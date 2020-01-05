Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

NFL playoffs: Kirk Cousins and Vikings stun Saints in overtime win

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins reacts during the first half of a 26-20 overtime victory over the New Orleans Saints.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins reacts during the first half of a 26-20 overtime victory Sunday over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC wild-card playoffs.
(Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
Jan. 5, 2020
1:38 PM
Share
NEW ORLEANS — 

For the second time in three years, the Minnesota Vikings have derailed the playoff dreams of the New Orleans Saints.

The Vikings stunned the third-seeded Saints on Sunday when Kirk Cousins threw a four-yard pass in the corner of the end zone to tight end Kyle Rudolph for a 26-20 victory in overtime.

“Nobody gave us a chance to win here today,” Rudolph told Fox’s Chris Myers in the pandemonium that followed, “except everyone in the organization.”

That came two years after the Vikings beat New Orleans in the “Minneapolis Miracle” game, which ended with the against-all-odds touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs.

Advertisement

This time, the Saints battled back at the end of regulation to force overtime with a field goal, and the Vikings responded with a touchdown drive on the only possession of the extra period.

Cousins, who had been terrible in the biggest games, set up the winning score with a 43-yard bomb to Adam Thielen.

Sports
Troy Aikman almost signed with Chargers after Cowboys released him
FBN-REDSKINS-COWBOYS-AIKMAN
Sports
Troy Aikman almost signed with Chargers after Cowboys released him
Tom Brady leaving the Patriots might not sound so far-fetched when you hear about how close Troy Aikman got to playing for the Chargers and Dolphins.
More Coverage
Experts explain what makes Saints quarterback Drew Brees so great
Former NFL and USC star Carson Palmer savors a new, demanding role: Being a dad

The Vikings had not won a road game this season against a team with a winning record, and Cousins was 6-30 for his career against teams that finished .500 or better.

This marked the first time in NFL history two of the four wild-card games have gone to overtime. Houston beat Buffalo in overtime on Saturday.

Advertisement

Minnesota will play at top-seeded San Francisco in the divisional round.

The winner of Sunday’s late game between Seattle and Philadelphia will play at Green Bay in the second round.

The Saints, who lost to the Rams here in last year’s NFC title game, are left to ponder what might have been.

Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Sam Farmer
Follow Us
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement