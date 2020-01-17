Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
UCLA is on verge of hiring Navy’s Brian Norwood as defensive backs coach

By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Jan. 17, 2020
12:34 PM
UCLA is expected to hire Navy assistant Brian Norwood to become its defensive backs coach, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who requested anonymity. Norwood would fill the vacancy created by the departure of Paul Rhoads to become Arizona’s defensive coordinator.

Norwood, 54, spent last season as Navy’s co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach, presiding over a defense that ranked No. 38 nationally by allowing 208.3 passing yards per game.

The previous year, as co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach at Kansas State, Norwood guided a defense that made the biggest improvement in the Big 12 Conference in pass defense, moving from last in the conference (309.1 passing yards allowed per game) to fourth (245.8). The latter figure was the fewest passing yards Kansas State had allowed in five years.

The Bruins are seeking a similar turnaround after allowing a school-record 3,729 passing yards last season on the way to a 4-8 record. The 310.8 passing yards UCLA allowed in 2019 ranked last in the Pac-12 Conference and No. 129 out of 130 major college teams.

Prior to his last two coaching stops, Norwood had also worked at Tulsa, Baylor, Penn State, Texas Tech, Richmond and Arizona. Norwood played cornerback and safety at Hawaii from 1984-87. His son Gabe played for George Mason’s Final Four team in 2006.

Ben Bolch
Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999.
