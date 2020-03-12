Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Sports

Column: NCAA needs to stop the Madness amid coronavirus outbreak

NCAA needs to cancel March Madness this year, writes columnist Dylan Hernandez.
(Morry Gash / Associated Press)
(Morry Gash / Associated Press)
By Dylan Hernández Columnist 
March 12, 2020
10:03 AM
LAS VEGAS — 

Hello, Mark Emmert?

Is anyone home?

Sports
Complete coverage: Coronavirus makes major impact on sports across the world
Paris Saint-Germain v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Sports
Complete coverage: Coronavirus makes major impact on sports across the world
Stories examining the impact the spread of the coronavirus has had on the NBA, NHL, MLB, the NCAA tournament and the rest of the sports world.

With the Pac-12 joining several other conferences Thursday morning in canceling its men’s basketball tournament, the scrapping of the NCAA tournament feels inevitable.

The governing bodies of collegiate sports have been painfully slow to react to the rapidly escalating coronavirus crisis, which speaks to their misplaced priorities.

So much for their concerns about the so-called student-athletes.

This isn’t as much about the people in charge as much as what these organizations have become: money-making machines beholden to commercial interests.

Sports
NCAA tournament will be played without fans over coronavirus concerns
NCAA Basketball Tournament - First Round - Salt Lake City - Practice Sessions
Sports
NCAA tournament will be played without fans over coronavirus concerns
The NCAA has decided to hold the men’s and women’s basketball championships without fans because of concerns over the coronavirus.
More Coverage
Plaschke: Amid coronavirus, sports need to save fans from themselves by shutting them out
WCC tournaments take place in front of fans without a hitch amid coronavirus fears

Pac-12 Commissoner Larry Scott had to know by Wednesday what he had to do, just as Emmert, the president of the NCAA, knows now that he has no choice but to shut down March Madness.

The widespread economic ramifications of such decisions are widespread enough to make people like Scott and Emmert reactionaries rather than the leaders they should be. Then again, that’s almost certainly why they hold their positions in the first place.

The situation has become completely farcical. Many of its member schools have canceled in-person classes. Professional sports leagues have suspended their seasons. What argument could the NCAA possibly make at this point to defend staging its national basketball tournament?

About the only defense the NCAA could make is that it’s teaching its “student-athletes” a valuable lesson in hypocrisy.

Dylan Hernández
Dylan Hernández is a sports columnist with the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he was the Dodgers beat writer. Hernandez grew up in South Pasadena and graduated from UCLA in 2002, after which he worked at the San Jose Mercury News for five years.
