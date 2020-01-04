Racing! What’s the moment of the year?

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we head into two graded stakes at Santa Anita on Saturday.
Each year the National Thoroughbred Racing Assn. determines its moment of the year through a fan vote. You can do it by going to the web site and voting. Just click here. You can also vote on Twitter where every retweet or use of the official hashtag (which is provided) will be counted as a vote.
Now, because we’re always trying to be helpful, we’ve divided up the moments into different categories. And, I’ve even added some comments. So, let’s do it.
Deserves consideration
#MaximumSecurityDQ – The 145th Kentucky Derby will live in infamy as Maximum Security crossed the wire first but was disqualified due to interference, elevating Country House to the victory. (May 4)
Comment: This one seems like a slam-dunk winner.
#MitoleMet – With six Grade/Group 1 winners in its field, the 2019 Metropolitan Handicap was arguably the most loaded race on the Belmont Stakes card and it lived up to the hype as Mitole prevailed by three-quarters of a length over McKinzie. (June 8) Comment: Really great race and the beginning of the end of Bob Baffert using Mike Smith as the rider on McKinzie.
#ThunderSnowDWC – Godolphin’s homebred made history when he edged Gronkowski at the wire to become the Dubai World Cup’s first two-time winner. (March 30) Comment: History making is the hook here.
#BisouBest – The third and final meeting of the season between Grade 1 winners Midnight Bisou and Elate proved among the most stirring races of the year with Midnight Bisou running down her rival in the final strides to win by a nose. (Aug. 24) Comment: Just a great final race in a series of great races.
#OmahaBeachSprint – In his first start since winning the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby in April, Omaha Beach showcased his versatility when he caught Shancelot in deep stretch to win the Grade 1 Santa Anita Sprint Championship Stakes. (Oct. 5) Comment: Important only in that it showed how good Omaha Beach could be, although we’ll probably not know because he’s being shipped to stud after the Pegasus. Wouldn’t argue if someone wanted to drop a category.
Nice but doesn’t rise
#GoodbyeMarylou – Thoroughbred racing lost a member of its royal family when Marylou Whitney, the “Queen of Saratoga”, died at the age of 93. (July 19) Comment: Really not a moment but we didn’t disqualify it because of her decades of importance to the industry.
#CovfefeTest – In a duel that invoked memories of the 2002 battle between You and Carson Hollow, eventual Breeders’ Cup winner Covfeve matched strides with Kentucky Oaks heroine Serengeti Empress to the wire before getting up by a half a length. (Aug. 3) Comment: Yeah, a nice race.
#FourStarStormy – Owner Gary Barber’s decision to wheel his filly Got Stormy back in the Grade 1 Fourstardave Handicap seven days after she won the De La Rose Stakes at Saratoga paid dividends as she bested eventual Breeders’ Cup Mile winner Uni to become the first filly to capture the race, doing so in course-record fashion. (Aug. 10) Comment: Big if you were at Saratoga, elsewhere, more of a “isn’t that nice.”
#BelvoirBayBC – Less than two years after having to run for her life during the Lilac Fire that decimated San Luis Rey Training Center, Belvoir Bay again demonstrated her heart when she toppled male rivals to win the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint in course-record time. (Nov. 2) Comment: Really good story, but kind of got lost on BC day.
#BricksBC – After having his career nearly derailed in 2017, Bricks and Mortar stamped himself the favorite for 2019 Horse of the Year honors when he capped an unbeaten campaign with a victory in the Breeders’ Cup Turf. (Nov. 2) Comment: Best horse of the year deserves to be in top category but Bricks and Mortar having a great race seems routine. Wouldn’t argue if you wanted to move it up a category.
Are you kidding me?
#BodexpressRun – After unseating jockey John Velazquez at the start of the Preakness Stakes, Bodexpress proceeded to take a joyride alongside the field around the Pimlico Racecourse oval before being caught by outrider Kaymarie Kreidel. Comment: I never understood the fascination people had with a horse running loose in a race. If that were the case, maybe the Del Mar Futurity should have been nominated.
#VinoRossoBC – Vino Rosso provided trainer Todd Pletcher one of the few accolades missing from the seven-time Eclipse Award winner’s resume when he captured the Breeders’ Cup Classic to give his conditioner his first victory in the prestigious test. (Nov. 2) Comment: It was a great run by Vino Rosso but that race will not be remembered for his win. It’s akin to Stronach executive Mike Rogers saying that except for the deaths, Santa Anita had a good meeting.
Disqualified
#IradBC – Irad Ortiz Jr. showed again why he is one of the best riders in the game when he booted home four winners during the two-day Breeders’ Cup World Championships. (Nov. 1-2) Comment: It’s not a moment. Plus, you should get points off for using “booted” as another way of saying “rode.”
#ChadSweep – In one of the most impressive displays of strength from his powerhouse stable, three-time Eclipse Award winning trainer Chad Brown saddled the winners of all four graded stakes – including three Grade 1 races – on the Arlington Million card. (Aug. 10) Comment: See previous.
Santa Anita review
Friday’s feature was a little on the light side, an allowance/optional claimer for 3-year-old fillies going a mile on the dirt for a purse of $57,000. Gingham was the winner in a last-to-first performance over the five-horse field.
Drayden Van Dyke had a very patient ride, waiting until the middle of the far turn to unleash Gingham. Even though the winning margin was only three-quarters of a length. Her last race was a fourth-place finish in the Grade 1 Starlet at Los Alamitos.
Gingham paid $3.40, $2.20 and $2.10. Savvy Gal was second followed by Rare Find, Shanghai Keely and Navy Queen.
“She was a little keen last time at Los Alamitos,” Jimmy Barnes, Baffert’s main assistant, told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “So, we took the blinkers off [Friday] and it helped her settle today.”
Van Dyke did some recon to help him ride the horse.
“I looked at the video of her when [Joel] Rosario rode her [in her maiden win on Oct. 31] and this is how she wants to run,” Van Dyke said. “Once I tipped her out there from behind horses turning for home, she took off. Taking the blinkers off definitely helped.”
Santa Anita preview
It’s another big race card in terms of number of races and quality. There are 10 races starting at 11:30. Five of the races are on the turf. There are two graded stakes and three allowance races. Not bad at all.
Let’s look at the two stakes.
Grade 3 $100,000 Sham Stakes: This is a Kentucky Derby points race for, obviously, 3-year-olds going a mile. The winner only gets 10 points, so it’s not like this in any way gets you to the Derby. Authentic is the 8-5 favorite for trainer Baffert and jockey Van Dyke. He’s only raced once and won by 1 ½ lengths. He’s got a bullet work on Dec. 22 over five furlongs. He was a $350,000 Keeneland purchase.
There are two horses at 5-2. Azul Coast is also trained by Baffert and ridden by Joel Rosario. He won his only start by four lengths at Los Alamitos. Taishan won his second start by a length at Santa Anita and is trained by Richard Baltas and ridden by Aaron Gryder.
Grade 2 $200,000 San Gabriel Stakes: It’s a 1 1/8-mile turf race for horses 4 and up. Cleopatra’s Strike is the 2-1 favorite for Phil D’Amato and Abel Cedillo. He’s won four-of-26 lifetime and two back won the John Henry Turf Championship at Santa Anita. Since he’s moved to the D’Amato barn the 7-year-old gelding has a win, two seconds and a fourth.
Again, there are two horses at second favorites at 3-1. Desert Stone is two-of-15 lifetime and runs for Baltas and Geovanni Franco. He hasn’t won since June 1, 2018 and is coming off a ninth in the Grade 1 Shoemaker Mile. Majestic Eagle also goes off at those odds for Neil Drysdale and Rafael Bejarano. He has won three of 20 and is coming off a fourth in the Seabiscuit Handicap. He last won on July 19, 2018.
Here are the field sizes in order: 9, 8, 8, 8, 6, 12, 6, 7, 8, 11.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA picks of the day
RACE TWO: No. 5 Malibu Morning (20-1)
Malibu Morning is 20-1 for the second career race and first time turf. Last out under the lights the horse sat at the back of a short field and hugged the rail late to make a nice closing move. On the gallop out Malibu passed the winner. The horse was bet to 4-1 in that debut race. Dam has five turf winners from eight starters. This 20-1 price is great value for us today! This race has been won by horses over a 10-1 value 5 of 12 times for a 42% win rate.
Friday’s result: Avalon Ride was set up perfectly into the turn to win the race but could not catch the runaway winner and lost a photo for second place.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
12:00 Gulfstream (7): $100,000 Kitten’s Joy Stakes, 3-year-olds, 7 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Irish Mias (3-1)
12:55 Aqueduct (8): $100,000 La Verdad Stakes, NY-bred fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Pauseforthecause (3-5)
1:00 Gulfstream (9): $100,000 Ginger Brew Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Abscond (9-5)
1:30 Gulfstream (10): $100,000 Mucho Macho Man Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: Chance It (9-5)
1:40 Santa Anita (5): Grade 3 $100,000 Sham Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: Authentic (8-5)
3:24 Santa Anita (8): Grade 2 $200,000 San Gabriel Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Cleopatra’s Strike
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
RACE EIGHT: No. 1 All Prettied Up (10-1)
My price play of the night is this still improving sprinter, as she gets better on my charts in each subsequent outing. In her last start 22 night ago, she became rambunctious in the gate, veered inward at the start, lost almost two lengths to the leaders, while also striding out of the gate with no early momentum. After the tough getaway, the filly finished well while racing in close quarters late while finishing sixth. If this entrant can leave the number one post in decent fashion tonight, she could reward her backers with an excellent win payout.
Final thought
And now the stars of the show, Friday's results and Saturday's entries.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|3,512
|$576,785
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,399,325
|Out of State
|N/A
|$5,001,585
|TOTAL
|3,512
|$6,977,695
