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Zuzanna
|115
|7
|6–4
|6–4
|6–4
|5–1½
|2–2
|1–1½
|Lopez
|23.00
|5
|Curlin's Journey
|118
|5
|7
|7
|7
|7
|6–2½
|2–hd
|Fuentes
|17.70
|1
|Vibrance
|112
|1
|3–½
|3–1
|3–½
|4–hd
|4–hd
|3–ns
|Velazquez
|7.30
|3
|Strike At Dawn
|116
|3
|2–1
|2–½
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–hd
|4–1
|Van Dyke
|3.70
|4
|Tiny Tina
|117
|4
|5–½
|5–1
|5–hd
|6–3½
|3–hd
|5–5
|Franco
|11.50
|6
|Keeper Ofthe Stars
|120
|6
|4–1
|4–1
|4–1
|3–hd
|7
|6–2½
|Cedillo
|1.20
|2
|Lostintranzlation
|118
|2
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–1
|1–½
|5–½
|7
|Prat
|3.10
|7
|ZUZANNA
|48.00
|15.80
|7.00
|5
|CURLIN'S JOURNEY
|13.80
|6.40
|1
|VIBRANCE
|5.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-7)
|$248.20
|$1 EXACTA (7-5)
|$184.30
|$2 QUINELLA (5-7)
|$164.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-1-3)
|$684.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-1)
|$924.30
Winner–Zuzanna B.m.5 by Wilburn out of Zaphia, by Bernstein. Bred by Mike Bilbrey (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Ferguson, Brian, Hoover, Kurt, Lambert, Jeffrey, Rodriguez, Larry and Toland, Robert. Mutuel Pool $326,462 Daily Double Pool $30,973 Exacta Pool $155,836 Quinella Pool $5,694 Superfecta Pool $57,894 Trifecta Pool $98,388. Scratched–Siberian Iris (IRE).
50-Cent Pick Three (2-9-7) paid $228.10. Pick Three Pool $63,218.
ZUZANNA chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival, split horses into the final turn, continued outside a foe, came out some in the stretch, bid outside the leader in midstretch, gained the advantage under urging past midstretch, inched away in deep stretch and held gamely under steady handling late. CURLIN'S JOURNEY settled just off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch, was in tight off heels in midstretch then steadied in tight off heels in deep stretch, came but for room and got up for the place three deep on the line. VIBRANCE saved ground chasing the pace, split horses in midstretch and edged a rival for third inside. STRIKE AT DAWN stalked outside a rival, bid alongside the pacesetter into the final turn, took the lead nearing the stretch, inched away, fought back in the final furlong, could not match the winner in the final sixteenth and was edged for the show between horses. TINY TINA saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the final turn and three deep into the stretch and was outfinished. KEEPER OFTHE STARS stalked outside a rival then three deep into and on the last turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. LOSTINTRANZLATION had speed between rivals then set the pace inside, fought back leaving the backstretch and on the final turn and weakened in the stretch.
FIFTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.12 48.28 1:12.44 1:36.96 1:43.51
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Platinum Equity
|122
|6
|1
|3–1
|3–1½
|3–1
|1–1½
|1–2¼
|Pereira
|3.40
|7
|Order and Law
|115
|7
|4
|5–2
|5–6
|5–4½
|3–½
|2–¾
|Velez
|5.00
|3
|Hardboot
|124
|3
|3
|4–1½
|4–1
|4–½
|5–5
|3–½
|Gutierrez
|7.00
|5
|Cabin John
|124
|5
|2
|2–½
|2–½
|2–½
|4–1
|4–hd
|Figueroa
|15.40
|4
|Boogalute
|122
|4
|5
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–hd
|5–5¼
|Prat
|2.60
|1
|Justinian
|120
|1
|7
|6–2
|6–1½
|6–4½
|6–6
|6–5¼
|Van Dyke
|2.10
|2
|Original Intent
|122
|2
|6
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Valdivia, Jr.
|61.60
|6
|PLATINUM EQUITY
|8.80
|4.60
|3.00
|7
|ORDER AND LAW
|6.00
|3.80
|3
|HARDBOOT
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6)
|$241.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-7)
|$19.20
|$2 QUINELLA (6-7)
|$23.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-3-5)
|$34.65
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-3)
|$37.55
Winner–Platinum Equity Dbb.g.4 by Stay Thirsty out of Side Venture, by Touch Gold. Bred by Don Ameche III & Hayden Noriega (KY). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Guido Racing LLC, Cimino, Michael and Rexius, Kurt. Mutuel Pool $370,931 Daily Double Pool $36,610 Exacta Pool $154,844 Quinella Pool $6,499 Superfecta Pool $60,879 Trifecta Pool $98,583. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (9-7-6) paid $285.95. Pick Three Pool $74,567. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-9-7-6) 4 correct paid $919.20. Pick Four Pool $338,891. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-2-9-7-6) 5 correct paid $5,442.85. Pick Five Pool $761,015.
PLATINUM EQUITY pressed the pace three deep, took the advantage in upper stretch, inched away under some urging in midstretch while drifting in and won clear. ORDER AND LAW stalked outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, also drifted in and gained the place. HARDBOOT saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and was edged for second. CABIN JOHN prompted the pace between horses, continued between foes in midstretch and was edged for the show. BOOGALUTE speed to the early lead a bit off the rail then angled in and set a pressured pace inside, fought back into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor share late. JUSTINIAN stumbled at the start to be away slowly, came off the rail and chased just off the fence, swung out into the stretch and lacked a rally. ORIGINAL INTENT angled in nearing the first turn and saved ground off the pace to the stretch and also lacked a rally.
SIXTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Seabiscuit H.'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.51 47.96 1:12.11 1:35.97 1:42.00
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Next Shares
|120
|3
|9
|6–1
|5–hd
|5–hd
|2–1
|1–½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|27.20
|5
|Sacred Life
|119
|5
|8
|7–1
|7–hd
|7–½
|7–1
|2–hd
|Castellano
|1.50
|1
|River Boyne
|120
|1
|5
|2–hd
|2–hd
|3–1
|3–hd
|3–1½
|Prat
|9.10
|6
|Majestic Eagle
|119
|6
|4
|4–1
|4–2
|4–hd
|5–hd
|4–hd
|Bejarano
|44.30
|7
|Prince Earl
|120
|7
|6
|5–hd
|6–1½
|6–1
|6–1
|5–½
|Franco
|3.70
|4
|Om
|120
|4
|1
|1–3
|1–1
|1–1
|1–½
|6–¾
|Lopez
|3.20
|10
|Andesh
|117
|9
|3
|9
|9
|9
|9
|7–hd
|Talamo
|46.00
|2
|Ritzy A. P.
|118
|2
|7
|3–1½
|3–1½
|2–½
|4–hd
|8–1
|Velazquez
|13.20
|8
|Ronald R
|119
|8
|2
|8–½
|8–1½
|8–2
|8–1½
|9
|Van Dyke
|9.70
|3
|NEXT SHARES
|56.40
|14.40
|8.00
|5
|SACRED LIFE (FR)
|3.40
|2.60
|1
|RIVER BOYNE (IRE)
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3)
|$244.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$98.40
|$2 QUINELLA (3-5)
|$60.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-1-6)
|$603.41
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-1)
|$266.50
Winner–Next Shares Dbb.g.6 by Archarcharch out of Two Dot Slew, by Evansville Slew. Bred by Buck Pond Farm, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Baltas, Debby, Baltas, Richard, Dunn, Christopher T., Iavarone, Jules, Iavarone, Michael, McClanahan. Mutuel Pool $526,276 Daily Double Pool $49,101 Exacta Pool $259,141 Quinella Pool $8,258 Superfecta Pool $100,939 Trifecta Pool $159,936. Scratched–Cleopatra's Strike.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-6-3) paid $1,239.35. Pick Three Pool $89,360.
