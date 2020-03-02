Watch Mike Trout do to a golf ball what he’s done to baseballs for years

Mike Trout isn’t one to worry about a charity golf event messing up his baseball swing.

Following a charity golf event hosted by Angels teammate Albert Pujols in July 2014, Trout pointed out, “The day after I last golfed in Albert’s tournament, I hit for the cycle.

“I don’t know if golfing helped, but maybe it helped me hit that home run in my last at-bat.”

So it was no surprise that Trout was in the mix when the Pujols Family Foundation held another charity event, the Ultimate Drive, at a Phoenix-era Topgolf this weekend, just weeks into spring training.

And after seeing what Trout has done in the batters box over the last nine seasons with the Angels, it should also come as no surprise that the three-time and reigning American League MVP can do this on the driving range:

Mike Trout hitting rockets isn’t exclusive to the baseball field. pic.twitter.com/tuEyIzxqQ5 — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) March 2, 2020

Yep, he really smashed that one into the darkness, followed by a giddy celebration worthy of a walk-off home run.

Trout wasn’t the only MLB player crushing golf balls at the event. Here’s the Dodgers’ Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger showing off their swings.

On Monday morning, Charles Barkley stopped by Angels spring training — perhaps the NBA legend with the notoriously bad golf swing was looking for some tips from Trout.