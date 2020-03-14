Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Sports

Pistons’ Christian Wood tests positive for the coronavirus

Pistons power forward Christian Wood reacts after making a three-pointer against the Suns during a game Feb. 28, 2020, in Phoenix.
Pistons power forward Christian Wood reacts after making a three-pointer against the Suns during a game Feb. 28 in Phoenix.
(Getty Images)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
March 14, 2020
5:42 PM
Detroit big man Christian Wood is the third NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus, which brought the NBA to a halt this week, according to sources not authorized to speak publicly.

The Pistons played Utah, which has two players who have tested positive for COVID-19, last March 7.

After that game, Detroit played in New York and Philadelphia.

Wood, who was born in Long Beach and originally attended Los Alamitos High, averaged 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for the Pistons this season. Wood subsequently transferred to Las Vegas Knight and Findlay Prep while in high school.

In his final game before the positive test, Wood scored a career high 32 points.

SportsHealth: Coronavirus
Dan Woike
Dan Woike is the national basketball writer for the Los Angeles Times, a job he moved into after covering the Chargers’ first season back in Los Angeles for The Times.
