Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Delaying start of NFL year and draft a possibility due to coronavirus

A man watches the NFL draft during an Oakland Raiders draft pick event in Las Vegas on April 28, 2018.
A man watches the NFL draft during an Oakland Raiders draft pick event in Las Vegas on April 28, 2018.
(John Locher / Associated Press)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
March 15, 2020
10:55 AM
Share

Now that the collective bargaining agreement has been ratified, the NFL can turn its full attention to the immediate upcoming events: the start of the league year Wednesday, which marks the beginning of free agency, and the April 23-25 draft.

Pushing back both is a distinct possibility in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The decision on the Las Vegas draft is particularly complex. The original plan calls for clusters of at least 100 fans representing each franchise positioned in sections closest to the stage to cheer their team for the TV cameras. That flies in the face of all the advisories about social distancing and avoiding unnecessary travel.

Sports
NFL players vote to approve collective bargaining agreement proposed by owners
Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots
Sports
NFL players vote to approve collective bargaining agreement proposed by owners
The NFL Players Assn. approved a new 10-year collective bargaining agreement that runs through 2030 and will add a 17th game to the regular season.
More Coverage
Tom Brady is a definite maybe or maybe not in Chargers’ free-agency plans
Beginning of NFL free agency could face delay, but who are the big prizes?
Advertisement

If the league were to keep the current date and make the draft even more of a made-for-TV event, with closer camera angles on the players that crop out the nonexistent crowd, that still would require everyone involved to be tested for coronavirus. That means testing everyone involved with the production, including media. Of course, those tests are not currently available.

These discussions are underway, according to individuals familiar with the proceedings.

For many reasons, the safest course of action is to push back the draft, perhaps into May, which could allow for the prospects to make the traditional team visits the NFL currently has banned.

Any time a major event is delayed in a city, there is the potential for complications and clashes regarding scheduling. Is the venue available at that time? Are there enough hotel rooms? Las Vegas is a city built to host major events such as these, so that might not be an issue, but those are among the options being discussed.

Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Sam Farmer
Follow Us
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement