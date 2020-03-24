Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Philadelphia 76ers rescind pay cuts to staff after backlash

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid prepares to take a shot against the Detroit Piston during a game Dec. 23, 2019.
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid pledged $500,000 to medical relief during the coronavirus outbreak and to help team employees who had to take paycuts.
(Gregory Shamus / Getty Images)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
March 24, 2020
12:53 PM
Faced with the financial hardships that will follow the COVID-19 pandemic, the Philadelphia 76ers decided to institute pay cuts to salaried employees of up to 20%, but after overwhelming negative response to the decision, ownership reconsidered.

“Our commitment has been to do our best to keep all employees working through this very difficult situation. As part of an effort to do that we asked salaried employees to take a 20% pay cut while preserving everyone’s full benefits — and keeping our 1500 hourly workers paid throughout the regular season,” 76ers managing partner Josh Harris said in a statement. “After listening to our staff and players, it’s clear that was the wrong decision. We have reversed it and will be paying these employees their full salaries. This is an extraordinary time in our world — unlike any most of us have ever lived through before — and ordinary business decisions are not enough to meet the moment.

“To our staff and fans, I apologize for getting this wrong.”

Coaches and executives under contract also were reportedly asked to take pay cuts before the reversal.

The decision came Tuesday after star 76ers center Joel Embiid pledged $500,000 to COVID-19 medical relief while committing to helping employees affected by the pay cuts.

“In these trying times, I’m proud of the Sixers organization for reversing course and ‘doing a 180'. Let’s focus on beating this Coronavirus now,” Embiid tweeted. “Let’s be responsible and Trust the Process!!”

SportsCoronavirus Pandemic
Dan Woike
Dan Woike is the national basketball writer for the Los Angeles Times
