CIF signs contract with esports provider PlayVS

The governing body for high school sports in California, the CIF, is getting into the esports business.

The CIF announced on Wednesday that it has signed a three-year agreement with PlayVS to be its official esports provider.

Member schools have been looking for ways to start esports teams, and this is the new way.

The cost to participate will be $64 for each player. That will provide students with a full suite of unblocked, in-game content and access to full games. Teams can compete in League of Legends, SMITE and Rocket League. The deadline is Oct. 11 to register for the upcoming fall season.

Ron Nocetti, executive director of the CIF, said in a statement, “Students engaged in esports are part of an on-campus high school team that works together to strategize, compete and have fun in an educational environment. They will learn the life lessons of teamwork, problem-solving skills and responding positively to adversity. We are excited to provide students with this education-based initiative.”

