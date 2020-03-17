Will Tom Brady sign with Chargers? QB is no stranger to L.A.

Tom Brady was born and raised in the Bay Area and played 20 seasons in New England, but if the star quarterback were to be signed by the Chargers, Los Angeles would be a homecoming for him.

Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, used to own a 14,000-square-foot, eco-conscious home they built in Brentwood and referred to as their sanctuary. The house was encircled by a koi-filled, man-made moat and featured five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, seven fireplaces, and a lagoon-shaped swimming pool and spa. They sold the place in 2017 for $40 million to Dr. Dre.

Brady is especially close to Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the famed orthopedic surgeon and team doctor for the Rams. ElAttrache performed the reconstructive surgery on Brady’s knee in 2008, and the quarterback did his early rehab, his first throwing and running, in secret workouts at Will Rogers State Park in Pacific Palisades.

Advertisement

But Willie McGinest, one of Brady’s former teammates, suggested in December that the quarterback’s wife isn’t necessarily yearning for a return to L.A. McGinest was a guest on Dave Dameshek’s podcast and said: “Somebody really important to Tom Brady … who he spends every day with … his other half … doesn’t like it out here in California. So that may factor into the decision too.”