Esports full coverage: The evolution of professional gaming

There are 27 stories.
The Guerrillas are one of L.A.’s two teams in the new esports Call of Duty League, which begins play in January.
Aspiring professional gamers generally have to self-promote and hope the right person sees. Some companies are creating a more structured path.
South Korean gamers have died after playing for days with little food or sleep, leaving the country to ask whether video game addiction is a mental health disorder.
Blizzard Entertainment’s punishment of a gamer who praised the Hong Kong protests is only the latest example of an American company scrambling to rein in speech that rankles the Chinese government.
The center will be the home of Team SoloMid (TSM), which fields players and esports teams for video games such as “League of Legends” and “Fortnite.”
Josh Kroenke, who helps his father, Stan oversee his sports empire, believes esports has the potential to reach beyond what tradition sports can offer fans.
L.A.’s newest rivalry took a big step towards joining their more established brethren when the Gladiators and Valiant squared off in the “Battle for L.A.”
Venn, a start-up dedicated to esports- and video game-related shows, aims to build studios in L.A. and New York.
CIF, which runs high school sports in California, is joining the esports business.
A kid who goes by the name Bugha just won $3 million playing Fortnite. Kyle Giersdorf of the Sentinels esports team is the first Fortnite World Cup champion.
Visitors to the Lakers’ posh training center in El Segundo enter through oversized glass doors and are greeted by large rotating photos on three vertical flat screens framed in gold.
Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is taking a break.
Los Angeles is a two-team city with a pair of franchises in the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS and two traditional college sports powerhouses in USC and UCLA.
Fifty-two cyclists assembled at the starting line for a 40-kilometer road race under a perfect blue sky.
Basketball legend Michael Jordan will invest in the Los Angeles-based e-sports ownership group aXiomatic Gaming, pushing his business empire into the ever-expanding digital sports industry.
Ever wish you could play video and virtual games on the really big screen?
The players on USC’s newest varsity team wear the familiar cardinal and gold, with Tommy Trojan splashed across the front of their jerseys.
Video streaming service Twitch announced Tuesday a two-year deal with Blizzard Entertainment to become the exclusive third-party home for many of the Irvine game-maker’s e-sports events.
The world’s most popular e-sport plans to soften a controversial rule banishing bad teams and to add a new panel made up of professional gamers.
The gigantic broadcast rights deals that fueled an explosion in salaries for traditional athletes are making their first appearance in e-sports.
Kanye West and I have a lot in common. OK, not so much actually.
Michael Udall earned three years’ worth of tuition and a hefty medal when his college video game team won a national tournament in April.
The Reicherts watched their sports-crazy son in a dramatic match-up, taking on some of the world’s top players.
‘League of Legends’ video game maker to move to West L.A.
Online game League of Legends star gets U.S. visa as pro athlete