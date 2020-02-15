Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Sports

Michael Jordan’s 57th birthday party was an All-Star spectacle

(Steven Ferdman / Getty Images)
By Times staff
Feb. 15, 2020
8:04 AM
NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago presented a great opening act Friday night with the Celebrity and Rising Stars games, but Michael Jordan’s late-night party provided everyone the chance to have fun and mingle after the games.

Former UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi was one on the people having fun celebrating Jordan’s 57th birthday after playing in the Celebrity game. Ohashi, best known for her astounding floor exercise routines that made her a viral video sensation last year, tried to teach Times columnist Arash Markazi some dance moves.

This video might go viral, but not for the same reasons Ohashi’s other performances lit up the internet:

The party offered a fun experience with some unique twists. Ordering a drink wasn’t exactly conventional. Welcome to life in 2020:

Also, some of the art work on display was very multi-dimensional:

Times columnist Arash Markazi is providing a behind-the-scenes look at the NBA All-Star game this weekend. Be sure to follow @latimessports for Markazi’s latest updates.

Times staff
