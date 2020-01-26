Horse racing newsletter: Mucho Gusto mucho the best in Pegasus

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get a handicapping lesson from Rob Henie.
I spent Saturday at Gulfstream Park covering the Pegasus races. It’s a place with lots of energy because it is such a compact location. It was pretty grim going for the few Southern California horses that were shipped there, until the big race, the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational.
The race took on a different flavor when Omaha Beach and Spun to Run scratched out of the race. It left it open for Bob Baffert’s Mucho Gusto to have his way in the 1 1/8 mile race.
Mucho Gusto paid $8.80, $5.00 and $3.80. He was followed by Mr Freeze, War Story, Diamond Oops, Bodexpress, Tenfold, Seeking the Soul, True Timber, Tax and Higher Power.
Baffert wasn’t in Hallandale Beach, instead staying back at Santa Anita. Rather than make him take a half-dozen phone calls from reporters, Alicia Hughes of the NTRA called him and put him on speaker phone. Here’s an edited version of what he said.
“You know what, the horse shipped really well and I wasn’t really planning on taking him there. But he worked really well the other day. I was going to run him in the San Pasqual next week but after he worked so well I thought, ‘You know what? I’m just going to take a shot at the mile-and-an-eighth and maybe that will get him ready.’ He didn’t have an invite to the Saudi Cup [on Feb. 29], so I thought maybe if runs well enough he’ll get an invitation.
“Who would know that the race fell apart there [with the scratches of Omaha Beach and Spun to Run], unfortunately. But he looked great in the warm up. Irad Ortiz [Jr.] did a pretty masterful job.
“He had me a little bit worried the way he was down inside like that but he knew what he was doing. When he tilted out at the quarter-pole, all I could say was ‘Damn, I wish I would have flown down there.’ But it was pretty exciting.”
As Baffert mentioned Irad Ortiz, Jr., was in the saddle. Here’s what he had to say.
“I had a great trip. He got a great start and felt good. He relaxed so well and we were able to save ground. At the three-eighths pole I tipped him out and he took off. He was much the best. I think he just took off and opened up easy.”
For more on the Pegasus Day, you can read the story I did for the web and print. Just click here.
Weekly handicapping lesson
Here’s our weekly contribution from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). Today’s analysis comes from the third race at Santa Anita and incorporates some handicapping angles into the mix. Rob, take it away.
“It’s a maiden special weight at 5 ½ furlongs on the main track. I’m often asked about the success with first timers. For years the WCHR has been known for our debut runners, and we’re off to a flying start already with six of the seven debut winners so for (including top picks of $71, $21, and $11). Understanding training patterns and intentions is so vital, and when the combination of overbet, lackluster runners who’ve already run, combine with positive intentions and the type of pattern we like to see with regard to debut runners, that’s the time to look for first timers. Also, so important, which WCHR Members have come to appreciate, is understanding the actual strength of maiden races rather than relying on the listed price. For example, one $40,000 maiden race may consist of $12,500 types, while another is closer to a $32,000 group, yet, weeks later, horseplayers are simply staring at horses exiting $40,000 races, believing they’re the same type of strength level, when the reality was, they weren’t, a huge attribute with regard to allowing us to find first timers. With regard to this particular offering, we’re looking to weigh the first timer for Bob Baffert on the rail, against the Ron Ellis runner on the outside. In the end, top selection is the Ellis runner GOLDEN STAR LADY (#7). In both starts back in May and June, she took money, going off at 3-2 and 3-5, and though her last effort wasn’t much, the layoff that followed allows us to simply draw a line through the lackluster effort. So, the question becomes, is she ready here on Sunday? We need to really consider two things, the fact she comes from the ultra-conservative Ellis barn, meaning, he brings ‘em back ready, and only going 5 ½ furlongs, you can bet that’s not an issue, while the presence of Joel Rosario doesn’t scream ‘Hey, were giving her the race back Joel.’ The short seven hole is gonna be super useful, allowing for a relaxed and easy breathing rhythm outside of horses, and a strong try is likely. REGAL BEAUTY (#1) is working well for Baffert, Drayden Van Dyke up, and though Malibu Moon runners typically move forward with a bit more than 5 ½, this isn’t a deep group outside of the top choice, and a win certainly wouldn’t be surprising.
“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none
“Win Contenders (order of preference): 7-1
“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): 5
“Negative Notes:
“5 I’m the Hero - Will need weaker than these.
“First Timers:
“2 Coco Cookies - D’Amato filly working well, but his “regimen” is designed for a bit more distance, and we’ll make her beat us here today, giving a stronger look next time out.
“TOP PICK: GOLDEN STAR LADY (#7 3-1 Rosario)
“SECOND CHOICE: REGAL BEAUTY (#1 5-2 Van Dyke)”
The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at http://www.westcoasthorseracing.com It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.
