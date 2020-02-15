Michael Jordan’s 57th birthday party was an All-Star spectacle

NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago presented a great opening act Friday night with the Celebrity and Rising Stars games, but Michael Jordan’s late-night party provided everyone the chance to have fun and mingle after the games.

Former UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi was one on the people having fun celebrating Jordan’s 57th birthday after playing in the Celebrity game. Ohashi, best known for her astounding floor exercise routines that made her a viral video sensation last year, tried to teach Times columnist Arash Markazi some dance moves.

This video might go viral, but not for the same reasons Ohashi’s other performances lit up the internet:

I’m dancing with @katelyn_ohashi at Michael Jordan’s birthday party in Chicago. I’m pretty sure I’m dreaming but I’m tweeting it in case it’s real. 😀 pic.twitter.com/aNjaddXLGo — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 15, 2020

The party offered a fun experience with some unique twists. Ordering a drink wasn’t exactly conventional. Welcome to life in 2020:

Getting a drink at Michael Jordan’s birthday party in Chicago is a little different. pic.twitter.com/RVMXqNGPOT — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) February 15, 2020

Also, some of the art work on display was very multi-dimensional:

At Michael Jordan’s Jumpman party in Chicago where the only dress code is wearing your J’s. pic.twitter.com/eVqttCHUO2 — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) February 15, 2020

