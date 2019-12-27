College football roundup: Brian Lewerke leads Michigan State to Pinstripe Bowl win

Brian Lewerke threw for 320 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score in Michigan State’s 27-21 victory over Wake Forest on Friday night in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in New York.

Lewerke threw a 10-yard pass to wide receiver Cody White in the third quarter to put the Spartans (7-6) ahead 27-21, and they survived down the stretch to give embattled coach Mark Dantonio his sixth bowl victory.

Wake Forest (8-5) missed a chance to win nine games for just the third time in program history.

Michigan State tried to give away the game twice in the fourth quarter, the first time on Lewerke’s shovel pass to tight end Trenton Gillison inside the 10-yard line that was stripped and recovered by linebacker Ja’Cquez Williams at the six.

The Deamon Deacons failed to score on the drive and handed Michigan State another chance to seal the victory. Again, the Spartans couldn’t put it away when Matt Coghlin was wide left on a 28-yard field-goal attempt with 3:03 left. Wake Forest’s last chance ended on an incomplete pass on its own 16.

White finished with 97 yards receiving, and Elijah Collins had 96 yards rushing.

Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke looks to pass against Wake Forest.

Dantonio said he would play mutliple quarterbacks to give the program a better feel for what it had on the depth chart to work with next season. But Michigan State stuck with Lewerke, in his fifth year and making his 38th career start, and he responded in the clutch when he connected with White. Lewerke passed Connor Cook (9,403) to become Michigan State’s career leader in total offense and was the bowl MVP.

Jamie Newman did all his damage for the Demon Deacons in the first half, throwing three touchdown passes for a 21-20 halftime lead. Newman, the MVP of last season’s Birmingham Bowl, hit Kendall Hinton with a 29-yard scoring strike on Wake Forest’s opening drive, and wide receiver Donavon Greene made a sensational one-handed scoring catch early in the second quarter for a 14-10 lead.



Newman connected with Jack Fruedenthal on a 44-yard play that again gave Wake Forest the lead, at 21-17.

The loss snapped Wake Forest’s three-season bowl winning streak.

Michigan State finished the decade 92-40, a successful standard even as the program eked out 7-6 records in two straight seasons.

Michigan State President Samuel Stanley, just five months on the job, gave a vote of confidence to Dantonio. Dantonio’s 114 wins are the most in Spartans history.

“I think coach Dantonio has really an incredible track record,” Stanley said. “He’s the winningest coach in MSU history. So I am pleased with the direction of the program overall. The season was not what we hoped for last year, there’s no question, but I think he is the right person to continue.”

North Carolina 55, Temple 13: Having guided North Carolina to a winning season and a lopsided bowl victory in his first year back at the school, Mack Brown has raised expectations — for himself and the fans — moving forward.

The veteran coach wouldn’t have it any other way.

Freshman Sam Howell threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns in addition to catching a touchdown pass, and the Tar Heels blew out the Owls in the Military Bowl in Annapolis, Md., to cap a satisfying return season for their 68-year-old coach.

Howell completed 25 of 34 passes and ran for 53 yards in three carries to help the Tar Heels (7-6) secure their first bowl victory since 2013. North Carolina was 4-6 before winning its last two regular-season games to qualify for a bowl bid.

The Tar Heels went 3-9 in 2017 and 2-9 last year before hiring Brown, who coached North Carolina from 1988 to 1997 before heading to Texas for a 16-year stay. Coming off a five-year absence from coaching, Brown — with help from Howell — quickly turned the program around.

“The last three weeks, we’ve been a really good football team,” Brown said. “It’s fun. Now these guys coming back have something to build on. Seven [wins] is not enough anymore. You want to go to a bowl every year and get a streak of wins.”

Temple (8-5) has played in a bowl game in each of the last five years — and lost four of them. This was the Owls’ first trip under coach Rod Carey, who came to Temple after a run of six-plus seasons at Northern Illinois in which he was 0-6 in the postseason.