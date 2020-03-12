Big West Conference cancels men’s and women’s basketball tournaments

The Big West Conference on Thursday morning canceled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments because of concerns about the coronavirus.

The women’s tournament began Tuesday at the Pyramid in Long Beach, and the men’s tournament was set to tip off Thursday at noon at Honda Center in Anaheim. The finals in both events were scheduled for Saturday in Anaheim.

In a statement, a league spokesman said: “The main priority of the Big West Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.”

The Big West announced Tuesday that its basketball tournaments would be played without spectators.