NEXT SHARES saved ground stalking the pace, awaited room leaving the second turn, came out a bit then angled back in entering the stretch, bid inside to gain the lead past the eighth pole, inched clear under urging and held on gamely. SACRED LIFE (FR) chased between horses then outside a rival, continued inside on the backstretch and second turn, lacked room off heels leaving that turn, came out and waited off heels into the stretch, came out again in midstretch and closed willingly outside. RIVER BOYNE (IRE) stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch, was between horses in midstretch and finished willingly. MAJESTIC EAGLE chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, continued between horses through the final furlong and also went on willingly late. PRINCE EARL angled in after the chute and chased three deep then outside a rival, swung out four wide into the stretch and was outfinished. OM pulled his way to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, shifted in and brushed the rail into the first turn, continued in front just off the inside, battled outside the winner in midstretch and weakened some late. ANDESH (IRE) angled in after the chute and saved ground off the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and was outfinished. RITZY A. P. close up stalking the pace outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. RONALD R (IRE) chased three deep early then outside a rival, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally.
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.04 44.85 57.06 1:09.72
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Golden Principal
|120
|7
|4
|2–3
|1–3
|1–2½
|1–1½
|Van Dyke
|0.50
|6
|Classy Ruler
|120
|4
|6
|5–1
|3–3
|2–5
|2–3¼
|Smith
|4.80
|10
|Gidgetta
|120
|8
|5
|6–½
|6–1½
|5–2½
|3–1¼
|Prat
|16.30
|8
|Night On the Town
|120
|6
|1
|3–hd
|5–1½
|4–hd
|4–¾
|Velazquez
|16.00
|7
|Drama for Mama
|115
|5
|3
|4–hd
|4–½
|3–½
|5–11½
|Velez
|15.20
|5
|Danceformunny
|120
|3
|8
|7–3½
|7–12
|7–12
|6–6½
|Bejarano
|13.70
|3
|Violent Speed
|120
|1
|7
|8
|8
|8
|7–1½
|Roman
|39.80
|4
|Diggin Gold
|120
|2
|2
|1–1
|2–2
|6–2
|8
|Cedillo
|8.70
|9
|GOLDEN PRINCIPAL
|3.00
|2.40
|2.10
|6
|CLASSY RULER
|4.80
|3.20
|10
|GIDGETTA
|4.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-9)
|$111.80
|$1 EXACTA (9-6)
|$5.70
|$2 QUINELLA (6-9)
|$8.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-6-10-8)
|$18.94
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-6-10)
|$20.45
Winner–Golden Principal Dbb.f.2 by Constitution out of Gold D' Medaglia, by Medaglia d'Oro. Bred by CESA Farm (FL). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E. and Weitman, Paul. Mutuel Pool $410,338 Daily Double Pool $44,952 Exacta Pool $212,869 Quinella Pool $7,488 Superfecta Pool $88,666 Trifecta Pool $125,406. Scratched–Colombian Gold, Crazy Speighty.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-3-9) paid $143.45. Pick Three Pool $97,560.
GOLDEN PRINCIPAL stalked off the rail, took the lead and kicked clear on the turn, continued a bit off the rail into the stretch and held sway under left handed urging. CLASSY RULER angled in and stalked inside, came out leaving the turn and a bit wide into the stretch and closed the gap to the winner to be second best. GIDGETTA chased outside and alongside a rival on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and bested the others. NIGHT ON THE TOWN stalked three deep then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. DRAMA FOR MAMA was in a good position stalking the pace between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch, found the inside in the drive and did not rally. DANCEFORMUNNY hopped in a bit of a slow start, settled outside a rival then just off the rail, angled in on the turn and weakened. VIOLENT SPEED also broke a bit slowly, dropped back inside without early speed and failed to menace. DIGGIN GOLD pulled to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, dueled briefly along the rail on the turn and gave way.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $300,000. 'Hollywood Derby'. Stakes. 3 year olds. Time 23.90 48.22 1:12.44 1:36.62 1:48.57
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Mo Forza
|122
|1
|11
|3–hd
|3–½
|3–1
|2–3
|1–¾
|Lopez
|2.80
|5
|Neptune's Storm
|122
|4
|5
|1–½
|1–½
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–½
|Cedillo
|5.10
|9
|Standard Deviation
|122
|8
|9
|9–hd
|10–2½
|10–½
|4–hd
|3–1½
|Velazquez
|7.80
|4
|Digital Age
|122
|3
|2
|7–½
|7–hd
|8–hd
|8–hd
|4–1¼
|Castellano
|4.30
|13
|Succeedandsurpass
|122
|12
|4
|6–1
|6–1½
|7–1
|3–hd
|5–1¼
|Bejarano
|10.90
|12
|Originaire
|122
|11
|8
|12
|12
|12
|7–½
|6–ns
|Figueroa
|59.10
|7
|Proud Pedro
|122
|6
|12
|10–2
|9–½
|5–hd
|6–1
|7–¾
|Pereira
|66.40
|8
|Henley's Joy
|122
|7
|3
|8–2½
|8–1
|9–1½
|9–½
|8–¾
|Van Dyke
|8.50
|6
|Nolde
|122
|5
|6
|5–hd
|5–hd
|6–1
|5–hd
|9–2¼
|Espinoza
|10.20
|11
|Mr Dumas
|122
|10
|1
|4–1
|4–2
|4–½
|10–½
|10–ns
|Rocco, Jr.
|17.40
|10
|Moody Jim
|122
|9
|7
|11–2½
|11–2½
|11–2
|12
|11–3¼
|Prat
|12.80
|3
|Uncle Bull
|122
|2
|10
|2–2
|2–1
|2–1
|11–1
|12
|Talamo
|40.20
|1
|MO FORZA
|7.60
|4.60
|3.40
|5
|NEPTUNE'S STORM
|6.40
|4.20
|9
|STANDARD DEVIATION
|5.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-1)
|$11.40
|$1 EXACTA (1-5)
|$18.60
|$2 QUINELLA (1-5)
|$19.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-9-4)
|$45.35
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-9)
|$51.00
Winner–Mo Forza B.c.3 by Uncle Mo out of Inflamed, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Bardy Farm (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Bardy Farm and OG Boss. Mutuel Pool $712,937 Daily Double Pool $55,157 Exacta Pool $374,952 Quinella Pool $11,831 Superfecta Pool $157,119 Trifecta Pool $234,980. Scratched–Kingly.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-9-1) paid $123.00. Pick Three Pool $105,273.
MO FORZA bumped after the start, pulled his way along inside then saved ground stalking the pace, bid alongside the runner-up into the stretch, gained a slim advantage in midstretch and gamely prevailed under a vigorous hand ride. NEPTUNE'S STORM had speed between horses then angled in and set a pressured pace inside, inched clear on the second turn and fought back along the rail through the stretch. STANDARD DEVIATION chased outside a rival then inside on the backstretch and second turn, came out past midstretch and finished well. DIGITAL AGE (IRE) angled in and stalked inside, came out on the second turn, lacked room off heels four wide into the stretch, came out again and finished with interest. SUCCEEDANDSURPASS (IRE) chased outside then alongside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and was outfinished. ORIGINAIRE (IRE) settled a bit off the rail then inside came out into the stretch and found his best stride late. PROUD PEDRO (FR) angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside on the second turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. HENLEY'S JOY chased outside then alongside a rival, went three wide on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and could not summon the necessary late kick. NOLDE chased inside then a bit off the rail, went between horses leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late response. MR DUMAS stalked outside then alongside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and did not rally. MOODY JIM (IRE) bobbled some at the break, settled a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the second turn and three wide into the stretch, lacked room off heels in midstretch, came out for room and did not rally. UNCLE BULL bumped with the winner after the start, pulled between horses then pressed the pace outside the runner-up, fell back some on the second turn, dropped back into the stretch and weakened.
NINTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 21.73 44.96 57.42 1:04.00
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Dark Hedges
|122
|1
|5
|1–½
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–¾
|Figueroa
|21.00
|9
|Jen Go Unchained
|122
|8
|3
|7–3½
|6–hd
|4–1½
|2–ns
|Delgadillo
|4.60
|7
|Surprise Fashion
|122
|6
|8
|8
|8
|6–1
|3–1¼
|Fuentes
|15.20
|8
|Golden Image
|112
|7
|6
|5–1
|2–hd
|2–½
|4–1¼
|Donoe
|130.40
|5
|Reedley
|122
|4
|7
|4–hd
|3–hd
|3–hd
|5–2¼
|Prat
|1.20
|6
|Big Barrel
|119
|5
|4
|6–1½
|7–3½
|7–2
|6–½
|Velez
|10.90
|4
|Saddle Bar
|122
|3
|1
|3–hd
|4–1
|5–½
|7–5½
|Cedillo
|7.70
|2
|Eskimo Roses
|124
|2
|2
|2–hd
|5–1
|8
|8
|Maldonado
|3.10
|1
|DARK HEDGES
|44.00
|14.60
|13.40
|9
|JEN GO UNCHAINED
|5.20
|4.60
|7
|SURPRISE FASHION
|6.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1)
|$243.00
|$1 EXACTA (1-9)
|$141.80
|$2 QUINELLA (1-9)
|$152.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-9-7-8)
|$1,162.15
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-9-7)
|$390.80
Winner–Dark Hedges Dbb.g.3 by Giant's Causeway out of Pay Lady, by Seeking the Gold. Bred by Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing, Homme, Eric and Nentwig, Michael. Mutuel Pool $429,022 Daily Double Pool $50,149 Exacta Pool $231,318 Quinella Pool $6,814 Superfecta Pool $116,517 Trifecta Pool $156,968. Claimed–Reedley by Big Iron Racing, LLC. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Scratched–Temple Knights.
50-Cent Pick Three (9-1-1) paid $64.55. Pick Three Pool $70,449.
DARK HEDGES had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away on the turn, got clear in the stretch and held on gamely under urging. JEN GO UNCHAINED chased off the rail then angled in leaving the backstretch, saved ground on the turn and into the stretch, came out in deep stretch and finished willingly between foes. SURPRISE FASHION chased off the rail early then inside, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and closed gamely late. GOLDEN IMAGE went up five wide to press the pace then stalked four wide on the turn and into the stretch and was outfinished. REEDLEY dueled four wide between horses then stalked between foes on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed response in the drive. BIG BARREL bobbled some at the start, chased off the rail then outside on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in and did not rally. SADDLE BAR dueled three deep between horses, stalked between foes then a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. ESKIMO ROSES went up between rivals to duel for the lead, fell back a bit off the rail on the turn and also weakened.
TENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 23.00 47.37 1:12.79 1:25.27 1:37.31
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Impossible Task
|120
|2
|1
|2–2
|2–1½
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–1
|Velazquez
|3.80
|13
|Tizamagician
|120
|6
|3
|3–1½
|3–½
|3–3
|2–½
|2–1¾
|Espinoza
|1.30
|2
|Eddy Forever
|120
|1
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–8
|3–8½
|Van Dyke
|5.20
|14
|Ekklesia
|120
|7
|6
|5–1½
|5–1½
|4–½
|4–hd
|4–1¾
|Gutierrez
|26.50
|5
|Forever Poe
|120
|4
|5
|7
|7
|6–½
|6–3
|5–1¼
|Smith
|3.50
|4
|K P All Systems Go
|120
|3
|4
|4–hd
|4–hd
|5–2
|5–1
|6–8
|T Baze
|7.60
|10
|Landaa
|120
|5
|7
|6–1
|6–3½
|7
|7
|7
|Pereira
|43.70
|3
|IMPOSSIBLE TASK
|9.60
|4.40
|3.00
|13
|TIZAMAGICIAN
|2.80
|2.20
|2
|EDDY FOREVER
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3)
|$272.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-13)
|$14.10
|$2 QUINELLA (3-13)
|$12.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-13-2-14)
|$38.46
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-13-2-14-5)
|$1,082.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-13-2)
|$27.45
Winner–Impossible Task Grr.g.2 by Liam's Map out of Spelling, by Alphabet Soup. Bred by Farfellow Farms Ltd. (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $419,898 Daily Double Pool $137,566 Exacta Pool $192,350 Quinella Pool $5,875 Superfecta Pool $88,331 Super High Five Pool $22,829 Trifecta Pool $116,900. Scratched–Champers, Cosmo, Dude's Dream, Fredericktown, Media Blitz, My Sunshine, One Fast Bro.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-1-3) paid $416.65. Pick Three Pool $163,528. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/2/9-1/2-1-3) 4 correct paid $479.30. Pick Four Pool $847,527. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-1/2/9-1/2-1-3) 5 correct paid $16,005.50. Pick Five Pool $755,006. $2 Pick Six (6-3-1/2/9-1/2-1-3) 5 out of 6 paid $1,283.80. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (6-3-1/2/9-1/2-1-3) 6 correct paid $428,459.40. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $426,166. $1 Place Pick All 9 out of 10 paid $15,207.90. Place Pick All Pool $19,927.
IMPOSSIBLE TASK dueled outside a rival, bumped with that one in upper stretch, took a short lead between horses nearing midstretch and inched away late under urging. TIZAMAGICIAN pulled and stalked off the rail then three deep leaving the backstretch, continued off the rail then three wide into the stretch, bid outside foes in midstretch but could not quite match the winner late. EDDY FOREVER had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back into the stretch, bumped with the winner in upper stretch, continued willingly past midstretch and clearly bested the others. EKKLESIA stalked outside then alongside a rival, continued between foes leaving the backstretch and into the second turn and alongside a rival leaving that turn and weakened. FOREVER POE chased between horses early then a bit off the rail, swung three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. K P ALL SYSTEMS GO bobbled at the start, saved ground stalking the pace to the stretch and weakened. LANDAA three deep into the first turn, chased off the rail, angled in a bit off the fence leaving the second turn and gave way in the stretch. HAND TIMED.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|6,027
|$961,229
|Inter-Track
|7,071
|$4,260,486
|Out of State
|N/A
|$10,499,045
|TOTAL
|13,098
|$15,720,760
Del Mar Entries for Sunday, December 1.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 15th day of a 15-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Big Runnuer
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Victor L. Garcia
|6-1
|2
|Cupid's Claws
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|12-1
|3
|Wound Tight
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|7-2
|4
|Colosi
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|5
|Soul Beam
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Jorge Periban
|20-1
|6
|Three Ay Em
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|7
|Battle of Memphis
|Tyler Gaffalione
|122
|Steven Miyadi
|8-1
|8
|Farquhar
|Jorge Velez
|115
|Vladimir Cerin
|15-1
|9
|Channel Crossing
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|15-1
|10
|Hermaphrodite
|John Velazquez
|119
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
|11
|Captivate
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Mike Puype
|15-1
|12
|Musawaat
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Mike Puype
|4-1
|Also Eligible
|13
|Play Money
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|David E. Hofmans
|20-1
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Too Hot for Curlin
|Manuel Franco
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|7-2
|2
|Miss Stormy D
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Carla Gaines
|3-1
|3
|Sunny Dale
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|6-5
|4
|Surreptitious
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Leonard Powell
|8-1
|5
|Miss Tokyo
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Cecil B. DeMille Stakes'. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Hit the Road
|Victor Espinoza
|124
|Dan Blacker
|5-1
|2
|Encoder
|John Velazquez
|124
|John W. Sadler
|8-1
|3
|Kanderel
|Jorge Velez
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|5-1
|4
|Hariboux
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|9-2
|5
|Albert Park
|Florent Geroux
|122
|Michael Stidham
|12-1
|6
|Fore Left
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|7
|Goliad
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|7-2
|8
|Liar Liar
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Richard Baltas
|12-1
|9
|War Beast
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|20-1
|10
|Midnight Jostar
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|118
|Patrick Gallagher
|20-1
|11
|Smooth Like Strait
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|12-1
|12
|Last Opportunity
|Manuel Franco
|120
|Neil D. Drysdale
|15-1
|13
|Go Time
|Paco Lopez
|118
|Peter Miller
|20-1
FOURTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|California Street
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Patrick Gallagher
|5-1
|2
|Much Better
|Drayden Van Dyke
|118
|Bob Baffert
|7-5
|3
|Instagrand
|Mike Smith
|118
|Don Chatlos
|6-5
|4
|Horse Greedy
|Jorge Velez
|115
|John W. Sadler
|5-1
|62,500
|5
|Lil Milo
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Alfredo Marquez
|12-1
FIFTH RACE.
