Juventus’ Daniele Rugani becomes first Serie A player to test positive for coronavirus

Italian soccer club Juventus says one of its players, defender Daniele Rugani, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rugani, who also plays for the Italian national team, is the first player in the country’s top soccer division to test positive.

California Coronavirus live updates: Los Angeles County sees first death California Coronavirus live updates: Los Angeles County sees first death News about the novel coronavirus is moving quickly. This is Karen Kaplan, the science and medicine editor at the Los Angeles Times. My colleagues and I will be bringing you daily updates on COVID-19 from across Southern California and around the world. We aim to keep you informed with the latest news about the outbreak, the best ways to protect yourself and your family, and what you need to know to plan ahead — without fueling hysteria or panic. Tell us how we’re doing and send us your questions here. You also can sign up for our newsletter. Here’s where coronavirus cases have been reported in California | All of our coverageWash your hands and ditch the mask | How to stop touching your faceQ&A: I have a cough and fever. Should I get checked?

Juventus, which has won the last eight Serie A titles, announced the result on its website and social media channels.

Advertisement

The club says Rugani and those known to have had contact with him are being isolated.

Italian soccer, along with all other sports in the country, has been suspended until April 3.