Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Formula One will stage virtual Grand Prix events in place of canceled races

An ad for the Bahrain Virtual Grand Prix on March 22.
(FIA)
By Associated Press
March 20, 2020
2:24 PM
Share

Formula One is setting up a series of virtual races to replace postponed or canceled Grand Prix events because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The series says a “number of current F1 drivers” will take part in the races, with the first set for Sunday. That’s the day when the Bahrain Grand Prix was supposed to take place.

According to a news release, the participants will use the official F1 2019 PC video game, and the first virtual event will be a 50% length race. Fans can watch on various outlets, including the F1 YouTube and Facebook pages.

None of the drivers taking part have been named.

Advertisement

Sports
Coronavirus tracker: Athletes and sports figures who have tested positive
Sacramento Kings v Detroit Pistons
Sports
Coronavirus tracker: Athletes and sports figures who have tested positive
A look at athletes, coaches, and others in the sports world who have tested positive of the coronavirus.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and McLaren’s Lando Norris are among drivers from various competitions who have already taken part in various online races not organized by F1.

The Australian Grand Prix last weekend was canceled at short notice and the Monaco Grand Prix was canceled from its May 24 date on Thursday. Races in Bahrain, Vietnam, China, Spain and the Netherlands have been postponed.

SportsCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement