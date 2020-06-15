Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott tests positive for COVID-19, his agent says

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott runs during a Dec. 15 game against the Washington Redskins.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has tested positive for COVID-19, his agent Rocky Arceneaux confirmed to NFL.com.
(Ron Jenkins / Associated Press)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
June 15, 2020
10:42 AM
Several Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans players have recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to NFL Network.

Star Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is one of those players, his agent Rocky Arceneaux confirmed to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport. Arceneaux told Rapoport that his client is “feeling good.”

One of the Cowboys players who tested positive displayed flu-like symptoms last week but is feeling better, according to ESPN. The others from that team are asymptomatic.

The Cowboys said Monday in a statement: “Due to federal and local privacy laws, we are unable to provide information regarding the personal health of any of our employees. We are following all CDC, local and NFL guidelines to keep our facilities safe, including limiting employee access.”

None of the players is believed to have been in their teams’ facilities. It is unclear whether any of the infected players have been working out or spending time together.

NFL teams have been conducting offseason activities virtually due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the league is proceeding with plans for a full 2020 season as scheduled.