Santa Anita review
Saturday’s feature, the Grade 2 $200,000 Palos Verdes Stakes for horses going six furlongs didn’t bring a lot of saddle-to-saddle racing with only four horses. There were two scratches. Captain Scotty went to the front and held off the favored Flagstaff to win by a neck.
Captain Scotty paid $9.80 and $3.00.There was no show betting. Flagstaff was second followed by Speed Pass and Grinning Tiger.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Abel Cedillo (winning jockey): “[Trainer] Pete [Miller] told me to try to go to the lead. When I saw the race was a two horse, two speed type of race I tried to slow it down. He was trying to run off, but I got him to relax pretty good, he finished pretty good. [Captain Scotty] was fighting with Victor [Espinoza’s] horse (Flagstaff), he was tough. I said we have to beat that horse.”
Ruben Alvarado (assistant to winning trainer Peter Miller, who was at Pegasus): “We brought him back from Kentucky (after running a third in a six-furlong allowance on Nov. 28) and sent him to San Luis Rey Downs. He came back in good shape and we decided to run him on the grass (fifth in the Joe Hernandez Stakes) and the horse that won that day, (stablemate) Texas Wedge, came back to win [Saturday] at Gulfstream, so he got beat by a good horse. He handled the grass OK, but not like the dirt, so we tried the main track today and we got lucky.”
Santa Anita preview
Santa Anita has eight races on Sunday starting at 12:30 p.m. Three are on the turf and there is a minor stakes race. It’s actually kind of a crazy Sunday nationally as all but one of the $100,000 and up stakes are at Sam Houston and Sunland.
The feature is seventh race, the $70,000 Clockers’ Corner Stakes for older horses going 5 ½ furlongs on the turf. You can pretty much count on any 5 ½ turf race to be one that used to be run down the hill at 6 ½ furlongs. That course is now closed to sprints.
Double Touch is the favorite at 3-1 for trainer John Sadler and jockey Victor Espinoza. He is four-for-21 lifetime and finished second last out in the Joe Hernandez Stakes. Ghoul is the second favorite at 7-2 for Peter Miller and Joel Rosario. He is six-of-14 lifetime and won an allowance last out. Post time is about 3:25 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 9, 5, 7, 7, 8, 7, 7, 8.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
RACE SEVEN: No. 1 Oiseau Guerre (12-1)
Oiseau de Guerre was claimed last out for $62,000 by trainer Doug O’Neill with his own cash. No works since that Jan. 10th race and he jumps the horse up in class and races him protected. O’Neill is 24% first-off the claim. That last race saw Joel Rosario take the mount in what was an obvious money run and Oiseau was bet down. Unfortunately, the horse threw the head at the start, pulled and tracked last throughout the race. On the gallop out he looked loaded and passed everyone five wide. With a cleaner start with that early speed what could have happened last out? That race was 6 ½ furlongs on the dirt. He moves to turf Sunday and cuts back. Oiseau won three in a row on all-weather at six furlongs in the fall. He also has a win and five seconds on the downhill course always surging late to finish. What will the tactic be here today? I’m not sure but the 12-1 or more morning line is too good a value to ignore. O’Neill saw enough to claim for himself. Raphael Bejarano rides today hoping to get his first win of the meet. The inside post is also 0-19. Let’s break those streaks at a price.
Saturday’s result: Heywoods Beach was scratched.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Gulfstream (3): $150,000 World of Trouble Turf Sprint, 4 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Winner: Texas Wedge ($11.80)
Gulfstream (5): $150,000 Ladies Turf Sprint Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Winner: Jean Elizabeth ($7.60)
Gulfstream (6): $150,000 South Beach Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Atomic Blonde ($13.00)
Gulfstream (7): Grade 3 $150,000 Fred Hooper Stakes, 4 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Phat Man ($15.40)
Gulfstream (8): Grade 3 $200,000 La Prevoyante Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Winner: Mean Mary ($7.40)
Gulfstream (9): Grade 2 $200,000 Inside Information Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Pink Sands ($12.60)
Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Jazil Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Mr. Buff ($3.50)
Oaklawn (5): $100,000 Fifth Season Stakes (1st division) , 4 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Guest Suite ($24.40)
Gulfstream (10): Grade 3 $200,000 W.L. McKnight Stakes, 4 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Winner: Spooky Channel ($74.60)
Gulfstream (11): Grade 1 $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational, 4 and up, 1 3/16 miles on turf. Winner: Zulu Alpha ($25.60)
Oaklawn (7): $100,000 Pippin Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Whoa Nellie ($6.60)
Gulfstream (12): Grade 1 $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Mucho Gusto ($8.80)
Oaklawn (8): $100,000 Fifth Season Stakes (2nd division) , 4 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Pioneer Spirit ($7.40)
Santa Anita (8): Grade 2 $200,000 Palos Verdes Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Winner: Captain Scotty ($9.80)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PST:
12:53 Aqueduct (7): $100,000 Ruthless Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Love of My Heart (5-2)
1:20 Sam Houston (5): $100,000 Frontier Utilities Turf Sprint, 4 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Real News (7-2)
2:24 Sunland (8): $100,000 Johnie L. Jamison Stakes, NM-breds 4 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Blazing Navarone (9-5)
2:40 Sam Houston (7): $200,000 Texas Turf Mile, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Billy Batts (7-2)
2:50 Sunland (9): $100,000 Riley Allison Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: Rowdy Yates (9-5)
3:20 Sam Houston (8): Grade 3 $300,000 Houston Ladies Classic, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Serengeti Empress (7-5)
4:00 Sam Houston (9): Grade 3 $200,000 John B. Connally Turf Stakes, 4 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Favorite: Cross Border (7-2)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
RACE SEVEN: No. 5 Sounds Good (5-2)
This very talented gelding has improved in each of his last three starts while posting numbers on my charts that are easily best in this field. In his last outing, this runner broke out and brushed the gate, finding himself a length behind the leader. Finding his stride shortly after, Sounds Good powered his way to the wire, breaking his maiden in his seventh career start. He’ll be very tough to catch in the fourth of five trials to the Los Alamitos Maiden Stakes.
Now, the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, January 25.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 15th day of a 60-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.06 44.92 56.84 1:03.01
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Lofty
|122
|8
|2
|1–1
|1–4
|1–3
|1–4¼
|Franco
|2.30
|6
|Lets Get Wild
|122
|6
|4
|2–2
|2–3
|2–8
|2–10
|Rispoli
|6.70
|1
|Lucky Babe
|122
|1
|7
|7–2½
|7–1
|6–1
|3–hd
|Roman
|19.40
|4
|What a Family
|122
|4
|6
|4–1½
|4–2
|4–hd
|4–¾
|Gutierrez
|4.20
|10
|Rose's Crystal
|122
|10
|8
|10
|10
|8–½
|5–ns
|Maldonado
|15.10
|7
|Shenandoah Star
|122
|7
|1
|3–4
|3–4
|3–1
|6–½
|Espinoza
|24.70
|3
|Jemsek
|117
|3
|9
|6–1½
|5–2
|5–3
|7–1¼
|Velez
|10.60
|5
|Ci Voleva
|122
|5
|10
|8–hd
|8–2½
|9–2
|8–1¼
|Gryder
|5.00
|2
|Slew's Screen Star
|122
|2
|5
|5–hd
|6–1½
|7–1
|9–2¼
|Flores
|5.90
|9
|Big Game Plan
|122
|9
|3
|9–2½
|9–hd
|10
|10
|Pereira
|40.10
|8
|LOFTY
|6.60
|4.00
|2.80
|6
|LETS GET WILD
|6.40
|4.20
|1
|LUCKY BABE
|8.80
|$1 EXACTA (8-6)
|$20.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-1-4)
|$120.43
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-6-1-4-10)
|$7,417.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-1)
|$136.65
Winner–Lofty Ch.f.3 by Suances (GB) out of Loni's Appeal, by Successful Appeal. Bred by Red Baron's Barn LLC (CA). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC. Mutuel Pool $167,628 Exacta Pool $96,206 Superfecta Pool $39,203 Super High Five Pool $31,549 Trifecta Pool $56,184. Scratched–Ride Sally Ride, Time for Sally, Too Much Smoke, Warren's Empress.
LOFTY had speed three deep then outside the runner-up, inched away into the turn, opened up along the inside, kicked away again in the final furlong under some urging to win clear. LETS GET WILD had speed off the rail then angled in, pressed then stalked the pace inside, came out a bit into the stretch and was clearly second best. LUCKY BABE chased inside then off the rail on the turn, came out in midstretch and edged a rival late for the show. WHAT A FAMILY settled outside a rival chasing the pace, angled to the fence on the turn, continued inside in the stretch and was edged for third. ROSE'S CRYSTAL was slowly into stride, angled in and settled outside a rival then inside on the turn and into the stretch, came out in upper stretch and improved position. SHENANDOAH STAR had speed between horses then stalked a bit off the rail to the stretch and weakened. JEMSEK a bit slow to begin, chased outside a rival then just off the rail on the turn, continued alongside a foe into the stretch and also weakened. CI VOLEVA broke behind the field, angled to the inside, came off the rail on the turn, angled out into the stretch and failed to menace. SLEW'S SCREEN STAR saved ground chasing the pace throughout and weakened in the drive. BIG GAME PLAN a bit rough gaited when wide early, angled in outside a rival and had no response in the lane.
