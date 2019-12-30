Racing! Stewards’ rulings are back

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we wish all of you a Happy New Year and to all the horses, a happy birthday.
Sunday was the last card of the year. Santa Anita has a little bit of an odd schedule this coming week. There will be racing on Wednesday, New Year’s Day, but no racing on Thursday. Things pick back up again with the usual Friday through Sunday racing.
Stewards’ rulings
Let’s finish up the stewards’ rulings from Los Alamitos.
--Jockey Christian Aragon was fined $100 for striking his mount, Kenny Benny, more than three times in succession without giving the horse a chance to respond in the fourth race on Dec. 6. Kenny Benny finished third.
--Groom Melvin Quinteros was suspended when he failed to appear for a hearing for allegedly driving intoxicated in the stable area. During the suspension he is denied access to all parts of the track.
--Jockey Christian Aragon was suspended three days (Dec. 26, 27, 28) for careless riding based on an incident aboard Listen Linda in the ninth race on Dec. 8. According to the stewards, Aragon allowed Listen Linda to handle down causing three horses to check, one of which clipped heels. Aragon said he was trying to keep his horse straight. The stewards disagreed. Listen Linda finished seventh.
--Veterinarian Jocelyn Lorbiecki was fined $400 for submitting a Veterinarian Confidential Report that was inaccurate. It resulted in a scratch in the third race on Oct. 3 at Santa Anita. The stewards minutes did not identify the horse. A Dime for Me was a stewards’ scratch in that race. Lorbiecki took responsibility for the error.
--Jockey Heriberto Figueroa was fined $300 for striking his mount, Stick Up, more than three times in succession without giving the horse a chance to respond in the second race on Dec. 13. Stick Up finished fourth. Even though Figueroa did not have a whip infraction since March the stewards increased the amount of the penalty for his excessive use. Normally, the penalty would be $100.
--Jockey Heriberto Figueroa was fined $200 for showing up four minutes late to the paddock to ride Princess Mo in the fourth race on Dec. 14. Figueroa said he thought his next mount was in the fifth race and not the fourth. The horses had broken the post parade when he mounted the horse. Princess Mo finished second.
--Jockey Alex Cruz was fined $300 for using his riding crop on his mount, Into a Hot Spot, after the horse was out of contention in the first race on Dec. 14. Cruz used his crop twice on way to a fifth-place finish, 22 lengths behind the fourth-place finisher. Steward Kim Sawyer voted for a warning.
--Trainer Felimon Alvarado was fined $400 for a late declaration that his horse, It’s All On Slew, was running with Lasix in the second race on Dec. 15. It’s All On Slew finished fifth in the six-horse race.
--Trainer Reed Saldana was fined $400 to failing to have Panshir on the grounds 24 hours before his race, the third on Dec. 15. The horse was not on an approved CHRB facility or auxiliary training facility. Panshir had been running at Turf Paradise. The horse was scratched.
Technical difficulties
Several of you have alerted us that our hyperlinks to stories haven’t been working. This problem has been fixed moving forward.
Santa Anita review
We went from seven stakes on Saturday to two on Sunday, which isn’t such a bad thing. Let’s go to them. I wrote about the Eddie Logan for the web and print. Just click here.
$75,000 Eddie Logan Stakes: The one-mile turf race for 2-year-olds set up perfectly for Encoder, who watched from third as Goliad and Smooth Like Strait went head-to-head. By the stretch both were tiring and it was Encoder’s race to lose, which he didn’t. The winning margin was half-a-length
Encoder paid $19.40, $9.80 and $5.60. Hariboux was second followed by Liar Liar, Smooth Like Strait, Royal Act, Kanderel, The Stiff, Goliad and Air Force Jet.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
John Sadler (winning trainer): “He’s been a little unlucky. In the Breeders’ Cup [Juvenile Turf Sprint, where he finished sixth] he had to check on the backside, he got beat a couple of lengths. Turf racing can go like that. Last time Johnny Velazquez said he didn’t have any room in the stretch, it doesn’t show in the chart but he thought [Encoder] was pretty nice, he just didn’t have anywhere to go. If John Velazquez tells you that, you tend not to lose confidence and move forward.”
Joel Rosario (winning jockey): “We had a perfect trip. It looked like those two horses on the lead were running pretty good and I just followed in behind them. John said to let this horse place himself, and that’s what he did. When I asked him, he picked it up really nice.”
$75,000 Norther Stakes: This race had the same conditions as the Eddie Logan but for fillies. It wasn’t much of a race as Laura’s Light broke well, went to the lead and won by 3 ¼ lengths. The filly was trained by Peter Miller. It was jockey Abel Cedillo’s third on the way to four wins on the day.
Laura’s Light paid $7.00, $4.00 and $2.80. Croughavouke was second followed by Blue Sky Baby, Parkour, Guitty, Little Bird, Lighthouse, Overjoyed and Madame Bourbon.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Abel Cedillo (winning jockey): “Pete [Miller] told me to play the break. It looked like there was other speed in there and if they went, he said to let them go and if they didn’t, to go ahead and put her on the lead. So, my plan was to break and go.”
Gary Barber (winning owner): “I think this course is playing pretty quick but I think we slowed it down in race two and we were able to get an easy lead. Abel [Cedillo] did a terrific job of just putting her on the lead and she was very relaxed. At the quarter pole when someone came to her she let out a notch and she was gone.”
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.
Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Bay Ridge Stakes, NY-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Mrs. Orb ($11.00)
Fair Grounds (7): $100,000 Louisiana Futurity, LA-bred fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Winner: Our Los Love ($8.60)
Fair Grounds (9): $100,000 Louisiana Futurity, LA-bred 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: X Clown ($8.20)
Final thought
Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, December 29.
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000. Time 21.76 45.14 57.89 1:10.94
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Short of Ez
|122
|3
|5
|3–1½
|2–1
|1–3½
|1–5
|Figueroa
|5.80
|10
|Conquest Cobra
|124
|10
|2
|9–8
|8–5
|8–1½
|2–1½
|Prat
|2.50
|4
|Two Fifty Coup
|122
|4
|4
|2–hd
|3–1
|2–1½
|3–1½
|Bejarano
|2.70
|6
|Boy Howdy
|122
|6
|10
|8–½
|7–1
|7–hd
|4–½
|Cedillo
|5.70
|8
|Mo Dinero
|122
|8
|9
|10
|9–½
|9–4½
|5–nk
|Fuentes
|35.40
|7
|Burn Me Twice
|124
|7
|3
|5–hd
|4–hd
|3–½
|6–1½
|Pereira
|5.40
|9
|Seahawk Wave
|124
|9
|6
|6–2½
|6–3
|4–hd
|7–5¾
|Espinoza
|10.20
|5
|San Giorgio
|122
|5
|8
|7–hd
|10
|10
|8–2¾
|Franco
|77.60
|2
|Ridgefield Rocket
|122
|2
|1
|4–hd
|5–hd
|6–½
|9–2¾
|Maldonado
|22.80
|1
|Royal Song
|122
|1
|7
|1–hd
|1–hd
|5–1
|10
|Aragon
|75.20
|3
|SHORT OF EZ
|13.60
|5.60
|3.40
|10
|CONQUEST COBRA
|3.40
|2.80
|4
|TWO FIFTY COUP
|3.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-10)
|$27.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-10-4-6)
|$30.86
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-10-4)
|$57.00
|10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-10-4-6-8)
|Carryover $1,110
Winner–Short of Ez Ch.g.5 by Don'tsellmeshort out of Ez Money Honey, by Royal Egyptian. Bred by Roy L. Tyra (CA). Trainer: Anna Meah. Owner: DA Meah Racing. Mutuel Pool $95,780 Exacta Pool $62,043 Superfecta Pool $36,975 Trifecta Pool $46,240 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,455. Claimed–Two Fifty Coup by Azcarate, Dan and Perry, Sean Michael. Trainer: Daniel Azcarate. Scratched–none.
SHORT OF EZ dueled between horses then stalked into the turn, re-bid outside a rival leaving the turn to gain the lead into the stretch and drew off under urging and steady handling late. CONQUEST COBRA chased off the rail then outside into and on the turn, came five wide into the stretch and picked up the place. TWO FIFTY COUP had speed four wide then dueled three deep, stalked leaving the turn, came a bit wide into the stretch and held third. BOY HOWDY bobbled at the start, settled off the rail then a bit off the fence, swung four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MO DINERO dropped back off the rail early, angled in leaving the backstretch, found the inside on the turn and improved position in the stretch. BURN ME TWICE bobbled at the start, stalked between horses, came out four wide into the stretch and weakened. SEAHAWK WAVE stalked outside on the backstretch and turn, came five wide into the stretch and also weakened. SAN GIORGIO chased off the inside then between horses leaving the backstretch, dropped back off the inside then outside a rival on the turn and had little left for the drive. RIDGEFIELD ROCKET between horses early, saved ground stalking the pace, came out some in the stretch and weakened. ROYAL SONG had good early speed and dueled inside, inched clear into the turn, battled inside the winner leaving the turn, came a bit off the fence in the stretch and gave way.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 21.90 44.42 56.22 1:02.41
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Ghoul
|124
|3
|6
|6–½
|6–1
|5–1
|1–½
|Rosario
|4.20
|6
|What'sontheagenda
|122
|6
|4
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–1
|2–1¼
|Prat
|2.90
|2
|Lil Milo
|124
|2
|2
|3–hd
|4–3½
|4–4
|3–hd
|T Baze
|3.00
|7
|Castle
|124
|7
|1
|4–2
|3–hd
|3–1
|4–¾
|Cedillo
|3.90
|8
|Seven Scents
|120
|8
|8
|8
|8
|7–2
|5–1
|Figueroa
|36.20
|1
|Restless Rambler
|119
|1
|7
|1–2
|1–½
|2–hd
|6–1¼
|Velez
|6.30
|4
|Alleva
|120
|4
|5
|5–3
|5–2
|6–hd
|7–1¼
|Bejarano
|24.40
|5
|Accountability
|124
|5
|3
|7–2
|7–hd
|8
|8
|Delgadillo
|10.20
|3
|GHOUL (BRZ)
|10.40
|5.20
|3.60
|6
|WHAT'SONTHEAGENDA
|4.40
|3.00
|2
|LIL MILO
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3)
|$85.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-6)
|$20.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-2-7)
|$19.52
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-6-2-7-8)
|$2,500.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-2)
|$36.30
Winner–Ghoul (BRZ) Ch.g.4 by Put It Back out of Perfect Friday (ARG), by Pure Prize. Bred by Haras Santa Maria de Araras (BRZ). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Wachtel Stable and Barber, Gary. Mutuel Pool $120,675 Daily Double Pool $31,247 Exacta Pool $70,455 Superfecta Pool $28,743 Super High Five Pool $1,823 Trifecta Pool $46,895. Scratched–none.
GHOUL (BRZ) between horses early, saved ground stalking the pace, came out in upper stretch and rallied under some left handed urging while drifting in a bit to collar the runner-up on the line. WHAT'SONTHEAGENDA stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the turn to take the lead in upper stretch, inched away in midstretch, kicked clear but was caught nearing the wire. LIL MILO saved ground stalking the pace, was in a bit tight into the turn, continued inside, split horses past the eighth pole then was in tight off heels in thee late stages but edged a rival for the show.. CASTLE three deep early, stalked outside a rival to the stretch, was three wide past midstretch and was edged for third. SEVEN SCENTS settled off the rail then angled in on the backstretch, saved ground on the turn, split horses into the stretch, came out in the drive and found his best stride late. RESTLESS RAMBLER sped to the early lead, inched away and set the pace inside, dueled along the rail on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. ALLEVA between rivals early, chased just off the rail then inside on the turn, came out some in the stretch and lacked a rally. ACCOUNTABILITY settled outside a rival chasing the pace, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.99 45.14 57.72 1:11.11
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Ava's Charm
|122
|6
|4
|3–1
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–3¼
|Van Dyke
|1.00
|3
|Sunny Dale
|117
|3
|5
|2–hd
|2–2
|2–3
|2–3¼
|Velez
|1.00
|1
|Raneem
|117
|1
|3
|4–hd
|4–1
|4–1½
|3–½
|Diaz, Jr.
|13.60
|4
|Kelani Kim
|122
|4
|2
|1–hd
|3–2
|3–1
|4–½
|Maldonado
|19.30
|2
|She's So Pretty
|124
|2
|6
|5–½
|5–1½
|5–2
|5–4
|Gryder
|11.50
|5
|Full Eclipse
|122
|5
|1
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Franco
|47.60
|6
|AVA'S CHARM
|4.00
|2.40
|2.10
|3
|SUNNY DALE
|2.20
|2.10
|1
|RANEEM
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6)
|$22.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-3)
|$3.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-1-4)
|$2.62
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-1)
|$4.55
Winner–Ava's Charm B.f.3 by Maclean's Music out of Elusive Act, by Elusive Quality. Bred by Hunter Valley Farm, Jayne Johnson &John Wade (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Cheyenne Stables LLC. Mutuel Pool $194,161 Daily Double Pool $15,475 Exacta Pool $99,908 Superfecta Pool $49,088 Trifecta Pool $78,203. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-6) paid $77.10. Pick Three Pool $56,161.
AVA'S CHARM had speed four wide then dueled three deep, battled outside the runner-up and took a short lead leaving the turn, inched away under urging in the stretch and won clear under a hold late. SUNNY DALE between horses early, dueled a bit off the rail then inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch, could not match the winner in the final furlong but was clearly second best. RANEEM saved ground stalking the pace, continued along the rail on the turn and in the stretch and edged rivals for the show. KELANI KIM dueled between horses then stalked a bit off the rail on the turn, came out a bit into the stretch and was edged for third between foes late. SHE'S SO PRETTY stalked the pace between foes then outside a rival on the turn, came out in the stretch and was edged for a minor award three wide on the line. FULL ECLIPSE close up stalking the pace three deep, fell back some off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.15 47.19 1:11.46 1:23.68 1:35.63
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Carpe Vinum
|122
|6
|2
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1
|1–½
|1–1
|Cedillo
|9.20
|9
|Broadbeach
|122
|8
|9
|7–hd
|7–1½
|5–hd
|5–hd
|2–1
|Rosario
|1.90
|2
|Noble Hearted
|122
|2
|1
|3–½
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–½
|3–1
|Bejarano
|10.40
|6
|Lookintogeteven
|122
|5
|8
|10
|9–½
|7–1
|6–hd
|4–½
|Espinoza
|6.60
|1
|Predictable Tully
|122
|1
|3
|1–2
|1–1½
|1–½
|2–1
|5–½
|Smith
|6.90
|8
|Reducta
|122
|7
|4
|4–1
|4–1½
|4–1
|4–1
|6–nk
|Prat
|6.80
|4
|Danceformunny
|122
|3
|5
|5–1½
|5–1½
|6–½
|7–2½
|7–¾
|Rispoli
|16.40
|5
|Resarcio
|122
|4
|10
|9–½
|10
|10
|10
|8–½
|Blanc
|37.70
|10
|Lady Timmy Ho
|122
|9
|7
|6–2
|6–½
|8–1½
|8–1½
|9–¾
|Van Dyke
|4.50
|11
|Honor Hop
|122
|10
|6
|8–1½
|8–½
|9–2½
|9–½
|10
|Valdivia, Jr.
|76.20
|7
|CARPE VINUM
|20.40
|7.60
|5.00
|9
|BROADBEACH (IRE)
|4.20
|3.20
|2
|NOBLE HEARTED
|5.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7)
|$40.60
|$1 EXACTA (7-9)
|$45.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-9-2-6)
|$217.44
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-9-2)
|$192.95
|10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-9-2-6-1)
|Carryover $2,596
Winner–Carpe Vinum Ch.f.2 by Carpe Diem out of Martita Sangrita, by Johar. Bred by Machmer Hall, Craig Brogden &Carrie Brogden (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: MyRacehorse.com and Platts, Joey. Mutuel Pool $335,829 Daily Double Pool $33,289 Exacta Pool $181,896 Superfecta Pool $89,990 Trifecta Pool $120,361 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,402. Scratched–Amalfi Queen, I Give Up, Nu Pi Lambda, Quiet Secretary.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-7) paid $96.10. Pick Three Pool $33,126.
CARPE VINUM stalked the pace just off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter in upper stretch to gain the lead, inched away under urging past midstretch and held gamely. BROADBEACH (IRE) angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and gained the place late. NOBLE HEARTED saved ground stalking the pace, split horses past midstretch and held third. LOOKINTOGETEVEN settled outside a rival chasing the pace, went three deep into and on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was outfinished. PREDICTABLE TULLY (IRE) sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, fought back into the stretch and past midstretch and weakened some late. REDUCTA (GB) angled in and chased outside a rival, split horses in deep stretch and could not quite summon the necessary late response. DANCEFORMUNNY stalked between horses early then a bit off the rail, came out three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. RESARCIO a bit reluctant to load, was away a step slowly and a bit crowded early, angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. LADY TIMMY HO (IRE) angled in and settled a bit off the rail to the stretch and also lacked the needed response. HONOR HOP angled in and settled outside a rival then briefly between horses a half mile out, found the inside on the second turn, came out some into the stretch, angled in again in the drive and did not rally.
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 21.90 45.11 1:10.88 1:17.69
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Saddle Bar
|122
|8
|5
|3–1
|2–½
|1–1½
|1–2½
|Cedillo
|2.40
|3
|Concord Jet
|122
|3
|3
|2–½
|1–hd
|2–3
|2–2¼
|Pereira
|2.30
|1
|Rineshaft
|117
|1
|7
|8
|7–4
|3–1
|3–1¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|9.20
|4
|Brazilian Summer
|122
|4
|1
|6–1½
|6–hd
|5–1
|4–2¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|11.80
|5
|Big Bad Gary
|114
|5
|4
|5–1½
|4–½
|4–hd
|5–2¾
|Mussad
|19.50
|7
|Temple Knights
|124
|7
|6
|4–½
|5–2
|7–10
|6–nk
|Espinoza
|3.00
|6
|Hoss Cartwright
|124
|6
|2
|1–½
|3–2
|6–1
|7–15
|T Baze
|9.70
|2
|Stay Golden
|124
|2
|8
|7–hd
|8
|8
|8
|Rojas Fernandez
|42.60
|8
|SADDLE BAR
|6.80
|3.40
|3.00
|3
|CONCORD JET
|3.40
|2.80
|1
|RINESHAFT
|5.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-8)
|$66.80
|$1 EXACTA (8-3)
|$11.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-3-1-4)
|$34.87
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-3-1-4-5)
|$1,129.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-1)
|$27.00
Winner–Saddle Bar B.g.3 by Tapizar out of Honeycomb Gus, by Is It True. Bred by John Passerello & Bev Passerello (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: The Club Racing LLC, Lambert, Jeffrey, Marchosky, Ernie, Montgomery, Ronald, Rasic, Walter and Under. Mutuel Pool $228,890 Daily Double Pool $25,502 Exacta Pool $136,177 Superfecta Pool $66,323 Super High Five Pool $6,954 Trifecta Pool $94,642. Claimed–Temple Knights by Robert Restaino. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-7-8) paid $44.80. Pick Three Pool $84,567. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-6-7-8) 644 tickets with 4 correct paid $233.45. Pick Four Pool $197,083. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-3-6-7-8) 123 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,350.50. Pick Five Pool $478,190.
SADDLE BAR prompted the pace three deep, took a short lead past midway on the turn, inched away in the stretch, drifted in some and won clear under a couple left handed cracks of the whip and good handling. CONCORD JET went up inside to duel for the lead, gained the advantage on the turn, fought back leaving the turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and bested the others. RINESHAFT off a bit slow, chased inside then just off the rail, went outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch and picked up the show. BRAZILIAN SUMMER stalked off the rail then inside, saved ground on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. BIG BAD GARY between horses early, chased off the inside, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. TEMPLE KNIGHTS stalked three deep then outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and also weakened. HOSS CARTWRIGHT sped to the early lead off the rail, dueled between horses, dropped back into the stretch and had little left for the drive. STAY GOLDEN restless in the gate, settled down then hopped, threw his head and was away slowly, settled off the rail then outside a rival leaving the backstretch, angled in and dropped back on the turn and gave way.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Eddie Logan Stakes'. 2 year olds. Time 22.80 45.63 1:09.64 1:21.76 1:34.14
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Encoder
|124
|2
|4
|3–2
|3–1½
|3–2
|1–1½
|1–½
|Rosario
|8.70
|6
|Hariboux
|120
|6
|9
|9
|9
|5–hd
|5–1
|2–1½
|Rispoli
|34.40
|4
|Liar Liar
|120
|4
|2
|4–hd
|5–1½
|4–1½
|4–½
|3–1¼
|Van Dyke
|13.10
|9
|Smooth Like Strait
|124
|9
|1
|2–1½
|2–2
|2–1
|2–1½
|4–¾
|Franco
|1.30
|5
|Royal Act
|120
|5
|7
|6–1
|6–2½
|6–hd
|6–1
|5–2¼
|Bejarano
|4.30
|8
|Kanderel
|120
|8
|6
|7–1
|7–hd
|8–2
|7–2
|6–¾
|Smith
|7.60
|3
|The Stiff
|120
|3
|8
|8–½
|8–½
|9
|8–2
|7–hd
|Cedillo
|65.30
|1
|Goliad
|120
|1
|3
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–hd
|3–hd
|8–7½
|Prat
|3.70
|7
|Air Force Jet
|120
|7
|5
|5–2
|4–½
|7–hd
|9
|9
|Roman
|34.50
|2
|ENCODER
|19.40
|9.80
|5.60
|6
|HARIBOUX (GB)
|27.00
|15.00
|4
|LIAR LIAR (IRE)
|7.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-2)
|$83.80
|$1 EXACTA (2-6)
|$161.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-4-9)
|$803.67
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-4)
|$738.35
|10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-6-4-9-5)
|Carryover $2,585
Winner–Encoder B.c.2 by English Channel out of Nono Rose, by Hard Spun. Bred by Peter Lamantia & Greg Ramsby (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $279,584 Daily Double Pool $33,052 Exacta Pool $155,671 Superfecta Pool $58,977 Trifecta Pool $98,465 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,388. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-8-2) paid $160.10. Pick Three Pool $74,575.
ENCODER between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail, bid three deep into the stretch to gain the lead, inched clear and drifted in from the whip, kicked away and held under some urging and strong handling. HARIBOUX (GB) a bit slow to begin, settled outside a rival or just off the rail, went between horses into and on the second turn, split foes three wide a quarter mile out and into the stretch and finished well late. LIAR LIAR (IRE) angled in on the first turn and stalked inside, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch, drifted in between horses in the drive and gained the show. SMOOTH LIKE STRAIT had speed three deep then pulled alongside a rival to press the pace, was between horses into the stretch and in upper stretch, was not a match for the winner in the final furlong and weakened some late. ROYAL ACT chased a bit off the rail then inside, went around a rival past midstretch and was outfinished. KANDEREL angled in and chased outside a rival, went three deep into the second turn, continued four wide leaving that turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. THE STIFF between horses early, saved ground off the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, came out some past midstretch, split rivals late but did not rally. GOLIAD had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. AIR FORCE JET (GB) three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival, was between horses leaving the second turn and weakened in the drive.
SEVENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.19 45.36 1:09.37 1:15.60
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Venetian Harbor
|122
|7
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|1–5
|1–10¾
|Rosario
|1.00
|2
|Princess Mo
|122
|2
|2
|5–1
|3–2
|2–hd
|2–nk
|Franco
|18.60
|9
|Eyes Open
|122
|8
|3
|2–½
|2–1
|3–2½
|3–3¼
|Cedillo
|7.40
|6
|Bristol Bayou
|122
|5
|7
|6–½
|6–hd
|4–4
|4–2
|Smith
|7.60
|1
|Nora's Joy
|122
|1
|8
|8
|8
|5–2½
|5–5½
|Espinoza
|2.00
|4
|Enchanting Moon
|122
|3
|6
|7–7
|7–4
|6–2½
|6–6½
|Flores
|34.80
|5
|Agave Queen
|117
|4
|4
|3–hd
|4–hd
|7–2
|7–5¾
|Velez
|36.40
|7
|Brandons Danger
|122
|6
|5
|4–hd
|5–1
|8
|8
|Gutierrez
|38.80
|8
|VENETIAN HARBOR
|4.00
|2.80
|2.20
|2
|PRINCESS MO
|8.60
|4.40
|9
|EYES OPEN
|4.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-8)
|$46.80
|$1 EXACTA (8-2)
|$19.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-2-9-6)
|$39.97
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-2-9-6-1)
|$776.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-2-9)
|$60.30
Winner–Venetian Harbor B.f.2 by Munnings out of Sounds of the City, by Street Cry (IRE). Bred by Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Ciaglia Racing LLC, River Oak Farm and Savides, Dominic. Mutuel Pool $309,255 Daily Double Pool $27,933 Exacta Pool $169,514 Superfecta Pool $79,090 Super High Five Pool $12,416 Trifecta Pool $112,664. Scratched–Tale of the Tavern.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-2-8) paid $34.35. Pick Three Pool $67,671.
VENETIAN HARBOR sped to the early lead and angled in, set a pressured pace inside, inched away leaving the turn, kicked clear, was mildly hand ridden for a couple of strides to wide and drew off under a long hold. PRINCESS MO saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch and edged a rival for the place. EYES OPEN angled in and prompted the pace between horses then outside the winner, was not a match for that one in the stretch and was edged for second. BRISTOL BAYOU broke slowly, chased outside, went up four wide midway on the turn and three deep into the stretch and lacked a rally. NORA'S JOY stumbled badly at the start, dropped back inside, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and improved position. ENCHANTING MOON broke slowly, chased a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, cut the corner into the stretch and weakened. AGAVE QUEEN pressed the pace between horses then stalked off the rail, dropped back between foes leaving the turn and gave way. BRANDONS DANGER prompted the pace four wide then stalked three deep on the turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Blue Norther Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.73 47.54 1:11.72 1:23.32 1:35.18
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Laura's Light
|120
|6
|3
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–2
|1–3¼
|Cedillo
|2.50
|8
|Croughavouke
|120
|8
|7
|7–hd
|8–5
|7–hd
|5–1½
|2–½
|Rispoli
|4.60
|7
|Blue Sky Baby
|120
|7
|1
|2–1
|2–1
|2–½
|2–½
|3–hd
|T Baze
|21.20
|3
|Parkour
|120
|3
|2
|3–1
|4–hd
|3–2
|3–2
|4–½
|Prat
|5.20
|2
|Guitty
|122
|2
|8
|6–½
|6–½
|5–½
|4–1
|5–½
|Rosario
|4.30
|9
|Little Bird
|120
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|7–1½
|6–¾
|Franco
|21.60
|1
|Lighthouse
|120
|1
|6
|4–½
|5–½
|6–1
|6–½
|7–3½
|Van Dyke
|8.20
|5
|Overjoyed
|120
|5
|5
|8–3½
|7–hd
|8–2
|8–hd
|8–¾
|Smith
|5.80
|4
|Madame Bourbon
|120
|4
|4
|5–1
|3–hd
|4–hd
|9
|9
|Talamo
|28.10
|6
|LAURA'S LIGHT
|7.00
|4.00
|2.80
|8
|CROUGHAVOUKE (IRE)
|4.60
|3.40
|7
|BLUE SKY BABY
|9.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6)
|$14.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-8)
|$15.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-8-7-3)
|$231.02
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-8-7)
|$106.25
|10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-8-7-3-2)
|Carryover $2,026
Winner–Laura's Light B.f.2 by Constitution out of Light of a Star, by Muqtarib. Bred by Golden Pedigree LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $334,799 Daily Double Pool $45,144 Exacta Pool $188,663 Superfecta Pool $77,127 Trifecta Pool $128,390 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,654. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-8-6) paid $45.85. Pick Three Pool $69,370.
LAURA'S LIGHT angled in and pulled her way to the front outside a rival then angled in, set the pace inside, inched away on the backstretch and second turn, kicked clear in the stretch and proved best under urging. CROUGHAVOUKE (IRE) chased between horses then inside on the second turn, came out in midstretch and got up for the place three deep on the line. BLUE SKY BABY angled in and pressed the pace outside the winner then stalked just off the rail or outside a rival to the stretch and was edged late between foes for second. PARKOUR broke in a bit, saved ground stalking the pace throughout and was edged for the show. GUITTY (FR) a step slow to begin and squeezed a bit, stalked the pace inside, came out in upper stretch and was outfinished for a minor share. LITTLE BIRD (IRE) a bit slow to begin, angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch, angled back inward in upper stretch and could not offer the needed late kick. LIGHTHOUSE pulled along the inside then came out early and stalked between foes to the stretch and did not rally. OVERJOYED three deep on the first turn, chased outside a rival on the backstretch then three wide into and on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. MADAME BOURBON three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival then off the rail on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened.
NINTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.04 44.64 1:09.94 1:16.78
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Into Chocolate
|122
|7
|8
|6–1½
|6–3½
|2–½
|1–½
|Cedillo
|5.20
|8
|Eternal Endeavour
|117
|8
|6
|7–1½
|7–4
|4–hd
|2–½
|Diaz, Jr.
|8.80
|9
|Rather Nosy
|120
|9
|1
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–1
|3–1
|Prat
|3.40
|4
|Miss Stormy D
|122
|4
|5
|4–1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|4–3¾
|Franco
|3.40
|6
|Shear Class
|122
|6
|7
|9
|9
|6–½
|5–1½
|Smith
|3.10
|5
|Claudelle
|115
|5
|2
|1–hd
|2–1
|5–4
|6–2¾
|Velez
|9.90
|1
|Donut Girl
|124
|1
|9
|8–2
|8–hd
|9
|7–3½
|Flores
|26.00
|2
|Road Rager
|122
|2
|3
|5–2
|5–½
|8–1½
|8–4¾
|Gryder
|10.00
|3
|Swirling
|124
|3
|4
|2–hd
|4–1
|7–1
|9
|Roman
|74.80
|7
|INTO CHOCOLATE
|12.40
|7.00
|4.20
|8
|ETERNAL ENDEAVOUR (GB)
|9.20
|5.40
|9
|RATHER NOSY
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7)
|$57.80
|$1 EXACTA (7-8)
|$47.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-8-9-4)
|$57.99
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-8-9-4-6)
|$1,794.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-8-9)
|$81.55
Winner–Into Chocolate B.f.3 by Into Mischief out of Candy Drawer, by Candy Ride (ARG). Bred by Pam & Martin Wygod (KY). Trainer: Clifford W. Sise, Jr.. Owner: Wygod, Pam and Martin. Mutuel Pool $334,963 Daily Double Pool $36,570 Exacta Pool $183,711 Superfecta Pool $92,519 Super High Five Pool $9,102 Trifecta Pool $142,588. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-6-7) paid $27.65. Pick Three Pool $71,353.
INTO CHOCOLATE chased off the rail then outside leaving the turn, came four wide into the stretch, bid outside foes in midstretch under urging to gain the lead past the eighth pole, inched away and held gamely. ETERNAL ENDEAVOUR (GB) settled off the inside, came three wide into the stretch and finished willingly outside. RATHER NOSY hopped some at the start, pressed the pace four wide then stalked on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, re-bid between horses in the drive and also went on gamely to the end. MISS STORMY D dueled between horses then inside leaving the turn and into the stretch, fought back along the rail in midstretch and was outfinished. SHEAR CLASS unhurried off the rail on the backstretch and outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch, came out some in the drive and bested the others. CLAUDELLE dueled three deep between horses then outside a rival on the turn, was between foes again in upper stretch and weakened in the final furlong. DONUT GIRL bobbled slightly in a slow start, settled inside then a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out some nearing midstretch and lacked a rally. ROAD RAGER stalked inside then a bit off the rail on the turn, was between foes into the stretch and weakened. SWIRLING had speed between horses then dueled inside, stalked on the turn, cut the corner into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
TENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.31 45.03 56.63 1:02.55
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Prodigal Son
|122
|7
|3
|3–hd
|4–2½
|4–1
|1–1¼
|Gutierrez
|10.80
|6
|Torosay
|122
|6
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–½
|2–¾
|Bejarano
|3.90
|3
|Big Runnuer
|124
|3
|9
|4–1½
|3–1
|3–1
|3–½
|Talamo
|1.20
|4
|Mountain Spirit
|122
|4
|6
|8–1½
|8–2
|7–½
|4–hd
|Rosario
|8.40
|2
|Battle of Memphis
|124
|2
|7
|7–½
|7–1½
|5–2
|5–1
|Rispoli
|15.70
|9
|Shandling
|122
|9
|4
|2–2½
|2–1½
|2–hd
|6–nk
|Franco
|6.60
|5
|Appreciated
|122
|5
|1
|6–1
|6–½
|8–1½
|7–nk
|Pereira
|13.20
|1
|Red Island
|122
|1
|5
|5–1½
|5–1½
|6–hd
|8–nk
|Van Dyke
|22.40
|8
|Caray
|117
|8
|8
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Velez
|22.70
|7
|PRODIGAL SON
|23.60
|10.00
|4.60
|6
|TOROSAY
|6.20
|3.60
|3
|BIG RUNNUER
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-7)
|$118.60
|$1 EXACTA (7-6)
|$56.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-3-4)
|$89.14
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-6-3-4-2)
|$8,824.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-3)
|$86.55
Winner–Prodigal Son B.g.3 by Square Eddie out of Stretchinthelimits, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $342,310 Daily Double Pool $119,117 Exacta Pool $198,063 Superfecta Pool $109,508 Super High Five Pool $11,564 Trifecta Pool $152,153. Scratched–Italiano, Noivo (IRE), Portando, Sigalert, Tiger Dad.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-7-7) paid $172.05. Pick Three Pool $146,963. 50-Cent Pick Four (3/8-6-7-7) 2348 tickets with 4 correct paid $268.05. Pick Four Pool $824,678. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-3/8-6-7-7) 80 tickets with 5 correct paid $5,691.15. Pick Five Pool $596,560. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (8-2-3/8-6-7-7) 19 tickets with 6 correct paid $5,185.34. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $184,441. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $117,616.
PRODIGAL SON had speed between horses then stalked outside a rival or just off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front in deep stretch and proved best. TOROSAY angled in and dueled inside, fought back just off the fence in the stretch and held second. BIG RUNNUER was a bit slow to begin as the ground broke out behind, went up three deep on the backstretch then stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, bid three deep in midstretch, fought back in deep stretch and edged rivals for the show. MOUNTAIN SPIRIT between horses early, chased a bit off the rail to the stretch, angled to the inside in the drive and finished willingly. BATTLE OF MEMPHIS (IRE) saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and also finished with interest. SHANDLING broke in and bumped a rival, had speed three deep then dueled outside the runner-up, battled between horses in midstretch and was outfinished late. APPRECIATED pulled between horses and was in tight off heels midway on the backstretch, chased outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and was outkicked in the drive. RED ISLAND (IRE) saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CARAY bumped and squeezed between horses at the start, settled off the rail then a bit off the fence, came out into the stretch and could not quite offer the necessary response.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|9,997
|$1,099,346
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,778,636
|Out of State
|N/A
|$7,353,830
|TOTAL
|9,997
|$10,231,812