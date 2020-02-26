SoFi Stadium will be home to new college bowl game this season

SoFi Stadium will not just be called home by the Rams and Chargers this football season.

SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park announced a new college football bowl game, LA Bowl, will be played at the stadium starting the 2020 college football bowl season in December. The LA Bowl will pit the Mountain West Conference’s No. 1 selection against the Pac-12’s No. 5 selection. The game will be at SoFi Stadium from 2020 to 2025.

“Similar to SoFi Stadium, the LA Bowl game is designed to deliver an authentic Southern California experience,” said Jason Gannon, managing director, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. “In addition, our bowl game events throughout the week will embrace Los Angeles as the entertainment capital of the world.”

The LA Bowl will be the second bowl game played in the greater Los Angeles area, the other bowl being the Rose Bowl game on New Year’s Day.

“We are thrilled to partner with LA Bowl and bring a Pac-12 presence to the new state-of-the-art facility at SoFi Stadium, in one of the biggest markets right in our footprint,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott. “The entertainment presence of the new facility will provide great experiences for our student-athletes and fans as the Pac-12 continues its postseason matchup with the Mountain West.”

This bowl game will serve as a replacement of the Las Vegas Bowl’s old matchup. Similar to the LA Bowl, the Las Vegas Bowl matched up the Mountain West’s No. 1 selection against the Pac-12’s No. 5 selection. With the new Allegiant Stadium set to open this summer, the bowl game will pit the Pac-12 against the Southeastern or Big Ten conferences.

“The Mountain West is delighted to partner with the Pac-12 Conference and the outstanding management team assembled at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park to launch this exciting new bowl game,” said Commissioner Craig Thompson. “Los Angeles is a tremendous market firmly within our footprint that is home to a large number of our member institutions’ alumni and the area from which many of our student-athletes are recruited. This will be a top-flight postseason destination for the No. 1 selection from our Conference.”

The exact date and kickoff time for the LA Bowl will be announced at a later date.