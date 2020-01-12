Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Patriots star Julian Edelman arrested on suspicion of vandalism in Beverly Hills

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman stands on the sidelines in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati.
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman stands on the sidelines in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 15 in Cincinnati. Edelman was arrested Saturday in Beverly Hills on suspicion of misdemeanor vandalism.
(Gary Landers / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Jan. 12, 2020
10 AM
New England Patriots star Julian Edelman was arrested in Southern California on suspicion of misdemeanor vandalism after jumping on the hood of someone’s car, authorities said Sunday.

Edelman, 33, caused unspecified damage when he jumped on the vehicle Saturday night in a commercial block of Beverly Hills, police Lt. Elisabeth Albanese said in a statement.

Edelman was released on a citation and is scheduled to appear in court April 13. It wasn’t known Sunday if he had an attorney, and the Patriots had no immediate comment.

The wide receiver made huge plays during the Patriots’ historic comeback against Atlanta in the Super Bowl following the 2016 season, which New England won 34-28. He won Super Bowl MVP honors in New England’s 20-17 victory last season against the Rams.

Edelman led the Patriots during the 2019 regular season with 100 receptions, 1,117 yards and six touchdowns. But nagging injuries took a toll. He was mostly a non-factor in New England’s 20-13 wild-card upset loss to the Tennessee Titans.

