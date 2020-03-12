Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Big West Conference cancels men’s and women’s basketball tournaments

bigwest1.jpg
(Big West Conference)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
March 12, 2020
10:26 AM
The Big West Conference on Thursday morning canceled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments because of concerns about the coronavirus.

The women’s tournament began Tuesday at the Pyramid in Long Beach, and the men’s tournament was set to tip off Thursday at noon at Honda Center in Anaheim. The finals in both events were scheduled for Saturday in Anaheim.

In a statement, a league spokesman said: “The main priority of the Big West Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.”

Pac-12 cancels all sports competitions ‘until further notice’ because of coronavirus
Arizona v UCLA
The Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament, and all other conference sporting events, have been canceled amid the growing coronavirus outbreak.
The Big West announced Tuesday that its basketball tournaments would be played without spectators.

Jeff Miller
Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