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.64 46.65 59.93 1:13.90
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Remember to Smile
|124
|1
|4
|3–1½
|1–½
|1–2½
|1–6
|Fuentes
|0.70
|5
|Winning Bells
|124
|5
|2
|2–hd
|2–2½
|2–3½
|2–6½
|Maldonado
|3.70
|2
|Sweet Sassafrassy
|124
|2
|3
|1–hd
|3–1½
|3–1½
|3–2½
|Gryder
|3.30
|4
|Grey Tsunami
|124
|4
|1
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Locke
|27.70
|3
|Swingn It
|119
|3
|5
|dnf
|Velez
|6.70
|1
|REMEMBER TO SMILE
|3.40
|2.20
|2.10
|5
|WINNING BELLS
|3.00
|2.20
|2
|SWEET SASSAFRASSY
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-1)
|$15.40
|$1 EXACTA (1-5)
|$3.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-2)
|$4.30
Winner–Remember to Smile B.f.4 by Smiling Tiger out of Team Builder, by Broken Vow. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $146,777 Daily Double Pool $27,219 Exacta Pool $71,299 Trifecta Pool $68,316. Scratched–none.
REMEMBER TO SMILE came off the rail early, went up three deep to duel for the lead, took the advantage outside the runner-up leaving the turn, inched away in upper stretch, kicked clear under a tap of the whip and a strong hand ride while drifting in then steady handling in deep stretch and a hold late. WINNING BELLS had speed three deep then outside a rival, dueled between horses, put a head in front into the turn, angled in and battled back leaving the turn and into the stretch, came a bit off the inside in midstretch and clearly bested the others. SWEET SASSAFRASSY dueled along the inside, stalked leaving the turn, came a bit off the fence in the stretch and held third. GREY TSUNAMI came in when between horses early, angled in and stalked just off the rail then inside early on the turn, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. SWINGN IT clipped heels shortly after the start and lost the rider. Following a stewards' inquiry, GREY TSUNAMI was disqualified and left unplaced for interference shortly after the start.
THIRD RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 23.10 46.73 1:11.28 1:17.63
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Conquest Cobra
|124
|1
|2
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|Cedillo
|2.20
|4
|Fire When Ready
|122
|4
|5
|4–5
|2–½
|2–4
|2–7
|Bejarano
|0.60
|2
|Original Intent
|122
|2
|4
|5
|5
|5
|3–1¼
|Pereira
|10.20
|3
|Royal Seeker
|122
|3
|1
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–2
|4–6
|Ochoa
|28.20
|6
|It's Just Bob
|122
|5
|3
|2–½
|4–4½
|4–½
|5
|Allen
|5.40
|1
|CONQUEST COBRA
|6.40
|2.40
|2.10
|4
|FIRE WHEN READY
|2.20
|2.10
|2
|ORIGINAL INTENT
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1)
|$12.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$5.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-2)
|$6.10
Winner–Conquest Cobra B.g.8 by Pioneerof the Nile out of Stateliness, by Silver Deputy. Bred by McKathan Bros. (FL). Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Owner: Stuart Tsujimoto. Mutuel Pool $148,069 Daily Double Pool $17,637 Exacta Pool $67,182 Trifecta Pool $61,008. Claimed–Fire When Ready by Farris, Brian and Mayo, Tom. Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Scratched–King Eddie.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-1-1) paid $11.10. Pick Three Pool $41,850.
CONQUEST COBRA went up inside to duel for the lead, inched away on the turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, drifted in under left handed urging in the final furlong while fighting back along the rail and held on gamely. FIRE WHEN READY broke in and a bit slowly, stalked off the rail then pressed the pace four wide, stalked three deep on the turn, re-bid alongside the winner in the stretch, battled outside that one through the final furlong and was outgamed. ORIGINAL INTENT also broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, angled in some on the turn, came out into the stretch and gained the show. ROYAL SEEKER pressed the pace between horses then stalked a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, angled to the inside on the turn, came out in upper stretch and weakened. IT'S JUST BOB dueled three deep then between foes, stalked between horses on the turn, drifted to the inside in the stretch and had little left for the drive.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $33,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.13 48.28 1:13.39 1:26.09 1:39.13
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Stackin Silver
|122
|1
|3
|1–½
|1–½
|1–½
|1–2½
|1–5½
|Cedillo
|0.50
|3
|Knifes Edge
|122
|3
|1
|2–1
|2–½
|2–2
|2–4
|2–2½
|Gutierrez
|7.80
|5
|Include the Tax
|120
|5
|4
|5
|5
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–ns
|Franco
|3.70
|4
|Gorky Park
|122
|4
|2
|3–hd
|3–hd
|5
|4–4
|4–9
|Bejarano
|8.10
|2
|Mahi Mahi
|117
|2
|5
|4–1½
|4–½
|4–hd
|5
|5
|Velez
|9.40
|1
|STACKIN SILVER
|3.00
|2.40
|2.10
|3
|KNIFES EDGE
|4.40
|2.80
|5
|INCLUDE THE TAX
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1)
|$13.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-3)
|$5.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-5)
|$8.20
Winner–Stackin Silver B.c.3 by Union Rags out of Silver Payday, by Fusaichi Pegasus. Bred by Rodrigo Cunha (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing, McClanahan, Jerry and Nentwig, Michael. Mutuel Pool $179,672 Daily Double Pool $16,202 Exacta Pool $62,782 Trifecta Pool $56,458. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-1-1) paid $3.80. Pick Three Pool $18,403.
