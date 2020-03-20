Formula One will stage virtual Grand Prix events in place of canceled races

Formula One is setting up a series of virtual races to replace postponed or canceled Grand Prix events because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The series says a “number of current F1 drivers” will take part in the races, with the first set for Sunday. That’s the day when the Bahrain Grand Prix was supposed to take place.

According to a news release, the participants will use the official F1 2019 PC video game, and the first virtual event will be a 50% length race. Fans can watch on various outlets, including the F1 YouTube and Facebook pages.

None of the drivers taking part have been named.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and McLaren’s Lando Norris are among drivers from various competitions who have already taken part in various online races not organized by F1.

The Australian Grand Prix last weekend was canceled at short notice and the Monaco Grand Prix was canceled from its May 24 date on Thursday. Races in Bahrain, Vietnam, China, Spain and the Netherlands have been postponed.