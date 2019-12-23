Will Lamar Jackson play Week 17? Ravens coach John Harbaugh might have offered a clue

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Sunday that no decision has been made on whether star quarterback Lamar Jackson will play next week in the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But Harbaugh may have inadvertently indicated to reporters how he feels about the situation — and Steelers fans may have reason to be psyched.

When discussing Jackson’s passing skills, Harbaugh brought up the second-year quarterback’s touchdown-to-interception ratio — 36 to 6 — but needed help coming up with the second number. This is how he phrased his question:

“How many interceptions did he have? For the season?”

Harbaugh seems to be referring to Jackson’s regular season as if it’s already over, even though there’s still a game left on the schedule. It’s a game that means nothing to the Ravens as far as their playoff standings go after they locked up the top seed in the AFC with a 31-15 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The Steelers, on the other hand, need a win — paired with a Tennessee Titans loss — just to get into the playoffs. The Ravens certainly would love to ruin the postseason hopes of their bitter AFC North rivals. And, with a bye during the first round of the playoffs, they might be a bit hesitant to give Jackson two weeks off and possibly disrupt the momentum of what appears to be an MVP season.

But are either of those good enough reasons to risk losing the most important guy on their team to injury in an otherwise meaningless game?

Jackson indicated that he wants to participate.

“Of course I want to play,” he said. “No doubt.”

But he added that he’s fine with whatever Harbaugh decides.

“It’s up to Coach,” Jackson said. “I’m chilling.”

Harbaugh said he’d discuss the matter with the team’s leaders Monday and promised that “we’ll be forthright in how we plan to do it.”

“No matter what we do, the emphasis is going to be on winning the football game,” said Harbaugh, whose 13-2 team has already set a franchise record for wins in a season. “We want to win the football game. We want that 14th win. There’s no doubt about that.”