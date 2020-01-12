Horse racing newsletter: A look ahead at the Pegasus

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we enter a fallow period before racing starts to heat up.
In less than two weeks, the one-time richest race in the world, the Pegasus World Cup, will return to Gulfstream Park. It’s no longer the richest race, down from a participant-funded $16 million a couple of years ago, to a track-funded $3 million this year. It’s now the third richest race in the United States.
The genius of the race is not the money but the timing. It’s held at the end of January before the start of the breeding season in February, so that soon-to-be-retired horses, such as Omaha Beach this year, get one more big race.
The original concept of the race threw out the idea that the race might occasionally be held elsewhere, such as Santa Anita. But, Belinda Stronach, chief executive officer of The Stronach Group, put a death knell to that idea early on by stating that how can you have it any place but South Florida if for no other reason that Frank Stronach’s $30 million Pegasus giant hood ornament sits in the Gulfstream parking lot. (Hood ornament is my description, not Belinda’s.)
Frank and Belinda are no longer on traditional father-daughter terms because they are suing each other.
In addition to funding the entire purse, another new twist is that there will be no race-day medication, including Lasix, allowed. This follows along with TSG’s heightened emphasis on safety after all the fatalities at Santa Anita last year.
There is also a $1 million turf race, which was worth $7 million last year.
The Pegasus announced its 17 invitees for both races in the middle of last week. So, let’s look at the 1 1/8-mile dirt race. After all, races in the neighborhood of $1 million aren’t that uncommon nowadays.
Gift Box (trainer John Sadler): Going to pass on this in favor of his stablemate.
Higher Power (Sadler): Coming off a third-place in the Breeders’ Cup Classic and won Pacific Classic.
Magic Wand (Aidan O’Brien): The only foreign shipper, he going in the Pegasus Turf.
Math Wizard (Saffie Joseph, Jr.): “A long shot” to run according to his trainer. Would rather run for big money in $20 million Saudi Cup.
Maximum Security (Jason Servis): Going to pass. Headed to Saudi Cup.
McKinzie (Bob Baffert): Also going to pass. Headed to Saudi Cup.
Mr Freeze (Dale Romans): Coming off a third in the Clark Stakes.
Omaha Beach (Richard Mandella): Had a bruised hoof but returned to gallop and will work Sunday or Monday. Would be the favorite.
Roadster (Baffert): Last race was a second in Malibu Stakes to Omaha Beach.
Seeking the Soul (Dallas Stewart): Second in Pegasus last year but not impressive in last few races.
Spun to Run (Juan Guerrero): Beat Omaha Beach in BC Dirt Mile, second to Maximum Security in Cigar Mile.
Tax (Danny Gargan): Won the Jim Dandy but second in the Grade 3 Discovery Handicap last out.
Also eligibles (and there will be some)
Mucho Gusto (Baffert): Is a possibility for Saudi Cup, but not Pegasus.
War Story (Elizabeth Dobles): Coming off win in Harlan’s Holiday, but sixth in Pacific Classic behind Higher Power.
Bravazo (Wayne Lukas): Going to run at Oaklawn and skip Gulfstream.
Diamond Oops (Patrick Biancone): Won the Mr. Prospector at Gulfstream, but eighth in BC Mile.
True Timber (Kiaran McLaughlin): Last three races: third in Cigar Mile, Bold Ruler and Kelso.
The draw is Wednesday.
Santa Anita review
There were two graded sakes at Santa Anita on Saturday, both involving fillies and mares. Let’s get to them.
Grade 3 $100,000 Las Cienegas Stakes: Jolie Olimpica, running her first race in the United States, stayed just off the pace until she went to the lead on the far turn and breezed home over 5 ½ furlongs on the turf to win by 1 ¼ lengths in course record time. The 1:01 broke the record of Torosay, set on Nov. 3. The 5 ½ furlong course has been in existence less than half-a-year.
Jolie Olimpica, who won her first three races in Brazil, paid $4.40, $4.00 and $2.20. Kentan Road was second followed by Storm the Hill, An Eddie Surprise and Free Cover.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Gary Mandella (son of winning trainer Richard Mandella): “She adapted quicker than most South American imports. A couple of the really good horses that dad’s had over the years took a while to adjust. She was quicker than they were.
“We didn’t necessarily expect her to break that fast, because if you watch her replays in South America, she didn’t always just leave there super-quick. He wasn’t sure if she’d get outrun a little the first part or if she’d do what she did. You don’t know until you put them out there.
“She had a perfect trip. [Jockey] Mike [Smith] did a great job with her. She was a little upset in the paddock, but Mike got her calmed down in the post parade. He had her in the right frame of mind to break well. Give all the credit to Mike on that. The track record? We’ll take it.”
Mike Smith (winning jockey): “I just listened to what Mr. Mandella told me [Saturday] morning. He said, ‘She trains like she’s really quick, maybe a little too quick, so be still leaving there. If she puts you [up on the pace] fine, if not give her a chance to settle and she should finish. She should want to go a little further than this as well.’
“The best part of the race was running underneath the wire to be honest with you. She galloped out well within herself, she wasn’t winded at all. She should get a mile for sure any day.”
Grade 3 $200,000 La Canada Stakes: This 1 1/16-mile race for fillies and mares lost some luster when favorite Spiced Perfection decided to skip the race in order to run in the seven-furlong Inside Information Stakes at Gulfstream on Pegasus day.
Trainer Peter Miller said the owners preferred to keep the horse around one turn instead of two.
The six-horse field that remained put on a good race with a rousing stretch duel between Queen Bee to You and Der Lu. Each horse had the lead at one point in the stretch but in the end, Queen Bee to You won by an official nose, which looked more like half a head.
Queen Bee to You paid $6.60, $3.20 and $2.60. Der Lu was second followed by Zusha, Kaydetre, Horologist and Message.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Andrew Lerner (winning trainer): “She has been training so well, she’s coming into each race so happy and doing so extremely well. The plan wasn’t to be that close but in the paddock she was so much on the muscle, I told [jockey] Ruben [Fuentes], ‘She’s not gonna let you hold her back this time.’ So, I got a little nervous that he wasn’t able to get outside but what a brilliant ride by Ruben he’s just done so good for us.
“She’s just one of those gritty mares that wants to win. She’s just all heart and you gotta love horses like that. It’s unbelievable, just to saddle next to guys like Bob Baffert, Richard Mandella and Richie Baltas, guys I’ve looked up to growing up and going to the races. It’s incredible to be in the same paddock with them, but to be standing here in the Winner’s Circle, it means a lot.”
Ruben Fuentes (winning jockey): “I thought my horse was getting rank, but the pace was a little slow and that’s why she was pulling. Thankfully the rail was open and I took that spot. I realized I was going a little slow so I said, ‘I’m in the perfect spot.’ Once she made the lead, she relaxed real nice. My plan was to angle outside and put the pressure on the other filly (Der Lu), but we ended up inside and she fought back.”
Santa Anita preview
Santa Anita’s last card until Friday has nine races beginning at 12:30 p.m. Five of the races, more than half, are on the turf. There are three races with five horses and two with six, all before final scratches. There is one minor stakes on a day nationally where minor stakes seem to be the norm.
The feature is the $75,000 Kalookan Queen Stakes for fillies and mares going 6 ½ furlongs. There are five starters. The favorite, at 7-5, is Lady Ninja for trainer Richard Baltas and jockey Flavien Prat. Shehas won eight-of-23 lifetime and was eighth in the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint, so she’s run at the top level. She won the LA Woman at Santa Anita late the race before that.
Mother Mother is the second favorite at 8-5 for Baffert and Joel Rosario. In her first race in 2018, she won a maiden special by 6 ½ lengths, then finished second in the Del Mar Debutante and then won an ungraded stakes at Churchill Downs in her third race. That was her last win in her nine-race career. He was third in her last race, the Grade 1 La Brea, behind Hard Not to Love and Bellafina. Post is around 4:05 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 6, 8, 5, 9, 5, 9, 5, 11 (3 also eligible).
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
RACE ONE: No. 4 Chickatini (12-1)
Chickatini won last out at Fresno and tries turf Sunday on a class jump. First start since that October race we see regular works including a sharp work at Los Al last week and several in-between that jump off the page. Racing protected on Sunday, Abel Cedillo gets the mount for trainer Peter Eurton who is 16% both winner last race and racing off the bench. The horse has the best closing kick of these and there should be a nice pace again Sunday. The 12-1 price is excellent value. This race has been won by horses priced over 5-1 a huge 41% so this is a race that historically sees value dominate.
Saturday’s result: Kristi’s Tiger sat in last place into the turn and made a very nice late move to run fourth. She passed the odds-on winner quickly on the gallop out. Absolutely make a note of this horse for the next race especially if they send her longer. We should get double-digit odds again for a horse that will be a winner racing longer.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Gulfstream (8): $150,000 Marshua’s River Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Magic Star ($7.20)
Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Say Florida Sandy Stakes, NY-breds 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Arthur’s Hope ($12.20)
Santa Anita (3): Grade 3 $100,000 Las Cienegas Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Jolie Olimpica ($4.20)
Gulfstream (10): Grade 3 $100,000 Tropical Turf, 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Tusk ($19.00)
Santa Anita (8): Grade 3 $200,000 La Canada Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Queen Bee to You ($6.60)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PST:
12:55 Aqueduct (7): $100,000 Rego Park Stakes, NY-bred 3-year-olds, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Dream Bigger (1-1)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
RACE TWO: No. 1 Dark and Dandy (6-1)
He just crushed a decent maiden cast of rivals in a much-needed return effort off a very long 638 night layoff while earning a competitive figure for Sunday’s endeavor. He broke well in that race and was positioned perfectly while hounding the speed of the speed throughout before blowing on by inside the 1/16th pole. Will be a player in here at a medium mutual price and with an expected improvement in his second start after the long layoff.
Final thoughts
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, January 11.