1½ Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Hollywood Turf Cup'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Ward 'n Jerry
|Florent Geroux
|122
|Mike Puype
|15-1
|2
|Brown Storm
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Michael W. McCarthy
|15-1
|3
|Zestful
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Mark Glatt
|8-1
|4
|High Promise
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Patrick Gallagher
|15-1
|5
|Chosen Vessel
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Craig Dollase
|20-1
|6
|Cleopatra's Strike
|Manuel Franco
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|7-2
|7
|Oscar Dominguez
|John Velazquez
|122
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|8
|Itsinthepost
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Jeff Mullins
|5-1
|9
|Overdue
|Mike Smith
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|5-1
|10
|United
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|5-2
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Check Six
|Jorge Velez
|115
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|10-1
|12,500
|2
|Tiki Bar Logic
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|William Spawr
|4-1
|12,500
|3
|Cee Sam's Girl
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|12-1
|12,500
|4
|Tiz Toffee
|Agapito Delgadillo
|120
|Jonathan Wong
|2-1
|12,500
|5
|Road Test
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Rosemary Trela
|5-2
|12,500
|6
|Big Base
|Heriberto Figueroa
|120
|Peter Miller
|5-2
|12,500
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $300,000. 'Matriarch Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Storm the Hill
|Rafael Bejarano
|123
|Philip D'Amato
|20-1
|2
|Lakerball
|Evin Roman
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|30-1
|3
|Significant Form
|John Velazquez
|123
|Chad C. Brown
|9-2
|4
|Mucho Unusual
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Tim Yakteen
|15-1
|5
|Toinette
|Flavien Prat
|123
|Neil D. Drysdale
|7-2
|6
|Simply Breathless
|Drayden Van Dyke
|123
|Neil D. Drysdale
|15-1
|7
|Got Stormy
|Tyler Gaffalione
|123
|Mark E. Casse
|5-2
|8
|Painting Corners
|Paco Lopez
|123
|Peter Miller
|30-1
|9
|Daddy Is a Legend
|Manuel Franco
|123
|George Weaver
|8-1
|10
|Giza Goddess
|Brice Blanc
|120
|John A. Shirreffs
|20-1
|11
|Juliet Foxtrot
|Florent Geroux
|123
|Brad H. Cox
|3-1
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Perfect Affection
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|20-1
|2
|Bill the Commish
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|12-1
|3
|Squared Straight
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|4
|Chipper
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Mark Glatt
|5-2
|5
|Very Irish
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Cesar DeAlba
|12-1
|6
|Summer Fire
|Paco Lopez
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|3-1
|7
|Minimal Mistake
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Edward R. Freeman
|20-1
|8
|Audace
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Mike Puype
|6-1
|9
|U. S. Danger
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|George Papaprodromou
|12-1
|10
|Coalinga Road
|Florent Geroux
|122
|Carla Gaines
|8-1
|11
|Hawk Hill
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Ed Moger, Jr.
|20-1
|12
|Rookie Mistake
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
NINTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Hit the Seam
|Mario Gutierrez
|121
|Edward R. Freeman
|8-1
|40,000
|2
|Tiger Dad
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|Carla Gaines
|5-1
|3
|Rigoletto
|Eswan Flores
|124
|John W. Sadler
|20-1
|4
|Dreams of Valor
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Craig Dollase
|20-1
|40,000
|5
|Awesome Heights
|Jorge Velez
|119
|Genaro Vallejo
|8-1
|40,000
|6
|Erotic
|Tyler Baze
|121
|Jack Carava
|12-1
|7
|Blackout
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Peter Miller
|5-1
|40,000
|8
|Freiburg
|Abel Cedillo
|121
|Mark Glatt
|6-1
|9
|Stop the Violence
|Paco Lopez
|124
|Peter Miller
|9-2
|40,000
|10
|Wildman Jack
|Rafael Bejarano
|119
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
TENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Richies Noble Girl
|Manuel Franco
|120
|Richard Baltas
|12-1
|2
|M Is for Magic
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Neil D. Drysdale
|9-2
|3
|Antigone
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|8-1
|4
|Sassyserb
|Tyler Gaffalione
|120
|Anna Meah
|8-1
|5
|Big Time Grammy
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Tim Yakteen
|6-1
|6
|Reducta
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Mark Glatt
|6-1
|7
|Awesome Ella
|Paco Lopez
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|7-2
|8
|Cherokee Maiden
|Heriberto Figueroa
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|12-1
|9
|Noble Hearted
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Peter Eurton
|20-1
|10
|Augure
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Richard E. Mandella
|20-1
|11
|Lookintogeteven
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|James M. Cassidy
|5-1
|12
|Parkour
|John Velazquez
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|10-1