Horse racing newsletter: A look ahead at the Pegasus

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we enter a fallow period before racing starts to heat up.

In less than two weeks, the one-time richest race in the world, the Pegasus World Cup, will return to Gulfstream Park. It’s no longer the richest race, down from a participant-funded $16 million a couple of years ago, to a track-funded $3 million this year. It’s now the third richest race in the United States.

The genius of the race is not the money but the timing. It’s held at the end of January before the start of the breeding season in February, so that soon-to-be-retired horses, such as Omaha Beach this year, get one more big race.

The original concept of the race threw out the idea that the race might occasionally be held elsewhere, such as Santa Anita. But, Belinda Stronach, chief executive officer of The Stronach Group, put a death knell to that idea early on by stating that how can you have it any place but South Florida if for no other reason that Frank Stronach’s $30 million Pegasus giant hood ornament sits in the Gulfstream parking lot. (Hood ornament is my description, not Belinda’s.)

Advertisement

Frank and Belinda are no longer on traditional father-daughter terms because they are suing each other.

In addition to funding the entire purse, another new twist is that there will be no race-day medication, including Lasix, allowed. This follows along with TSG’s heightened emphasis on safety after all the fatalities at Santa Anita last year.

There is also a $1 million turf race, which was worth $7 million last year.

The Pegasus announced its 17 invitees for both races in the middle of last week. So, let’s look at the 1 1/8-mile dirt race. After all, races in the neighborhood of $1 million aren’t that uncommon nowadays.

Advertisement

Gift Box (trainer John Sadler): Going to pass on this in favor of his stablemate.

Higher Power (Sadler): Coming off a third-place in the Breeders’ Cup Classic and won Pacific Classic.

Magic Wand (Aidan O’Brien): The only foreign shipper, he going in the Pegasus Turf.

Math Wizard (Saffie Joseph, Jr.): “A long shot” to run according to his trainer. Would rather run for big money in $20 million Saudi Cup.

Maximum Security (Jason Servis): Going to pass. Headed to Saudi Cup.

McKinzie (Bob Baffert): Also going to pass. Headed to Saudi Cup.

Mr Freeze (Dale Romans): Coming off a third in the Clark Stakes.

Omaha Beach (Richard Mandella): Had a bruised hoof but returned to gallop and will work Sunday or Monday. Would be the favorite.

Advertisement

Roadster (Baffert): Last race was a second in Malibu Stakes to Omaha Beach.

Seeking the Soul (Dallas Stewart): Second in Pegasus last year but not impressive in last few races.

Spun to Run (Juan Guerrero): Beat Omaha Beach in BC Dirt Mile, second to Maximum Security in Cigar Mile.

Tax (Danny Gargan): Won the Jim Dandy but second in the Grade 3 Discovery Handicap last out.

Also eligibles (and there will be some)

Mucho Gusto (Baffert): Is a possibility for Saudi Cup, but not Pegasus.

War Story (Elizabeth Dobles): Coming off win in Harlan’s Holiday, but sixth in Pacific Classic behind Higher Power.

Bravazo (Wayne Lukas): Going to run at Oaklawn and skip Gulfstream.

Advertisement

Diamond Oops (Patrick Biancone): Won the Mr. Prospector at Gulfstream, but eighth in BC Mile.

True Timber (Kiaran McLaughlin): Last three races: third in Cigar Mile, Bold Ruler and Kelso.

The draw is Wednesday.

Santa Anita review

There were two graded sakes at Santa Anita on Saturday, both involving fillies and mares. Let’s get to them.

Grade 3 $100,000 Las Cienegas Stakes: Jolie Olimpica, running her first race in the United States, stayed just off the pace until she went to the lead on the far turn and breezed home over 5 ½ furlongs on the turf to win by 1 ¼ lengths in course record time. The 1:01 broke the record of Torosay, set on Nov. 3. The 5 ½ furlong course has been in existence less than half-a-year.

Jolie Olimpica, who won her first three races in Brazil, paid $4.40, $4.00 and $2.20. Kentan Road was second followed by Storm the Hill, An Eddie Surprise and Free Cover.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Gary Mandella (son of winning trainer Richard Mandella): “She adapted quicker than most South American imports. A couple of the really good horses that dad’s had over the years took a while to adjust. She was quicker than they were.

“We didn’t necessarily expect her to break that fast, because if you watch her replays in South America, she didn’t always just leave there super-quick. He wasn’t sure if she’d get outrun a little the first part or if she’d do what she did. You don’t know until you put them out there.

“She had a perfect trip. [Jockey] Mike [Smith] did a great job with her. She was a little upset in the paddock, but Mike got her calmed down in the post parade. He had her in the right frame of mind to break well. Give all the credit to Mike on that. The track record? We’ll take it.”

Mike Smith (winning jockey): “I just listened to what Mr. Mandella told me [Saturday] morning. He said, ‘She trains like she’s really quick, maybe a little too quick, so be still leaving there. If she puts you [up on the pace] fine, if not give her a chance to settle and she should finish. She should want to go a little further than this as well.’

“The best part of the race was running underneath the wire to be honest with you. She galloped out well within herself, she wasn’t winded at all. She should get a mile for sure any day.”

Grade 3 $200,000 La Canada Stakes: This 1 1/16-mile race for fillies and mares lost some luster when favorite Spiced Perfection decided to skip the race in order to run in the seven-furlong Inside Information Stakes at Gulfstream on Pegasus day.

Trainer Peter Miller said the owners preferred to keep the horse around one turn instead of two.

The six-horse field that remained put on a good race with a rousing stretch duel between Queen Bee to You and Der Lu. Each horse had the lead at one point in the stretch but in the end, Queen Bee to You won by an official nose, which looked more like half a head.

Queen Bee to You paid $6.60, $3.20 and $2.60. Der Lu was second followed by Zusha, Kaydetre, Horologist and Message.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Andrew Lerner (winning trainer): “She has been training so well, she’s coming into each race so happy and doing so extremely well. The plan wasn’t to be that close but in the paddock she was so much on the muscle, I told [jockey] Ruben [Fuentes], ‘She’s not gonna let you hold her back this time.’ So, I got a little nervous that he wasn’t able to get outside but what a brilliant ride by Ruben he’s just done so good for us.

“She’s just one of those gritty mares that wants to win. She’s just all heart and you gotta love horses like that. It’s unbelievable, just to saddle next to guys like Bob Baffert, Richard Mandella and Richie Baltas, guys I’ve looked up to growing up and going to the races. It’s incredible to be in the same paddock with them, but to be standing here in the Winner’s Circle, it means a lot.”

Ruben Fuentes (winning jockey): “I thought my horse was getting rank, but the pace was a little slow and that’s why she was pulling. Thankfully the rail was open and I took that spot. I realized I was going a little slow so I said, ‘I’m in the perfect spot.’ Once she made the lead, she relaxed real nice. My plan was to angle outside and put the pressure on the other filly (Der Lu), but we ended up inside and she fought back.”

Santa Anita preview

Santa Anita’s last card until Friday has nine races beginning at 12:30 p.m. Five of the races, more than half, are on the turf. There are three races with five horses and two with six, all before final scratches. There is one minor stakes on a day nationally where minor stakes seem to be the norm.

The feature is the $75,000 Kalookan Queen Stakes for fillies and mares going 6 ½ furlongs. There are five starters. The favorite, at 7-5, is Lady Ninja for trainer Richard Baltas and jockey Flavien Prat. Shehas won eight-of-23 lifetime and was eighth in the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint, so she’s run at the top level. She won the LA Woman at Santa Anita late the race before that.

Mother Mother is the second favorite at 8-5 for Baffert and Joel Rosario. In her first race in 2018, she won a maiden special by 6 ½ lengths, then finished second in the Del Mar Debutante and then won an ungraded stakes at Churchill Downs in her third race. That was her last win in her nine-race career. He was third in her last race, the Grade 1 La Brea, behind Hard Not to Love and Bellafina. Post is around 4:05 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 6, 8, 5, 9, 5, 9, 5, 11 (3 also eligible).

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

RACE ONE: No. 4 Chickatini (12-1)

Chickatini won last out at Fresno and tries turf Sunday on a class jump. First start since that October race we see regular works including a sharp work at Los Al last week and several in-between that jump off the page. Racing protected on Sunday, Abel Cedillo gets the mount for trainer Peter Eurton who is 16% both winner last race and racing off the bench. The horse has the best closing kick of these and there should be a nice pace again Sunday. The 12-1 price is excellent value. This race has been won by horses priced over 5-1 a huge 41% so this is a race that historically sees value dominate.

Saturday’s result: Kristi’s Tiger sat in last place into the turn and made a very nice late move to run fourth. She passed the odds-on winner quickly on the gallop out. Absolutely make a note of this horse for the next race especially if they send her longer. We should get double-digit odds again for a horse that will be a winner racing longer.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.

Gulfstream (8): $150,000 Marshua’s River Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Magic Star ($7.20)

Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Say Florida Sandy Stakes, NY-breds 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Arthur’s Hope ($12.20)

Santa Anita (3): Grade 3 $100,000 Las Cienegas Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Jolie Olimpica ($4.20)

Gulfstream (10): Grade 3 $100,000 Tropical Turf, 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Tusk ($19.00)

Santa Anita (8): Grade 3 $200,000 La Canada Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Queen Bee to You ($6.60)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PST:

12:55 Aqueduct (7): $100,000 Rego Park Stakes, NY-bred 3-year-olds, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Dream Bigger (1-1)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

RACE TWO: No. 1 Dark and Dandy (6-1)

He just crushed a decent maiden cast of rivals in a much-needed return effort off a very long 638 night layoff while earning a competitive figure for Sunday’s endeavor. He broke well in that race and was positioned perfectly while hounding the speed of the speed throughout before blowing on by inside the 1/16th pole. Will be a player in here at a medium mutual price and with an expected improvement in his second start after the long layoff.

Final thoughts

If you would like to subscribe to the newsletter you can click here and sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more. Tell your friends, or even people you don’t like that much.

Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.

And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.