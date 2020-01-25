Pac-12 basketball: Arizona State rallies from huge deficit to beat No. 22 Arizona

Alonzo Verge Jr. scored on a layup with 10.9 seconds left and Remy Martin led Arizona State’s comeback from a 22-point deficit, lifting the Sun Devils to a 66-65 victory over No. 22 Arizona on Saturday night in Tempe, Ariz.

The Wildcats (13-6, 3-3 Pac-12 Conference) shook off a shaky start with a massive run, building the 22-point lead midway through the first half.

The Sun Devils (12-7, 3-3) stormed back with a 16-0 run spanning halftime, putting a charge into an already lit-up home crowd.

The rivals traded blows the rest of the way until Verge scored on a contested layup to put the Sun Devils up one. Arizona got a final look, but Josh Green was bumped and couldn’t get a shot to the rim.

Martin finished with 24 points for Arizona State, Rob Edwards added 15 and Verge had 13 — none bigger than his final two.

Zeke Nnaji had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Nico Mannion added 16 points for Arizona.

The Wildcats won the first meeting this season in a 28-point blowout Jan. 4 in Tucson.

at No. 23 Colorado 76, Washington 62: Tyler Bey returned to the lineup and scored 16 points, McKinley Wright IV added 15 points, and the Buffaloes (16-4, 5-2) beat the Huskies (12-9, 2-6) in Boulder, Colo., snapping a five-game losing streak to Washington.

Lucas Siewert added 12 points for Colorado, which has won nine of its last 11 games. Bey missed Thursday night’s win over Washington State with a hand injury suffered in practice earlier in the week.

Freshman Isaiah Stewart had 23 points and four blocks, including two on Bey on consecutive possessions, for the Huskies.

Nahziah Carter and RaeQuan Battle each scored 12 points for Washington, which lost its third straight, its longest skid of the season. The Huskies lost their previous two games by a combined four points.

Colorado outshot the Huskies from the field 45.3% to 41.8% and won the rebounding battle 40-31. Washington was whistled for three technical fouls that resulted in five made free throws for the Buffaloes.

at Utah 76, Washington State 64: Rylan Jones scored 24 points and Mikael Jantunen added 16 off the bench to lead the Utes (12-7, 3-4) to a victory over the Cougars (12-9, 3-5) in Salt Lake City.

Branden Carlson added 12 points and Timmy Allen chipped in 11 for Utah. The Utes, who shot 63% from the field, have not lost to Washington State in Salt Lake City since 1946.

Isaac Bonton scored 21 points to lead the Cougars. Washington State shot 46% from the field but allowed Utah to score 19 points off 13 turnovers.

