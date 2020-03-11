Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City Thunder game postponed because of ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Basketball fans react after the announcement that a game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Utah Jazz on March 11 at Chesapeake Energy Arena has been postponed just before tip-off.
Basketball fans react after the announcement that a game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Utah Jazz on March 11 at Chesapeake Energy Arena has been postponed just before tip-off.
(Kyle Phillips / Associated Press)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
March 11, 2020
5:57 PM
Share

Seconds before the start of the tonight’s Jazz-Thunder game in Oklahoma City, the public address announcer informed everyone that the game would be postponed.

Right before tipoff, according to ESPN’s Royce Young, a team doctor sprinted onto the court to gather the officials and pass on an undisclosed message.

Shortly after that, players and coaches walked off the court and fans were told to go home.

Prior to the game, Rudy Gobert and Emmanuel Muiday were announced as “Out” with an undisclosed illness. Gobert was briefly upgraded to questionable before again being ruled out.

Advertisement

This story will be updated.

Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Dan Woike
Follow Us
Dan Woike is the national basketball writer for the Los Angeles Times, a job he moved into after covering the Chargers’ first season back in Los Angeles for The Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement