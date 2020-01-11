Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Running back Demetric Felton Jr. to return to UCLA for senior season

UCLA running back Demetric Felton (10) carries the ball during a game against Stanford on Oct. 17.
UCLA running back Demetric Felton carries against Stanford on Oct. 17.
(Ben Margot / Associated Press)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Jan. 11, 2020
4:09 PM
UCLA is getting one of its top playmakers back next season after running back Demetric Felton Jr. confirmed Saturday that he would return for his final college season.

Felton had tweeted a highlight video Friday accompanied by the caption, “2019 was the break out, 2020 we taking over.” The shifty, speedy tailback set a single-season school record with four scoring plays of at least 75 yards in 2019. The redshirt junior’s 55 catches were also a UCLA record for a running back in one season.

Felton was selected a midseason All-American by Associated Press and CBSSports.com and finished the season with 594 yards receiving and four touchdowns to go with 331 yards rushing and one touchdown. He also returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown against Washington State.

Felton is a leading candidate to become the Bruins’ primary running back with Joshua Kelley having exhausted his college eligibility after back-to-back seasons of rushing for more than 1,000 yards.

Ben Bolch
