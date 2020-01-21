Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Uh-oh: Chiefs fan known as ‘Bad Luck Chuck’ wants to watch the Super Bowl in person

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds up the Lamar Hunt Trophy.
Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds up the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the Chiefs’ defeat of the Tennessee Titans in the AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium.
(David Eulitt / Getty Images)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Jan. 21, 2020
11 AM
Charles Penn has done his part this postseason.

The 31-year-old postal worker with a reputation for jinxing the Kansas City Chiefs left Arrowhead Stadium early during the divisional round for the sake of his beloved team.

He watched the AFC championship game from home for the same reason.

But now, for the first time in his lifetime, the Chiefs are playing in the Super Bowl. And the man known as “Bad Luck Chuck” wants to be there in person.

“I’ve got to experience it,” Penn told CNN.

Penn was on hand to watch the Chiefs lose at home during the postseason in each of the previous three seasons. He was also at Arrowhead earlier this month to see them fall behind the Houston Texans 24-0 early in the second quarter of the teams’ divisional playoff game.

It suddenly occurred to Penn that he might somehow be the problem. So he left, and posted a video of himself doing so.

“I’ve never believed in jinxes or anything like that,” he told CNN. “It was just a desperate move on my end.”

And almost immediately the Chiefs started coming back. They led 28-24 by halftime and ending up routing the Texans 51-31.

“I felt like that was part of the reason that the team had won,” Penn told the Kansas City Star of his early exit. “But I can’t take full credit. I mean, there’s the players out there. I was willing to do anything at that point.”

Chiefs Kingdom was willing to give Penn plenty of credit. “Bad Luck Chuck” became a viral sensation, with even Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes begging him to “watch the next game at home.”

Penn obliged ...

... and the Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans 35-24 to advance to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years. They will play the San Francisco 49ers in Miami on Feb. 2 . Penn knows wanting to be at the game might not be a popular decision within the Kingdom.

Chiefs fans “are iffy on me attending the game — they want me away from the stadium,” he told CNN. “But guys, this is a once-in-a-lifetime moment. I’ve never seen our team play in the Super Bowl. I’ve at least got to be in Miami.”

Chuck Schilken
Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.