FIRST RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.12 45.90 1:11.62 1:18.41
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Mainframe Judy
|122
|1
|4
|2–2½
|2–1½
|2–½
|1–1
|Fuentes
|1.60
|5
|You'reright Again
|122
|5
|3
|1–1
|1–2
|1–3
|2–1¾
|Cedillo
|3.50
|3
|Vastly Deep
|122
|3
|1
|4–2
|4–5
|4–6
|3–½
|Flores
|1.20
|2
|Baltimore Beecho
|122
|2
|2
|3–1½
|3–1
|3–1
|4–9¾
|Maldonado
|7.70
|4
|Beyond Precher
|117
|4
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Velez
|31.00
|1
|MAINFRAME JUDY
|5.20
|3.00
|2.20
|5
|YOU'RERIGHT AGAIN
|3.60
|2.40
|3
|VASTLY DEEP
|2.10
|$1 EXACTA (1-5)
|$9.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-3)
|$8.85
Winner–Mainframe Judy B.g.3 by Attila's Storm out of Souma, by Mr. Greeley. Bred by J. Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Robison, J. Kirk and Judy. Mutuel Pool $124,739 Exacta Pool $60,614 Trifecta Pool $42,985. Scratched–none.
MAINFRAME JUDY went up inside to press then stalk the leader, came a bit off the rail into the turn, angled out a bit and rallied under left handed urging to collar the runner-up in deep stretch. YOU'RERIGHT AGAIN had speed outside rivals then angled in alongside the winner, inched away on the backstretch and angled in, set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, drifted in some in the final furlong and could not hold off the winner. VASTLY DEEP three deep early, chased off the rail then outside a rival early on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and edged a foe for third. BALTIMORE BEECHO broke in a bit, stalked outside a rival then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally but was edged for the show. BEYOND PRECHER dropped back and settled off the inside, angled in some on the turn, came out in the stretch and lacked a further response.
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.05 45.71 58.55 1:11.79
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Win Often
|122
|6
|2
|4–1
|4–2½
|1–2
|1–1¼
|Espinoza
|0.90
|5
|French Rose
|122
|4
|3
|6–2
|6–3
|4–1½
|2–½
|Prat
|7.60
|4
|Mandy
|122
|3
|4
|3–1½
|3–hd
|2–hd
|3–1½
|Rosario
|2.00
|6
|Kristi's Tiger
|122
|5
|6
|7
|7
|7
|4–1¾
|Blanc
|21.80
|8
|White Velvet
|117
|7
|7
|5–1
|5–½
|5–hd
|5–2¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|12.00
|2
|Miss Kitness
|122
|2
|5
|1–hd
|2–1½
|3–hd
|6–8¼
|Fuentes
|41.70
|1
|Way too Sweet
|122
|1
|1
|2–2
|1–hd
|6–1
|7
|Gryder
|11.00
|7
|WIN OFTEN
|3.80
|2.60
|2.10
|5
|FRENCH ROSE
|5.80
|3.20
|4
|MANDY
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7)
|$12.80
|$1 EXACTA (7-5)
|$11.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-4-6)
|$12.48
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-5-4-6-8)
|$203.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-4)
|$15.25
Winner–Win Often B.f.3 by Vronsky out of Winning Tale, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Harris Farms & Craig Allen (CA). Trainer: Dean Pederson. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $281,657 Daily Double Pool $34,972 Exacta Pool $161,384 Superfecta Pool $75,865 Super High Five Pool $6,070 Trifecta Pool $108,892. Scratched–Vegan.
WIN OFTEN stalked off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came out four wide into the stretch, gained the lead nearing midstretch, inched clear under urging and held. FRENCH ROSE angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch, was three deep in midstretch and edged a rival for the place. MANDY had speed three deep then stalked off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, split horses in midstretch and was edged for second. KRISTI'S TIGER a bit slow to begin, settled off the rail then a bit off the fence, went around a rival in midstretch and another in deep stretch and continued inside late. WHITE VELVET also broke a bit slowly, chased outside then off the rail on the turn, came three deep into the stretch, angled out in upper stretch and lacked the needed rally. MISS KITNESS a step slow to begin, had speed between horses then dueled outside a rival, was between foes in upper stretch, drifted in late and weakened. WAY TOO SWEET went up inside to duel for the lead, put a head in front on the turn, fought back leaving the turn and into the stretch and had little left for the final furlong.
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Las Cienegas Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.00 44.22 55.32 1:01.00
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Jolie Olimpica
|122
|3
|1
|2–1
|2–½
|2–1
|1–1¼
|Smith
|1.20
|2
|Kentan Road
|120
|2
|4
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–1
|2–2¼
|Velez
|5.90
|1
|Storm the Hill
|120
|1
|5
|3–hd
|3–1
|3–2
|3–1½
|Prat
|1.50
|4
|An Eddie Surprise
|120
|4
|2
|4–hd
|4–½
|4–4
|4–7¼
|Gutierrez
|5.30
|5
|Free Cover
|120
|5
|3
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Fuentes
|21.30
|3
|JOLIE OLIMPICA (BRZ)
|4.40
|4.00
|2.20
|2
|KENTAN ROAD
|5.40
|3.00
|1
|STORM THE HILL
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3)
|$11.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$13.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-1)
|$11.10
Winner–Jolie Olimpica (BRZ) Ch.f.4 by Drosselmeyer out of Jolie Celina (BRZ), by Trempolino. Bred by Stud T N T (BRZ). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Fox Hill Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $226,949 Daily Double Pool $27,452 Exacta Pool $101,843 Trifecta Pool $76,498. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-7-3) paid $11.15. Pick Three Pool $49,839.
