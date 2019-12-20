Joquarri Price becomes eighth linebacker to sign with UCLA

UCLA added an eighth linebacker to its recruiting class Friday when the school announced the signing of Joquarri Price, a three-star prospect from Mesa (Ariz.) Desert Ridge High who had previously been committed to San Diego State.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Price tallied 85 tackles and 15 sacks last season, leading his state high school division in the latter category.

Price joins linebacker recruits Choe Bryant-Strother of Greater Atlanta Christian School, Myles Jackson of Dacula (Ga.) Mill Creek High, Kenny Mestidor of Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas Moore School, Ioholani Raass of Lehi (Utah) Skyridge, Damian Sellers of Chandler (Ariz.) Saguaro, Jeremiah Trojan of Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton and Caleb Johnson of Fullerton College in helping the Bruins replenish their ranks at the position after losing all four starters from last season.

Advertisement

Linebacker was the biggest position of need for a team coming off a 4-8 season in which it surrendered 34.8 points per game, ranking No. 115 out of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams.