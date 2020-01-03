Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
AFC wild-card prediction: Titans at Patriots

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill lets go of a pass.
Ryan Tannehill has changed the Titans’ image since he took over at quarterback for Marcus Mariota.
( Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
Jan. 3, 2020
2:21 PM
What the Titans need to do: They have to establish the run and keep Patriots quarterback Tom Brady on the sideline — basically do what they’ve been doing since Ryan Tannehill took over at quarterback. They don’t need to do anything special on defense, just play solid and don’t get beat with trick plays.

What the Patriots need to do: They need to win on special teams, maybe hit on a trick play or two, and perhaps pick up a defensive score. Strange to say, but even with an all-time great quarterback their offense isn’t good enough to carry the load.

Sam Farmer’s pick: Nothing points to the Patriots winning this … except that these are the playoffs, and it’s the Patriots. The Titans should be able to run the ball and set up the play-action, and Tannehill is having a phenomenal season.

Titans 27, Patriots 20

Sam Farmer
