Racing! Stewards’ rulings are back

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, December 29. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 2nd day of a 60-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000. Time 21.76 45.14 57.89 1:10.94

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Short of Ez 122 3 5 3–1½ 2–1 1–3½ 1–5 Figueroa 5.80 10 Conquest Cobra 124 10 2 9–8 8–5 8–1½ 2–1½ Prat 2.50 4 Two Fifty Coup 122 4 4 2–hd 3–1 2–1½ 3–1½ Bejarano 2.70 6 Boy Howdy 122 6 10 8–½ 7–1 7–hd 4–½ Cedillo 5.70 8 Mo Dinero 122 8 9 10 9–½ 9–4½ 5–nk Fuentes 35.40 7 Burn Me Twice 124 7 3 5–hd 4–hd 3–½ 6–1½ Pereira 5.40 9 Seahawk Wave 124 9 6 6–2½ 6–3 4–hd 7–5¾ Espinoza 10.20 5 San Giorgio 122 5 8 7–hd 10 10 8–2¾ Franco 77.60 2 Ridgefield Rocket 122 2 1 4–hd 5–hd 6–½ 9–2¾ Maldonado 22.80 1 Royal Song 122 1 7 1–hd 1–hd 5–1 10 Aragon 75.20

3 SHORT OF EZ 13.60 5.60 3.40 10 CONQUEST COBRA 3.40 2.80 4 TWO FIFTY COUP 3.20

$1 EXACTA (3-10) $27.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-10-4-6) $30.86 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-10-4) $57.00 10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-10-4-6-8) Carryover $1,110

Winner–Short of Ez Ch.g.5 by Don'tsellmeshort out of Ez Money Honey, by Royal Egyptian. Bred by Roy L. Tyra (CA). Trainer: Anna Meah. Owner: DA Meah Racing. Mutuel Pool $95,780 Exacta Pool $62,043 Superfecta Pool $36,975 Trifecta Pool $46,240 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,455. Claimed–Two Fifty Coup by Azcarate, Dan and Perry, Sean Michael. Trainer: Daniel Azcarate. Scratched–none.

SHORT OF EZ dueled between horses then stalked into the turn, re-bid outside a rival leaving the turn to gain the lead into the stretch and drew off under urging and steady handling late. CONQUEST COBRA chased off the rail then outside into and on the turn, came five wide into the stretch and picked up the place. TWO FIFTY COUP had speed four wide then dueled three deep, stalked leaving the turn, came a bit wide into the stretch and held third. BOY HOWDY bobbled at the start, settled off the rail then a bit off the fence, swung four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MO DINERO dropped back off the rail early, angled in leaving the backstretch, found the inside on the turn and improved position in the stretch. BURN ME TWICE bobbled at the start, stalked between horses, came out four wide into the stretch and weakened. SEAHAWK WAVE stalked outside on the backstretch and turn, came five wide into the stretch and also weakened. SAN GIORGIO chased off the inside then between horses leaving the backstretch, dropped back off the inside then outside a rival on the turn and had little left for the drive. RIDGEFIELD ROCKET between horses early, saved ground stalking the pace, came out some in the stretch and weakened. ROYAL SONG had good early speed and dueled inside, inched clear into the turn, battled inside the winner leaving the turn, came a bit off the fence in the stretch and gave way.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 21.90 44.42 56.22 1:02.41

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Ghoul 124 3 6 6–½ 6–1 5–1 1–½ Rosario 4.20 6 What'sontheagenda 122 6 4 2–1 2–1½ 1–1 2–1¼ Prat 2.90 2 Lil Milo 124 2 2 3–hd 4–3½ 4–4 3–hd T Baze 3.00 7 Castle 124 7 1 4–2 3–hd 3–1 4–¾ Cedillo 3.90 8 Seven Scents 120 8 8 8 8 7–2 5–1 Figueroa 36.20 1 Restless Rambler 119 1 7 1–2 1–½ 2–hd 6–1¼ Velez 6.30 4 Alleva 120 4 5 5–3 5–2 6–hd 7–1¼ Bejarano 24.40 5 Accountability 124 5 3 7–2 7–hd 8 8 Delgadillo 10.20

