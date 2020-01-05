NFL playoffs: Kirk Cousins and Vikings stun Saints in overtime win

For the second time in three years, the Minnesota Vikings have derailed the playoff dreams of the New Orleans Saints.

The Vikings stunned the third-seeded Saints on Sunday when Kirk Cousins threw a four-yard pass in the corner of the end zone to tight end Kyle Rudolph for a 26-20 victory in overtime.

“Nobody gave us a chance to win here today,” Rudolph told Fox’s Chris Myers in the pandemonium that followed, “except everyone in the organization.”

That came two years after the Vikings beat New Orleans in the “Minneapolis Miracle” game, which ended with the against-all-odds touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs.

This time, the Saints battled back at the end of regulation to force overtime with a field goal, and the Vikings responded with a touchdown drive on the only possession of the extra period.

Cousins, who had been terrible in the biggest games, set up the winning score with a 43-yard bomb to Adam Thielen.

The Vikings had not won a road game this season against a team with a winning record, and Cousins was 6-30 for his career against teams that finished .500 or better.

This marked the first time in NFL history two of the four wild-card games have gone to overtime. Houston beat Buffalo in overtime on Saturday.

Minnesota will play at top-seeded San Francisco in the divisional round.

The winner of Sunday’s late game between Seattle and Philadelphia will play at Green Bay in the second round.

The Saints, who lost to the Rams here in last year’s NFC title game, are left to ponder what might have been.