Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Stephen Curry to host coronavirus discussion with Dr. Anthony Fauci

Stephen Curry played in only four games before breaking his left hand. He returned for one game before the NBA season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Stephen Curry played in only four games before breaking his left hand. He returned for one game before the NBA season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
(Chris Young / Associated Press)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
March 25, 2020
5:46 PM
Share

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will host a coronavirus question-and-answer session with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Instagram at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Curry, who missed two games because of flu symptoms before the mass response to slow the COVID-19 pandemic, has been an activist in the Bay Area in fighting the disease, donating 1 million meals to the Alameda County Food Bank.

The six-time All-Star also teamed up with other Warriors players, coaches and owners to donate $1 million to Chase Center workers in San Francisco.

The event will be on Curry’s Instagram page @StephenCurry30. Those wishing to participate can log in early to ask questions.

Advertisement

Topics expected to be addressed include advanced safety practices, current state of the pandemic, the suspension of the NBA season and how the outbreak affects athletes.

SportsCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Dan Woike
Follow Us
Dan Woike is the national basketball writer for the Los Angeles Times, a job he moved into after covering the Chargers’ first season back in Los Angeles for The Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement