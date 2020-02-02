Super Bowl 2-minute drill: A look at the Chiefs’ win by the numbers

By the numbers

6

The last six teams to win the coin toss in the Super Bowl have lost the game.

8-2

Record for teams that score first in the Super Bowl since 2010. The 2016 Falcons and the 49ers are the two losers.

10

The Chiefs had trailed by 10 or more points or more in all three playoff victories.

50

Years since Chiefs previous championship. The 49ers have not won in 25 years.

30

The Chiefs have scored 30 or more points or more in all five of Patrick Mahomes’ playoff starts.

Did you notice?

On Deebo Samuel's 32-yard run on the 49ers' first drive, the Chiefs' Frank Clark successfully held the edge, but the receiver cut inside, where much of the Chiefs defense was tangled in blocks.

Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel deflected a third-down pass to force the 49ers to settle for a 38-yard field goal and a 3-0 lead.

On third down, Patrick Mahomes seemingly ran for a first down to the four-yard line, but the 49ers’ safety Jimmie Ward jarred the ball loose on the tackle and it went out of bounds at the six, a yard short of a first down. Running back Damien Williams converted a first down on fourth and one, taking a direct snap and running four yards to the one.

The 49ers’ Jimmie Ward jars the ball loose from the hands of Patrick Mahomes, who had run for a first down until he fumbled the ball backward. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

Chiefs fans started the tomahawk cheer after Mahomes ran for the first touchdown of the game. It was the first time the 49ers trailed this postseason.

Chiefs Chris Jones and Pennel put pressure on Jimmy Garoppolo, whose hurried throw was intercepted by Bashaud Breeland.

Daniel Sorensen was beaten on coverage and then missed the tackle on a 15-yard touchdown pass to the 49ers’ Kyle Juszczyk.

Garoppolo did not see George Kittle was open for a potential first down on a 49ers’ unsuccessful third-down play before settling for a field goal and a 13-10 lead with 9:29 remaining in the third quarter.

49ers’ Nick Bosa beat Eric Fisher up the middle and stripped the ball from Mahomes, who recovered his fumble. On the next play, Fred Warner intercepted a Mahomes pass, which led to a touchdown and a 20-10 49ers’ lead.

Mahomes’ pass to Troy Hill for a potential first down was behind the receiver, the ball bouncing off his arm and into the hands of San Francisco’s cornerback Tarvarius Moore at the 49ers’ 13.

After a Travis Kelce touchdown catch for the Chiefs, the 49ers had their first three and out with 5:18 left.

Cornerback Richard Sherman was beaten on a 38-yard pass to Sammy Watkins and Williams’ go-ahead score with 2:44 to go.