Sports

Joquarri Price becomes eighth linebacker to sign with UCLA

UCLA players run onto the field before a game at the Rose Bowl.
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Dec. 20, 2019
11:46 AM
Joquarri Price, a three-star prospect from Arizona who had been committed to San Diego State, has instead joined UCLA’s recruiting class. — 

UCLA added an eighth linebacker to its recruiting class Friday when the school announced the signing of Joquarri Price, a three-star prospect from Mesa (Ariz.) Desert Ridge High who had previously been committed to San Diego State.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Price tallied 85 tackles and 15 sacks last season, leading his state high school division in the latter category.

Price joins linebacker recruits Choe Bryant-Strother of Greater Atlanta Christian School, Myles Jackson of Dacula (Ga.) Mill Creek High, Kenny Mestidor of Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas Moore School, Ioholani Raass of Lehi (Utah) Skyridge, Damian Sellers of Chandler (Ariz.) Saguaro, Jeremiah Trojan of Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton and Caleb Johnson of Fullerton College in helping the Bruins replenish their ranks at the position after losing all four starters from last season.

Linebacker was the biggest position of need for a team coming off a 4-8 season in which it surrendered 34.8 points per game, ranking No. 115 out of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams.

SportsUCLA Sports
Ben Bolch
Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.