STACKIN SILVER had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, edged away briefly into the second turn, fought back on that turn, inched away again under left handed urging in the stretch, kicked clear, jumped tracks past the sixteenth pole and proved best. KNIFES EDGE between horses early, pressed the pace outside the winner, bid again alongside that one on the second turn and into the stretch, could not match strides in the final furlong but clearly bested the others. INCLUDE THE TAX four wide into the first turn, angled in and stalked just off the rail then tugged his way between horses on the backstretch, stalked between foes on the second turn and just off the rail into the stretch and narrowly held third. GORKY PARK three deep into the first turn, stalked outside, went four wide a half mile out, continued three wide into and on the second turn and into the stretch and just missed the show. MAHI MAHI stumbled at the start, angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back into the stretch and weakened.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.55 46.59 1:10.66 1:22.75 1:34.96
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Sash
|124
|2
|3
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–2
|1–hd
|1–ns
|Van Dyke
|3.50
|4
|Madman
|122
|4
|8
|5–2
|5–1
|5–1
|5–1½
|2–¾
|Gutierrez
|7.60
|9
|Proud Pedro
|124
|9
|9
|9
|9
|8–1
|6–hd
|3–1¼
|Bejarano
|1.70
|1
|Shandling
|117
|1
|2
|1–2
|1–½
|1–½
|2–2
|4–1
|Velez
|4.90
|6
|Appreciated
|124
|6
|1
|4–½
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–hd
|5–ns
|Pereira
|10.30
|7
|Mountain Spirit
|122
|7
|5
|6–1½
|6–1
|6–hd
|8–1½
|6–½
|Rispoli
|12.70
|3
|Asaro
|124
|3
|4
|3–1
|4–2
|4–1½
|4–½
|7–hd
|Maldonado
|34.70
|5
|Of Good Report
|124
|5
|6
|7–hd
|7–hd
|7–1
|7–1½
|8–½
|Cedillo
|11.80
|8
|French Getaway
|124
|8
|7
|8–1
|8–½
|9
|9
|9
|Diaz, Jr.
|18.60
|2
|SASH (GB)
|9.00
|5.20
|3.40
|4
|MADMAN
|8.40
|4.80
|9
|PROUD PEDRO (FR)
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2)
|$29.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-4)
|$53.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-9-1)
|$88.56
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-4-9-1-6)
|$2,302.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-9)
|$83.90
Winner–Sash (GB) B.c.4 by Oasis Dream (GB) out of Surcingle, by Empire Maker. Bred by Juddmonte Farms Ltd (GB). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $272,098 Daily Double Pool $25,614 Exacta Pool $144,790 Superfecta Pool $67,185 Super High Five Pool $3,017 Trifecta Pool $104,043. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-1-2) paid $21.55. Pick Three Pool $37,759. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-1-1-2) 2532 tickets with 4 correct paid $36.05. Pick Four Pool $119,740. 50-Cent Pick Five (8/11/12/13/14-1-1-1-2) 2129 tickets with 5 correct paid $165.20. Pick Five Pool $408,916.
SASH (GB) stalked off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, took a short lead in the stretch, inched away under left handed urging in deep stretch and held on gamely. MADMAN chased a bit off the inside, came out three wide into the stretch and closed willingly to just miss. PROUD PEDRO (FR) angled in and settled outside a rival, came out a bit in the stretch, drifted in slightly while moving up between horses past midstretch and finished gamely inside the top pair. SHANDLING sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, fought back when challenged on the backstretch and second turn, came out a bit into the stretch, drifted in and battled inside in the final furlong and was outfinished late. APPRECIATED four wide early, angled in and chased outside a rival, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. MOUNTAIN SPIRIT chased outside a rival or off the rail, continued three deep leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the necessary late response. ASARO three deep early, angled in on the first turn and saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. OF GOOD REPORT angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail for room in the stretch, waited off heels some a sixteenth out and split horses late. FRENCH GETAWAY was allowed to settle outside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed response in the drive.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $33,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.75 48.05 1:13.30 1:26.40 1:40.20
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|White Velvet
|115
|4
|6
|2–hd
|2–½
|2–1½
|1–½
|1–1¾
|Diaz, Jr.
|6.20
|3
|Billy K
|122
|3
|2
|1–½
|1–½
|1–½
|2–2
|2–1¼
|Fuentes
|23.20
|5
|French Rose
|120
|5
|1
|3–hd
|3–1
|4–½
|4–2
|3–¾
|Espinoza
|1.50
|2
|K P Whirlwind
|122
|2
|4
|5–½
|5–1
|3–hd
|3–½
|4–6
|Rispoli
|4.80
|6
|Bella Renella
|120
|6
|3
|6
|6
|5–5
|5–5
|5–4½
|Figueroa
|12.80
|1
|Kleen Karma
|115
|1
|5
|4–½
|4–hd
|6
|6
|6
|Velez
|1.60
|4
|WHITE VELVET
|14.40
|6.00
|3.80
|3
|BILLY K
|13.00
|4.60
|5
|FRENCH ROSE
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4)
|$97.80
|$1 EXACTA (4-3)
|$97.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-5-2)
|$101.23
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-5)
|$172.05
Winner–White Velvet Grr.f.3 by Oxbow out of Tippy Tapit, by Tapit. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: BG Stables and Palma, Hector O.. Mutuel Pool $226,215 Daily Double Pool $19,589 Exacta Pool $98,808 Superfecta Pool $41,412 Trifecta Pool $65,609. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-2-4) paid $45.35. Pick Three Pool $40,366.
WHITE VELVET bobbled a bit at the start, prompted the pace between horses then outside the runner-up leaving the second turn, was fanned out a bit into the stretch, took a short lead under urging in upper stretch, drifted inward in the final furlong and inched away late. BILLY K had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, fought back inside the winner, also drifted in through the final furlong and could not quite match strides late. FRENCH ROSE pressed then stalked the pace three deep to the stretch and outfinished a rival for the show. K P WHIRLWIND tugged between horses and steadied into the first turn, stalked between foes then a bit off the rail leaving the second turn and into the stretch and was edged for third. BELLA RENELLA four wide into the first turn, chased three deep then off the rail leaving the backstretch, angled in outside a rival on the second turn then just off the inside into the stretch and weakened. KLEEN KARMA close up stalking the pace inside, dropped back and came off the rail on the second turn, angled out into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 23.06 47.47 1:12.66 1:37.48 1:49.39
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Forever Poe
|122
|7
|6
|7
|7
|7
|6–½
|1–½
|Franco
|4.90
|9
|Media Blitz
|122
|6
|5
|3–1½
|2–hd
|2–hd
|3–1
|2–hd
|Atzeni
|2.30
|2
|Ekklesia
|122
|2
|4
|2–1
|3–2
|3–hd
|2–hd
|3–2¼
|Rispoli
|5.60
|5
|Special Day
|117
|3
|7
|5–hd
|5–hd
|5–1½
|4–hd
|4–¾
|Velez
|2.80
|8
|Dominant Soul
|122
|5
|3
|1–½
|1–1
|1–1
|1–½
|5–½
|Pereira
|46.40
|1
|Cosmo
|122
|1
|1
|6–3½
|6–2
|6–1½
|7
|6–1¼
|Van Dyke
|6.60
|7
|Descartes
|122
|4
|2
|4–2
|4–2
|4–½
|5–hd
|7
|Gutierrez
|5.50
|10
|FOREVER POE
|11.80
|5.20
|3.40
|9
|MEDIA BLITZ
|4.40
|3.20
|2
|EKKLESIA
|4.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-10)
|$73.40
|$1 EXACTA (10-9)
|$20.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-9-2-5)
|$33.67
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-9-2)
|$62.85
|10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-9-2-5-8)
|Carryover $3,746
Winner–Forever Poe B.c.3 by Colonel John out of Tayrona, by A. P. Warrior. Bred by Silver Springs Stud, LLC (KY). Trainer: Don Chatlos. Owner: OXO Equine LLC. Mutuel Pool $303,093 Daily Double Pool $23,420 Exacta Pool $135,358 Superfecta Pool $54,450 Trifecta Pool $82,170 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,910. Scratched–Heywoods Beach, Time to Testify, War Path.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-4-10) paid $100.65. Pick Three Pool $29,212.
FOREVER POE broke a bit slowly, angled in and settled inside, went outside a rival on the second turn, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and rallied under left handed urging to run down rivals late. MEDIA BLITZ bobbled at the start, stalked off the rail then outside a rival, continued between horses on the second turn and into the stretch, bid three wide in midstretch and continued gamely between foes late. EKKLESIA pressed then stalked the pace inside, bid between horses in midstretch, put a head in front in deep stretch and continued willingly to the wire. SPECIAL DAY stumbled at the start, chased outside a rival, went up four wide into and on the second turn and into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. DOMINANT SOUL bobbled at the start. had speed outside a rival to set the pace then inched away and angled in, showed the way along the rail, fought back in the stretch and weakened some late. COSMO broke inward, saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch then angled back inside passing the eighth pole and was outfinished. DESCARTES between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail, went up three wide between foes into and on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick in the drive.
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Palos Verdes Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.39 45.22 56.87 1:09.46
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Captain Scotty
|120
|1
|1
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–1
|1–nk
|Cedillo
|3.90
|3
|Flagstaff
|120
|2
|2
|2–½
|2–4
|2–5
|2–6
|Espinoza
|0.90
|6
|Speed Pass
|120
|4
|3
|3–2
|3–2½
|3–3½
|3–5
|Diaz, Jr.
|1.30
|4
|Grinning Tiger
|120
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Rispoli
|23.20
|2
|CAPTAIN SCOTTY
|9.80
|3.00
|3
|FLAGSTAFF
|2.20
|6
|SPEED PASS
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-2)
|$75.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$8.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-6-4)
|$2.02
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-6)
|$6.60
Winner–Captain Scotty B.g.6 by Quality Road out of She Is Raging, by Aggressive Chief. Bred by John R. Mulholland &Martha Jane Mulholland (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Wachtel Stable and Barber, Gary. Mutuel Pool $230,483 Daily Double Pool $27,334 Exacta Pool $65,402 Superfecta Pool $15,241 Trifecta Pool $34,042. Scratched–Ax Man, St. Joe Bay.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-10-2) paid $84.55. Pick Three Pool $28,493.
CAPTAIN SCOTTY sped to the early lead, inched away on the backstretch and set the pace inside, continued along the rail in the stretch and held on gamely under left handed urging. FLAGSTAFF hopped at the start, had speed between horses then stalked just off the rail, continued willingly alongside the winner in deep stretch to just miss. SPEED PASS three deep early, stalked off the rail to the stretch, angled in some in the drive and lacked the needed response. GRINNING TIGER broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail chasing the pace, fell back off the inside on the turn and weakened.
NINTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 22.16 45.86 1:10.53 1:36.25 1:47.85
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|K P All Systems Go
|122
|10
|7
|10
|9–2½
|8–½
|1–½
|1–6
|Cedillo
|5.30
|5
|Goalie
|122
|5
|6
|5–2
|3–hd
|4–½
|4–1
|2–½
|Rispoli
|3.50
|3
|Capital Call
|122
|3
|9
|6–hd
|6–2
|6–1½
|5–2
|3–1
|Franco
|39.80
|1
|Frasard
|122
|1
|5
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–hd
|4–1
|Atzeni
|9.40
|7
|Canyon Crest
|117
|7
|4
|9–½
|10
|10
|6–1
|5–1½
|Diaz, Jr.
|16.30
|4
|Eddy Forever
|122
|4
|3
|3–½
|4–1½
|3–hd
|2–hd
|6–2½
|Van Dyke
|1.80
|6
|Leprino
|122
|6
|10
|8–2½
|8–1
|7–hd
|9–3
|7–2
|Bejarano
|13.80
|2
|Port Saint Joe
|122
|2
|2
|1–hd
|2–1½
|2–1
|7–½
|8–1½
|Pereira
|6.80
|8
|Hallowed Gift
|122
|8
|8
|4–1½
|5–½
|5–1
|8–1½
|9–7
|Espinoza
|40.60
|9
|Vodka Twist
|122
|9
|1
|7–3
|7–1
|9–4
|10
|10
|Gutierrez
|17.90
|10
|K P ALL SYSTEMS GO
|12.60
|6.00
|4.60
|5
|GOALIE
|4.60
|3.60
|3
|CAPITAL CALL
|13.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-10)
|$82.80
|$1 EXACTA (10-5)
|$27.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-5-3-1)
|$346.02
|10-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-5-3-1-7)
|Carryover $17,403
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-5-3)
|$277.95
Winner–K P All Systems Go Dbb.c.3 by More Than Ready out of Salonsun (GER), by Monsun (GER). Bred by Vivien Malloy (NY). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Karl Pergola. Mutuel Pool $381,171 Daily Double Pool $112,791 Exacta Pool $212,026 Superfecta Pool $116,212 Super High Five Pool $17,894 Trifecta Pool $148,044. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (10-2-10) paid $120.95. Pick Three Pool $157,078. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-10-2-10) 413 tickets with 4 correct paid $776.85. Pick Four Pool $420,102. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-4-10-2-10) 48 tickets with 5 correct paid $5,328.65. Pick Five Pool $335,138. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (1-2-4-10-2-10) 17 tickets with 6 correct paid $2,958.12. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $94,147. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $21,552.
