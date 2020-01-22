Police are investigating battery allegations against Antonio Brown and his trainer

Police are investigating battery allegations against NFL free agent Antonio Brown and his trainer.

An alleged victim told officers that he was assaulted by the former Pro Bowl receiver and trainer Glen Holt. The officers were responding to a 911 call about a disturbance at Brown’s Hollywood, Fla., home Tuesday afternoon.

Holt was arrested on a felony charge of burglary with battery. As of Wednesday morning, he was being held in Broward County jail with bond set at $20,000.

Brown has not been arrested, as police continue to look into the claims. The police have made multiple attempts to contact him but have been unsuccessful. Public information officer Christian Lata told USA Today on Wednesday that Brown had “locked himself in his house.”

The NFL has started its own investigation.

Last week, police responded to another domestic disturbance at Brown’s residence. According to the police department’s public information officer, Brown used “very degrading language in front of his young children” during the incident, which he live-streamed on Instagram. The department later announced its athletic league was returning a donation from Brown and cutting ties with the receiver.

Brown is being investigated by the NFL after being accused of sexual assault by one woman and sexual misconduct by another. He hasn’t played since Week 2 of the 2019 season in what was his only game as a member of the New England Patriots. He worked out for the New Orleans Saints last month but was not signed.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus reportedly dropped Brown as a client last week until he seeks counseling.