3 GHOUL (BRZ) 10.40 5.20 3.60 6 WHAT'SONTHEAGENDA 4.40 3.00 2 LIL MILO 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3) $85.60 $1 EXACTA (3-6) $20.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-2-7) $19.52 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-6-2-7-8) $2,500.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-2) $36.30

Winner–Ghoul (BRZ) Ch.g.4 by Put It Back out of Perfect Friday (ARG), by Pure Prize. Bred by Haras Santa Maria de Araras (BRZ). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Wachtel Stable and Barber, Gary. Mutuel Pool $120,675 Daily Double Pool $31,247 Exacta Pool $70,455 Superfecta Pool $28,743 Super High Five Pool $1,823 Trifecta Pool $46,895. Scratched–none.

GHOUL (BRZ) between horses early, saved ground stalking the pace, came out in upper stretch and rallied under some left handed urging while drifting in a bit to collar the runner-up on the line. WHAT'SONTHEAGENDA stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the turn to take the lead in upper stretch, inched away in midstretch, kicked clear but was caught nearing the wire. LIL MILO saved ground stalking the pace, was in a bit tight into the turn, continued inside, split horses past the eighth pole then was in tight off heels in thee late stages but edged a rival for the show.. CASTLE three deep early, stalked outside a rival to the stretch, was three wide past midstretch and was edged for third. SEVEN SCENTS settled off the rail then angled in on the backstretch, saved ground on the turn, split horses into the stretch, came out in the drive and found his best stride late. RESTLESS RAMBLER sped to the early lead, inched away and set the pace inside, dueled along the rail on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. ALLEVA between rivals early, chased just off the rail then inside on the turn, came out some in the stretch and lacked a rally. ACCOUNTABILITY settled outside a rival chasing the pace, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.99 45.14 57.72 1:11.11

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Ava's Charm 122 6 4 3–1 1–hd 1–1½ 1–3¼ Van Dyke 1.00 3 Sunny Dale 117 3 5 2–hd 2–2 2–3 2–3¼ Velez 1.00 1 Raneem 117 1 3 4–hd 4–1 4–1½ 3–½ Diaz, Jr. 13.60 4 Kelani Kim 122 4 2 1–hd 3–2 3–1 4–½ Maldonado 19.30 2 She's So Pretty 124 2 6 5–½ 5–1½ 5–2 5–4 Gryder 11.50 5 Full Eclipse 122 5 1 6 6 6 6 Franco 47.60

6 AVA'S CHARM 4.00 2.40 2.10 3 SUNNY DALE 2.20 2.10 1 RANEEM 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $22.40 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $3.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-1-4) $2.62 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-1) $4.55

Winner–Ava's Charm B.f.3 by Maclean's Music out of Elusive Act, by Elusive Quality. Bred by Hunter Valley Farm, Jayne Johnson &John Wade (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Cheyenne Stables LLC. Mutuel Pool $194,161 Daily Double Pool $15,475 Exacta Pool $99,908 Superfecta Pool $49,088 Trifecta Pool $78,203. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-6) paid $77.10. Pick Three Pool $56,161.

AVA'S CHARM had speed four wide then dueled three deep, battled outside the runner-up and took a short lead leaving the turn, inched away under urging in the stretch and won clear under a hold late. SUNNY DALE between horses early, dueled a bit off the rail then inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch, could not match the winner in the final furlong but was clearly second best. RANEEM saved ground stalking the pace, continued along the rail on the turn and in the stretch and edged rivals for the show. KELANI KIM dueled between horses then stalked a bit off the rail on the turn, came out a bit into the stretch and was edged for third between foes late. SHE'S SO PRETTY stalked the pace between foes then outside a rival on the turn, came out in the stretch and was edged for a minor award three wide on the line. FULL ECLIPSE close up stalking the pace three deep, fell back some off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.15 47.19 1:11.46 1:23.68 1:35.63

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Carpe Vinum 122 6 2 2–1 2–1 2–1 1–½ 1–1 Cedillo 9.20 9 Broadbeach 122 8 9 7–hd 7–1½ 5–hd 5–hd 2–1 Rosario 1.90 2 Noble Hearted 122 2 1 3–½ 3–hd 3–hd 3–½ 3–1 Bejarano 10.40 6 Lookintogeteven 122 5 8 10 9–½ 7–1 6–hd 4–½ Espinoza 6.60 1 Predictable Tully 122 1 3 1–2 1–1½ 1–½ 2–1 5–½ Smith 6.90 8 Reducta 122 7 4 4–1 4–1½ 4–1 4–1 6–nk Prat 6.80 4 Danceformunny 122 3 5 5–1½ 5–1½ 6–½ 7–2½ 7–¾ Rispoli 16.40 5 Resarcio 122 4 10 9–½ 10 10 10 8–½ Blanc 37.70 10 Lady Timmy Ho 122 9 7 6–2 6–½ 8–1½ 8–1½ 9–¾ Van Dyke 4.50 11 Honor Hop 122 10 6 8–1½ 8–½ 9–2½ 9–½ 10 Valdivia, Jr. 76.20

7 CARPE VINUM 20.40 7.60 5.00 9 BROADBEACH (IRE) 4.20 3.20 2 NOBLE HEARTED 5.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7) $40.60 $1 EXACTA (7-9) $45.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-9-2-6) $217.44 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-9-2) $192.95 10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-9-2-6-1) Carryover $2,596

Winner–Carpe Vinum Ch.f.2 by Carpe Diem out of Martita Sangrita, by Johar. Bred by Machmer Hall, Craig Brogden &Carrie Brogden (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: MyRacehorse.com and Platts, Joey. Mutuel Pool $335,829 Daily Double Pool $33,289 Exacta Pool $181,896 Superfecta Pool $89,990 Trifecta Pool $120,361 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,402. Scratched–Amalfi Queen, I Give Up, Nu Pi Lambda, Quiet Secretary. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-7) paid $96.10. Pick Three Pool $33,126.

CARPE VINUM stalked the pace just off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter in upper stretch to gain the lead, inched away under urging past midstretch and held gamely. BROADBEACH (IRE) angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and gained the place late. NOBLE HEARTED saved ground stalking the pace, split horses past midstretch and held third. LOOKINTOGETEVEN settled outside a rival chasing the pace, went three deep into and on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was outfinished. PREDICTABLE TULLY (IRE) sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, fought back into the stretch and past midstretch and weakened some late. REDUCTA (GB) angled in and chased outside a rival, split horses in deep stretch and could not quite summon the necessary late response. DANCEFORMUNNY stalked between horses early then a bit off the rail, came out three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. RESARCIO a bit reluctant to load, was away a step slowly and a bit crowded early, angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. LADY TIMMY HO (IRE) angled in and settled a bit off the rail to the stretch and also lacked the needed response. HONOR HOP angled in and settled outside a rival then briefly between horses a half mile out, found the inside on the second turn, came out some into the stretch, angled in again in the drive and did not rally.

FIFTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 21.90 45.11 1:10.88 1:17.69

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Saddle Bar 122 8 5 3–1 2–½ 1–1½ 1–2½ Cedillo 2.40 3 Concord Jet 122 3 3 2–½ 1–hd 2–3 2–2¼ Pereira 2.30 1 Rineshaft 117 1 7 8 7–4 3–1 3–1¼ Diaz, Jr. 9.20 4 Brazilian Summer 122 4 1 6–1½ 6–hd 5–1 4–2¼ Valdivia, Jr. 11.80 5 Big Bad Gary 114 5 4 5–1½ 4–½ 4–hd 5–2¾ Mussad 19.50 7 Temple Knights 124 7 6 4–½ 5–2 7–10 6–nk Espinoza 3.00 6 Hoss Cartwright 124 6 2 1–½ 3–2 6–1 7–15 T Baze 9.70 2 Stay Golden 124 2 8 7–hd 8 8 8 Rojas Fernandez 42.60

8 SADDLE BAR 6.80 3.40 3.00 3 CONCORD JET 3.40 2.80 1 RINESHAFT 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-8) $66.80 $1 EXACTA (8-3) $11.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-3-1-4) $34.87 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-3-1-4-5) $1,129.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-1) $27.00

Winner–Saddle Bar B.g.3 by Tapizar out of Honeycomb Gus, by Is It True. Bred by John Passerello & Bev Passerello (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: The Club Racing LLC, Lambert, Jeffrey, Marchosky, Ernie, Montgomery, Ronald, Rasic, Walter and Under. Mutuel Pool $228,890 Daily Double Pool $25,502 Exacta Pool $136,177 Superfecta Pool $66,323 Super High Five Pool $6,954 Trifecta Pool $94,642. Claimed–Temple Knights by Robert Restaino. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-7-8) paid $44.80. Pick Three Pool $84,567. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-6-7-8) 644 tickets with 4 correct paid $233.45. Pick Four Pool $197,083. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-3-6-7-8) 123 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,350.50. Pick Five Pool $478,190.

SADDLE BAR prompted the pace three deep, took a short lead past midway on the turn, inched away in the stretch, drifted in some and won clear under a couple left handed cracks of the whip and good handling. CONCORD JET went up inside to duel for the lead, gained the advantage on the turn, fought back leaving the turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and bested the others. RINESHAFT off a bit slow, chased inside then just off the rail, went outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch and picked up the show. BRAZILIAN SUMMER stalked off the rail then inside, saved ground on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. BIG BAD GARY between horses early, chased off the inside, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. TEMPLE KNIGHTS stalked three deep then outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and also weakened. HOSS CARTWRIGHT sped to the early lead off the rail, dueled between horses, dropped back into the stretch and had little left for the drive. STAY GOLDEN restless in the gate, settled down then hopped, threw his head and was away slowly, settled off the rail then outside a rival leaving the backstretch, angled in and dropped back on the turn and gave way.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Eddie Logan Stakes'. 2 year olds. Time 22.80 45.63 1:09.64 1:21.76 1:34.14

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Encoder 124 2 4 3–2 3–1½ 3–2 1–1½ 1–½ Rosario 8.70 6 Hariboux 120 6 9 9 9 5–hd 5–1 2–1½ Rispoli 34.40 4 Liar Liar 120 4 2 4–hd 5–1½ 4–1½ 4–½ 3–1¼ Van Dyke 13.10 9 Smooth Like Strait 124 9 1 2–1½ 2–2 2–1 2–1½ 4–¾ Franco 1.30 5 Royal Act 120 5 7 6–1 6–2½ 6–hd 6–1 5–2¼ Bejarano 4.30 8 Kanderel 120 8 6 7–1 7–hd 8–2 7–2 6–¾ Smith 7.60 3 The Stiff 120 3 8 8–½ 8–½ 9 8–2 7–hd Cedillo 65.30 1 Goliad 120 1 3 1–hd 1–½ 1–hd 3–hd 8–7½ Prat 3.70 7 Air Force Jet 120 7 5 5–2 4–½ 7–hd 9 9 Roman 34.50

2 ENCODER 19.40 9.80 5.60 6 HARIBOUX (GB) 27.00 15.00 4 LIAR LIAR (IRE) 7.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-2) $83.80 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $161.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-4-9) $803.67 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-4) $738.35 10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-6-4-9-5) Carryover $2,585

Winner–Encoder B.c.2 by English Channel out of Nono Rose, by Hard Spun. Bred by Peter Lamantia & Greg Ramsby (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $279,584 Daily Double Pool $33,052 Exacta Pool $155,671 Superfecta Pool $58,977 Trifecta Pool $98,465 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,388. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-8-2) paid $160.10. Pick Three Pool $74,575.

ENCODER between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail, bid three deep into the stretch to gain the lead, inched clear and drifted in from the whip, kicked away and held under some urging and strong handling. HARIBOUX (GB) a bit slow to begin, settled outside a rival or just off the rail, went between horses into and on the second turn, split foes three wide a quarter mile out and into the stretch and finished well late. LIAR LIAR (IRE) angled in on the first turn and stalked inside, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch, drifted in between horses in the drive and gained the show. SMOOTH LIKE STRAIT had speed three deep then pulled alongside a rival to press the pace, was between horses into the stretch and in upper stretch, was not a match for the winner in the final furlong and weakened some late. ROYAL ACT chased a bit off the rail then inside, went around a rival past midstretch and was outfinished. KANDEREL angled in and chased outside a rival, went three deep into the second turn, continued four wide leaving that turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. THE STIFF between horses early, saved ground off the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, came out some past midstretch, split rivals late but did not rally. GOLIAD had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. AIR FORCE JET (GB) three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival, was between horses leaving the second turn and weakened in the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.19 45.36 1:09.37 1:15.60

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Venetian Harbor 122 7 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–5 1–10¾ Rosario 1.00 2 Princess Mo 122 2 2 5–1 3–2 2–hd 2–nk Franco 18.60 9 Eyes Open 122 8 3 2–½ 2–1 3–2½ 3–3¼ Cedillo 7.40 6 Bristol Bayou 122 5 7 6–½ 6–hd 4–4 4–2 Smith 7.60 1 Nora's Joy 122 1 8 8 8 5–2½ 5–5½ Espinoza 2.00 4 Enchanting Moon 122 3 6 7–7 7–4 6–2½ 6–6½ Flores 34.80 5 Agave Queen 117 4 4 3–hd 4–hd 7–2 7–5¾ Velez 36.40 7 Brandons Danger 122 6 5 4–hd 5–1 8 8 Gutierrez 38.80

8 VENETIAN HARBOR 4.00 2.80 2.20 2 PRINCESS MO 8.60 4.40 9 EYES OPEN 4.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-8) $46.80 $1 EXACTA (8-2) $19.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-2-9-6) $39.97 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-2-9-6-1) $776.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-2-9) $60.30

Winner–Venetian Harbor B.f.2 by Munnings out of Sounds of the City, by Street Cry (IRE). Bred by Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Ciaglia Racing LLC, River Oak Farm and Savides, Dominic. Mutuel Pool $309,255 Daily Double Pool $27,933 Exacta Pool $169,514 Superfecta Pool $79,090 Super High Five Pool $12,416 Trifecta Pool $112,664. Scratched–Tale of the Tavern. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-2-8) paid $34.35. Pick Three Pool $67,671.

VENETIAN HARBOR sped to the early lead and angled in, set a pressured pace inside, inched away leaving the turn, kicked clear, was mildly hand ridden for a couple of strides to wide and drew off under a long hold. PRINCESS MO saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch and edged a rival for the place. EYES OPEN angled in and prompted the pace between horses then outside the winner, was not a match for that one in the stretch and was edged for second. BRISTOL BAYOU broke slowly, chased outside, went up four wide midway on the turn and three deep into the stretch and lacked a rally. NORA'S JOY stumbled badly at the start, dropped back inside, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and improved position. ENCHANTING MOON broke slowly, chased a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, cut the corner into the stretch and weakened. AGAVE QUEEN pressed the pace between horses then stalked off the rail, dropped back between foes leaving the turn and gave way. BRANDONS DANGER prompted the pace four wide then stalked three deep on the turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Blue Norther Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.73 47.54 1:11.72 1:23.32 1:35.18

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Laura's Light 120 6 3 1–½ 1–1½ 1–1 1–2 1–3¼ Cedillo 2.50 8 Croughavouke 120 8 7 7–hd 8–5 7–hd 5–1½ 2–½ Rispoli 4.60 7 Blue Sky Baby 120 7 1 2–1 2–1 2–½ 2–½ 3–hd T Baze 21.20 3 Parkour 120 3 2 3–1 4–hd 3–2 3–2 4–½ Prat 5.20 2 Guitty 122 2 8 6–½ 6–½ 5–½ 4–1 5–½ Rosario 4.30 9 Little Bird 120 9 9 9 9 9 7–1½ 6–¾ Franco 21.60 1 Lighthouse 120 1 6 4–½ 5–½ 6–1 6–½ 7–3½ Van Dyke 8.20 5 Overjoyed 120 5 5 8–3½ 7–hd 8–2 8–hd 8–¾ Smith 5.80 4 Madame Bourbon 120 4 4 5–1 3–hd 4–hd 9 9 Talamo 28.10

6 LAURA'S LIGHT 7.00 4.00 2.80 8 CROUGHAVOUKE (IRE) 4.60 3.40 7 BLUE SKY BABY 9.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6) $14.00 $1 EXACTA (6-8) $15.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-8-7-3) $231.02 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-8-7) $106.25 10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-8-7-3-2) Carryover $2,026

Winner–Laura's Light B.f.2 by Constitution out of Light of a Star, by Muqtarib. Bred by Golden Pedigree LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $334,799 Daily Double Pool $45,144 Exacta Pool $188,663 Superfecta Pool $77,127 Trifecta Pool $128,390 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,654. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-8-6) paid $45.85. Pick Three Pool $69,370.

LAURA'S LIGHT angled in and pulled her way to the front outside a rival then angled in, set the pace inside, inched away on the backstretch and second turn, kicked clear in the stretch and proved best under urging. CROUGHAVOUKE (IRE) chased between horses then inside on the second turn, came out in midstretch and got up for the place three deep on the line. BLUE SKY BABY angled in and pressed the pace outside the winner then stalked just off the rail or outside a rival to the stretch and was edged late between foes for second. PARKOUR broke in a bit, saved ground stalking the pace throughout and was edged for the show. GUITTY (FR) a step slow to begin and squeezed a bit, stalked the pace inside, came out in upper stretch and was outfinished for a minor share. LITTLE BIRD (IRE) a bit slow to begin, angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch, angled back inward in upper stretch and could not offer the needed late kick. LIGHTHOUSE pulled along the inside then came out early and stalked between foes to the stretch and did not rally. OVERJOYED three deep on the first turn, chased outside a rival on the backstretch then three wide into and on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. MADAME BOURBON three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival then off the rail on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened.

NINTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.04 44.64 1:09.94 1:16.78

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Into Chocolate 122 7 8 6–1½ 6–3½ 2–½ 1–½ Cedillo 5.20 8 Eternal Endeavour 117 8 6 7–1½ 7–4 4–hd 2–½ Diaz, Jr. 8.80 9 Rather Nosy 120 9 1 3–hd 3–hd 3–1 3–1 Prat 3.40 4 Miss Stormy D 122 4 5 4–1 1–hd 1–hd 4–3¾ Franco 3.40 6 Shear Class 122 6 7 9 9 6–½ 5–1½ Smith 3.10 5 Claudelle 115 5 2 1–hd 2–1 5–4 6–2¾ Velez 9.90 1 Donut Girl 124 1 9 8–2 8–hd 9 7–3½ Flores 26.00 2 Road Rager 122 2 3 5–2 5–½ 8–1½ 8–4¾ Gryder 10.00 3 Swirling 124 3 4 2–hd 4–1 7–1 9 Roman 74.80

7 INTO CHOCOLATE 12.40 7.00 4.20 8 ETERNAL ENDEAVOUR (GB) 9.20 5.40 9 RATHER NOSY 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7) $57.80 $1 EXACTA (7-8) $47.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-8-9-4) $57.99 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-8-9-4-6) $1,794.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-8-9) $81.55

Winner–Into Chocolate B.f.3 by Into Mischief out of Candy Drawer, by Candy Ride (ARG). Bred by Pam & Martin Wygod (KY). Trainer: Clifford W. Sise, Jr.. Owner: Wygod, Pam and Martin. Mutuel Pool $334,963 Daily Double Pool $36,570 Exacta Pool $183,711 Superfecta Pool $92,519 Super High Five Pool $9,102 Trifecta Pool $142,588. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-6-7) paid $27.65. Pick Three Pool $71,353.

INTO CHOCOLATE chased off the rail then outside leaving the turn, came four wide into the stretch, bid outside foes in midstretch under urging to gain the lead past the eighth pole, inched away and held gamely. ETERNAL ENDEAVOUR (GB) settled off the inside, came three wide into the stretch and finished willingly outside. RATHER NOSY hopped some at the start, pressed the pace four wide then stalked on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, re-bid between horses in the drive and also went on gamely to the end. MISS STORMY D dueled between horses then inside leaving the turn and into the stretch, fought back along the rail in midstretch and was outfinished. SHEAR CLASS unhurried off the rail on the backstretch and outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch, came out some in the drive and bested the others. CLAUDELLE dueled three deep between horses then outside a rival on the turn, was between foes again in upper stretch and weakened in the final furlong. DONUT GIRL bobbled slightly in a slow start, settled inside then a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out some nearing midstretch and lacked a rally. ROAD RAGER stalked inside then a bit off the rail on the turn, was between foes into the stretch and weakened. SWIRLING had speed between horses then dueled inside, stalked on the turn, cut the corner into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

TENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.31 45.03 56.63 1:02.55

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Prodigal Son 122 7 3 3–hd 4–2½ 4–1 1–1¼ Gutierrez 10.80 6 Torosay 122 6 2 1–hd 1–hd 1–½ 2–¾ Bejarano 3.90 3 Big Runnuer 124 3 9 4–1½ 3–1 3–1 3–½ Talamo 1.20 4 Mountain Spirit 122 4 6 8–1½ 8–2 7–½ 4–hd Rosario 8.40 2 Battle of Memphis 124 2 7 7–½ 7–1½ 5–2 5–1 Rispoli 15.70 9 Shandling 122 9 4 2–2½ 2–1½ 2–hd 6–nk Franco 6.60 5 Appreciated 122 5 1 6–1 6–½ 8–1½ 7–nk Pereira 13.20 1 Red Island 122 1 5 5–1½ 5–1½ 6–hd 8–nk Van Dyke 22.40 8 Caray 117 8 8 9 9 9 9 Velez 22.70

7 PRODIGAL SON 23.60 10.00 4.60 6 TOROSAY 6.20 3.60 3 BIG RUNNUER 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-7) $118.60 $1 EXACTA (7-6) $56.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-3-4) $89.14 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-6-3-4-2) $8,824.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-3) $86.55

Winner–Prodigal Son B.g.3 by Square Eddie out of Stretchinthelimits, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $342,310 Daily Double Pool $119,117 Exacta Pool $198,063 Superfecta Pool $109,508 Super High Five Pool $11,564 Trifecta Pool $152,153. Scratched–Italiano, Noivo (IRE), Portando, Sigalert, Tiger Dad. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-7-7) paid $172.05. Pick Three Pool $146,963. 50-Cent Pick Four (3/8-6-7-7) 2348 tickets with 4 correct paid $268.05. Pick Four Pool $824,678. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-3/8-6-7-7) 80 tickets with 5 correct paid $5,691.15. Pick Five Pool $596,560. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (8-2-3/8-6-7-7) 19 tickets with 6 correct paid $5,185.34. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $184,441. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $117,616.

PRODIGAL SON had speed between horses then stalked outside a rival or just off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front in deep stretch and proved best. TOROSAY angled in and dueled inside, fought back just off the fence in the stretch and held second. BIG RUNNUER was a bit slow to begin as the ground broke out behind, went up three deep on the backstretch then stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, bid three deep in midstretch, fought back in deep stretch and edged rivals for the show. MOUNTAIN SPIRIT between horses early, chased a bit off the rail to the stretch, angled to the inside in the drive and finished willingly. BATTLE OF MEMPHIS (IRE) saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and also finished with interest. SHANDLING broke in and bumped a rival, had speed three deep then dueled outside the runner-up, battled between horses in midstretch and was outfinished late. APPRECIATED pulled between horses and was in tight off heels midway on the backstretch, chased outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and was outkicked in the drive. RED ISLAND (IRE) saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CARAY bumped and squeezed between horses at the start, settled off the rail then a bit off the fence, came out into the stretch and could not quite offer the necessary response.