K P ALL SYSTEMS GO bobbled slightly at the start, angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch, rallied under brisk handling while drifting in to gain the advantage four wide in midstretch and drew off under steady handling and a hold late. GOALIE saved ground stalking the pace, steadied briefly off heels nearing the stretch, bid between foes in midstretch and edged a rival for the place. CAPITAL CALL broke a bit slowly, stalked inside, came out on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and was edged for second. FRASARD (GB) had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away leaving the second turn, fought back along the rail in the stretch, was not a match for the winner in the final furlong but gave ground grudgingly to the others. CANYON CREST settled outside a rival then off the rail, angled to the inside leaving the backstretch, saved ground thereafter and bested the others. EDDY FOREVER three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival, went up three deep leaving the second turn, bid outside the pacesetter into the stretch then between foes in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. LEPRINO broke a bit slowly, angled in and chased inside then off the rail on the backstretch, continued outside on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. PORT SAINT JOE had speed between horses then dueled outside a rival, stalked leaving the second turn, was in a bit tight between foes into the stretch and weakened. HALLOWED GIFT broke a bit slowly, had speed four wide into the first turn, stalked outside then alongside a rival, went four wide leaving the second turn and into the stretch and also weakened. VODKA TWIST angled in and chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, was outside a foe again on the second turn, fell back in the stretch, weakened and was eased late. FINISH CONFIRMED BY EQUIBASE.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|5,196
|$1,340,073
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$2,447,652
|Out of State
|N/A
|$4,670,052
|TOTAL
|5,196
|$8,457,777
Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, January 26.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 16th day of a 60-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Untouched Elegance
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|25,000
|2
|Perfect Ice Storm
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Peter Eurton
|12-1
|25,000
|3
|Tamaraandtheboys
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Mark Glatt
|6-1
|4
|Ice Kitty
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Tim Yakteen
|12-1
|25,000
|5
|Tinsel Town Queen
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Kristin Mulhall
|6-1
|25,000
|6
|Acadia Fleet
|Victor Flores
|117
|Daniel Franko
|20-1
|25,000
|7
|Hang a Star
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Ian Kruljac
|4-1
|25,000
|8
|Miss Lady Ann
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Jack Carava
|6-1
|25,000
|9
|Jaccat
|Jorge Velez
|119
|Leonard Powell
|4-1
|25,000
SECOND RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $35,000. Starter Allowance. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Royal Insider
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Steve Knapp
|5-2
|2
|Implicitly
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Mark Rheinford
|3-1
|3
|Full of Luck
|Eswan Flores
|124
|Steven Miyadi
|6-1
|4
|Boogalute
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Mike Puype
|8-5
|5
|Hootie
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Michael W. McCarthy
|4-1
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Regal Beauty
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|2
|Coco Cookies
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|7-2
|3
|Tale of the Tavern
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Jonathan Wong
|15-1
|4
|Morning Addiction
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Peter Eurton
|4-1
|5
|I'm the Hero
|Evin Roman
|122
|Adam Kitchingman
|12-1
|6
|Munn She's Pretty
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Jonathan Wong
|4-1
|7
|Golden Star Lady
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Ronald W. Ellis
|3-1
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Silent Fury
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|7-2
|2
|Malibu Morning
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Felix L. Gonzalez
|30-1
|3
|Moon Mischief
|Joel Rosario
|122
|John W. Sadler
|3-1
|4
|Shooters Shoot
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Peter Eurton
|4-1
|5
|Canadian Pride
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Peter Eurton
|8-1
|6
|Lemon Kick
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|10-1
|7
|Yeng Again
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Richard Baltas
|8-5
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|First in Show
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Mark Glatt
|12-1
|2
|Camby
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Mark Glatt
|4-1
|3
|Mystery Messenger
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
|4
|Hit the Seam
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Edward R. Freeman
|5-2
|5
|Silken Prince
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Matthew Chew
|8-1
|6
|Worthy Turk
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|7
|Soul Beam
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Jorge Periban
|20-1
|8
|Factorial
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
SIXTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Takeo
|Brice Blanc
|124
|John A. Shirreffs
|5-1
|2
|Tartini
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Jack Carava
|5-1
|3
|Unbroken Star
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Mike Puype
|5-2
|4
|Challah
|Jorge Velez
|119
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|5
|Mayan Warrior
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Steve Knapp
|4-1
|6
|Mongolian Legend
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Enebish Ganbat
|15-1
|7
|Zorich
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Mark Glatt
|7-2
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $70,000. 'Clockers' Corner Stakes'. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Oiseau de Guerre
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|2
|Ghoul
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Peter Miller
|7-2
|3
|Lil Milo
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Alfredo Marquez
|6-1
|4
|Ax Man
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Bob Baffert
|4-1
|5
|What'sontheagenda
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|6
|Double Touch
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|John W. Sadler
|3-1
|7
|Bay Muzik
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Ari Herbertson
|4-1
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Diosa
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|5-2
|12,500
|2
|Promnesia
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Reed Saldana
|5-1
|12,500
|3
|Ginger Street
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Philip A. Oviedo
|12-1
|12,500
|4
|Laker Jet
|Victor Flores
|117
|Robert A. Bean
|30-1
|12,500
|5
|Jabber Now
|Jorge Velez
|119
|Gary Stute
|6-1
|12,500
|6
|She Cherie
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Mark Glatt
|4-1
|12,500
|7
|Daddy's Melody
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Craig Dollase
|2-1
|12,500
|8
|Queen Carmelita
|Heriberto Figueroa
|124
|Rafael DeLeon
|12-1
|12,500