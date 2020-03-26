Angels’ Mike Trout, Dodgers’ Jaime Jarrín are MLB voices of ‘Opening Day at home’



Mike Trout might not get to be a face of baseball Thursday, but he does get to be a voice of baseball.

With the start of the 2020 season indefinitely delayed because of the coronavirus crisis, Major League Baseball turned to Trout to narrate a spot released nationally on Thursday morning. The 60-second spot, which opens with a panoramic view of Dodger Stadium and includes glimpses of openers in years past, acknowledges that this year is different.

“Opening Day may be postponed,” Trout says, “but unity, hope, and community don’t have to be.”

Hall of Famer Jaime Jarrín, whose 62-year tenure with the Dodgers is the longest of any broadcaster with any MLB team, lent his voice to a similar spot in Spanish.

In the absence of live broadcasts, MLB is offering a package of replays it calls “Opening Day at home.” Included are Trout’s five-hit game at Yankee Stadium in 2018 (YouTube, 9 a.m. PDT), Clayton Kershaw’s 2013 Opening Day shutout of the San Francisco Giants (1 p.m. PDT, MLB Network), and Kershaw’s 2014 no-hitter against the Colorado Rockies (6 p.m. PDT, Twitter).

Mike Trout’s spot:

Jaime Jarrín’s spot:

