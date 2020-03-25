Stephen Curry to host coronavirus discussion with Dr. Anthony Fauci

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will host a coronavirus question-and-answer session with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Instagram at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Curry, who missed two games because of flu symptoms before the mass response to slow the COVID-19 pandemic, has been an activist in the Bay Area in fighting the disease, donating 1 million meals to the Alameda County Food Bank.

The six-time All-Star also teamed up with other Warriors players, coaches and owners to donate $1 million to Chase Center workers in San Francisco.

The event will be on Curry’s Instagram page @StephenCurry30. Those wishing to participate can log in early to ask questions.

Topics expected to be addressed include advanced safety practices, current state of the pandemic, the suspension of the NBA season and how the outbreak affects athletes.