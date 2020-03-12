Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Coronavirus: The Players Championship to bar spectators starting Friday

The PLAYERS Championship - Round One
Dustin Johnson of the United States tees off on the 17th hole during the first round of the Players Championship on March 12 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
(Cliff Hawkins / Getty Images)
By Associated Press
March 12, 2020
8:51 AM
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — 

The Players Championship, which started Thursday with fans in attendance, will not have spectators for the final three days at the TPC Sawgrass.

A person involved in the discussions over the new coronavirus says the policy is expected to be in place for the next several weeks, starting with the Players and extending to next week at the Valspar Championship in the Tampa Bay area. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced.

The only times a PGA Tour event has kept fans off the course were safety issues related to weather.

Even after the NBA suspended its season and the NCAA said its basketball tournaments would not have fans present, the Players began Thursday with fans. The only stipulation Thursday was they not ask for autographs.

Still to be determined was who would be allowed in. The source said media and key personnel would be allowed.

