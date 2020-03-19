Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Saints coach Sean Payton says he tested positive for the coronavirus

New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers
Sean Payton coaches the New Orleans Saints against the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 29 in Charlotte, N.C.
(Grant Halverson / Getty Images)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
March 19, 2020
2:03 PM
Share

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said Thursday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

His is the first known positive test within the NFL.

Payton told ESPN that he has no fever or cough but didn’t feel well Sunday, so he was tested the following day.

Payton, who led the Saints to a Super Bowl victory following the 2009 season, said he’s feeling fatigued but also upbeat.

Advertisement

“I was fortunate to be in the minority, without the serious side effects that some have,” said Payton, 56. “I’m lucky. Younger people feel like they can handle this, but they can be a carrier to someone who can’t handle it. So we all need to do our part. It’s important for every one of us to do our part.”

SportsHealth: Coronavirus
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Chuck Schilken
Follow Us
Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement