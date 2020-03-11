Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City Thunder game postponed because of ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Seconds before the start of the tonight’s Jazz-Thunder game in Oklahoma City, the public address announcer informed everyone that the game would be postponed.

Right before tipoff, according to ESPN’s Royce Young, a team doctor sprinted onto the court to gather the officials and pass on an undisclosed message.

Shortly after that, players and coaches walked off the court and fans were told to go home.

Prior to the game, Rudy Gobert and Emmanuel Muiday were announced as “Out” with an undisclosed illness. Gobert was briefly upgraded to questionable before again being ruled out.

Advertisement

This story will be updated.