JOLIE OLIMPICA (BRZ) bobbled slightly at the start, stalked just off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, bid alongside the pacesetter under a couple taps on the shoulder with the whip turned down past the eighth pole, took the lead just inside the sixteenth marker and proved best under a moderate hand ride. KENTAN ROAD sped to the early lead, inched away and set the pace inside, fought back along the rail past midstretch, could not match the winner late but was clearly second best. STORM THE HILL broke a bit slowly, went up inside and saved ground stalking the pace, continued along the rail on the turn and in the stretch and held third. AN EDDIE SURPRISE stalked a bit off the rail then between horses on the backstretch and into the turn, continued just off the inside leaving the turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. FREE COVER stalked outside then three deep on the backstretch, dropped back off the rail leaving the turn, angled in some nearing the stretch and weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 23.41 47.54 1:12.98 1:26.11 1:40.29
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Mahi Mahi
|117
|1
|6
|3–½
|3–½
|3–1
|2–hd
|1–hd
|Velez
|4.00
|7
|Itsthattime
|122
|7
|4
|8–1
|6–hd
|4–hd
|4–1
|2–nk
|Bejarano
|2.70
|5
|Constitutionaffair
|122
|5
|1
|2–hd
|2–hd
|1–½
|1–3
|3–2¼
|Fuentes
|3.70
|8
|Debt Monger
|122
|8
|5
|9
|8–2
|6–hd
|5–1½
|4–1¼
|Delgadillo
|38.70
|4
|Nietzsche
|122
|4
|2
|1–1½
|1–1½
|2–1
|3–hd
|5–3¾
|Flores
|17.70
|3
|Champagne's On Ice
|122
|3
|3
|4–1
|4–1
|5–2½
|6–4
|6–4¼
|Cedillo
|7.60
|6
|Matson
|122
|6
|7
|6–1
|7–1½
|7–hd
|7–3
|7–5½
|Atzeni
|59.70
|2
|Shackmandu
|122
|2
|8
|5–hd
|5–hd
|8–6
|8–4
|8–¾
|Roman
|61.90
|9
|Mr. Unusual
|122
|9
|9
|7–hd
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Rosario
|2.60
|1
|MAHI MAHI
|10.00
|4.60
|3.20
|7
|ITSTHATTIME
|3.60
|2.60
|5
|CONSTITUTIONAFFAIR
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1)
|$31.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-7)
|$17.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-5-8)
|$70.65
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-5)
|$41.45
|10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-7-5-8-4)
|Carryover $3,254
Winner–Mahi Mahi Ch.g.3 by Ministers Wild Cat out of Ms Vanenzza, by Successful Appeal. Bred by Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Owner: Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC. Mutuel Pool $302,623 Daily Double Pool $22,082 Exacta Pool $196,382 Superfecta Pool $99,044 Trifecta Pool $135,690 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,266. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-1) paid $15.90. Pick Three Pool $29,886.
MAHI MAHI saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, split horses in midstretch and rallied under urging to get up between foes late. ITSTHATTIME five wide into the first turn, chased between horses then outside a rival on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch and finished willingly outside a pair of foes. CONSTITUTIONAFFAIR four wide early, stalked outside the winner, bid alongside the pacesetter to gain the lead leaving the second turn, kicked clear, drifted inward in midstretch and held on well but was caught late. DEBT MONGER five wide into the first turn, angled in and settled off the rail then outside a rival, split horses leaving the second turn, angled to the inside into the stretch and bested the others. NIETZSCHE had speed between horses then inched away and angled in on the first turn, set the pace inside, dueled along the rail on the second turn and weakened in the drive. CHAMPAGNE'S ON ICE stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. MATSON four wide into the first turn, chased three deep to the stretch and lacked a rally. SHACKMANDU pulled between horses into the first turn, stalked a bit off the rail, fell back and angled in on the second turn and had little left for the stretch. MR. UNUSUAL angled in and settled inside off the pace, came out and dropped back on the second turn and gave way.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.31 47.87 1:11.82 1:24.05 1:36.32
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Too Much Heaven
|120
|3
|2
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–1¼
|Rispoli
|10.20
|2
|Secret Square
|120
|2
|4
|4–hd
|4–½
|4–hd
|4–1½
|2–1¼
|Rosario
|2.70
|5
|Teachers Big Dream
|117
|5
|1
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–½
|2–hd
|3–½
|Velez
|4.00
|8
|Sugar Pickel
|120
|8
|7
|8
|8
|6–1½
|6–7
|4–hd
|Prat
|3.40
|1
|Mosienko
|120
|1
|3
|3–½
|3–hd
|3–1½
|3–1½
|5–2¾
|Cedillo
|4.10
|7
|Destiny's Journey
|122
|7
|5
|5–1
|5–½
|5–2
|5–½
|6–8¾
|Espinoza
|7.00
|6
|Turkish Angel
|120
|6
|8
|6–hd
|6–hd
|7–2
|7–5
|7–19¼
|Gryder
|31.40
|4
|Bella Renella
|120
|4
|6
|7–hd
|7–½
|8
|8
|8
|Blanc
|16.90
|3
|TOO MUCH HEAVEN
|22.40
|13.20
|6.60
|2
|SECRET SQUARE
|4.80
|3.40
|5
|TEACHERS BIG DREAM
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3)
|$130.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$36.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-5-8)
|$79.58
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-2-5-8-1)
|$8,103.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-5)
|$111.75
Winner–Too Much Heaven B.f.3 by Twirling Candy out of Make Music, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by W. S. Farish & E. J. Hudson, Jr.Irrevocable Trust (KY). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: Grenier, Dennis J., Grenier, Norine, Kruljac, J. Eric, Lawless, Tom D., Lewkowitz, Frank and Sondere. Mutuel Pool $268,073 Daily Double Pool $31,781 Exacta Pool $155,523 Superfecta Pool $62,963 Super High Five Pool $6,356 Trifecta Pool $100,415. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-3) paid $163.15. Pick Three Pool $46,814. 50-Cent Pick Four (3/7-3-1-3) 377 tickets with 4 correct paid $379.40. Pick Four Pool $187,503. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-3/7-3-1-3) 334 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,435.30. Pick Five Pool $558,058.
TOO MUCH HEAVEN sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, came off the rail into the stretch, drifted out a bit in the drive, turned back the bid of a rival in deep stretch and held gamely under urging. SECRET SQUARE stalked between horses then a bit off the rail leaving the second turn and into the stretch, came out in midstretch and gained the place. TEACHERS BIG DREAM angled in and stalked just off the rail then outside a rival leaving the second turn and into the stretch and held third. SUGAR PICKEL chased three deep then angled in a bit off the rail leaving the second turn, angled in again in the stretch and was edged for the show. MOSIENKO saved ground stalking the pace, bid along the rail a sixteenth out and was outkicked. DESTINY'S JOURNEY stalked three deep to the stretch and lacked the needed rally. TURKISH ANGEL broke a bit slowly, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out in the stretch and weakened. BELLA RENELLA pulled along the inside then came out into the first turn and chased between foes, was in tight into the backstretch, continued between horses then fell back a bit off the rail on the second turn and gave way.
SIXTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.83 44.60 1:09.92 1:16.67
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Policy
|122
|4
|4
|9
|5–1
|2–hd
|1–¾
|Cedillo
|5.90
|7
|Gate Speed
|124
|7
|8
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–1
|2–½
|Rosario
|1.60
|5
|Baby Gronk
|122
|5
|1
|6–hd
|6–4
|5–½
|3–nk
|Delgadillo
|4.00
|9
|Mayan Warrior
|122
|9
|3
|5–hd
|3–½
|3–½
|4–1¼
|Fuentes
|7.20
|1
|Silken Prince
|122
|1
|9
|3–hd
|4–1
|4–1
|5–2¼
|Rispoli
|7.30
|3
|Mutineer
|124
|3
|6
|8–hd
|7–½
|7–5
|6–nk
|Bejarano
|5.30
|8
|High Five
|119
|8
|2
|2–1
|2–½
|6–4½
|7–7½
|Diaz, Jr.
|45.70
|2
|Music to My Ears
|124
|2
|5
|4–hd
|9
|9
|8–9¼
|Gryder
|56.10
|6
|Captain Buzzkill
|117
|6
|7
|7–1
|8–4
|8–3½
|9
|Velez
|34.20
|4
|POLICY
|13.80
|5.40
|3.80
|7
|GATE SPEED
|3.40
|2.60
|5
|BABY GRONK
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4)
|$118.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-7)
|$21.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-7-5-9)
|$46.24
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-7-5-9-1)
|$999.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-7-5)
|$55.40
Winner–Policy Ch.g.4 by Strong Mandate out of Diva's Tribute, by Henny Hughes. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Drummond, Lee and Xitco, John V.. Mutuel Pool $346,414 Daily Double Pool $29,073 Exacta Pool $196,622 Superfecta Pool $95,104 Super High Five Pool $3,931 Trifecta Pool $131,961. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-4) paid $422.05. Pick Three Pool $64,333.
POLICY had speed between horses then fell back outside a rival, came out leaving the backstretch, went four wide on the turn and into the stretch, bid outside foes under urging past midstretch to gain the lead in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. GATE SPEED sped to the early lead between foes, angled in and set the pace inside and held on well but could not quite match the winner late. BABY GRONK chased between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn, came out into the stretch and finished willingly to edge a rival for the show. MAYAN WARRIOR stalked four wide then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and was edged for third. SILKEN PRINCE broke slowly, went up inside and saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and was outfinished. MUTINEER chased between horses then a bit off the rail, went around a rival early on the turn, angled in, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and lacked the needed rally. HIGH FIVE had speed outside then stalked off the rail, angled in between horses leaving the turn and did not rally. MUSIC TO MY EARS stalked between horses, dropped back inside on the turn and gave way. CAPTAIN BUZZKILL pulled between horses chasing the pace and was in tight a half mile out, also dropped back then was outside a rival on the turn and had nothing left for the drive.
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 21.91 44.79 56.71 1:02.69
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|11
|She's So Special
|122
|10
|4
|6–hd
|6–1
|5–1
|1–1
|Rosario
|1.20
|10
|Rakassah
|122
|9
|3
|5–1
|5–2
|1–½
|2–1
|Prat
|4.30
|4
|Nu Pi Lambda
|122
|4
|5
|1–hd
|1–1
|2–1
|3–¾
|Espinoza
|4.00
|8
|Kustom for Karl
|122
|8
|1
|4–1½
|4–hd
|3–hd
|4–1¼
|Rispoli
|9.00
|1
|Sweet Devil
|122
|1
|9
|9–½
|10–2
|8–hd
|5–1
|Cedillo
|37.70
|6
|Don't Unzip Me
|122
|6
|11
|10–hd
|9–1
|7–2
|6–1¼
|Maldonado
|13.20
|12
|Majestic Gigi
|122
|11
|2
|3–1
|3–1½
|4–hd
|7–2
|Gutierrez
|13.90
|2
|Violent Speed
|122
|2
|6
|7–½
|8–1
|10–3½
|8–½
|Bejarano
|41.00
|5
|Munn She's Pretty
|117
|5
|8
|2–hd
|2–½
|6–hd
|9–nk
|Velez
|31.10
|7
|Magical Path
|122
|7
|7
|11
|11
|11
|10–½
|Roman
|125.40
|3
|Wine At Sunset
|122
|3
|10
|8–1
|7–hd
|9–hd
|11
|Hernandez
|56.50
|11
|SHE'S SO SPECIAL
|4.40
|2.80
|2.10
|10
|RAKASSAH (IRE)
|4.20
|3.00
|4
|NU PI LAMBDA
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-11)
|$27.40
|$1 EXACTA (11-10)
|$8.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-10-4-8)
|$10.88
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-10-4-8-1)
|$256.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-10-4)
|$12.35
Winner–She's So Special B.f.3 by Hard Spun out of Born Special, by Pulpit. Bred by Gary & Mary West Stables Inc. (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners. Mutuel Pool $374,243 Daily Double Pool $45,287 Exacta Pool $224,707 Superfecta Pool $113,332 Super High Five Pool $3,625 Trifecta Pool $144,539. Scratched–Keep It Classy.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-11) paid $100.30. Pick Three Pool $55,276.
SHE'S SO SPECIAL chased three deep, continued outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch, came out some in upper stretch and rallied under urging to gain the lead in deep stretch to prove best. RAKASSAH (IRE) angled in and stalked outside a rival, found the rail into the turn, bid inside leaving the turn to gain the lead in the stretch and held well but could not contain the winner. NU PI LAMBDA angled in and dueled inside, inched away briefly on the turn, battled between horses into the stretch then outside the runner-up in midstretch and held third. KUSTOM FOR KARL had speed between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, continued outside the runner-up on the turn, steadied off heels a quarter mile out, angled in and waited while boxed in passing the eighth pole, came out and was edged for the show. SWEET DEVIL chased inside, swung three wide into the stretch, angled inward in midstretch and finished with some interest. DON'T UNZIP ME broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then three deep, continued outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MAJESTIC GIGI dueled four wide then three deep, stalked on the turn, was forced out midway on the bend, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. VIOLENT SPEED saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and lacked the necessary response. MUNN SHE'S PRETTY dueled between horses then stalked between foes on the turn, lugged out midway on the bend, came three wide into the stretch, drifted inward in midstretch and weakened. MAGICAL PATH chased three deep then between foes leaving the backstretch, angled to the inside on the turn and did not rally. WINE AT SUNSET chased a bit off the rail then between foes leaving the backstretch and on the turn and weakened.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'La Canada Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 24.00 48.06 1:12.35 1:37.75 1:44.36
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Queen Bee to You
|122
|3
|5
|4–1
|2–½
|1–hd
|2–2
|1–ns
|Fuentes
|2.30
|1
|Der Lu
|120
|1
|2
|1–1½
|1–hd
|2–1½
|1–hd
|2–2
|Van Dyke
|3.50
|2
|Zusha
|120
|2
|3
|3–hd
|3–hd
|4–2
|4–½
|3–hd
|Pereira
|17.90
|5
|Kaydetre
|120
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|3–1½
|4–4¼
|Blanc
|40.10
|6
|Horologist
|122
|6
|1
|5–½
|5–1
|3–½
|5–1
|5–1¼
|Bravo
|1.50
|4
|Message
|120
|4
|4
|2–hd
|4–1
|5–hd
|6
|6
|Smith
|4.00
|3
|QUEEN BEE TO YOU
|6.60
|3.20
|2.60
|1
|DER LU
|4.20
|3.60
|2
|ZUSHA
|5.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-3)
|$20.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-1)
|$15.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-2-5)
|$31.34
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-2)
|$33.00
Winner–Queen Bee to You B.m.6 by Old Topper out of Silk Queen, by Touch Gold. Bred by Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: An Equal Amount of Blueberries, LLC and Vali, Adam. Mutuel Pool $307,736 Daily Double Pool $40,430 Exacta Pool $135,191 Superfecta Pool $60,530 Trifecta Pool $91,489. Scratched–Spiced Perfection, Starr of Quality.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-11-3) paid $47.60. Pick Three Pool $53,327.
QUEEN BEE TO YOU angled in and stalked inside, bid along the rail on the backstretch to gain the lead into the second turn, dueled inside, drifted off the fence into the stretch, fought back under urging in the drive and gamely prevailed. DER LU sped to the early lead, set the pace inside then dueled between horses on the backstretch and outside the winner on the second turn, was fanned out some into the stretch, regained the advantage in midstretch and continued willingly but was outgamed late. ZUSHA stumbled at the start but recovered quickly, stalked between horses then bid between foes on the backstretch, stalked again outside a rival on the second turn, came out four wide into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. KAYDETRE chased off the rail, angled to the inside on the second turn, continued along the fence in the stretch and was edged for third. HOROLOGIST chased three deep then a bit off the rail, angled in nearing the second turn, came out leaving that turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. MESSAGE stalked three deep, bid four wide midway on the backstretch, fell back and angled in on the second turn and weakened.
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.35 46.33 1:11.06 1:23.70 1:36.20
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Sassyserb
|122
|2
|4
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–3½
|1–5¼
|Cedillo
|2.10
|1
|Creer
|122
|1
|11
|5–1
|2–1½
|2–2½
|2–½
|2–1½
|Gryder
|29.40
|12
|Elgofranco
|122
|12
|8
|9–hd
|9–1
|5–2½
|3–2½
|3–1¾
|Gutierrez
|5.30
|4
|Nocherylikemychery
|117
|4
|6
|6–hd
|5–hd
|4–1
|4–2
|4–3¾
|Diaz, Jr.
|12.10
|8
|Unusual Secret
|122
|8
|12
|11–1
|10–hd
|10–hd
|6–1½
|5–1¼
|Blanc
|18.30
|6
|Too Much Smoke
|117
|6
|9
|8–1½
|7–1
|3–½
|5–3
|6–4½
|Velez
|14.80
|10
|Salsa Verde
|122
|10
|7
|10–1
|11–4½
|8–hd
|8–1
|7–3¼
|Delgadillo
|90.90
|9
|Via Alpina
|122
|9
|5
|7–hd
|8–2
|6–2
|7–1½
|8–1½
|Van Dyke
|9.40
|7
|Mamas Got Cash
|122
|7
|1
|4–1
|4–hd
|9–hd
|9–4
|9–5¾
|Flores
|84.70
|3
|Goveness Sheila
|115
|3
|2
|3–½
|6–hd
|11
|10–5
|10–22½
|Flores
|83.30
|5
|Phoenix Tears
|122
|5
|3
|2–hd
|3–1
|7–hd
|11
|11
|Maldonado
|72.20
|11
|Miss Ryleigh
|122
|11
|10
|12
|12
|dnf
|Rosario
|1.90
|2
|SASSYSERB
|6.20
|3.80
|2.60
|1
|CREER
|22.60
|12.00
|12
|ELGOFRANCO
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2)
|$30.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-1)
|$60.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-12-4)
|$148.29
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-1-12-4-8)
|$10,945.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-12)
|$139.95
Winner–Sassyserb B.f.3 by Circumference (IRE) out of Incredible Ten, by Rock Hard Ten. Bred by John Ernst & Allegra Ernst (CA). Trainer: Anna Meah. Owner: DA Meah Racing and Next Wave Racing. Mutuel Pool $362,881 Daily Double Pool $96,123 Exacta Pool $235,909 Superfecta Pool $131,531 Super High Five Pool $14,344 Trifecta Pool $166,102. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (11-3-2) paid $20.95. Pick Three Pool $176,970. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-9/11-3-2) 3462 tickets with 4 correct paid $157.30. Pick Four Pool $713,739. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-4-9/11-3-2) 222 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,687.55. Pick Five Pool $491,332. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (1-3-4-9/11-3-2) 27 tickets with 6 correct paid $4,890.98. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $245,092. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $375,421.
SASSYSERB sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, turned back the bid of a rival on the backstretch and inched away again and drew clear in the stretc under urging. CREER stalked inside, bid outside the winner midway on the backstretch then stalked a gain just off the rail, drifted to the inside in the stretch and held second. ELGOFRANCO four wide early, went three deep on the first turn then angled in and chased inside, came out in upper stretch and bested the rest. NOCHERYLIKEMYCHERY chased between horses then outside a rival on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch and lacked a rally. UNUSUAL SECRET hopped slightly at the start, angled in on the first turn and settled inside, came out into and on the sweecond turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. TOO MUCH SMOKE crossed inward and chased inside, came out on the second turn and between foes into the stretch, drifted in and did not rally. SALSA VERDE angled in between horses then settled inside on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. VIA ALPINA chased three deep then off the rail on the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. MAMAS GOT CASH four wide into and on the first turn and into the backstretch, stalked outside, dropped back and angled in outside a rival into the stretch and also weakened. GOVENESS SHEILA stalked between horses, dropped back between foes into and on the second turn, angled to the inside into the stretch and gave way. PHOENIX TEARS pulled between horses then stalked three deep, dropped back between foes leaving the second turn, angled in some and had nothing left for the drive. MISS RYLEIGH tugged her way along and angled in between foes, found the inside on the backstretch, drifted out and was pulled up nearing the second turn and walked off.
Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, January 12.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 9th day of a 60-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Sedamar
|Brice Blanc
|124
|Shelbe Ruis
|5-2
|2
|K P Slickem
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|4-1
|3
|Wicked Old Fashion
|Evin Roman
|124
|Victor M. Trujillo
|3-1
|62,500
|4
|Chickatini
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Peter Eurton
|12-1
|5
|Sold It
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|2-1
|6
|Love and Peace
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Neil D. Drysdale
|6-1
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Sabinos Pride
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|David E. Hofmans
|6-5
|30,000
|2
|Subtle Ride
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|5-1
|30,000
|3
|Circleofcolor
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|John C. Ivory
|6-1
|30,000
|4
|Vannavanna Bo Bana
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Steve Knapp
|5-2
|30,000
|5
|K P Cats Wild
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|8-1
|30,000
|6
|Keepinmypromise
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Eoin G. Harty
|6-1
|30,000
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Christy Jackson
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Steven Miyadi
|15-1
|2
|Square Peggy
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Eddie Truman
|3-1
|20,000
|3
|Smiling Annie
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Mark Glatt
|5-2
|4
|Violette Szabo
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|5-1
|5
|Sunrise Royale
|Efrain Hernandez
|124
|J. Eric Kruljac
|4-1
|20,000
|6
|Stormin Ranger
|Brice Blanc
|124
|Brian J. Koriner
|12-1
|7
|Coalinga Hills
|Evin Roman
|122
|Martin F. Jones
|15-1
|20,000
|8
|Grinningeartoear
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Brian J. Koriner
|4-1
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Bitter Ring Home
|Efrain Hernandez
|124
|Cesar DeAlba
|8-1
|16,000
|2
|Big Barrel
|Jorge Velez
|119
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|5-2
|16,000
|3
|Imagineiamfastest
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Jack Carava
|3-1
|16,000
|4
|Lagoon Macaroon
|Andrea Atzeni
|124
|George Papaprodromou
|6-5
|16,000
|5
|Black Storm
|Eswan Flores
|124
|Gary Stute
|5-1
|16,000
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $35,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Portando
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Mary Rowan
|6-1
|32,000
|2
|Oil Can Knight
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Steve Knapp
|8-1
|32,000
|3
|Tigerbeach
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Isidro Tamayo
|4-1
|32,000
|4
|Erotic
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Jack Carava
|4-1
|32,000
|5
|Engram
|Heriberto Figueroa
|124
|Quentin B. Miller
|30-1
|32,000
|6
|Blackout
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Peter Miller
|5-2
|32,000
|7
|Outlaw
|Evin Roman
|124
|Vann Belvoir
|10-1
|32,000
|8
|Via Egnatia
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Richard Baltas
|7-2
|32,000
|9
|Golden Image
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Daniel Dunham
|50-1
|32,000
SIXTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $38,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Catoca
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|9-5
|40,000
|2
|Noble Contessa
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|3-1
|40,000
|3
|Mongolian Empire
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Enebish Ganbat
|5-1
|40,000
|4
|Kynance
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Jorge Periban
|5-1
|40,000
|5
|Cyrielle
|Agapito Delgadillo
|124
|Mike Puype
|2-1
|40,000
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Lucia's Design
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|6-1
|75,000
|2
|Dipping In
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-2
|75,000
|3
|I Give Up
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|4-1
|75,000
|4
|First Empress
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Peter Eurton
|20-1
|75,000
|5
|Going to Vegas
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|75,000
|6
|Honeywhiskeynwine
|Donnie Meche
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|10-1
|75,000
|7
|Go Big Blue Nation
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|3-1
|75,000
|8
|My Girl Pearl
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Steve Knapp
|15-1
|75,000
|9
|Zippninthecity
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Vladimir Cerin
|12-1
|75,000
EIGHTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $75,000. 'Kalookan Queen Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Exuberance
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Ian Kruljac
|8-1
|2
|Flor de La Mar
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Bob Baffert
|4-1
|3
|Show It N Moe It
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Edwin Alvarez
|5-1
|4
|Mother Mother
|Joel Rosario
|120
|Bob Baffert
|8-5
|5
|Lady Ninja
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Richard Baltas
|7-5
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Yu H
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Patrick Gallagher
|12-1
|2
|Very Irish
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Cesar DeAlba
|30-1
|3
|Rocks and Salt
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Carla Gaines
|7-2
|4
|Margot's Boy
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|5-1
|5
|Perfect Affection
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|12-1
|6
|Tropical Terror
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|James M. Cassidy
|3-1
|7
|Blues Rapper
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Carla Gaines
|12-1
|8
|Fantasy Game
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Steven Miyadi
|10-1
|9
|Squared Straight
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|15-1
|10
|Canyon Crest
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|4-1
|11
|Gambini
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|15-1
|Also Eligible
|12
|Audace
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Mike Puype
|12-1
|13
|Guinessey
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Paul G. Aguirre
|20-1
|14
|Descartes
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Edward R. Freeman
|4-1